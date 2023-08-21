Good morning. It's Monday 21st August.

As the UK pressures tech companies to open up end-to-end encrypted communications in the name of child safety, Australia is looking at following suit. Law enforcement and child safety groups around the world say the rise in end-to-end encrypted communications apps makes it harder to track and stop the spread of online child abuse, with chat logs and filesharing going dark when communications are encrypted. The Guardian

Chinese and Russian intelligence agencies are targeting American private space companies, attempting to steal critical technologies and preparing cyberattacks aimed at degrading US satellite capabilities during a conflict or emergency, according to a new warning by American intelligence agencies. The New York Times

The cryptic job listings began appearing online early this year. The tasks were menial — posting fliers or hanging signs in public spaces — and the pay meager. But respondents soon realized there was a catch: the jobs involved distributing pro-Russian propaganda on behalf of an anonymous employer. For those willing to complete the assignments anyway, the work then took a more ominous turn. Within weeks, recruits were tasked with scouting Polish seaports, placing cameras along railways and hiding tracking devices in military cargo, according to Polish investigators. Then, in March, came startling new orders to derail trains carrying weapons to Ukraine. The Washington Post

Australia

Australia eyes UK online bill in fight with tech companies over encryption and child safety

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Australia’s .au domain administrator denies data breach after ransomware posting

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The organization that manages Australia’s internet domain .au denied that it was affected by a data breach on Friday after a ransomware gang added it to their list of victims. The non-profit at the center of the situation, known as auDA, is supported by the Australian government and is the administrator of the .au domain name system. More than 4 million domain names are registered to .au and the organization is deemed “Australian critical infrastructure.”

Australian technology goes to the US

The Australian

Robert Gottliebsen

The enormous US investment incentives for carbon reduction and defence related technologies is attracting Australia companies with world class technology to thrust into the US. And the US is particularly anxious to foster technologies being developed in smaller entrepreneurial enterprises - where most of Australia’s new technology comes from. Accordingly, we will see more efforts being directed across the Pacific because the US is becoming akin to a giant vacuum sucking in ideas and Australian entrepreneurial enterprises.

China

Cross-border data deal between Hong Kong and mainland China will take time given regulatory differences, says EY partner

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

The cross-border data transfer deal between Hong Kong and mainland China will create opportunities for companies in the Greater Bay Area, but the key to its success will depend on how governments solve differences in their regulatory frameworks, according to an EY partner. The main challenge lies in the different requirements on data privacy and security under their respective frameworks, and negotiations will take time, Vincent Chan, a consulting partner at EY, said Thursday on the sidelines of the consulting firm’s two-day forum in Shenzhen.

China state investors to inject $1.7bn in Shenzhen wafer foundry

Nikkei Asia

Liu Peilin and Han Wei

State investors including China's biggest government-backed chip investment fund agreed to pour 12.6 billion yuan into a wafer production project in Shenzhen as the country strives to boost its domestic chipmaking capacity. Shanghai-listed China Resources Microelectronics Ltd. said in an exchange filing on Tuesday that its board has approved a plan for its Shenzhen subsidiary Runpeng Semiconductors to sell shares to several investors.

China makes it harder for its Muslim citizens to go to Mecca, or anywhere else

NPR

Emily Feng

They left their village at a moment's notice, shedding their prayer caps and headscarves at the airport in favor of casual athletic wear, silently praying that they would not be prevented from leaving China. The group of six travelers were Chinese Muslims, intent on completing the Hajj: a once-in-a-lifetime duty for Muslims to make a pilgrimage to Mecca, which this year took place between late June and early July. "When we return to China, we may have our passports clipped or confiscated, but we will face whatever we have to when we return," said one of the three male travelers.

USA

Intelligence agencies warn foreign spies are targeting US space companies

The New York Times

Julian E. Barnes

FBI, Air Force warn of cyberattacks on space industry by ‘foreign intelligence operations’

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

US intelligence agencies are warning of increasing cyberattacks targeting US-based space companies by unnamed foreign intelligence services. The FBI, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations published a two-page advisory on Friday that warned of cyberattacks on the space industry due to its increasing importance to the global economy.

America’s tech giants rush to comply with new curbs in Europe

The Wall Street Journal

Kim Mackrael and Sam Schechner

Meta Platforms, Apple, Alphabet’s Google and other large—and largely American—tech companies will by next week start facing the first wave in a storm of new European Union tech rules that come into effect over coming months, marking the largest expansion in digital regulation ever in the West. The new EU laws aim to push big tech companies to better police online content and to open them up to more competition—with regular oversight from regulators empowered to issue crippling fines.

