Authorities will be banned from using facial recognition capabilities operated by the federal government to conduct one-to-many identity matches under re-drafted legislation first proposed more than four years ago. The change will also allow the private sector to access government facial verification systems for the first time, addressing privacy concerns in the wake of several high-profile data breaches, including at Optus and Medibank. InnovationAus

China has hit out at US-led tech curbs in its latest position paper to the United Nations, calling for an “open, fair, equal and non-discriminative” environment for all countries to develop new technologies. In the paper released on Wednesday, the Chinese government said science and technology should benefit all people, and not be used to limit the development of any country. South China Morning Post

Britain's lower house of Parliament approved a new law on Wednesday that would ban Chinese surveillance technology from government buildings and military bases, days after news of an alleged spying scandal in Parliament. The new law that sets government procurement rules comes at a time of anxiety about China after it was revealed at the weekend that a parliamentary researcher in Britain was arrested in March on suspicion of spying for China. Nikkei Asia

General counsel at Australia’s largest companies are “falling behind” on risk as skills shortages, a lack of influence and increasing workloads leave big business exposed, a new report warns. The report by Ashurst’s risk advisory team found that corporate general counsel “are struggling to keep up with the pace of change” and that “all feel significantly exposed in one or more areas of risk”.

ANZ, National Australia Bank and Westpac have joined Commonwealth Bank’s calls for global digital platforms to be regulated as payment service providers, pushing back on recent arguments by Apple and Google that they’re merely peripheral players.

China has hit out at US-led tech curbs in its latest position paper to the United Nations, calling for an “open, fair, equal and non-discriminative” environment for all countries to develop new technologies. In the paper released on Wednesday, the Chinese government said science and technology should benefit all people, and not be used to limit the development of any country. “A few countries must not mix their hegemonic thinking with the governance of new technology, generalise the idea of national security, and fortify their small backyard with advantages in technologies,” it said.

Just hours after Apple wrapped up its annual product launch for the hotly anticipated iPhone 15, the Chinese government denied reports that it had banned officials from using the smartphones — and then noted recent “security incidents” involving the devices. “China has not issued any legislation, regulations or policy documents prohibiting the purchase and use of Apple’s foreign-brand phones. However, we have indeed noticed many recent media reports exposing security incidents related to Apple phones,” Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on Wednesday.

Alibaba said on Wednesday it would open its artificial intelligence model Tongyi Qianwen to the public, in a sign it has gained Chinese regulatory approval to mass-market the model. Authorities in China have recently accelerated efforts to support companies developing AI as the technology increasingly becomes a focus of competition with the United States.

China’s cyber activity “informs” its “preparations for war” and it likely intends to launch destructive cyberattacks against the US in the event of conflict, the Pentagon warned on Tuesday. The summary of the Defence Department’s 2023 Cyber Strategy, released on Tuesday, said that China is the “pacing challenge” of the US in cyberspace, and that it “routinely” conducts malicious cyber activity against the United States as well as its allies and partners.

The U.S. National Security Council is urging the governments of all countries participating in the International Counter Ransomware Initiative to issue a joint statement announcing they will not pay ransoms to cybercriminals, according to three sources with knowledge of the plans. CRI’s 47 members will convene in Washington for its annual summit on October 31, according to public comments from NSC officials. At least one of the three sources said the White House’s goal is to have the statement in place before the summit. However, it is unclear if that timeline will be possible given the evolving nature of the effort.

Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and other technology heavyweights debated the possibilities and risks of artificial intelligence Wednesday in a closed-door meeting with more than 60 U.S. Senators who are contemplating legislation to regulate the technology.

Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates and other tech luminaries were summoned to Capitol Hill on Wednesday for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) inaugural AI Insight Forum. The closed-door summit talked about the urgent need to pass legislation to regulate the fast-moving technology. More than 60 senators showed up to the morning session, Schumer told reporters following the closed-door briefing.

Taiwan's TSMC, which is making an unprecedented push into chip manufacturing overseas, is taking an increasingly optimistic view of Japan as a production base, two industry sources said, as problems persist at its new factory in Arizona. TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is frustrated in Arizona, the sources said, where it has struggled to recruit workers for the gruelling chipmaking trade and faced pushback from unions on efforts to bring in workers from Taiwan.

India and Japan, in July 2023, agreed to collaborate on semiconductors in a bid to create a more resilient supply chain for this critical technology and work together for the joint development of the semiconductor ecosystem. The partnership will focus on five areas: ‘semiconductor design, manufacturing, equipment research, establishing resilience in the semiconductor supply chain, and talent development’, paving the way for government-to-government and industry-to-industry collaborations.

