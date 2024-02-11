Good morning. It's Monday 12th February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The groundbreaking artificial intelligence image-generating company Midjourney is considering banning people from using its software to make political images of Joe Biden and Donald Trump as part of an effort to avoid being used to distract from or misinform about the 2024 US presidential election. The Guardian

Iranian state-backed hackers interrupted TV streaming services in the United Arab Emirates to broadcast a deepfake newsreader delivering a report on the war in Gaza, according to analysts at Microsoft. The Guardian

Data on more than 33 million people in France, approximately half the population, was compromised in a cyberattack at the end of January, according to the country’s privacy watchdog. The Commission Nationale Informatique et Libertés (CNIL) announced this week it had been informed by two health insurance companies, Viamedis and Elmer’s, about the incident. The Record by Recorded Future

World

Abu Dhabi AI group G42 sells its China stakes to appease US

Financial Times

Chloe Cornish and Kaye Wiggins

Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence group G42 has sold its stakes in Chinese companies, including TikTok owner ByteDance, as the state-backed group seeks to reassure US partners by cutting ties with China. 42XFund, the $10bn technology investment arm of G42, told the Financial Times that it had “divested from all its investments in China”.

Australia

Is my home spying on me? As smart devices move in, experts fear Australians are oversharing

The Guardian

Jordyn Beazley

As the technologies gather, share, aggregate and analyse the data collected, that convenience has come at a cost: privacy. Experts say consumers should be aware of how much personal information they are trading, and what that information is used for.

Tech companies should build products with domestic violence victims in mind, expert says

ABC

Grace Atta

A few weeks after Abigail* left an abusive relationship, a strange incident with her laptop led her to believe her ex-husband had put spyware on her computer. "I'd be at my laptop and the mouse would start moving on its own, and it would click into my Gmail, scroll down and change tabs," Abigail said. She said her ex-husband used his technology skills as a professional in the industry to control, monitor and manipulate her throughout their relationship.

They’re watching: More machine learning cameras rolling out in NSW

Big Rigs

Machine learning cameras, which take high-definition pictures of heavy vehicles, will be installed at an additional three locations in NSW. A radar sensor and camera on the unit takes the picture of the vehicle when certain criteria are met. Part of a Transport for NSW trial, the pictures taken by these cameras will be used to classify the type of vehicle and type of cargo being transported.

Australian mayor abandons world-first ChatGPT lawsuit

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

A regional Australian mayor says he is no longer pursuing defamation action against ChatGPT maker OpenAI, in what would have been a world-first test case over false claims made by an artificial intelligence chatbot.

China

Chinese firm behind ‘news’ websites pushes pro-Beijing content globally, researchers find

Reuters

Zeba Siddiqui

More than 100 websites disguised as local news outlets in Europe, Asia and Latin America are pushing pro-China content in a widespread influence campaign linked to a Beijing public relations firm, digital watchdog Citizen Lab has found. Spread over websites in 30 countries, the propaganda material is interspersed with news aggregated from local news outlets and Chinese state media, according to a research report the Toronto-based group released on Wednesday.

Chinese Websites Posing as Local News Outlets Target Global Audiences with Pro-Beijing Content

The Citizen Lab Alberto Fittarelli A network of at least 123 websites operated from within the People’s Republic of China while posing as local news outlets in 30 countries across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, disseminates pro-Beijing disinformation and ad hominem attacks within much larger volumes of commercial press releases.

Facial recognition technology could be used in Hong Kong to fight crime, maintain national security: police chief Raymond Siu

South China Morning Post

Lo Hoi-ying

Hong Kong authorities have not ruled out the use of facial recognition technology to fight crime and maintain national security, but the city’s police chief has promised guidelines will be drawn up for the use of personal information gathered by a new network of eye-in-the-sky CCTV cameras.

Chinese scientists build powerful microwave weapon that can fire from a moving truck, using Stirling engine to cool technology

South China Morning Post

Stephen Chen

A research team in China has developed a high-power microwave (HPM) weapon driven by four compact and efficient Stirling engines. These engines, which efficiently convert thermal energy into mechanical energy, working together as a reverse heat pump and can help a superconducting coil generate a magnetic field with a strength of up to four tesla. This is then harnessed to drive high-frequency electromagnetic waves that are powerful enough to suppress drones, military aircraft and even satellites.

How monumental is China’s challenge to build its own jet engine for the C919 as it seeks aviation self-reliance?

South China Morning Post

Amanda Lee

A review of China’s first turbofan commercial engine for the home-grown C919 passenger jet is set to be given priority by the Chinese aviation regulator this year as the world’s second-largest economy strives to become self-reliant in aviation amid rising advanced technology export restrictions from the United States. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has outlined its key tasks to promote “Made in China” this year, including the certification of the narrowbody C919 in Europe this year, as well as prioritising the review of CJ-1000 engine.

