Good morning. It's Monday 20th November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Australia on Friday joined Indo-Pacific Economic Framework partners in endorsing the acceleration of research and commercialisation of clean energy and climate technologies, as other agreements on regional trade stalled. Agreements on supply chains and anti-corruption have been negotiated and were also endorsed at the meeting in San Francisco, but a planned trade deal for the nations could not be reached. InnovationAus

NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges David van Weel concluded a successful three-day visit to Japan on 15 November. Deepening NATO-Japan cooperation on cyber defence, cutting edge technologies and defence against hybrid threats was at the core of all discussions with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Secretariat, the Ministry of Defence. NATO

A battle is raging in Ukraine in the invisible realm of electromagnetic waves, with radio signals being used to overwhelm communication links to drones and troops, locate targets and trick guided weapons. Known as electronic warfare, the tactics have turned into a cat-and-mouse game between Russia and Ukraine, quietly driving momentum swings in the 21-month old conflict and forcing engineers to adapt. The New York Times

Australia

Clean tech innovation endorsed in Indo-Pacific framework

InnovationAus

Brandon How

Australia on Friday joined Indo-Pacific Economic Framework partners in endorsing the acceleration of research and commercialisation of clean energy and climate technologies, as other agreements on regional trade stalled. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese finalised the endorsement with other leaders of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a group of 13 nations that account for around 40 per cent of global GDP and were brought together by the Biden Administration last year. Agreements on supply chains and anti-corruption have been negotiated and were also endorsed at the meeting in San Francisco, but a planned trade deal for the nations could not be reached.

Small businesses to get free cyber education boost

The Western Australian

Dominic Giannini and Kat Wong

A new cyber health check program is being set up for small and medium businesses, allowing them to undertake a free assessment of their security measures. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil says cyber issues are a growing risk for all businesses and can have a particularly magnified effect on smaller organisations. Australia experiences about 94,000 cyber attacks per year and they can each cost small businesses $46,000.

‘Stop hackers in their tracks’: Corporate giants muscle up against cyber threats

The Sydney Morning Herald

Lisa Visentin

Westpac, Telstra and Woolworths are among a dozen major corporate companies and government agencies that will work together on “threat blocking” measures as part of a new National Cyber Intel Partnership, which forms a key plank of the government’s cybersecurity strategy to be announced next week. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the cybersecurity challenges Australia faced were enormous, and the partnership with industry was about “stopping hackers in their tracks”.

Cyber law shake-up to shield companies

The Australian

Geoff Chambers

Businesses reporting cyber attacks will be afforded new legal protections, have red tape slashed when liaising with regulators and be required to work with government investigators post-incident to forensically probe significant hacking events. Anthony Albanese’s seven-year cyber security strategy will address major barriers to businesses reporting malicious intrusions and ransomware attacks launched by state-sponsored actors and criminal gangs.

The other Optus question

Capital Brief

John McDuling

Yet in the wake of that damaging incident there is a deeper philosophical question about Optus to ask. Would it be in a better position to serve its customers, and to compete with its rivals Telstra and TPG Telecom, if it were unshackled from the constraints of an offshore owner? This isn’t necessarily a criticism of Optus' parent SingTel, even though it is known for keeping a notoriously tight grip on its Australian subsidiary.

Optus is in the business of sending messages, but the public grilling over its outage shows it's incapable of receiving them

ABC News

Kate Ainsworth

After a week of cautious public appearances guided by pre-prepared talking points, Optus boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin arrived at the doors of Parliament House to face a barrage of questions her media managers had no oversight of. Her appearance at the Senate inquiry set up with the specific purpose to forensically examine last week's disastrous Optus outage and the telco's response since — or lack thereof — was meant to be a time for straight-talking answers.