The phone of a prominent Russian journalist and critic of the Kremlin was infected with Pegasus spyware, according to new research. The notorious spying software developed by the Israeli company NSO Group was reportedly installed on the iPhone of Galina Timchenko, owner of the Russian independent media outlet Meduza, while she was in Berlin for a private conference with other Russian independent journalists living in exile. It is the first documented case of a Pegasus infection targeting a Russian citizen, according to Access Now, one of the nonprofits that investigated the hack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed tech billionaire Elon Musk as an “outstanding person” and businessman whose SpaceX company has become a key player in the space transportation industry. Putin’s public praise of Musk on Tuesday comes days after the South African-born and United States-based entrepreneur said he refused a Ukrainian request last year to activate his Starlink satellite communication network in the Russian-annexed Crimean port city of Sevastopol to aid an attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet, saying he feared complicity in a “major” act of war.

French regulators ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12, saying it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that are above European Union standards for exposure. The company disputed the findings and said the device complies with regulations. The French government agency that manages wireless communications frequencies issued the order after the iPhone 12 recently failed one of two types of tests for electromagnetic waves capable of being absorbed by the body.

French Europe Minister Laurence Boon on Wednesday welcomed an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles launched by the EU Commission, saying it was important to protect the bloc's market. "We won't let our market be flooded by over-subsidised EVs that threaten our companies just as it had happened with solar panels", she said in a statement.

Make way for another Dutch class action privacy damages lawsuit — this one targeting the company formerly known as Twitter (now X Corp); and MoPub, the mobile ad platform it used to own (before selling it to AppLovin at the start of last year), which is accused of “illegal trafficking” of millions of app users’ personal data. While X no longer owns MoPub it was the owner and operator of the mobile adtech during the period the litigation targets — including several years when the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation was in application.

TikTok is getting caught in political and moral disputes across several African nations. In August, Senegal and Somalia banned the app, with calls to do the same in Kenya and Uganda. While local governments and petitioners have cited security risks and morality as reasons to take action against TikTok, lawyers and activists told Rest of World via text and social media messages that the Chinese app is falling prey to politically motivated decisions. “It seems it’s a political decision shrouded in a morality cloak,” said Mohamed Mubarak, a Somali policy analyst. “The government is unhappy about the political parody of the president and [prime minister] and is using ‘human rights’ as a justification.” In its official announcement of the ban on August 20, the Somali government said its decision was based on the damage the app had caused to the country’s social morals and cultural values.

The Justice Department used its first full day of questioning in its antitrust trial against Google on Wednesday to establish that the internet giant had long sought agreements to be the default search engine on mobile devices, which the government argues were used to illegally maintain the company’s hold over online search. Google responded by highlighting evidence suggesting that companies that signed those agreements — including smartphone makers, browser developers and wireless carriers — did so partly because its search product was better.

Google is launching new anti-censorship technology created in response to actions by Iran's government during the 2022 protests there, hoping that it will increase access for internet users living under authoritarian regimes all over the world. Jigsaw, a unit of Google that operates sort of like an internet freedom think tank and that creates related products, already offers a suite of anti-censorship tools including Outline, which provides free, open, and encrypted access to the internet through a VPN. Outline uses a protocol that makes it hard to detect, so users can surf the web largely out of sight from authorities who might want to block internet access.

When everything we do online is data to be harvested, resignation is easy. But there’s a better way to think about digital privacy.

In May, hundreds of leading figures in artificial intelligence issued a joint statement describing the existential threat the technology they helped to create poses to humanity. “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority,” it said, “alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.” That single sentence invoking the threat of human eradication, signed by hundreds of chief executives and scientists from companies including OpenAI, Google’s DeepMind, Anthropic and Microsoft, made global headlines. Driving all of these experts to speak up was the promise, but also the risk, of generative AI, a type of the technology that can process and generate vast amounts of data.

Growing up in rural Ireland in the 1990s, surrounded by farms in the rolling midlands a few hours south of Dublin, Orla Glynn wanted to be an artist. Defying her parents’ push to move deeper into maths, she pursued art history and even dabbled in a bit of archaeology. Today Glynn runs a team of hundreds of top-end programmers, coders and tech engineers a million miles away in Melbourne. She is responsible for integrating artificial intelligence into every part of Australia’s biggest telco.

CCDH also found dozens of advertisements for household brands, such as Apple and Disney, appearing next to hate speech – despite X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s claims to have “built brand safety and content moderation tools that have never existed before at this company”. Researchers collected a sample of 300 posts, which were categorized as containing hate speech from 100 accounts (three posts per account). A week after the posts were reported to moderators (on August 30 and 31) via official reporting tools, researchers found that X left up 259 of 300 posts (86%).

This policy paper was produced as part of the project Digital Policy Lab, funded by the German Federal Foreign Office. The responsibility for the content lies exclusively with ISD Germany. The DPL is an inter-governmental working group focused on charting the policy path forward to prevent and counter disinformation, hate and extremism. It is comprised of representatives of relevant ministries and regulatory bodies from liberal democracies. As part of the DPL, ISD organised several working group meetings on the topic of emerging platforms and technologies between May and June 2023. While participants contributed to this publication, the views expressed in this report do not necessarily reflect the views of all participants or any governments involved in this project.