Cellebrite asks cops to keep its phone hacking tech ‘hush hush’

TechCrunch

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai

For years, cops and other government authorities all over the world have been using phone hacking technology provided by Cellebrite to unlock phones and obtain the data within. And the company has been keen on keeping the use of its technology ‘hush hush.’ As part of the deal with government agencies, Cellebrite asks users to keep its tech — and the fact that they used it — secret, TechCrunch has learned. This request concerns legal experts who argue that powerful technology like the one Cellebrite builds and sells, and how it gets used by law enforcement agencies, ought to be public and scrutinised.

Cyberattack keeps hospitals’ computers offline for weeks

Associated Press

Pat Eaton-Robb

Key computer systems at hospitals and clinics in several states have yet to come back online more than two weeks after a cyberattack that forced some emergency room shutdowns and ambulance diversions. Progress is being made “to recover critical systems and restore their integrity,” Prospect Medical Holdings said in a Friday statement. But the company, which runs 16 hospitals and dozens of other medical facilities in California, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas, could not say when operations might return to normal.

Americas

Meta's news ban in Canada is getting in the way of Yellowknife wildfire evacuations

Quartz

Ananya Bhattacharya

The ongoing tussle between Meta and Canada’s federal government over big tech’s compensation for news publishers has created a local media vacuum for Yellowknife evacuees, who had to flee the Northwest Territories’ capital because of a rapidly approaching wildfire, making it harder to spread life-saving information in the midst of the emergency.

North Asia

North Korean hackers target US-South Korea military drills, police say

Reuters

Ju-min Park

Suspected North Korean hackers have targeted a joint US-South Korea military exercise being held this week though classified information has not been compromised, South Korean police said on Sunday. South Korean and US forces will on Monday begin 11-day Ulchi Freedom Guardian summer exercises to improve their ability to respond to North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats. North Korea objects to such exercises saying they are preparations by the US and its South Korean ally for an invasion of it.

Southeast Asia

Beyond a Barbie ban, Vietnam sets its censors on Netflix

Rest of World

Sen Nguyen

When Barbie was banned from Vietnam’s screens in July, audiences were confused: Why was the country expelling a breezy summer film? The cause turned out to be a set of childishly drawn lines, which Vietnam’s censors interpreted as the movie’s representation of the nine-dash line, China’s territorial claim in the South China Sea. But it’s not just Barbie that’s hit a nerve. More quietly, around the same time, the government had Netflix remove the Chinese series Flight To You in Vietnam. The culprit: again, the nine-dash line, referred to in Vietnamese as “duong luoi bo,” or the “cow’s-tongue line,” due to its lolling outline.

South & Central Asia

India to expand digital payments with AI-powered voice transactions

Financial Times

Benjamin Parkin

India is to roll out ways of making voice-based and offline digital payments to expand the country’s fast-growing digital infrastructure and close a yawning divide between rural and urban areas. The growth of the Universal Payments Interface, a digital payments system, is an important part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitions to build out India’s digital infrastructure and bring the world’s most populous country online.

Top US firms from Apple to Intel decry India PC import curbs

Bloomberg

Sankalp Phartiyal

A broad coalition of America’s largest businesses from Apple Inc. to Intel Corp. protested the abrupt way in which India introduced tech import restrictions this month, saying the surprise move will damage New Delhi’s ambitions to become a global manufacturing hub and harm consumers. In a letter to US officials this week, eight American trade groups comprising the biggest players in technology and manufacturing asked the Department of Commerce, US Trade Representative and government more broadly to urge India to reconsider the policy. The South Asian nation plans to impose a new license requirement for tech imports from Nov. 1, spanning everything from laptops and tablets to servers and components for datacenters.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia recruited operatives online to target weapons crossing Poland

The Washington Post

Greg Miller, Loveday Morris and Mary Ilyushina

Russia says Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon’s surface

The Washington Post

Lyric Li and Adela Suliman

Russia’s space agency said Sunday that its Luna-25 spacecraft — its first lunar mission in almost half a century — crashed into the moon. Roscosmos earlier reported an “emergency” as it was trying to enter pre-landing orbit ahead of a planned Monday moon landing. After Roscosmos lost contact with the uncrewed spacecraft, and efforts to locate it failed, the agency added that a preliminary analysis determined that it “ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the lunar surface” and that an interdepartmental commission will investigate the cause.