DP World Australia did not fix ‘critical’ CitrixBleed exploit that shut down ports

News.com.au

Elliot Nash

DP World Australia is dealing with the aftermath of a recent cyber attack that exploited a critical IT vulnerability known as ‘CitrixBleed,’ resulting in the shutdown of four major ports and significant disruptions with 30,000 containers piling up. A concerning aspect of the cyber attack is that devices registered on DP World’s network had not been updated to remove the ‘CitrixBleed’ vulnerability despite the patch being available for over a month before the attack on November 10.

Australia's Fortescue to build US plant for hydrogen, EV tech

Nikkei Asia

Kosuke Inoue

Fortescue Metals Group plans to spend $35 million on a new manufacturing plant in the US for hydrogen generators, electric vehicle batteries, fast chargers and other products related to clean energy. The investment comes as the Australian miner pushes into new fields to cut its earnings dependence on iron ore.

China

Alibaba loses $21 billion in market value after suspending cloud unit IPO and Jack Ma sells shares

Forbes

Yue Wang

Alibaba Group stunned investors when it announced that it would suspend the listing plan of its cloud computing unit, while also revealing that cofounder Jack Ma intends to sell some of his shares. The news shook confidence in the tech giant and cast doubt over the company’s corporate overhaul unveiled just months ago.

Jack Ma’s office says he remains ‘very positive’ about Alibaba and clarifies that he will continue to hold the tech giant’s shares

South China Morning Post

Zhou Xin

The statement by the office of Ma, who retired as Alibaba chairman in 2019 but remains a major shareholder through his family trust, came after his JSP Investment and JC Properties trust units said in an overnight filing that they plan to sell US$870 million of Alibaba shares in instalments starting on November 21.

China’s tech giants feel the pain from US ban on AI chips, outline plans to minimise impact on cloud computing business

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

E-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent both warned investors of the impact on their cloud computing business from stepped-up US export controls. Alibaba said revenue from its AI training model and related services may be constrained in the foreseeable future due to the new export rules. Tencent president Martin Lau said it will make the most of its AI chip supply by offloading inference work to lower-performance chips.

China’s broadcasting regulator to increase control over country’s booming short web drama market

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

China’s broadcasting regulator is looking to tighten control over the growing short web drama market – including a sweeping review of each series’ cast, production, marketing and social values – several months after more than 25,300 such online shows were pulled because of violent, pornographic or vulgar content. The National Radio and Television Administration said it would take measures to “strengthen and refine management” of these short online dramas.

USA

How Osama bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’ reached millions online

The Washington Post

Drew Harwell and Victoria Bisset

The letter’s spread sparked a deluge of commentary, with some worrying that TikTok’s users were being radicalized by a terrorist manifesto, and TikTok’s critics arguing it was evidence that the app had been secretly boosting propaganda to a captive audience of American youth. But the letter’s spread also reflected the bedeviling realities of modern social media, where young people share and receive information on fast-paced smartphone apps designed to make videos go viral, regardless of their content.

US and China agree on pandas but not computer chips

The Washington Post

Gerrit De Vynck

In an hours-long meeting earlier this week, President Biden and Xi did discuss AI, and in a statement afterward, the White House said the two countries had agreed to “address the risks of advanced AI systems and improve AI safety through US-China government talks.” “The United States and China for now appear to be heading toward a technology cold war. That has not been fixed, that has not been addressed,” Ian Bremmer, president of the global politics research firm Eurasia Group, said in a speech at the summit.

Ohio’s rustbelt turns into a magnet for chip fabs

Financial Times

Lauren Fedor

The $20bn investment has been touted by local government officials as the single biggest economic development project in the history of Ohio. The mega-site, spanning some 1,000 acres of predominantly former farmland, could accommodate eight chip factories, or fabs, with a total investment of as much as $100bn over the next decade. That would make it one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the world.

North Asia

Japan's Kishida, South Korea's Yoon talk tech, cooperation in Silicon Valley

Reuters

Ann Saphir

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged cooperation on clean-energy supply chains, quantum computing and other innovative technology during a Silicon Valley roundtable on Friday. It was the latest effort by the Asian neighbors to improve ties, which had been in what Kishida called "deep difficulty" before he and Yoon embarked this year on a campaign to repair them.

