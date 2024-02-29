Good morning. It's Friday 1st March.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

The 2024 US election will feature more foreign adversaries that are trying to meddle in the election than previous voting cycles thanks to artificial intelligence and other technological advances, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday. CNN

NSO Group, the maker of one the world’s most sophisticated cyber weapons, has been ordered by a US court to hand its code for Pegasus and other spyware products to WhatsApp as part of the company’s ongoing litigation. The Guardian

The Biden administration on Thursday announced an investigation into possible security risks of Chinese-manufactured autos, saying that modern vehicles are full of sensors, cameras and software that China could use for espionage or other malign purposes. The Washington Post

ASPI

ASIO: We love it when the A-Team’s plan doesn’t come together

The Strategist

Liam Auliciems and Chris Taylor

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation Director General Mike Burgess’ Annual Threat Assessment highlighted the principal threats to Australia’s security—in ASIO’s 75th anniversary year. Wednesday night’s assessment was overwhelming, especially given Burgess’s identification of sabotage (an original ASIO preoccupation) as re-emergent threat, downstream from both terrorism and espionage & interference via the cyber vector.

SBS World News: Thursday February 29, 2024

Skip to 6:40 to watch ASPI Analyst Daria Impiombato's comments on ASIO's Annual Threat Assessment.

Australia

ASIO director-general warns of nation-state actors targeting critical infrastructure

cyberdaily.au

David Hollingworth

The director-general of the Australia Security Intelligence Organisation has used his annual threat assessment to deliver a stark warning regarding aggressive cyber espionage targeting Australia. While warning of the danger of foreign sabotage against both soft and hard targets, director-general Mike Burgess noted that the lowest cost vector for sabotage, and potentially the most damaging, is cyber.

ASIO boss warns of "crack cyber teams" scanning critical networks

iTnews

Richard Chirgwin

ASIO director general Mike Burgess has drawn on last November’s Optus outage to illustrate the fragility of Australia’s critical infrastructure networks to attacks by foreign “crack cyber teams”. Delivering his annual threat assessment yesterday, Burgess didn’t name Optus, and emphasised that the outage wasn’t due to a cyber attack, but he said: “Services that people take for granted proved uncomfortably fragile.”

Australian diplomats warned about use of LinkedIn and X

Capital Brief

Anthony Galloway

Australian diplomats posted overseas have been warned against using several applications on their government-issued devices for fear of compromise from espionage and foreign interference attempts. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade recently raised concerns with embassy staff around the world about a number of applications including X and LinkedIn, according to department sources who were not authorised to comment publicly.

China

China rules AI firm committed copyright infringement

Forbes

Johanna Costigan

An AI company was found by the Guangzhou Internet Court to have committed copyright infringement in its provision of AI-generated text-to-image services, according to Chinese media reports. The first of its kind ruling places clear responsibility on the AI company, which the plaintiff argued reproduced copyrighted images unlawfully and without permission.

USA

U.S. launches investigation of Chinese vehicles, citing security risks

The Washington Post

Jeanne Whalen

The Biden administration on Thursday announced an investigation into possible security risks of Chinese-manufactured autos, saying that modern vehicles are full of sensors, cameras and software that China could use for espionage or other malign purposes. The investigation comes as Chinese automakers become more powerful on global markets, exporting a flood of high-tech vehicles and posing new challenges to Western manufacturers.

AI will allow more foreign influence operations in 2024 election, FBI director says

CNN

Sean Lyngaas

The 2024 US election will feature more foreign adversaries that are trying to meddle in the election than previous voting cycles thanks to artificial intelligence and other technological advances, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday. Advances in AI-generated photos and videos “are lowering the barrier to entry” for malign foreign influence in US elections, allowing foreign operatives to move “at a faster pace” targeting US voters, Wray told the Intelligence and National Security Alliance, an intelligence industry group.

AI targeting, used in US airstrikes, is just the beginning

Bloomberg

Katrina Manson

Retired Air Force General Jack Shanahan predicts that it will be five years before the US military feels comfortable enough to start using AI engines to recommend the ideal weapon or best order in which to shoot enemy targets during battlefield conflicts. He says it will take time not only to develop algorithmic systems that could figure out the most effective way to run a war, but also to become confident about using them.

AI warfare is already here

Bloomberg

Katrina Manson

On a summer evening in 2020 at Fort Liberty, a sprawling US Army installation in North Carolina, soldiers from the 18th Airborne Corps pored over satellite images on the computers in their command post. They weren’t the only ones looking. Moments earlier, an artificial intelligence program had scanned the pictures, with instructions to identify and suggest targets. Less than four years after that milestone, America’s use of AI in warfare is no longer theoretical.

