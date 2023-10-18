Good morning. It's Thursday 19th October.

The United States and its allies vowed this week to do more to counter Chinese theft of technology, warning at an unusual gathering of intelligence leaders that Beijing’s espionage is increasingly trained not on the hulking federal buildings of Washington but the shiny office complexes of Silicon Valley. The New York Times

A cyber-security researcher has exploited a glitch on the CIA's official Twitter account, to hijack a channel used for recruiting spies. The US Central Intelligence Agency account on X, formerly known as Twitter, displays a link to a Telegram channel for informants. But Kevin McSheehan was able to redirect potential CIA contacts to his own Telegram channel. BBC

A major cyber attack on a financial services payments system could lead to global losses of $3.5 trillion, with much of it not covered by insurance, commercial insurance market Lloyd's of London said on Wednesday. The United States would suffer losses of $1.1 trillion over a five-year period from such an attack, which would cause widespread disruption to global business, according to a systemic risk scenario developed by Lloyd's and the Cambridge Centre for Risk Studies. Reuters

ASPI

The impact of artificial intelligence on cyber offence and defence

The Strategist

Jason Healey

To make cyberspace more defensible—a goal championed by Columbia University and called for in the 2023 US National Cybersecurity Strategy—innovations must not just strengthen defences, but give a sustained advantage to defenders relative to attackers. Artificial intelligence has the potential to be a game-changer for defenders. As a recent Deloitte report put it, ‘AI can be a force multiplier, enabling security teams not only to respond faster than cyberattackers can move but also to anticipate these moves and act in advance’.

Australia

Global intelligence chiefs lash China’s ‘sanctioned’ theft of intellectual property

The Sydney Morning Herald

Farrah Tomazin

Intelligence chiefs from Australia and around the world have lashed out at China for what they say is the most sophisticated program of intellectual property theft in history, warning that Beijing’s espionage is so widespread it requires an unprecedented global response. Appearing publicly for the first time with other nations from the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation director-general Mike Burgess also took the rare step of rebuking China even as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing later this year in a bid to ease friction with the nation’s biggest trading partner.

Visiting professor used PhD students to gather intelligence for China, Asio boss alleges

The Guardian

Daniel Hurst and Dan Sabbagh

The spy agency Asio says it has disrupted a plot by China’s intelligence services to “infiltrate a prestigious Australian research institution” with officials forcing an academic to leave the country before any harm was done. The Asio chief, Mike Burgess, provided broad details of the alleged plot while also accusing China of engaging in “the most sustained, scaled and sophisticated theft of intellectual property and expertise in human history”.

Details emerge of near collision between Australian and Chinese satellites

ABC News

Andrew Greene

A Chinese military satellite came within hundreds of metres of colliding with an Australian satellite earlier this month, according to space data obtained by the ABC. Details of the near miss have emerged as Australia’s Defence Space Commander warns the skies above Earth are becoming ever "riskier" as greater numbers of satellites are launched, including more sophisticated models equipped with "counter-satellite" technology.

Crypto donations for Hamas being sought in Australia on Telegram app

Australian Financial Review

Tom Richardson and Andrew Tillett

The nation’s financial crime agency AUSTRAC has alerted the federal police to appeals on the Telegram messaging app for cryptocurrency donations to fund the militant group Hamas. A channel titled Support Palestine on the Telegram app has spread antisemitic content and sought donations from Australian donors in bitcoin, ethereum and tether for Hamas’ terrorist fighters since October 9.

Treasurer calls for government agencies to improve cyber security after Super SA breach

ABC

Stephanie Richards

The South Australian government says data belonging to a significant number of people has potentially been accessed through a cyber security breach. SA Treasurer Stephen Mullighan told parliament on Wednesday that hackers stole data from a call centre previously contracted by Super SA — a dedicated superannuation fund for state government employees.

Tech forum established in Parliament

InnovationAus.com

Brandon How

A new cross-party forum has been launched in Parliament to drive engagement and understanding on the role of technology and innovation in the future of Australia’s economy. It will provide a forum for industry and parliamentarians on productivity-enhancing technologies like artificial intelligence, as well as run briefings and events on the latest research and development trends, as well as economic and investment trends.

China

China rebukes US over latest chip restrictions

Reuters

Brenda Goh and Josh Ye

China has lodged a stern rebuke of the United States over its latest chip curbs, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after the Biden administration published new measures to further restrict Beijing's access to cutting-edge technologies."Such restrictions and forced de-coupling for political purposes violate the principles of the market economy and fair competition," the ministry said in a response to Reuters' questions.

