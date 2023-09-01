Daily Cyber and Tech Digest

MINDEF announces review of Defence Trade Controls Act | China’s disinformation fuels anger over Fukushima water release | A fake signal app…
ASPI Cyber, Tech & Security
August 2023
India’s communications ‘backdoor’ attracts surveillance companies | Australia will not force adult websites to bring in age verification …
Meta’s ‘biggest single takedown’ removes Chinese influence campaign | Japan’s cyber security agency suffers months-long breach | FBI…
US and China agree to new dialogue on trade, chip export curbs | Russia uses social media channels to exploit Niger coup | Microsoft says…
Following Musk's lead, Big Tech is surrendering to disinformation | China expected at UK AI Summit despite pushback | Vietnam PM stresses…
India hits South Africa with malicious cyberattack after report on Modi | Big Tech firms in line for fines under the EU’s content law | US…
Germany plans to double AI funding in race with China, US | Huawei building secret network for chips | UK weighs inviting China to AI summit
Unknown hacking group targets Hong Kong orgs in supply chain cyberattack | Thousands of donors to Aus charities have data leaked to dark web…
Somalia orders TikTok, Telegram shut down | Japan lawmakers seek to ease NTT regulations for 6G tech race | Aus Department of Defence staff…
Aus eyes UK bill in fight with tech companies over encryption, child safety | Foreign spies are targeting US space companies | Russia…
UK to host AI safety summit at start of November | Chinese hackers accused of targeting Southeast Asian gambling sector | China deploys…
Vietnam's plan to block users puts internet access at risk | Russia tests digital ruble for sanctions evasion | China torpedoes Intel’s bid…
