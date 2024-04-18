Good morning. It's Thursday April 18th.

Sponsored by Russian military intelligence, APT44 is a dynamic and operationally mature threat actor that is actively engaged in the full spectrum of espionage, attack, and influence operations. Google Mandiant

“Messaging regarding Ukraine — via traditional media and social media — picked up steam over the last two months with a mix of covert and overt campaigns from at least 70 Russia-affiliated activity sets we track,” Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center (MTAC) explained in the new report. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

ASPI was targeted by Chinese hackers. Even if you dislike us, it's gravely concerning

The Canberra Times

Justin Bassi

This is a major authoritarian power trying to intimidate, and interfere in, Australia's capacity to have open enquiry and debate about the most important of issues-our national security. It is an attack on fundamental principles that underpin a healthy democracy.

Who are the AI pimps pushing porn?

Triple J's Hack

John Coyne

An Australian man has been unmasked as an influential player in a new AI industry that harvests the content of real women to create fake influencers who push porn.

World

The invisible seafaring industry that keeps the internet afloat

The Verge

Josh Dzieza

Fortunately, there is enough redundancy in the world’s cables to make it nearly impossible for a well-connected country to be cut off, but cable breaks do happen. On average, they happen every other day, about 200 times a year. The reason websites continue to load, bank transfers go through, and civilization persists is because of the thousand or so people living aboard 20-some ships stationed around the world, who race to fix each cable as soon as it breaks.

Australia

Artificial intelligence is being used to create child abuse material, and police are worried about its spread

ABC News

Jessica Moran

Artificial intelligence is being used to generate child exploitation material. Last month, a Tasmanian man was jailed for two years for uploading and downloading child abuse material that was generated by AI. Police are hopeful of developing their own AI tools to help eliminate child abuse material.

A fake AI-generated Dr Karl is scamming Australians and the real Dr Karl can't stop it

ABC News

James Purtill

When the ABC investigated the companies behind the fake Dr Karl ads, it found a murky world of AI content, affiliated advertising, and elusive company directors with a string of companies to their names.

China

U.S. Races to secure Taiwan’s AI chips as fears of China invasion loom

The Wall Street Journal

Derek Cai

Nvidia’s AI chips are crucial to technology from smartphones to chatbots. Their production is outsourced to just one company in Taiwan. With growing fears that China may stage an invasion of the island, the U.S. is racing to secure the supply chain.

USA

Russian disinformation efforts around US elections ‘kicked into gear over the last 45 days’: Microsoft

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Push to crack down on TikTok gains momentum in US Congress

Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo

If the Senate passed the bill in the coming days, ByteDance would have to divest TikTok before the US presidential election in November. If Biden extended the deadline, it would be pushed back into the next administration.

Chinese diplomats are quietly meeting with Hill staffers about TikTok

POLITICO

Hailey Fuchs

The Chinese Embassy has held meetings with congressional staff to lobby against the legislation that would force a sale of TikTok, according to two of the Capitol Hill staffers. The meetings with Hill staff were initiated by the Chinese Embassy in outreach that did not initially mention TikTok.

TikTok Mishandled The Data Of Hundreds Of Top American Advertisers

Forbes

Alexandra S. Levine

Sensitive business information from advertisers like Amazon, Disney and the New York Times was widely available to ByteDance staff across the U.S. and China, Forbes has learned.

A Cyberattack could make N.Y. state’s late budget even later

The New York Times

Grace Ashford and Claire Fahy

The early-morning attack affected the New York State Bill Drafting Commission, a little-known legislative agency responsible for writing and printing bills — temporarily disabling a critical system as the Legislature and the governor move closer to a full agreement on the state budget, now 16 days late.

Election data is vital to voting rights. So why is it so hard to track down?

Bolts Magazine

Dara Gold

Analysts spend countless hours and resources compiling the precinct-level results they need for litigation and research. They want legislation to force states to make it all accessible.

Americas

Ecuador president Noboa shuts down nation on electricity crisis

Bloomberg

Stephan Kueffner

The energy crisis comes on the heels of a security crisis and a fiscal crisis that’s sent it seeking help from the International Monetary Fund.

North Asia

Benefits and risks: AUKUS looks to take gamble on Japan

Japan Times

Gabriel Dominguez

Tokyo has made significant strides recently to bolster defense cooperation with all three AUKUS countries, including through joint military exercises, force posture agreements, industrial integration, as well as defense tech projects for counterhypersonics, next-generation air combat capabilities and unmanned systems.

Ukraine - Russia

Unearthing APT44: Russia’s notorious cyber sabotage unit Sandworm

Google Mandiant

Gabby Roncone et. al.

Ukrainian hacktivists claim to breach Russian drone developer

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

InformNapalm also claims that the Cyber Resistance leak unveils fresh details about Albatross operations, such as the identities of those engaged in assembling Russia-made Iranian drones, along with insights into the workings of the Russian special economic zone Alabuga — a purported hub of the Iran-supported effort to enhance Russia’s drone manufacturing capabilities.