The mysterious case of the missing Trump trial ransomware leak

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

For the past five days, LockBit promised on its dark-web site to publish data stolen from the Fulton County, Georgia, government, which it listed as one of its extortion victims, unless the county paid an unspecified ransom. One administrator for the group went so far as to post the specific threat of releasing documents related to Fulton County's high-profile prosecution of Donald Trump.

Booker highlights AI equity

Axios

Maria Curi

Senator Cory Booker in an interview with Axios on Wednesday said he's confident the Senate's AI framework will reflect equity and civil rights discussions. For example, the Algorithmic Accountability Act would require companies to conduct bias impact assessments and create a public repository at the Federal Trade Commission of those systems.

Rounds on what's next for AI policy

Axios

Ashley Gold

The bipartisan Senate AI working group plans to issue a report next month so that committees can start looking at legislation, Senator Mike Rounds said Wednesday at Axios' Responsible AI event. "We're not so much telling everybody what to do, but what different areas of interest might be, and perhaps some pathways for consolidation for different committees," he said.

North Asia

Mark Zuckerberg’s Asia trip is all about making AI friends

Business Insider Nederland

Hasan Chowdhury

Mark Zuckerberg is having a heck of a time with side quests in Japan. Make no mistake about it though: Zuckerberg's main quest this trip is all about business. The billionaire is going on the offensive this week as he looks to strengthen ties with leaders in the wider Asia region in a bid to fortify Meta's AI and mixed reality ambitions in the face of regulatory and competitive threats.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg meets Japan Prime Minister Kishida in Tokyo

NHK World Japan

US tech giant Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has met Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo to discuss artificial intelligence. The owner of Meta Platforms, the operator of Facebook and Instagram, visited the prime minister's office on Tuesday. The meeting lasted about 30 minutes.

South Korea's President Yoon to meet Meta's Zuckerberg on Thursday

Reuters

Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, Yoon's office said, as the country's technology powerhouses seek potential business tie ups with the U.S. company in areas like AI. Zuckerberg arrived in South Korea late on Tuesday and met Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee and LG Electronics CEO William Cho on Wednesday to discuss potential cooperation in artificial intelligence and extended reality technology.

‘Taiwan needs to find its own groove’: what startups want from the next president

TechCrunch

Catherine Shu

Once Lai Ching-te is inaugurated as Taiwan’s president in May, his administration will mark an unprecedented three terms of Democratic Progressive Party rule. His victory underscored the desire of voters to maintain the status quo, even as Taiwan continues to deal with the looming specter of China. As long as that peace holds, Taiwan has room to focus on domestic issues, like industries that can make it more economically competitive. These include its startup ecosystem, which is still overshadowed by Taiwan’s massive semiconductor industry.

Southeast Asia

Philippines, Australia boost collab in maritime security, cyber technology

Philstar Global

Gaea Katreena Cabico

The Philippines and Australia on Thursday signed agreements to strengthen their civil and defense maritime commitments, and cooperation on cyber technology. Manila and Canberra signed a memorandum of understanding on enhanced maritime cooperation aimed at boosting collaboration in civil maritime security, marine environment protection and maritime domain awareness, as well as upholding international law.

Europe

German applied sciences university announces being hit by criminal cyberattack

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Hochschule Kempten, a university of applied sciences in the city of Kempten in Germany, has announced being targeted by a criminal cyberattack that forced the institution to take down its IT infrastructure. The attack against the university — which has approximately 5,500 students and is based in Bavaria, close to the mountainous border with Austria — is the latest to affect the technical education sector in Germany.

Irish foreign affairs ministry says ‘no evidence’ of cyber breach following extortion claim

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said there was currently “no evidence of any breach” of its IT systems following a claim by a new cyber extortion group that it had stolen data and was prepared to sell it. The new group, calling itself Mogilevich, listed the DFA on Tuesday, claiming to offer 7GB of compromised documents for sale. The group did not provide any evidence supporting its claims of having breached the department.

Middle East

Court orders maker of Pegasus spyware to hand over code to WhatsApp

The Guardian

Stephanie Kirchgaessner

NSO Group, the maker of one the world’s most sophisticated cyber weapons, has been ordered by a US court to hand its code for Pegasus and other spyware products to WhatsApp as part of the company’s ongoing litigation. The decision by Judge Phyllis Hamilton is a major legal victory for WhatsApp, the Meta-owned communication app which has been embroiled in a lawsuit against NSO since 2019, when it alleged that the Israeli company’s spyware had been used against 1,400 WhatsApp users over a two-week period.

Gender & Women in Tech

The gender gap in cybersecurity and technology

iTWire

Siroui Mushegian

Women in cybersecurity and technology are still often underrepresented, a global concern. Siroui Mushegian shares her comments in a Q&A on the root causes of this gap, ways to bridge such underrepresentation as well as key advice to women aspiring to rise to executive positions in IT and cybersecurity.

