Australia

Australian federal police tested controversial facial recognition search engine, FOI documents reveal

The Guardian

Ariel Bogle

The Australian federal police have tested a controversial facial recognition search engine, possibly for operational use. Documents obtained by Guardian Australia under freedom of information laws show hundreds of connections between AFP devices and the website PimEyes between 1 January and 4 August this year. There were also connections to a similar site, FaceCheck.ID, however multiple network connection requests can occur during a website visit.

‘Digital inclusion’ and closing the gap: how First Nations leadership is key to getting remote communities online

The Conversation

Daniel Featherstone and Lyndon Ormond-Parker

There are more than 1,500 remote First Nations communities and homelands around Australia, and about 670 of them have no mobile phone coverage. In research with 495 people from ten remote communities, we found 45.9% were “highly excluded” from increasingly important digital services and tools. Digital inclusion for First Nations people is part of the National Agreement on Closing the Gap. The agreement calls for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to have “access to information and services enabling participation in informed decision-making regarding their own lives”, and “equal levels of digital inclusion as other Australians by 2026”.

Microsoft alliance opens door to private spending on national security

Australian Financial Review

Tess Bennett

Former national cybersecurity adviser Alastair MacGibbon has hailed a new alliance between tech giant Microsoft and the Australian Signals Directorate as a pivotal moment in opening the door for the heavily funded private sector to help the government fight back against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

Microsoft sends the right cyber signals Australian Financial Review Alastair MacGibbon Yesterday, Microsoft president Brad Smith stood side by side with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the US to announce the company will invest a record $5 billion in Australia over the next two years. Microsoft says its investment will take the form of hyperscale cloud computing and AI infrastructure, upskilling Australians to seize the opportunities of AI, and enhancing our nation’s cyber security capability.

Australia to streamline information sharing with US to seal subs deal

The Sydney Morning Herald

Farrah Tomazin

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will overhaul a maze of export control laws in Australia in a bid to seal the $368 billion AUKUS submarine deal, as he embarks on a four-day blitz to lobby members of a divided Congress paralysed by Republican infighting.

$4b for mining companies to produce minerals for US renewables

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Crowe and Farrah Tomazin

Mining companies will gain an extra $2 billion to expand the production of critical minerals needed for renewable energy and high-tech devices under a federal plan to meet soaring demand for the components tightly controlled by China. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will double the finance available to key exporters from $2 billion to $4 billion in the hope of unlocking vast reserves of lithium, nickel and other essential elements for batteries and other renewable technologies.

Caution urged as AI tools backed for use in schools

Perth Now

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson

Generative AI programs such as ChatGPT should be used in schools because students needed to be taught about the technology that would "redefine" jobs of the future, visiting experts have told an Australian forum. But they say students need to be fully informed about the risks of using the technology and teachers need access to AI training to ensure it is used appropriately.

Police questioned on why they allowed Hong Kong officers to visit cyber centre

ABC News

Stephen Dziedzic

An Australian lawyer with a police bounty on his head in Hong Kong has questioned why officers from the Chinese territory were allowed into Australia for training, calling it "traumatising" for pro-democracy activists being targeted by Beijing. The Coalition is also grilling Australian Federal Police's top brass about why the Hong Kong officers were allowed to visit a cyber coordination centre in Australia, given ASIO head Mike Burgess recently accused China of "unprecedented" cyber espionage to obtain intellectual property.

China

Hikvision violates pledge, ethnic minority analytics in latest platform

IPVM

Charles Rollet

Hikvision's latest software includes ethnic minority detection technology, despite claiming for years that it had stopped supporting this oppressive technology. A live Hikvision API guide explicitly listed the video analytic "are they an ethnic minority" (是否少数民族) until IPVM reached out for comment when Hikvision promptly deleted the evidence.

USA

41 states sue Meta, claiming Instagram, Facebook are addictive, harm kids

The Washington Post

Cristiano Lima and Naomi Nix

Forty-one states and the District of Columbia are suing Meta on Tuesday alleging the tech giant harms kids by building addictive features into Instagram and Facebook — a legal action that represents the most significant effort by state enforcers to rein in social media’s impact on children’s mental health.

US tells Nvidia to halt shipping some AI chips to China immediately

Nikkei Asia

Yifan Yu

The US government has told Nvidia it must stop shipping some of its high-end AI chips to China without licenses immediately, a company filing Tuesday shows. The US Department of Commerce released a set of new semiconductor export restrictions on Oct. 18. The new rules tightened definitions for advanced AI chips and added preventive measures such as additional licensing requirements for shipments to over 40 countries to avoid resales to China.

US chip curbs stymie efforts by China surveillance group to diversify

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott

SenseTime, once the darling of China’s AI sector, has been pushing to diversify away from unreliable government revenues by snapping up high-powered chips that every AI company wants. Its effort now seems doomed by the latest round of US government export controls preventing Nvidia and its rivals from selling the powerful chips, needed to train the latest AI systems, to Chinese customers and their foreign subsidiaries.

North Asia

Japan eyes joint EV, chip subsidy rules with US, Europe: official

Nikkei Asia

Anna Nishino

Japan aims to set shared standards with the US and Europe on subsidies for electric vehicles, semiconductors and other critical fields, Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura told Nikkei. With countries racing to reduce carbon emissions and bolster their economic security, there is concern that they will adopt protectionist rules that prioritize their own interests to the detriment of free trade. Japan aims to work with the US and Europe to promote a fair competitive environment.

UK

How resilient is UK Critical National Infrastructure to cyber-attack?