Southeast Asia

US to enhance cyber, space collaboration with Indonesia

The Defense Post

Rojoef Manuel

The US Department of Defense plans to enhance Indonesia’s cyber and space capabilities as part of a bilateral defense agreement with the Asia-Pacific country. The potential partnership aligns with America’s ongoing commitment to sustain the security and freedom of allied nations in Southeast Asia. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strategy would include continuous training in digital domain missions to boost the Indonesian government’s vulnerabilities against cyber threats.

Southeast Asia's digital battle: Chinese and US Big Tech face off over $1tn market

Nikkei Asia

Tsubasa Suruga and Akito Tanaka

When Singapore announced the results of a tender to build new data centers - the first since 2019 - interest was huge. More than 20 proposals had flooded in from around the world, including from Japanese telecom giant NTT and local enterprises like Singapore Telecommunications. But in what some industry players described as a surprise, the highly-contested contracts were awarded to two Chinese-backed and two US-backed companies.

Ukraine - Russia

The invisible war in Ukraine being fought over radio waves

The New York Times

Paul Mozur and Aaron Krolik

A battle is raging in Ukraine in the invisible realm of electromagnetic waves, with radio signals being used to overwhelm communication links to drones and troops, locate targets and trick guided weapons. Known as electronic warfare, the tactics have turned into a cat-and-mouse game between Russia and Ukraine, quietly driving momentum swings in the 21-month old conflict and forcing engineers to adapt.

Ransomware gang LockBit revises its tactics to get more blackmail money

Bloomberg

Jamie Tarabay

LockBit, the prolific ransomware gang that has launched attacks recently on Boeing and Industrial Commercial Bank of China, among others, has revised the way it tries to blackmail victims because it’s disappointed with lower-than-expected ransom payments. The Russian-linked group has claimed some of this year’s biggest hacks. Its victims have included the UK’s Royal Mail and Japan’s biggest maritime port. But the syndicate’s financial haul has paled in comparison to some rival gangs.

Europe

NATO and Japan deepen cooperation on emerging security challenges

NATO

NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges David van Weel concluded a successful three-day visit to Japan on 15 November 2023. Deepening NATO-Japan cooperation on cyber defence, cutting edge technologies and defence against hybrid threats was at the core of all discussions with representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security Secretariat, the Ministry of Defence, including the Chief of Staff, the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency, as well as with Japan’s scientific community and academia.

UK

‘Shocking’ scale of UK government’s secret files on critics revealed

The Guardian

Anna Fazackerley

Fifteen government departments have been monitoring the social media activity of potential critics and compiling “secret files” in order to block them from speaking at public events, the Observer can reveal. Under the guidelines issued in each department, officials are advised to check experts’ Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn accounts. They are also told to conduct Google searches on those individuals, using specific terms such as “criticism of government or prime minister”.

‘Sex life data’ stolen from UK government among record number of ransomware attacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Data on the sex lives of up to 10,000 people was stolen from a British government department in one of the record number of ransomware attacks in the first half of this year. It is not known which department the information was stolen from, nor why the government was holding this data, which is defined by the Information Commissioner’s Office as “any data on a person’s sex life which does not specifically relate to orientation or health,” potentially including the use of dating apps and period trackers.

Stalkers using smart technology to track victims

BBC

Brendan Hughes

Some have had tracking devices added to their cars and phones, a detective superintendent in the Police Service of Northern Ireland said. Lindsay Fisher also warned that smart controls for home heating, baby monitors and CCTV cameras can be used by perpetrators. Det Supt Fisher said social media and smart technology provide new ways for stalkers to target their victims.

