Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data to ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation, the gang and U.S. and UK authorities said on Monday. Reuters

Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Tuesday that they are launching a bipartisan task force on artificial intelligence to explore how Congress can help America be a leader in AI innovation and to study guardrails to protect against potential threats caused by the technology. NBC News

World

Lockbit cybercrime gang disrupted by Britain, US and EU

Reuters

James Pearson

Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data to ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation, the gang and U.S. and UK authorities said on Monday. The operation was run by Britain’s National Crime Agency, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, Europol and a coalition of international police agencies, according to a post on the gang’s extortion website.

Aussie police in global raid on notorious cyber gang

The Australian Financial Review

Nick Bonyhady

A coalition of law enforcement agencies including the Australian Federal Police has hacked the profilic ransomware syndicate that stalled Australia’s ports in an attack last year. Software from LockBit, which sells hacking tools to other criminals, was behind the hack on stevedore DP World in November 2023 that stranded tens of thousands of containers.

Australia

ASIC chair says WA businesses need to prioritise abating cyber risks, while investing in AI

The West Australian

Gerard Cockburn

Australia’s corporate watchdog says WA’s major companies need to simultaneously invest in artificial intelligence and cyber security to prevent large scale attacks on businesses. On Wednesday, Australian Securities and Investments Commission chair Joe Longo will address a round table of WA business leaders, outlining a need to prioritise cyber and make sure boards have the right mix of skills and knowledge to harness both the opportunities and minimise the risks of the growing sector.

Aussie tech firms under most distress globally

The Australian Financial Review

Jessica Sier

A growing number of larger technology companies are scrambling to restructure their operations to avoid insolvency, as stubbornly high labour costs and a tough capital-raising environment mean directors are flirting dangerously with insolvency, new data shows. Fresh data from KPMG shows that Australian companies are facing the most distress globally. Life sciences and technology sectors appear the most precarious.

China

China building up tech for 'censorship apparatus,' U.S. report says

Nikkei Asia

Tomoko Ashizuka

China is trying to control global opinion on Taiwan, Hong Kong and other issues through its extensive censorship apparatus and is advancing technologies for this purpose, according to a new report released by a U.S. congressional advisory panel. The bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) on Tuesday published the report analysing China's domestic and global censorship practices.

USA

House leaders launch bipartisan artificial intelligence task force

NBC News

Scott Wong

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that they are launching a bipartisan task force on artificial intelligence to explore how Congress can help America be a leader in AI innovation and to study guardrails to protect against potential threats caused by the technology, including deepfakes, the spread of misinformation, and job replacement.

Biden has a high-tech problem in Michigan

POLITICO

Christine Mui

When President Joe Biden signed the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act into law, aiming to boost America’s once-dominant microchip industry, he gave a special callout to Hemlock Semiconductor — a 63-year-old company in central Michigan that leads the nation in making a single, crucial high-tech material. Now the administration is getting ready to unleash the law’s flood of tax breaks — estimated to be worth more than $25 billion over a decade. But instead of supporting Hemlock, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service have proposed rules that would cut the company out. Lawmakers say Biden and the administration are not meeting the intent of the law.

Scale AI to set the Pentagon’s path for testing and evaluating large language models

DefenseScoop

Brandi Vincent

The Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office tapped Scale AI to produce a trustworthy means for testing and evaluating large language models that can support — and potentially disrupt — military planning and decision-making. According to a statement the San Francisco-based company shared exclusively with DefenseScoop, the outcomes of this new one-year contract will supply the CDAO with “a framework to deploy AI safely by measuring model performance, offering real-time feedback for warfighters, and creating specialized public sector evaluation sets to test AI models for military support applications, such as organizing the findings from after action reports.”

Southeast Asia

TikTok violates Indonesian in-app transactions ban, says minister

Reuters

Chinese short video app TikTok is still violating Indonesia's rule that bans in-app transactions, a cabinet minister said on Tuesday, after it took control of the country's biggest e-commerce platform to restart its online shopping business. TikTok had been forced to close its relatively new e-commerce service, TikTok Shop, in Indonesia after the country banned online shopping on social media platforms last year, citing the need to protect smaller merchants and users' data.

South & Central Asia

Misinformation Combat Alliance, Meta introduce WhatsApp Helpline to fight deepfakes

The Economic Times

The Misinformation Combat Alliance and Meta on Monday said they will be launching a dedicated fact-checking helpline on WhatsApp to combat artificial intelligence-generated media (deepfakes), which may deceive people on matters of public importance, and help people connect with verified and credible information. The helpline will be available for the public to use starting March 2024. The initiative will allow the alliance and its associated network of independent fact-checkers and research organisations to address viral misinformation – particularly deepfakes.

EU, India explore cooperation in combatting online disinformation

The Economic Times

Over 35 experts from the European Union and India will hold extensive deliberations on Wednesday to unpack the security and policy aspects in jointly combating online disinformation campaigns. The peer-to-peer discussion in Delhi will explore trends in the use of disinformation online and encourage EU and Indian governmental and non-governmental actors to compare notes and share best practices for countering disinformation.