Europe

Amid war in Ukraine, Germany turns to Israel for defense system

The New York Times

Isabel Kershner

Israel said Thursday that the US government had approved its request to sell Germany its Arrow 3 missile defense system, setting in motion a $3.5 billion agreement that comes as Germany aims to upgrade its military amid the war in Ukraine. Israeli officials described the sale as the country’s “largest ever” weapons deal. The Arrow 3, designed to intercept ballistic missiles armed with nuclear and other nonconventional warheads outside the earth’s atmosphere, was jointly developed by the government-owned Israel Aerospace Industries and its subsidiaries and Boeing of the United States, in cooperation with the missile defense agencies of the two countries.

High costs won’t deter Germany from removing Huawei parts

Bloomberg

Aggi Cantrill

Germany Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said she won’t be deterred by the high cost of removing Chinese components from the country’s 5G telecommunications network if it’s in the best interests of national security. Speaking to the Handelsblatt newspaper, Faeser said if there is a high risk of having components from Chinese providers Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. in the German network, that the argument that it will be expensive to replace the parts isn’t an excuse not to do so. “We will prohibit components if they pose a serious security risk,” Faeser said. “The network operators will have to act and dismantle the components.”

UK

Sunak to spend £100m of taxpayer cash on AI chips in global race for computer power

The Telegraph

James Titcomb

Rishi Sunak is to spend up to £100m of taxpayer money on thousands of high-powered artificial intelligence chips in an effort to catch up in a global race for computing power. Government officials have been in discussions with IT giants Nvidia, AMD and Intel about procuring equipment for a national “AI Research Resource” as part of Rishi Sunak’s ambitions to make Britain a global leader in the field.

Africa

Two dozen arrested, hundreds of malicious IPs taken down in African cybercrime operation

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

An international law enforcement operation spanning more than two dozen African countries led to 14 arrests and the takedown of hundreds of malicious IP addresses and malware hosters, Interpol said Friday. Africa Cyber Surge II — led by Interpol and supported with information from Group-IB, Trend Micro, Kaspersky and Coinbase — launched in April 2023 and focused on identifying cybercriminals and compromised infrastructure, Interpol said in a statement.

Middle East

Huawei pledges advanced camera system under Taliban

IPVM

Charles Rollet

Two years after taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban are considering an "advanced camera system" in "every province" of the country, with Huawei pledging to work under the Taliban. This raises concerns of video surveillance fueling human rights violations, given Taliban policies on women and other groups, and Huawei enabling this. Key details about this project's size, camera counts, and intended usage are not public as of press time. Neither Huawei nor the Taliban responded to comment requests. In this post, IPVM examines this news and the risks this raises.

Big Tech

YouTube ads may have led to online tracking of children, research says

The New York Times

Nico Grant, Natasha Singer and Aaron Krolik

This year, BMO, a Canadian bank, was looking for Canadian adults to apply for a credit card. So the bank’s advertising agency ran a YouTube campaign using an ad-targeting system from Google that employs artificial intelligence to pinpoint ideal customers. But Google, which owns YouTube, also showed the ad to a viewer in the United States on a Barbie-themed children’s video on the “Kids Diana Show,” a YouTube channel for preschoolers whose videos have been watched more than 94 billion times. As a result, leading tech companies could have tracked children across the internet, raising concerns about whether they were undercutting a federal privacy law, the report said.

Uproar on X: Elon Musk says block feature will be ‘deleted’

Forbes

John Koetsier

In a shocking statement Friday morning X owner Elon Musk said X, the former Twitter, would remove blocking as a feature. The result is likely to be even more division, anger, and harassment on the platform. If implemented, it would likely also result in the removal of the X app from both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Google Play.

Artificial Intelligence

There’s only one way to control AI: Natonalization

POLITICO

Charles Jennings

When an AI pulls a rabbit out of its hat unexpectedly, as NeuralEye did on a small scale with Zachie, it raises the specter of runaway AI — the notion that AI will move beyond human control. Runaway AIs could cause sudden changes in power generation, food and water supply, world financial markets, public health and geopolitics. There is no end to the damage AIs could do if they were to leap ahead of us and start making their own arbitrary decisions — perhaps with nudges from bad actors trying to use AI against us.

Research

Assessing South Korea’s AI ecosystem

Center for Security and Emerging Technology

Cole McFaulm, Husanjot Chahal, Rebecca Gelles and Margarita Konaev

This data brief examines South Korea’s progress in its development of artificial intelligence. The authors find that the country excels in semiconductor manufacturing, is a global leader in the production of AI patents, and is an important contributor to AI research. At the same time, the AI investment ecosystem remains nascent and despite having a highly developed AI workforce, the demand for AI talent may soon outpace supply.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.