UK Parliament

Science, Innovation Technology Committee

The Committee has launched an inquiry into the cyber-resilience of the UK’s Critical National Infrastructure (CNI). It will explore the progress of UK CNI toward achieving recently announced resilience targets by 2025, and what support the sector needs to achieve those targets and efforts to make computer hardware architecture more secure by design to protect CNI. What should be the Government’s approach to standards and regulations for cyber resilience and preparedness, supply chain access, and trusted partners?

Europe

Finland says Chinese ship to blame for subsea pipeline break

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A Chinese ship is to blame for the damage to a subsea gas pipeline running between Finland and Estonia earlier this month, Finnish police announced on Tuesday, leaving open whether the damage was intentional or accidental. Along with a telecommunications cable, the pipeline was damaged in what the office of Sauli Niinistö, the president of Finland, then said was likely the result of “external activity.”

Employee of chip equipment giant ASML accused of stealing company secrets went to Huawei: report

South China Morning Post

Dylan Butts

A former employee of ASML Holding accused of stealing trade secrets from the manufacturer of the world’s most advanced semiconductor-making equipment, later worked for Huawei Technologies, according to a Dutch media report. ASML disclosed in its 2022 annual report published in February that one of its former China-based employees had engaged in “unauthorised misappropriation of data relating to proprietary technology” that may have violated some export controls.

Middle East

LinkedIn issues warning to site shaming pro-Palestinian sentiment

The New York Times

Ryan Mac

Online posts asking to “#PrayForPalestine.” Entreaties for peace. Pleas to “Free Gaza.” Over the last 10 days, a website called anti-israel-employees.com published more than 17,000 posts, which one of the people behind the site said had been taken mainly from LinkedIn. The site, which claimed to be a “global live feed of potentially supportive sentiments for terrorism among company employees,” listed thousands of people and grouped them by their workplaces, in an apparent attempt to shame them for their sentiments on the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

Israel’s using widespread GPS tampering to deter Hezbollah’s missiles

POLITICO

Matt Berg

Israel is scrambling GPS signals over most of its northern airspace to protect itself from Hezbollah missile strikes — potentially endangering Israeli civilians and commercial aircraft in the process. A group of researchers at the University of Texas at Austin who have tracked GPS signals in the region for years noticed a strange pattern emerging after the Hamas militant group’s surprise attack on Oct. 7: Planes flying near the Mediterranean sea briefly disappeared from sight over many parts of Israel.

Violent videos and ‘brutal voyeurism’ are redefining modern war

The Washington Post

Drew Harwell

The wars in Israel and Ukraine have fueled an explosion in videos online showcasing the horrors of modern war, bringing killings and cruelty to a global audience of viewers who are unprepared — or all too willing — to watch. The supply of new graphic videos has boomed as fighters use cellphones and GoPro cameras to record or live-stream footage from a point-blank perspective, either for purposes of military strategy or propaganda. So, too, has demand, as internet users flock to loosely moderated video sites, message boards and private groups where they can see and share extreme footage to sate their curiosity or score political points.

Artificial Intelligence

AI risk must be treated as seriously as climate crisis, says Google DeepMind chief

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

The world must treat the risks from AI as seriously as the climate crisis and cannot afford to delay its response, one of the technology’s leading figures has warned. Speaking as the UK government prepares to host a summit on AI safety, Demis Hassabis said oversight of the industry could start with a body similar to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The people’s AI will strengthen, not scupper, democracy

The Strategist

Audrey Tang

The many capabilities of AI already extend to translation, art, coding and even inspiration, making it indispensable in numerous sectors. Yet deepfakes, where AI replicates faces and voices, erode trust. These are weaponised by authoritarian governments and cybercriminals, posing a serious challenge to our free and open societies.

‘I do not think ethical surveillance can exist’: Rumman Chowdhury on accountability in AI

The Guardian

Paula Aceves

It was Rumman Chowdhury’s 2am brain that first coined the phrase “moral outsourcing” for a concept that now, as one of the leading thinkers on AI , has become a key point in how she considers accountability and governance when it comes to the potentially revolutionary impact of AI.

This new data poisoning tool lets artists fight back against generative AI

MIT Technology Review

Melissa Heikkilä

A new tool lets artists add invisible changes to the pixels in their art before they upload it online so that if it’s scraped into an AI training set, it can cause the resulting model to break in chaotic and unpredictable ways. The tool, called Nightshade, is intended as a way to fight back against AI companies that use artists’ work to train their models without the creator’s permission. Using it to “poison” this training data could damage future iterations of image-generating AI models, such as DALL-E, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion, by rendering some of their outputs useless—dogs become cats, cars become cows, and so forth. MIT Technology Review got an exclusive preview of the research, which has been submitted for peer review at computer security conference Usenix.

How AI is changing the fashion industry and making models susceptible to 'deepfake porn'

ABC News

Nassim Khadem

Kate Heussler is witnessing a concerning shift in the fashion industry. The professional model has done campaigns for big brands — including David Jones, Rebel Sport and Ben Sherman — and now coaches young people entering the industry. She fears for those who come in purely because they're "desperate for validation or fame", warning younger models are "vulnerable" and "a prime target for being scammed". Her worry isn't just that the young models she coaches may find it harder to get work as global brands including Levi Strauss, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger use AI generated avatars to showcase their latest fashion. It's that without adequate regulation, the rise of "deepfake porn" — where someone can superimpose a person's face onto sexual images or videos to create realistic content that they have never participated in — could become more entrenched.

Misc

The importance of the internet governance forum

Council on Foreign Relations

Konstantinos Komaitis

The UN has put its weight behind the multilateral Global Digital Compact as a new process to govern the internet. However, the world would be far better off supporting the long-running, multistakeholder Internet Governance Forum.