Big, bold and unchecked: Russian influence operation thrives on Facebook

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

A well-known disinformation network is growing on Facebook by pushing pro-Kremlin narratives with ads purchased through fake accounts, just weeks ahead of Europe's major election in June, according to an investigation shared exclusively with POLITICO.

How Ukraine is keeping the power grid running amidst war with Russia

NPR

Jenna McLaughlin

An international team found a creative solution to help keep Ukraine's lights on amidst Russian attacks. That same solution could help everyone from the military to commercial pilots.

Cybersecurity investigators worry ransomware attacks may worsen as young, Western hackers work with Russians

CBS News

Bill Whitaker

Scattered Spider is one of the most sophisticated offshoots of "the Com." Their criminal exploits caught the attention of cybersecurity companies… and other hackers… including the most notorious Russian ransomware gang, BlackCat. They saw the young native English-speaking Westerners as a force multiplier. Both claimed credit for the MGM attack.

Europe

EU data protection body says Meta’s ‘pay or OK’ model is not OK

Euractiv

Julia Tar

Big online platforms will not be compliant with requirements of the EU’s data privacy regulation, the GDPR, for valid consent “if they confront users only with a binary choice” between paying for their personal data not to be processed or having this data processed, said the Board in its opinion.

The Paris Olympics’ one sure thing: cyberattacks

The New York Times

Tariq Panja

“We will be attacked,” the official responsible for fending off cyberthreats said. To prepare, organizers have been hosting war games and paying “bug bounties” to hackers.

German intel officer denies spying for Russia

DW

The former intelligence agent claimed prosecutors had it backward — he was not spying for Moscow but recruiting a Russian source to help Berlin. Carsten L. had refrained from commenting on his case until now.

Middle East

Israeli forces display power of AI, but it’s a double-edged sword

The Straits Times

Michael Raska

Integrating AI in defence is a complex issue that countries like Singapore must contend with. Israel’s recent operations show why.

Big Tech

SpaceX to shut off Starlink access for users outside availability areas

PC Magazine

Michael Kan

The decision is upsetting users based in Africa, where internet speeds are often slow. But SpaceX says it needs to crack down as it waits for regulatory approval in the affected countries.

Artificial Intelligence

AI computing is on pace to consume more energy than India, Arm says

Bloomberg

Ian King

By 2030, the world’s data centers are on course to use more electricity than India, the world’s most populous country, Haas said. Finding ways to head off that projected tripling of energy use is paramount if artificial intelligence is going to achieve its promise, he said.

So how does Tay Tay shake off digital pimps? Meet Nina Jankowicz, the digital deep-fake slayer

The Mandarin

Julian Bajkowski

“Misogyny has been normalised by politicians, by people in power, by influencers. And so when there’s no consequence for the people at the top who are doing it, we see kind of an open door for anybody else to engage in it as well,” she observes.

Misc

Human hair is the missing ingredient in the renewable energy transition

The Mandarin

Dan Holmes

By subjecting the hair to heat and pressure that simulates the geological processes that form graphite, researchers Amandeep Singh Pannu and Muhammad J A Shiddiky were able to use the carbon present in it to create battery-quality graphite.

Research

2024 AI elections tracker

Rest of World

As more than 2 billion people in 50 countries head to the polls this year, artificial intelligence-generated content is now widely being used to spread misinformation, as well as to confuse and entertain voters. Throughout 2024, Rest of World is tracking the most noteworthy incidents of AI-generated election content globally.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

JoiningFORCES

ASPI

The JoiningFORCES conference will explore ways to bridge national and international boundaries to deliver more joint, collective and effective defence. It will bring together government ministers, senior defence officials, leading industry figures, and international experts across the two-day event and formal dinner. We will also use collaborative wargaming and scenario exercise techniques to generate insights on enhancing regional deterrence. Our focus will be on strategic and operational level challenges and will consider the vital role of industry in delivering capability at the speed needed to meet the strategic threats Australia faces.

Jobs

Director of Cyber, Technology & Security (CTS)

ASPI

ASPI is looking for an exceptional and experienced leader to lead our largest team focused on emerging security challenges, particularly in cyberspace and the information domain. Director CTS leads ASPI’s largest team to develop and deliver a range of applied research projects on existing and emerging security challenges. CTS’ projects range across cyber and critical infrastructure security, critical and emerging technologies, national resilience and social cohesion, and hybrid threats. The closing date for applications is 22 April 2024 – an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

China Analyst or Senior Analyst

ASPI

ASPI has an exciting opportunity for an analyst or senior analyst to explore China's evolving foreign and security policy, political economy and impact on the Indo-Pacific and the world. ASPI’s China analysts conduct rigorous data-driven research, publish impactful reports that shape the public policy discourse and contribute to the wide catalogue of influential China work published by ASPI. The difference between the analyst and senior analyst levels will depend on experience level and demonstration of past work. The closing date for applications is 10 May 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