Big Tech

White House blasts Musk's 'hideous' antisemitic lie, advertisers pause on X

Reuters

Susan Heavey

The White House on Friday condemned Elon Musk's endorsement of what it called a "hideous" antisemitic conspiracy theory on X, while major US companies paused their advertisements on his social media site. Musk on Wednesday agreed with a post on X that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people, saying the user who referenced the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory was speaking "the actual truth."

Apple to pause advertising on X after Musk backs antisemitic post

Axios

Ina Fried

The move follows Musk's endorsement of antisemitic conspiracy theories as well as Apple ads reportedly being placed alongside far-right content. Apple has been a major advertiser on the social media site and its pause follows a similar move by IBM. The left-leaning nonprofit Media Matters for America published a report Thursday that highlighted Apple, IBM, Amazon and Oracle as among those whose ads were shown next to far-right posts.

IBM suspends X ads after report of placement near Nazi content

Bloomberg

Ian King

International Business Machines Corp. suspended its advertising on X, after the technology company’s ads were found by a watchdog group near pro-Nazi posts. “IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation,” a company spokesperson said in an email.

More advertisers halt spending on X in growing backlash against Musk

The New York Times

Kate Conger and Tiffany Hsu

The entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery and Sony have joined other prominent brands in halting their spending on X. IBM cut off its advertising on X on Thursday, while Apple, Lionsgate, the entertainment and film distribution company, and Paramount Global, the media giant that owns CBS, all paused their ads on Friday.

OpenAI drama continues: Sam Altman may be mulling a return to the company

CNN

Brian Fung

In a surprise twist after Friday’s unexpected firing of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the artificial intelligence leader may be mulling a return. Multiple news reports, including the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, cited anonymous sources who said the board is having second thoughts about the firing and has asked Altman to return. Altman is considering the offer, those sources reportedly said.

OpenAI’s board pushes out Sam Altman, its high-profile CEO

The New York Times

Cade Metz

Mira Murati, previously OpenAI’s chief technology officer, was named interim chief executive officer, the company said. Hours later, Greg Brockman, the company’s president, said he was quitting. “Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the company said.

Facebook-parent Meta breaks up its Responsible AI team

CNBC

Rebecca Picciotto

Facebook-parent Meta has split up its Responsible AI division, the team dedicated to regulating the safety of its artificial intelligence ventures. Most Responsible AI staffers have been reassigned to the Generative AI product development team. The move comes after a slew of layoffs and team redistribution changes at the company this year.

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft releases AI tool for photorealistic copying of faces and voices

The Guardian

Kari Paul

Announced at Microsoft Ignite 2023, Azure AI Speech is trained with human images and allows users to input a script that can then be “read” aloud by a photorealistic avatar created with artificial intelligence. Users can either choose a preloaded Microsoft avatar or upload footage of a person whose voice and likeness they want to replicate. Microsoft said that the tool could be used to build “conversational agents, virtual assistants, chatbots and more”.

Microsoft tweaks AI image generator over Disney dogs poster trend

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle

Microsoft has tweaked its artificial intelligence image generator tool after concerns were raised over a viral social media trend where users created realistic Disney film posters of their dogs, highlighting broader copyright issues in the industry. Disney’s logo was visible in illustrations made by Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator, which were then posted to TikTok and Instagram.

Misc

How social media is turning into old-fashioned broadcast media

The Wall Street Journal

Christopher Mims

Social media is turning into old-fashioned network television.T he transformation of social media into mass media is largely because the rise of TikTok has demonstrated to every social-media company on the planet that people still really like things that can re-create the experience of TV. Advertisers also like things that function like TV, of course—after all, people are never more suggestible than when lulled into a sort of anesthetized mindlessness.

Asian regulators turn focus to Big Tech

The Japan Times

Elizabeth Beattie

In many markets, regulators and governments are increasingly eyeing stricter rules for tech companies — and emphasizing the need for compliance. Just as the European Union and US are taking action, Asian countries are also showing increased concern about how a few tech giants are dominating the digital landscape. Across the region, there are indications that Big Tech may soon have to comply with standards that could become international benchmarks.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.