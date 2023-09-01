Daily Cyber and Tech Digest
MINDEF announces review of Defence Trade Controls Act | China’s disinformation fuels anger over Fukushima water release | A fake signal app…
Good morning. It's Friday 1st September. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Sep 1
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
7
August 2023
India’s communications ‘backdoor’ attracts surveillance companies | Australia will not force adult websites to bring in age verification …
Good morning. It's Thursday 31st August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Aug 31
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
4
Meta’s ‘biggest single takedown’ removes Chinese influence campaign | Japan’s cyber security agency suffers months-long breach | FBI…
Good morning. It's Wednesday 30th August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical…
Aug 30
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
5
US and China agree to new dialogue on trade, chip export curbs | Russia uses social media channels to exploit Niger coup | Microsoft says…
Good morning. It's Tuesday 29th August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Aug 29
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
3
Following Musk's lead, Big Tech is surrendering to disinformation | China expected at UK AI Summit despite pushback | Vietnam PM stresses…
Good morning. It's Monday 28th August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Aug 28
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
5
India hits South Africa with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi | Big Tech firms in line for fines under the EU’s content law | US…
Good morning. It's Friday 25th August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Aug 25
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
3
Germany plans to double AI funding in race with China, US | Huawei building secret network for chips | UK weighs inviting China to AI summit
Good morning. It's Thursday 24th August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Aug 23
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
4
Unknown hacking group targets Hong Kong orgs in supply chain cyberattack | Thousands of donors to Aus charities have data leaked to dark web…
Good morning. It's Wednesday 23rd August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical…
Aug 22
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
3
Somalia orders TikTok, Telegram shut down | Japan lawmakers seek to ease NTT regulations for 6G tech race | Aus Department of Defence staff…
Good morning. It's Tuesday 22nd August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Aug 21
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
5
Aus eyes UK bill in fight with tech companies over encryption, child safety | Foreign spies are targeting US space companies | Russia…
Good morning. It's Monday 21st August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Aug 21
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
3
UK to host AI safety summit at start of November | Chinese hackers accused of targeting Southeast Asian gambling sector | China deploys…
Good morning. It's Friday 18th August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Aug 18
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
3
Vietnam's plan to block users puts internet access at risk | Russia tests digital ruble for sanctions evasion | China torpedoes Intel’s bid…
Good morning. It's Thursday 17th August. The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies…
Aug 17
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
4
