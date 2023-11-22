Good morning. It's Thursday 23rd November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The Australian government has announced it will set up roving teams of cyber experts to help Pacific Island nations deal with the growing online threats posed by criminal organisations and hostile states. ABC News

Two Serbians were the targets of failed spyware attacks in August, according to a report released Tuesday by a Belgrade-based digital freedom organization. Apple alerted the victims they were potential targets of state-sponsored “technical attacks” on October 30, the SHARE Foundation said. The Record

The websites of two government ministries in Bahrain briefly became inaccessible Tuesday night after a cyberattack took them down, purportedly over the island kingdom’s stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Associated Press

ASPI

Shake-up of Australia’s defence export regime offers opportunities for AUKUS and beyond

The Strategist

Bec Shrimpton and George Henneke

The Australian government’s proposed amendments to the Defence Trade Controls Act 2012 have provoked strong reactions. Debate on this issue has been simmering for some time, mostly remaining under the mainstream radar. The short window for feedback on the proposal risks pushing the debate to the point of hyperventilation. But a closer look at the details of the amendments reveals that they present an unprecedented opportunity. Capitalising on that opportunity means getting the rules right and ensuring that the Department of Defence has the capacity and the capability to implement them skilfully..The amendments intend two primary effects. First, they would expand the scope of export-control regulation to include foreign persons within Australia, re-exports to third countries of previously transferred technologies, and services related to technologies included on part 1 of the defence and strategic goods list. Second, they would provide an exemption on permits for exports to the US and UK of certain technologies.

Australia

Australia to deploy roving teams of cyber experts across Pacific as online threats grow

ABC News

Stephen Dziedzic

The Australian government has announced it will set up roving teams of cyber experts to help Pacific Island nations deal with the growing online threats posed by criminal organisations and hostile states. Australian officials have become increasingly worried about the Pacific's vulnerability to cyber attacks, even as they face mounting questions about Australia's own capacity to deter criminal organisations and foreign governments targeting critical infrastructure, businesses and households across the country.

Australia beefs up cyber defences after major breaches

Reuters

Byron Kaye

Australia will give cyber health checks for small businesses, increase cyber law enforcement funding and introduce mandatory reporting of ransomware attacks under a security overhaul announced on Wednesday after a spate of attacks.

An expert reviews the government’s 7-year plan to boost Australia’s cyber security. Here are the key takeaways

The Conversation

David Tuffley

After lengthy deliberation, the Australian government has released its 2023–2030 Cyber Security Strategy, which aims to make Australia one of the most cyber-secure nations in the world by 2030.

Ban on paying hacker ransoms is inevitable, but not yet: Labor

Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett and Paul Smith

A ban on businesses buckling to ransomware demands could be introduced in two years after industry opposition convinced the Albanese government not to include the measure in its revamped cybersecurity strategy. Instead, the government will co-design with industry a new reporting regime that forces companies to disclose when they come under cyberattack, while discouraging them from paying ransoms.

Australia to force social media companies to crack down on ‘emerging harms’ of AI deep fakes and hate speech

The Guardian

Josh Butler

Social media platforms and tech companies will be required to stamp out harmful material created using artificial intelligence, such as deep fake intimate images and hate speech, under new online safety rules from the federal government.

Security breaches of cloud-stored data are inevitable, Australians believe

The Australian

Joseph Lam

Cloud breaches on average cost a business $4.9m, and more than 60 per cent of Australian security workers believe security is insufficient. About 96 per cent of Australian organisations say their most sensitive data is stored in the cloud, an area nine in 10 cyber security workers say risks being breached due to unnecessary or unauthorised activity. Those are the findings of a new global study conducted by Vanson Bourne on behalf of US data centre business Illumio.

AI a ‘great challenge’, Australian regulators warn

The Australian Financial Review

Hannah Wootton

Artificial intelligence poses “a great challenge” to financial markets and company regulators as it increases the potential for consumer harms, hard-to-detect collusion and data misuse, the heads of Australia’s top watchdogs warn. But it would also help them better enforce the law with companies, as it could help predict new sources of misconduct and crunch more documents, they said at the Australian Securities and Investments Commission annual forum in Melbourne.

