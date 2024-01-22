Good morning. It's Tuesday 23rd January.

Experts in artificial intelligence have long warned that AI-generated content could muddy the waters of perceived reality. Weeks into a pivotal election year, AI confusion is on the rise. The Washington Post

Instagram and Facebook users in Europe will be offered more choices on how they consume Meta Platforms' services to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, the social media company said on Monday. Reuters

Australia

Identity of Medibank hacker confirmed, government invokes cyber sanctions

The Sydney Morning Herald

Olivia Ireland

A Russian individual has been named by the federal government as the person responsible for the 2022 Medibank hack that compromised the information of more than 4 million Australians. Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles confirmed on Tuesday morning that the man behind the hack was Aleksandr Ermakov and said the country’s cyber sanction laws would be used for the first time.

Australian government sanctions Russian over Medibank data leak

ABC

Tom Crowley

The Australian government has announced sanctions against a Russian man over the 2022 Medibank data leak. The government said the Australian Signals Directorate and the Australian Federal Police had managed to identify the cyber criminal. The cyber crime sanctions make it a criminal offence to provide the man with any assets including cryptocurrency and any money through ransom payments.

Asic examines collapsed bitcoin company Blockchain Global after Guardian investigation

The Guardian

Sarah Martin

Australia’s corporate regulator will examine details of the collapsed bitcoin company Blockchain Global after a Guardian Australia investigation revealed links between two of its directors and a series of failed crypto investment schemes. Blockchain Global collapsed in 2021 owing creditors $58m, with the liquidator referring its directors – Allan Guo, Sam Lee and Ryan Xu – to the Australian Securities and Investment Commission for potential breaches of the Corporations Act.

OAIC braces for impact of cyber info sharing

iTnews

Ry Crozier

Australia’s privacy watchdog is concerned a mechanism to encourage cyber incident information sharing with the government could impede it from launching future actions. The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner used a parliamentary submission to urge caution on the planned introduction of a “limited use obligation”.

Privacy watchdog pushes back on cyber enforcement restraints

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Proposed legal protections for businesses that share information with the government cyber responders during an attack should not stand in the way of future enforcement action by regulators, according to Australia’s privacy watchdog. In a submission to a parliamentary inquiry into cybercrime, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner urged the government to design the proposed ‘limited use obligation’ so that it “does not preclude regulatory action in the public interest”.

Tech Council chief Kate Pounder steps down

InnovationAus

Brandon How

Tech Council chief executive Kate Pounder will step down from her role at the end of next week, marking the end of a chapter for the peak industry body for Australia’s tech sector. Ms Pounder has been in the role for almost three years, having joined the Tech Council as founding CEO when it first began in mid-2021. Since then, Ms Pounder has boosted awareness of technology-related issues amongst policymakers and successfully secured government support for a range of proposals.

ChatGPT is coming to Australian schools. Here’s what you need to know

The Guardian

Caitlin Cassidy

ChatGPT will formally be rolled out in all Australian schools for the first time this year after the education ministers’ backing of a framework guiding AI use. The framework, released in December, outlines principles for the use of emergent technologies including privacy and security standards, equity and accessibility.

Crisis talks as critical minerals bust deepens

The Australian Financial Review

Peter Ker and Brad Thompson

Miners will push Resources Minister Madeleine King to drive reform of the way Australian critical minerals are priced at crisis talks this week, after lenders withdrew a $760 million loan to fund Western Australia’s next big lithium mine.

China

China convenes Huawei, Tencent, Baidu to draft metaverse standards in bid to become global technology leader

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has assembled 60 experts, including some from the country’s largest technology firms, to form a new working group to establish standards for the metaverse sector. Representatives from telecoms equipment giant Huawei Technologies, video gaming titans Tencent Holdings and NetEase, web search and artificial intelligence champion Baidu, financial technology firm Ant Group and computer maker Lenovo Group are among those on the list published by the MIIT on Friday.