Advancing the India-U.S. Partnership on AI

Carnegie India

Amlan Mohanty and Ashima Singh

In a mid-term review of the India-U.S. initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology, senior officials from both countries reiterated the importance of artificial intelligence to their strategic bilateral partnership. Based on closed-door discussions held at the Global Technology Summit 2023 on the sidelines of the iCET review, we outline five areas where India and the United States should collaborate to advance their partnership on AI.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine seeks to expand its military 'drone coalition' with allies

Reuters

Olena Harmash

Ukraine is seeking to expand its military "drone coalition" with allies, to include at least 20 new countries to help supply drones, cooperate on technology, and strengthen its military as the war with Russia enters its third year. Deputy Defence Minister Kateryna Chernohorenko said that eight countries had so far joined the coalition, an initiative initially launched by Ukraine, Latvia and Britain. Kyiv is working to ensure more purchases, more supplies of components and closer cooperation on technology solutions to be able to respond to changing war tactics.

Europe

Critical infrastructure software maker confirms ransomware attack

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

PSI Software SE, a German software developer for complex production and logistics processes, has confirmed that the cyber incident it disclosed last week is a ransomware attack that impacted its internal infrastructure. The company operates at a global level with a staff of more than 2,000 and specializes in software solutions for major energy suppliers.

Dutch government says China seeks military advantage from ASML tools

Reuters

Toby Sterling

Fears that ASML's computer chip equipment will be used for Chinese military ends underlie recent decisions to deny the company export licences, the Dutch trade minister said in answers to questions from parliament. Under pressure from the United States, the Dutch government last year introduced a licensing requirement for ASML's mid-range DUV machines. The company's most advanced tools have never been sold in China.

UK

Cambridge University DDoS attack claimed by Anonymous Sudan

Cyber Daily

Daniel Croft

The University of Cambridge has reportedly suffered a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack alongside several other major UK higher education institutions using the Janet Network, a mass data-sharing platform that allows researchers to share large amounts of data online. The attack was claimed by infamous DDoS threat group Anonymous Sudan, which said it had attacked the digital infrastructure of the University of Cambridge as well as the University of Manchester.

Strategic Command shares cyber expertise with Japan

UK Government

Strategic Command

Leading cyber is one of the core priorities for Strategic Command, including sharing our expertise and knowledge with international partners to help protect global security. Major General Akisugu Kimura, Commander of the Cyber Defense Command, visited the UK to learn more about Strategic Command’s role at the forefront of digital capabilities within Defence. This is of particular importance to Japan which has committed to boost their number of cyber operators from 800 to 4,000 by 2027.

Middle East

Saudi fund-backed firm partners with Chinese surveillance maker

Reuters

Alexander Cornwell and Pesha Magid

A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund with ambitions to develop sophisticated technology on Tuesday announced a $200 million partnership with a Chinese surveillance technology company previously sanctioned by the United States. Alat, a newly formed entity owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, and Dahua Technology, one of China's biggest surveillance equipment makers, will manufacture surveillance hardware in Saudi Arabia, Alat's new CEO announced at an event in Riyadh.

Big Tech

OpenAI video-generator Sora risks fueling propaganda and bias, experts say

ABC News

Max Zahn

Sora composes videos, lasting up to one-minute long, based on user prompts, just as ChatGPT responds to input with written responses and Dall-E offers up images. The video-generator is currently in use by a group of product testers but is not available to the public, OpenAI said in a statement on Thursday. These products carry the potential to improve and ease video storytelling, but they could also supercharge internet misinformation and enhance government propaganda, blurring the already-faint line between real and fake content online, experts told ABC News. AI-generated videos, meanwhile, threaten to reinforce hateful or biased perspectives picked up from the underlying training materials that make their creation possible, they added.

Microsoft to expand its AI infrastructure in Spain with $2.1 billion investment

Reuters

Juveria Tabassum

U.S. software giant Microsoft will expand its artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure in Spain through an investment of $2.1 billion in the next two years, the company's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said in a post on social media site X. The move comes on the heels of its announcement of a 3.2 billion euros ($3.45 billion) AI-focused investment in Germany, spanning the next two years.

Artificial Intelligence

The US and Australia need generative AI to give their forces a vital edge

The Strategist

Ylli Bajraktari

The advent of generative AI has marked a significant milestone in the evolution of technology, pushing boundaries on what seemed possible. Leading American technology companies, like OpenAI and Anthropic, have been at the forefront of this revolution, releasing large language models with unprecedented capabilities. As established and emerging leaders in this domain, the United States and Australia should leverage the window of opportunity brought on by GenAI to capture an enduring strategic advantage in the Indo Pacific.

AI is changing how elections are fought, from deepfake endorsements to chatbot campaigners

ABC

James Purtill

Recent election campaigns in Pakistan, India and Indonesia offer a glimpse of how artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the way elections are fought, sometimes in surprising and unexpected ways. From generative AI cartoon avatars of candidates, to political endorsements issued from beyond the grave, to sentiment-tracking chatbots writing stump speeches, parties are deploying the new technology in ways that its inventors may not have imagined. And with almost half the world's population eligible to vote in elections this year, these AI companies are racing to keep up.