Beijing slams Five Eyes for cyberattack allegations

Asia Times

Jeff Pao

Volt Typhoon, a hacking group backed by the Chinese government, was once again called out by Five Eyes countries’ Joint Cybersecurity Advisory for its plan to launch destructive cyberattacks against critical infrastructure in the United States and allies. The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the Five Eyes countries of launching a smear campaign against China.

USA

China’s Military and Surveillance Capabilities Have Been Boosted by U.S. Funds, House Report Says

The Wall Street Journal

Heather Somerville

Five U.S. venture-capital firms invested a total of at least $3 billion in Chinese companies developing technology allegedly used in human-rights abuses and to benefit the Chinese military and government, according to a congressional investigation. Nearly two-thirds of the total invested by those firms, or $1.9 billion, went to AI companies whose technology is contributing to China’s military buildup and human-rights abuses, the report says. In some cases, the companies have been blacklisted by the U.S. government.

Biden Poised to Limit American Personal Data Going to China

Bloomberg

Riley Griffin and Jennifer Jacobs

The Biden administration intends to unveil as soon as next week a new effort to prevent foreign adversaries such as China from accessing troves of Americans’ sensitive personal data, according to people familiar with the planned executive order. An order to be signed by President Joe Biden will direct the attorney general and the Department of Homeland Security to issue new restrictions on transactions involving data that could threaten national security if obtained by “countries of concern.”

US says leading AI companies join safety consortium to address risks

Reuters

David Shepardson

The Biden administration on Thursday said leading artificial intelligence companies are among more than 200 entities joining a new U.S. consortium to support the safe development and deployment of generative AI. The group is tasked with working on priority actions outlined in President Biden’s October AI executive order "including developing guidelines for red-teaming, capability evaluations, risk management, safety and security, and watermarking synthetic content."

Biden-Harris Administration Announces First-Ever Consortium Dedicated to AI Safety

US National Institute of Standards and Technology Today, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the creation of the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium (AISIC), which will unite AI creators and users, academics, government and industry researchers, and civil society organizations in support of the development and deployment of safe and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI).

Chinese hackers infiltrated plane, train and water systems for five years, US says

The Guardian

An advanced group of Chinese hackers taking aim at critical US infrastructure has been active for as long as half a decade, American and allied intelligence agencies said in a joint statement on Wednesday. The US National Security Agency, US cyber watchdog CISA, the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration said that the group known as Volt Typhoon had quietly burrowed into the networks of aviation, rail, mass transit, highway, maritime, pipeline, water and sewage organizations.

White House touts $11 billion US semiconductor R&D program

Reuters

David Shepardson

The White House on Friday touted the U.S. government's plan to spend $11 billion on semiconductor-related research and development and said it was launching the $5 billion National Semiconductor Technology Center.

DOJ shuts down ‘Warzone’ malware vendor and charges two in connection

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The U.S. Justice Department said it shut down a website and several other domains that sold the Warzone RAT malware — a tool cybercriminals used to access victims' devices, take screenshots, record keystrokes, steal data and watch victims through device cameras.

South & Central Asia

Imran Khan’s ‘Victory Speech’ From Jail Shows A.I.’s Peril and Promise

The New York Times

Yan Zhuang

Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, has spent the duration of the country’s electoral campaign in jail, disqualified from running in what experts have described as one of the least credible general elections in the country’s 76-year history. But from behind bars, he has been rallying his supporters in recent months with speeches that use artificial intelligence to replicate his voice, part of a tech-savvy strategy his party deployed to circumvent a crackdown by the military.

Israel's Tower proposes $8 bln chip plant in India - report

Reuters

Israel's Tower Semiconductor has submitted a proposal to India's government to build an $8 billion chipmaking facility in the South Asian nation, national daily Indian Express reported on Sunday. Tower, seeking government incentives for its plan, is looking to manufacture 65 nanometre and 40 nanometre chips in India, the report said.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia using Elon Musk’s Starlink to coordinate attacks, Ukraine claims

Stuff

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of using Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service to coordinate attacks against its soldiers. Kyiv released an audio clip in which it said soldiers from Russia’s 83rd Air Assault Brigade can be heard discussing setting up a Starlink system near the frontline in its eastern Donbas region.

Europe

Health insurance data breach affects nearly half of France’s population, privacy regulator warns

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Data on more than 33 million people in France, approximately half the population, was compromised in a cyberattack at the end of January, according to the country’s privacy watchdog. The Commission Nationale Informatique et Libertés (CNIL) announced this week it had been informed by two health insurance companies, Viamedis and Elmer’s, about the incident.

European Commission to open investigation into TikTok, Bloomberg reports

Reuters

The European Commission will open an investigation into TikTok in the coming weeks over concerns that changes the firm made to comply with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA) were not enough to protect under-age users, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. TikTok has not received notice from the European Commission of an investigation and is in regular dialogue with European Union authorities, a spokesperson told Reuters when asked about the Bloomberg report. The EC declined to comment.

Huawei Raided In France On Suspicion Of Improper Conduct: Judicial Source

Barron's

The French offices of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei were raided this week on suspicion of improper behaviour, a judicial source told AFP on Thursday. The source said Tuesday's raids were carried out as part of a preliminary investigation launched by France's financial prosecution service (PNF).

