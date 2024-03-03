Good morning. It's Monday 4th March.

Microsoft's bid to challenge Huawei Technologies and other telecom equipment makers is gathering steam after the software giant recently signed a deal to help build a 5G standalone network in the Middle East. Nikkei Asia

Researchers spot new infrastructure likely used for Predator spyware

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Cybersecurity researchers have identified new infrastructure likely used by the operators of the commercial spyware known as Predator in at least 11 countries. By analysing the domains likely used to deliver the spyware, analysts at Recorded Future’s Insikt Group were able to spot potential Predator customers in Angola, Armenia, Botswana, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Oman, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and Trinidad and Tobago. No Predator customers within Botswana and the Philippines had been identified before Recorded Future’s analysis. During the latest analysis, the Insikt Group identified a new multi-level Predator delivery network, comprising delivery servers, upstream servers and infrastructure highly likely associated with Predator customers.

Meta won't renew commercial deals with Australian news media

ABC

Georgia Roberts & Matthew Doran

Facebook owner Meta says it won't renew commercial deals with Australian news media companies worth millions of dollars. Three years ago, the company signed deals with Australian news outlets following the introduction of the News Media Bargaining Code, laws which required tech giants to pay for displaying news on their platforms.

US judge says Google must face some advertisers' antitrust claims, dismisses others

Reuters

Jon Stempel & Sheila Dang

Alphabet's Google must face advertisers' proposed class action lawsuit claiming that it monopolises the ad exchange market, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday. But U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel dismissed some other antitrust claims, including those focused on ad-buying tools used by large advertisers. Castel was reviewing a number of cases against Google, and his decision struck down many claims but allowed at least one key set to proceed.

‘Cyber-physical attacks’ fueled by AI are a growing threat, experts say

CNBC

Kevin Williams

When most people hear about cybersecurity hacks they envision frozen monitors, ransomware demands, and DDoS attacks that compromise connectivity for a few hours or even days. Some experts, though, are worried that with the arrival of widespread artificial intelligence in the hands of hackers — both lone wolves and nation-states — we may be entering the era of the “cyber-physical attack.”

AUKUS weighs Japan's participation in defence tech development

Nikkei Asia

Ryo Nakamura

The U.S. has begun talks with the U.K. and Australia on inviting Japan to collaborate on defence technology under the AUKUS security partnership, American officials told Nikkei Asia, looking to make an announcement during the Japanese leader's visit to the White House next month. According to the officials, the collaboration with Japan would be limited to a specific project on developing cutting-edge defence technologies under Pillar 2.

North Korean hackers exploit Windows zero-day flaw

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

North Korean hackers exploited a previously unknown vulnerability in a Windows security feature, allowing them to gain the highest level of access to targeted systems. A zero-day flaw in AppLocker — a service that helps administrators control which applications are allowed to run on a system — was discovered by researchers at the Czech cybersecurity firm Avast and patched by Microsoft earlier this month. By exploiting this bug, tracked as CVE-2024-21338, hackers with administrative privileges could escalate their access to the kernel level — the highest level of access in the operating system, reserved for performing critical system functions.

Malaysia to let foreign vessels repair undersea cables

Nikkei Asia

Norman Goh

The Malaysian government will again allow foreign ships to be involved in undersea cable repair work, hoping to spur the growth of the country's digital industry. Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced on Friday that the cabinet had made the decision as part of a liberalisation of policy to attract more foreign investment in data centers and spur growth in the digital economy. Subsea cables are critical infrastructure for the digital economy, with many countries, including neighbour Singapore, expanding their cable capacity for better connectivity.