China buys near-record $40 billion of chip gear to beat us curbs

Bloomberg

China’s imports of chipmaking machines jumped last year as firms ramped up investment in an attempt to get around US-led efforts to hobble the nation’s semiconductor industry. Imports of the machinery used to make computer chips rose 14% in 2023 to almost $40 billion — the second largest amount by value on record in data going back to 2015, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official customs data.

Rumors of China’s decline are premature and dangerous

The Washington Post

Richard Fontaine

Beijing’s economy remains very large — larger by some measures than our own — and while growth has moderated, Chinese gross domestic product growth was higher last year than in the United States. China remains the top trading partner of more than 120 countries and continues to innovate in such key technologies as artificial intelligence and quantum computing while working around U.S.-led controls on items such as advanced semiconductors.

USA

AI is destabilizing ‘the concept of truth itself’ in 2024 election

The Washington Post

Pranshu Verma and Gerrit De Vynck

Experts in artificial intelligence have long warned that AI-generated content could muddy the waters of perceived reality. Weeks into a pivotal election year, AI confusion is on the rise. On Monday, the New Hampshire Justice Department said it was investigating robocalls featuring what appeared to be an AI-generated voice that sounded like President Biden telling voters to skip the Tuesday primary — the first notable use of AI for voter suppression this campaign cycle.

New Hampshire officials to investigate A.I. robocalls mimicking Biden

The New York Times

Tiffany Hsu

Voters in New Hampshire received robocall messages over the weekend in a voice that was most likely artificially generated to impersonate President Biden’s, urging them not to vote in Tuesday’s primary election, according to the state attorney general’s office. The fake recordings, which told listeners that “your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday,” were manipulated to seem as if they had been sent by an officer of a Democratic committee, the office said.

US heads into post-truth election as platforms shun arbiter role

Bloomberg

Anna Edgerton

Voters in this year’s US election risk having to wade through more misinformation than ever, with social media giants increasingly reluctant to weed out false content even as artificial intelligence tools make it easier to create. Elon Musk’s transformation of Twitter into the more free-for-all X is the most dramatic case, but other platforms are also changing their approach to monitoring. Meta Platforms Inc. has sought to downplay news and political content on Facebook, Instagram and its new Threads app. Google’s YouTube has decided that purging falsehoods about the 2020 election restricts too much political speech (Meta has a similar policy).

New details emerge about SEC’s X account hack, including SIM swap

CNBC

MacKenzie Sigalos

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday that a SIM swap attack was to blame for the breach of its official account on X (formerly Twitter) earlier this month. “Two days after the incident, in consultation with the SEC’s telecom carrier, the SEC determined that the unauthorized party obtained control of the SEC cell phone number associated with the account in an apparent ‘SIM swap’ attack,” an SEC spokesperson said in a statement.

Michael Rogers on China’s cyber threat

The Wire China

Bob Davis

The head of U.S. Cyber Command under Presidents Obama and Trump on why it's been difficult to change China's behavior and the need for a new strategy on cyber.

North Asia

Taiwan says it spots six more Chinese balloons, one crossed island

Reuters

Ben Blanchard

Taiwan's defence ministry said it had detected six more Chinese balloons flying over the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, one of which crossed the island, the latest in a spate of such balloons the ministry says it has seen over the past month-and-a-half. The ministry earlier this month, in a strongly worded statement, accused China of threatening aviation safety and waging psychological warfare on the island's people with the balloons, days before Taiwan's Jan. 13 elections.

North Korean hackers weaponize fake research to deliver rokrat backdoor

The Hacker News

Media organizations and high-profile experts in North Korean affairs have been at the receiving end of a new campaign orchestrated by a threat actor known as ScarCruft in December 2023. "ScarCruft has been experimenting with new infection chains, including the use of a technical threat research report as a decoy, likely targeting consumers of threat intelligence like cybersecurity professionals," SentinelOne researchers Aleksandar Milenkoski and Tom Hegel said in a report shared with The Hacker News.