Big Tech

Google hit with €2.1B lawsuit from more than 30 European media companies

Politico

Pieter Haeck

Thirty-two European media organizations filed a lawsuit against Google today, seeking damages of about €2.1 billion. The lawsuit touches on the U.S. tech giant's digital advertising practices, with the media groups claiming that they "incurred losses due to a less competitive market," according to a statement shared by law firms Geradin Partners and Stek, which represent the organizations.

SEC investigating whether OpenAI investors were misled

The Wall Street Journal

Deepa Seetharaman

The Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinizing internal communications by OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman as part of an investigation into whether the company’s investors were misled. The regulator, whose probe hasn’t previously been reported, has been seeking internal records from current and former OpenAI officials and directors, and sent a subpoena to OpenAI in December, according to people familiar with the matter.

Artificial Intelligence

Algorithms are pushing AI-generated falsehoods at an alarming rate. How do we stop this?

The Conversation

Stan Karanasios and Marten Risius

Generative artificial intelligence tools are supercharging the problem of misinformation, disinformation and fake news. OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and various image, voice and video generators have made it easier than ever to produce content, while making it harder to tell what is factual or real. Malicious actors looking to spread disinformation can use AI tools to largely automate the generation of convincing and misleading text.

Data centres are hot property - and not just for the returns

The Australian Financial Review

Jennifer Hewett

I am standing in the cloud. At least I am standing peering at its blinking lights through a steel mesh door in a glass and steel grill corridor, one of several similar rows in a secure building in Sydney’s north-west. Welcome to the new, if largely hidden, commercial real estate boom – globally and in Australia. The heady expansion of big data centres is only accelerating, supercharged by the growth of AI.

A litany of apologies over Google’s Gemini AI

Forbes

Megan Poinski

It’s been a week of apologies for Google after taking its Gemini AI human image generation capabilities offline. A week ago, the company paused that ability after Gemini returned historically inaccurate racial depictions of people. An apology came almost immediately from Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan, in which the company acknowledged its mistakes and promised to work toward improvement.

Apple CEO Tim Cook promises to ‘break new ground’ in Gen AI this year as the AI battle intensifies

Indian Express

Anuj Bhatia

At Apple’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Tim Cook said that the company is investing heavily in generative artificial intelligence, sending a clear message to investors that it wants to capitalise on the most buzzed-about technology. “We believe it will unlock transformative opportunities for our users when it comes to productivity, problem-solving, and more,” Cook said at Apple’s annual shareholder meeting. In fact, Cook sees “incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI.”

Humanoid robot startup Figure AI valued at $2.6 billion as Bezos, OpenAI, Nvidia join funding

NBC News

Annie Palmer

Figure AI, a startup working to build humanoid robots that can perform dangerous and undesirable jobs, just got a big vote of confidence from some of the largest names in artificial intelligence. The company said Thursday that it raised $675 million at a $2.6 billion valuation from investors including Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, and Microsoft.

Research

New research in smart technology integration enhances policing capacity

Charles Sturt University

A recently published paper by a Charles Sturt University policing researcher and a colleague argues that the burgeoning integration of new technologies by police forces globally represents a significant advance in policing methodology and strategies. Lead author Dr Amanda Davies is a researcher in the Charles Sturt School of Policing Studies and the Regional Work and Organisational Resilience Sturt Group research team.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

Jobs

Cyber, Technology & Security Program Coordinator

ASPI

The Coordinator will coordinate CTS’s business processes, projects, stakeholder engagement and events schedule. The Coordinator will work closely with the CTS Director, senior ASPI staff, other ASPI Programs, Corporate, Strategic Communications and Finance areas. The ideal candidate will have 1-3 years’ experience in executive assistance, business coordination or events management roles.

Junior Editor for The Strategist

ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute is seeking a junior editor for The Strategist website, Australia’s leading site for national security commentary and analysis. We are looking for a strong editor and writer who has excellent attention to detail and solid policy judgement, and who can work with ASPI staff, on writing and editing their own work. Candidates will preferably have a background in journalism, editing or security and international policy, with at least two years’ experience in a relevant field.

China Analyst or Senior Analyst

ASPI

ASPI has an exciting opportunity for an analyst or senior analyst to explore China's evolving foreign and security policy, political economy and impact on the Indo-Pacific and the world. ASPI’s China analysts conduct rigorous data-driven research, publish impactful reports that shape the public policy discourse and contribute to the wide catalogue of influential China work published by ASPI. The difference between the analyst and senior analyst levels will depend on experience level and demonstration of past work.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.