Southeast Asia’s three-nation partnership to fight cyber threats

The Mandarin

Muhammad Faizal Abdul Rahman

Australia, Malaysia and Singapore could strive to deepen partnerships in digital security as these countries face common challenges in digitalising their economies. Cybercrime syndicates operate across borders with impunity. Cyberspace enables them to evade national jurisdictions and constantly refresh their tactics. Australian, Malaysian and Singaporean police forces could work more closely on information exchange and joint operations to uncover them. These countries’ authorities could also exchange policy views on how telcos, social media platforms and banks should be more responsible for prevention to make digital services safer from cybercrimes.

India-Australia collaboration on digital public infrastructure in the Pacific

The Strategist

Bharath Reddy & Saurabh Todi

The deployment of population-scale digital public infrastructure is gaining traction worldwide and is acknowledged as a necessary and cost-effective intervention to fast-track sustainable development. India has developed state-of-the-art DPI for various purposes, and Australia is the biggest development partner for Pacific Island countries. Together, they are well positioned to make state-of-the-art DPI accessible to small island developing states there to help fast-track developmental outcomes.

Google pulls popular Indian apps from store over fee dispute

TechCrunch

Manish Singh

Google pulled more than a dozen popular apps from Play Store in India on Friday after warning that it will be taking actions against developers who have persistently not complied with its billing policies, escalating a three-year dispute in what is the company’s largest market by users. Google said that 10 companies in the country, including “many well-established” names it did not disclose, had avoided paying fees despite benefiting from the platform.

Google offers compromise solution to restore delisted Indian apps

Business Standard

Surajeet Das Gupta

Google Inc, according to sources, is offering ten key developers, whose apps have been delisted from Play Store, a compromise solution. Under the plan, Google will re-list the apps on Play Store for free, provided any transaction on it does not take place through Google’s payment platform. The deal has been taken by Info Edge. The apps can, however, undertake the transaction through their own respective websites. And they do not have to pay the 11 per cent to 30 per cent share of their digital revenues. Google will continue to distribute the apps through the app store.

Elon Musk’s X could face EU antitrust crackdown under new DMA rules

POLITICO

Edith Hancock

Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter, may face tough new restrictions under the European Union's new digital antitrust rulebook, the European Commission said after the company told regulators they could come under the scope of the rules. X, TikTok-owner Bytedance and travel website group Booking told the Commission on Friday that they run digital services that could make them qualify as so-called gatekeepers under the Digital Markets Act, the Commission said late Friday. The DMA imposes strict guardrails around the world's largest technology companies like Apple and Meta in an effort to level the digital playing field and make it easier for companies that rely on them to operate online.

Apple reverses course on plan to cut off ‘progressive web apps’ in EU

Financial Times

Michael Acton

Apple has reversed course on a plan to cut off access to applications that bypass its app store, which the iPhone maker had argued was necessary in order to comply with new EU regulations. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, had been preparing a formal investigation into Apple’s move to disable so-called “progressive web apps” in the bloc.

Number of agencies have concerns about 'sideloading' on iPhone, Apple says

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

A number of government agencies in the European Union and elsewhere have voiced concerns about security risks as Apple opens up its iPhones and iPads to rival app stores to comply with EU tech rules, Apple said on Friday. Under the Digital Markets Act, from March 7 Apple will be required to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and allow developers to opt out of using its in-app payment system, which charges fees of up to 30%.

France means business with Mistral-Microsoft deal

POLITICO

Gian Volpicelli, Mark Scott & Océane Herrero

When French artificial intelligence champion Mistral announced a new partnership with American tech giant Microsoft this week, Brussels howled in rage. But for France's President Emmanuel Macron, everything was going to plan. Macron's government has scrambled to establish France as a bastion of European AI dynamism, in equal parts pro-innovation and pro-regulation. The French president wants to position his country as a global trendsetter in the emerging technology. “On AI, Europe should innovate before it regulates,” Macron’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said last year ahead of the AI Safety Summit in the United Kingdom. “Regulation is indispensable, but it will be more effective if we have European players mastering AI.”