US ban on tailor-made Nvidia and Intel chips hits Beijing’s AI ambitions

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

The US has delivered another blow to China’s artificial intelligence ambitions by banning China-specific Nvidia and Intel graphic processing units and blacklisting two top Chinese GPU start-ups. Under updated tech export controls announced by the US Commerce Department on Tuesday, Nvidia will be unable to export its A800 and H800 chips, which were designed to comply with Washington’s earlier export rules, to Chinese tech companies.

Nvidia and other chip stocks sink after new U.S. export curbs on China

Nikkei Asia

Yifan Yu and Cheng Ting-Fang

Nvidia and other chip stocks fell across the board on Tuesday after the U.S. announced a new round of restrictions aimed at thwarting China's access to advanced artificial intelligence chips and leading-edge semiconductor production equipment. The new export restrictions, released by the U.S. Department of Commerce, tightened definitions for advanced AI chips and added preventive measures such as additional licensing requirements for shipments to 40-plus countries to avoid resales to China.

USA

The U.S. can’t afford a science and tech decoupling from China

World Politics Review

Mary Gallagher

Attempts to decouple science and technology cooperation between the United States and China have intensified over the past five years, occurring across three major areas that have long been successful areas of innovation, efficiency and improvements to human capital: education, government and industry. While it is undeniable that collaboration in these fields has benefited China more than the U.S., due to how far behind China comparatively was in the late 1970s, the U.S. shouldn’t ignore the contributions that this collaboration has made to U.S. universities, society and corporations over the past four decades.

Terrorists could try to exploit artificial intelligence, MI5 and FBI chiefs warn

The Guardian

Dan Sabbbagh

Artificial intelligence could be harnessed by terrorists or hostile states seeking to build bombs, spread propaganda or disrupt elections, according to the heads of MI5 and the FBI. Ken McCallum, the director general of MI5, and Christopher Wray, the director of the FBI, said their organisations were monitoring developments and needed to cooperate with experts in the private sector to tackle emerging threats.

Republicans want schools to block social media or lose internet funds

The Washington Post

Cristiano Lima

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday are proposing legislation to block children from using social media in school, preventing access to the platforms on poorer schools’ networks that receive federal broadband subsidies, the latest in a growing crop of bills to bar younger users from sites such as TikTok and Instagram.

North Asia

Fearing China, South Korea targets firms building Taiwan navy submarines

Reuters

Ju-min Park

South Korean authorities cited the risk of Chinese economic retaliation when they charged marine technology firm SI Innotec last year with violating trade laws for its work on Taiwan's new military submarine program, according to a police document seen by Reuters and two people familiar with the matter.

Asia's metaverse is still thriving, from digital cities to gaming

Nikkei Asia

Ryohtaroh Satoh, Jaewon Kim, Ramon Royandoyan and David Cotriss

Hitsuzi is among a rapidly growing population across Asia that spends much of its free time in the metaverse -- defined as any type of collective, three-dimensional, virtual shared space where users are able to interact with one another's avatars (digital personas). In some Asian markets, notably Japan and South Korea, however, it is still going strong.

Europe

Telecom cable between Sweden and Estonia was damaged

POLITICO

Claudia Chiappa

Swedish authorities said Tuesday an underwater telecommunication cable between Sweden and Estonia was damaged earlier this month, around the same time Finland reported a gas pipeline leak. "At present, we cannot say what caused the damage, but we can say that it occurred in temporal connection with the previously known damage," said Swedish Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin on X after a joint press conference with Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson, the Swedish navy chief and the Coast Guard chief.

EU data watchdog urges more privacy safeguards for digital euro

Reuters

Huw Jones

The European Union's data protection watchdog on Wednesday called for stronger privacy safeguards in EU draft legislation to underpin a digital euro. The European Central Bank is due to say shortly that it will push ahead with further preparations for a digital euro, one of many central banks across the world seeking to keep ahead of technological advances in payments.

UK

Illuminating cyber crime: How vulnerable is the economy to a major cyber-attack?

Lloyds of London

Cyber attacks pose a considerable threat to businesses. Year on year, costs around maintenance, prevention, and response to attacks are increasing. And with examples scattered across major news outlets, like the recent June 2023 Zellis payroll attack, which affected a number of large British businesses, the world is waking up to the reality of what could be at stake if a global cyber attack were to play out.