NZ & Pacific Islands

In-depth Solomons: Leaked emails show China's media interference

Radio New Zealand

Ronald Toito'ona and Charley Piringi

China's interference and moves to control the media in the Solomon Islands have been exposed in leaked emails In-depth Solomons has obtained. On Monday last week, Huangbi Lin, a diplomat working at the Chinese Embassy in Honiara, called the owner of Island Sun newspaper, Lloyd Loji, and expressed the embassy's "concern" in a viewpoint article the paper published on page 6 of the day's issue. The article, which appeared earlier in an ABC publication, was about Taiwan's newly-elected president William Lai Ching-te, and what his victory means to China and the West.

South & Central Asia

The data collection app at the heart of the BJP’s Indian election campaign

Rest of World

Srishti Jaswal

The app, called Sangathan Reporting and Analysis, or Saral, had been developed by the BJP to connect with its followers. Upadhyay told Rest of World he was under instructions from the BJP leaders in his state, Maharashtra, to visit 600 houses and get 600 people to register on Saral. Within three days, Upadhyay convinced over 100 people to register on the app with identifying details including their name, address, and photo, as well as demographic indicators such as their religion, caste, and profession.

Europe

Instagram, Facebook users to get more choices to comply with DMA - Meta

Reuters

Instagram and Facebook users in Europe will be offered more choices on how they consume Meta Platforms' services to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act, the social media company said on Monday. The world's largest social network is the latest to make changes to conform to the DMA after Google outlined efforts to comply with the new EU technology rules, which could hurt revenues for some companies.

Meta will let EU users unlink their Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger info ahead of DMA

The Verge

Jon Porter

EU users will be able to unlink their Instagram and Facebook accounts, as well as other Meta services ahead of the bloc’s new Digital Markets Act coming into force in March, the company has announced. The changes will apply in the European Union, European Economic Area, and Switzerland, and notifications informing users of the change will appear in the coming weeks.

Top EU diplomat’s Middle East peace proposal

POLITICO

Nicholas Vinocur

EU foreign ministers gather today for marathon talks on the Middle East (six hours’ worth), interspersed by a series of guest appearances by the likes of top diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the secretary-general of the Arab League. Israeli and Palestinian foreign ministers will also meet their EU counterparts separately today.

Big Tech

Nokia set to exit telecommunications joint venture with Huawei amid US-China tensions

South China Morning Post

Finnish telecoms equipment giant Nokia has found new buyers for its majority stake in a Beijing-based joint venture with Huawei Technologies, after a proposed deal fell through last year following strong protest by the Chinese partner. Under the latest agreement, wireless technology firm TD Tech will be jointly controlled by Huawei and a group of entities that include the government-owned Chengdu High-Tech Investment Group and Chengdu Gaoxin Jicui Technology Co, as well as venture capital firm Huagai, according to a disclosure published on Friday by the State Administration for Market Regulation.

Alphabet’s moonshot x lab cuts staff, turns to outside investors

Bloomberg

Julia Love

Alphabet Inc.’s lab for pioneering technology is laying off dozens of employees as it turns to outside investors to help fund its ventures. The division, known as X, has in recent months ramped up discussions on funding with venture capitalists and other investors, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named as it is private.

Artificial Intelligence

AI-generated fake news is coming to an election near you

WIRED

Sander van der Linden

We created the first psychometric tool to test this hypothesis, which we called the Misinformation Susceptibility Test. In collaboration with YouGov, we used the AI-generated headlines to test how susceptible Americans are to AI-generated fake news. The results were concerning: 41 percent of Americans incorrectly thought the vaccine headline was true, and 46 percent thought the government was manipulating the stock market. My prediction for 2024 is that AI-generated misinformation will be coming to an election near you, and you likely won’t even realize it.

Blockchain, the tech behind bitcoin, may have found its ‘killer use case’ by keeping AI in check

CNBC

Arjun Kharpal

Blockchain could be used to prevent bias in the data that artificial intelligence models are being trained on — and that could be a “killer use case” for the technology, executives told CNBC. One of the concerns about the AI models — the kind that underpin applications like ChatGPT — is that the data they are trained on could contain biases or misinformation. That means the answers an AI system may give would contain those biases and false information.