UK program involving electronic monitoring of migrants could be unlawful, data regulator says

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

The UK’s data protection regulator censured the Home Office — the ministerial department responsible for immigration, security and justice — for its pilot program that required up to 600 migrants to wear electronic monitoring tags for tracking purposes. The regulator, known as the Information Commissioner’s Office, announced Friday that it issued an “enforcement notice” ordering the Home Office to update its policies due to its failure to properly assess how its electronic monitoring program threatened migrants’ privacy. It also formally warned the Home Office that if it repeats mistakes it made with regard to processing migrant data it will “attract enforcement action” for breaching the country’s data protection laws.

Chad suffers internet and telecom disruptions amid deadly political clashes

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Internet connectivity and telecommunications in Chad were disrupted following a deadly attack on the country’s internal security agency. Chad has a long history of using internet restrictions to manage public narratives during political crises and security incidents. Organisations like NetBlocks, Internet Sans Frontières and Access Now have reported a combined figure of 911 days of internet disruptions between Chad’s presidential election in 2016 and 2021.

Israel under pressure to justify its use of AI in Gaza

POLITICO

Joseph Gedeon & Maggie Miller

Israel is deploying new and sophisticated artificial intelligence technologies at a large scale in its offensive in Gaza. And as the civilian death toll mounts, regional human rights groups are asking if Israel’s AI targeting systems have enough guardrails. It’s a push for accountability that could force Washington to confront some uncomfortable questions about the extent to which the U.S. is letting its ally off the hook for its use of AI-powered warfare.

Gender gap in tech jobs narrows across advanced economies

Financial Times

Valentina Romei & Delphine Strauss

Women’s share of tech jobs has increased across advanced economies since the pandemic, helped by strong demand, gender equality policies and greater tolerance of flexible working arrangements. The notoriously large gender gap in the tech sector has narrowed across the US, EU and the UK in the past four years, an FT analysis of official data shows.

Microsoft seals Middle East 5G deal as its telecom push accelerates

Nikkei Asia

Lauly Li

Microsoft's bid to challenge Huawei Technologies and other telecom equipment makers is gathering steam after the software giant recently signed a deal to help build a 5G standalone network in the Middle East. The U.S. company announced this week that it will help Abu Dhabi-headquartered Etisalat, also known as e&, build a network around the United Arab Emirates.

Elon Musk sues OpenAI accusing it of putting profit before humanity

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Elon Musk has filed a lawsuit accusing OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman, of betraying its foundational mission by putting the pursuit of profit ahead of the benefit of humanity. The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco on Thursday, claims OpenAI is now developing artificial general intelligence – a theoretical form of AI that can perform a range of tasks at or above a human level of intelligence – for profit rather than for the benefit of humankind.

Qualcomm and MediaTek race to put generative AI on devices

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

Top mobile chip companies Qualcomm and MediaTek are racing to put generative AI capabilities on devices as the tech industry searches for the next generation of killer applications. Qualcomm's Durga Malladi says commercialisation of on-device AI "has come along very nicely" but is still in its early stages. The company aims to put generative AI capabilities into a wide range of devices, including smartphones, laptops and even automobiles.

Here Come the AI Worms

WIRED

Matt Burgess

In a demonstration of the risks of connected, autonomous AI ecosystems, a group of researchers have created one of what they claim are the first generative AI worms—which can spread from one system to another, potentially stealing data or deploying malware in the process. While generative AI worms haven’t been spotted in the wild yet, multiple researchers say they are a security risk that startups, developers, and tech companies should be concerned about.

Too late to act? Europe’s quest for cloud sovereignty

Clingendael Institute

Alexandre Gomes & Maaike Okano-Heijmans

As European governments start adopting cloud services, the notion of cloud sovereignty is still largely underexplored. The future of the governments’ information technology landscape lies in hybrid cloud solutions, but the European cloud market is dominated by American providers. Cloud sovereignty requires quality technology, but also trust, security and diversification – three elements that are not necessarily ensured by the current American offers.