Middle East

Iran-backed hackers interrupt UAE TV streaming services with deepfake news

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Iranian state-backed hackers interrupted TV streaming services in the United Arab Emirates to broadcast a deepfake newsreader delivering a report on the war in Gaza, according to analysts at Microsoft. The tech company said a hacking operation run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, a key branch of the Iranian armed forces, had disrupted streaming platforms in the UAE with an AI-generated news broadcast branded “For Humanity”.

Israel deploys new military AI in Gaza war

France 24

Israel's army has deployed some AI-enabled military technology in combat for the first time in Gaza, raising fears about the use of autonomous weapons in modern warfare. The army has hinted at what the new tech is being used for, with spokesman Daniel Hagari saying last month that Israel's forces were operating "above and underground simultaneously".

Big Tech

TikTok has an AI conspiracy theory problem

Media Matters for America

Abbie Richards

Users are exploiting TikTok’s Creativity Program by pumping out viral conspiracy theory content, using AI-generated images and voices for profit. While the videos come from a wide array of faceless accounts, they have many similar traits. These videos often feature AI-generated voices, usually one of the free options provided by text-to-speech AI programs like ElevenLabs, while some feature AI-generated celebrity voices. The AI-generated images have typical tells like extra fingers, asymmetry, or distortions.

Judge dismisses suit accusing X of conspiring with Saudi Arabia

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Friday in which an imprisoned Saudi Arabian dissident and his American sister accused the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, of conspiring with the Saudi Arabian government. District Judge Edward M. Chen granted a motion to dismiss after finding that the facts as alleged did not lead to a plausible conclusion that the company had been in league with Saudi Arabia when it hired one of the country’s spies.

Inside Meta, a debate over when the word ‘Zionist’ is hate speech

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix and Elizabeth Dwoskin

Meta is debating whether to more aggressively remove some social media posts containing the word “Zionist” to counter a surge of antisemitism online, setting up a potential clash over censorship during the Israel-Gaza war, according to people familiar with the private deliberations and internal guidance seen by The Washington Post.

Toyota is accused of collecting and sharing driver data, but it's not the only car brand facing privacy concerns

ABC

Tom Williams

Many modern cars allow us to stream music, get directions and send messages through the internet, but they can also collect a lot of data about their drivers and where they're going. One of the world's largest car companies, Toyota, was this week accused of "collecting extensive customer data" and potentially sharing it with third parties, including insurance companies and debt collection agencies.

Artificial Intelligence

AI firm considers banning creation of political images for 2024 elections

The Guardian

Edward Helmore

The groundbreaking artificial intelligence image-generating company Midjourney is considering banning people from using its software to make political images of Joe Biden and Donald Trump as part of an effort to avoid being used to distract from or misinform about the 2024 US presidential election.

Nuclear weapons and poison pills: Washington, Beijing warily circle AI talks

South China Morning Post

Mark Magnier

The United States and China have a shared interest in sitting down to discuss automated weapons, artificial intelligence and its many potential and unforeseen abuses. Less clear is whether the two global AI superpowers and their huge militaries have common interests or goals coming into the talks, which are expected to take place this spring, according to analysts and experts involved in informal sessions between the two nations.

AI safeguards can easily be broken, UK Safety Institute finds

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

The UK’s new artificial intelligence safety body has found that the technology can deceive human users, produce biased outcomes and has inadequate safeguards against giving out harmful information. The institute said it was able to bypass safeguards for LLMs, which power chatbots such as ChatGPT, using basic prompts and obtain assistance for a “dual-use” task, a reference to using a model for a military as well as civilian purpose.

UK’s AI Safety Institute ‘needs to set standards rather than do testing’

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

The UK should concentrate on setting global standards for artificial intelligence testing instead of trying to carry out all the vetting itself, according to a company assisting the government’s AI Safety Institute. Marc Warner, the chief executive of Faculty AI, said the newly established institute could end up “on the hook” for scrutinising an array of AI models – the technology that underpins chatbots like ChatGPT – owing to the government’s world-leading work in AI safety.

How Walmart, Delta, Chevron and Starbucks are using AI to monitor employee messages

CNBC

Hayden Field

Huge U.S. employers such as Walmart, Delta Air Lines, T-Mobile, Chevron and Starbucks, as well as European brands including Nestle and AstraZeneca, have turned to a seven-year-old startup, Aware, to monitor chatter among their rank and file, according to the company. Using the anonymized data in Aware’s analytics product, clients can see how employees of a certain age group or in a particular geography are responding to a new corporate policy or marketing campaign.

How AI is transforming the business of advertising

Financial Times

Daniel Thomas

At the start of the year, every single one of the roughly 100,000 people working for advertising giant Publicis received a video message from the chief executive thanking them personally, by name and in their first language, for their hard work. To film and edit so many messages would normally involve hundreds of hours of work, but it was much easier to pull off thanks to the industry’s new best friend: artificial intelligence.

Jobs