UK pushes nations to label AI as capable of ‘catastrophic harm’

Bloomberg

Jamie Nimmo, Ellen Milligan, and Jillian Deutsch

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing for nations to label artificial intelligence as capable of “catastrophic harm” at the AI Safety Summit the UK is hosting next month as it seeks to forge a common international approach on the rapidly advancing technology. Britain wants countries to sign-up to a joint position that outlines particular concerns for AI’s impact on cybersecurity and biotechnology, according to a draft communique circulated to attendees and seen by Bloomberg.

China expected to attend UK summit on artificial intelligence next month

Financial Times

Anna Gross, George Parker, Cristina Criddle, Qianer Liu and Nian Liu

China is planning to attend the UK’s summit on artificial intelligence at Bletchley Park next month, according to British and Chinese officials, despite recent controversy over alleged spying by Beijing in Westminster. UK prime minister Rishi Sunak has envisaged the AI summit as an opportunity to gather global policymakers and tech executives to set out an international approach to governance of the fast-emerging technology.

Africa

Fraudsters use AI to impersonate African Union chief Moussa Faki

Africa News

The African Union Commission has fallen victim to cybercrime after fraudsters deployed artificial intelligence tools to impersonate the continental body’s head Moussa Faki. Mr Faki who is the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the secretariat of the African Union routinely writes to global leaders whenever he needs to place a call. Such a letter is formally known as note verbale and is the standard procedure for scheduling meetings between the African Union leadership and representatives of other countries or international organisations. Fraudsters faked his voice and placed several video calls to European capitals, ostensibly seeking to arrange meetings.

Middle East

Meta to limit some Facebook comments on Israeli, Palestinian posts

Reuters

Katie Paul and Sheila Dang

Facebook-owner Meta Platforms on Wednesday introduced temporary measures to limit "potentially unwelcome or unwanted comments" on posts about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Meta said it will change the default setting for people who can comment on new and public Facebook posts created by users "in the region" to only their friends and followers, Meta said in an updated blog post.

Who's behind Israel-Gaza disinformation and hate online?

BBC

Marianna Spring

Social media has been awash with false claims, conspiracy theories and hateful content surrounding what's happening in Israel and Gaza - and questions over whether inauthentic accounts are being used to manipulate the conversation.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Fiji and Australia boost cyber security cooperation

Reuters

Kirsty Needham

Fiji and Australia will cooperate on cyber security, with Australia also boosting aid to its Pacific Islands neighbour under an enhanced partnership, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said after meeting his Fijian counterpart on Wednesday. Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, on his first three-day official visit to Australia since becoming leader in December, said the relationship with Australia was warm.

Big Tech

Elon Musk’s main tool for fighting disinformation on X is making the problem worse, insiders claim

WIRED

Vittoria Elliott and David Gilbert

Community notes, the crowdsourced fact-checking program launched a year ago to tackle disinformation on X (formerly Twitter), has flown under the radar for much of its existence. But in the past week it has been heralded by Elon Musk and X CEO Linda Yaccarino as a key tool in tackling the toxic deluge of disinformation that has flooded social media, and in particular X, during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. However, a WIRED investigation found that Community Notes appears to be not functioning as designed, may be vulnerable to coordinated manipulation by outside groups, and lacks transparency about how notes are approved. Sources also claim that it is filled with in-fighting and disinformation, and there appears to be no real oversight from the company itself.

X, formerly known as Twitter, will begin charging new users $1 a year to access key features including the ability to tweet and retweet

Fortune

Kylie Robison

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, will begin charging new users $1 a year to access key features including the ability to tweet, reply, and quote, according to a source familiar with the matter and later confirmed by the company. The company will begin charging the fee on Tuesday for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines, marking one of the most significant changes to the social media platform since Elon Musk acquired the company nearly a year ago.

X, formerly Twitter, rolls out US$1 annual fee for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has begun rolling out a US$1 annual charge to new users in New Zealand and the Philippines in a move the service owned by Elon Musk says is aimed at combating bots. Fortune first reported the subscription plan, which costs US$1 a year for access to key functions including tweeting, replying, retweeting and liking.

Misc

Think you could make a safer social media site? This game lets you try

The Washington Post

Cristiano Lima

Policymakers in Washington often accuse social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok of putting profits over people when making decisions about how to run their businesses. An educational game released Tuesday is looking to flip the script by putting users in charge of safety efforts at a fictional digital platform, an initiative aimed at teaching people about the thorny trade-offs tech companies face daily.