China

How Huawei’s chipmaker turned US sanctions into a China success story

Bloomberg

Huawei Technologies Co. alarmed politicians from Washington to Tokyo when it took the wraps off a $900 smartphone that signaled China’s rapid advance in semiconductor technology. The episode also thrust the little-known company that made the chip for Huawei into the middle of the US-Chinese battle for geopolitical supremacy.

China’s digitalisation push seeks ‘digital energy’ to spark vital tech, economic growth in Greater Bay Area

South China Morning Post

Mia Nulimaimaiti

China is converging its manufacturing, trade and technology strengths in the Greater Bay Area development zone to spearhead digitalisation, aiming to break through technology curbs from the United States and prioritise growing the digital economy. In a three-year action plan unveiled on Tuesday, China’s southern province of Guangdong pledged to build a so-called Digital Bay Area to provide cross-boundary data services, that would include the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

Hugging Face removes singing AI models of Xi Jinping but not of Biden

404 Media

Joseph Cox

AI platform Hugging Face has removed multiple models that allowed users to generate content of Chinese President Xi Jinping singing. In one case, a model was removed by a Hugging Face co-founder, who said that the creation of models for “political purposes” violated the terms of a separate underlying piece of software, and that impersonation without consent is against Hugging Face’s own terms of use.

USA

Issues over TikTok still unresolved, US Treasury Secretary Yellen says

Reuters

Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey

The United States has concerns about issues over privacy and social media, and the matter involving TikTok is not yet resolved, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNBC in an interview on Monday. Yellen declined to discuss details involving the short video platform owned by Chinese parent company ByteDance, citing pending legal action that prevents U.S. regulators from acting.

Kansas officials blame 5-week disruption of court system on ‘sophisticated foreign cyberattack’

Associated Press

Heather Hollingsworth

Cybercriminals hacked into the Kansas court system, stole sensitive data and threatened to post it on the dark web in a ransomware attack that has hobbled access to records for more than five weeks, officials said Tuesday. The announcement of a “sophisticated foreign cyberattack” was confirmation of what computer security experts suspected after the state’s Judicial Branch said Oct. 12 that it was pausing electronic filings.

Democrats can’t quit Elon Musk’s X

POLITICO

Rebecca Kern

In the past few weeks, Elon Musk personally amplified antisemitic conspiracy theories, sued a progressive research group over claims that ads ran next to pro-Nazi posts and allowed a reported spike in Hamas-affiliated propaganda tied to the Israel-Hamas war to go largely unmoderated. Liberal lawmakers Rep. Dan Goldman and Rep. Jamie Raskin had seen enough. On Tuesday, they sent a letter to X cosigned by 25 other House Democrats asking Musk to stop the spread of Hamas-related content. When they sent the letter, Goldman and Raskin promptly shared the news — on X. “As much as we’d personally like to not have to engage with a platform that boosts this kind of shit, we do have an obligation to speak to constituents on Twitter, and it’s still a very effective way to reach them,” Simone Kanter, a spokesperson for Goldman, told POLITICO.

Nvidia says growth elsewhere will outweigh drop in China sales

Financial Times

Michael Acton

Nvidia forecast higher than expected sales for its current quarter as the semiconductor designer said it expected strong growth in most regions to offset a “significant” drop in sales to China because of recently tightened AI chip rules. The US group reported record revenues of $18.1bn for the three months to the end of October, up 206 per cent year on year as it continued to ride demand for its high-performance artificial intelligence chips.

Biden should call China's bluff on responsible AI to safeguard the 2024 elections

The RAND Blog

Nathan Beauchamp-Mustafaga

The Chinese government just released a new “Global AI Governance Initiative,” which specifically states that China “opposes using AI technologies for the purposes of manipulating public opinion, spreading disinformation, intervening in other countries' internal affairs, social systems, and social order, as well as jeopardizing the sovereignty of other states.” For anyone worried about the ever-growing amount of disinformation online, and specifically the constant stream of public research that points to China's embrace of just such tactics, China's public pledge should come as a relief. There's just one problem: China is lying.

North Asia

North Korea-backed hackers target CyberLink users in supply-chain attack

TechCrunch

Carly Page

North Korean state-backed hackers are distributing a malicious version of a legitimate application developed by CyberLink, a Taiwanese software maker, to target downstream customers. Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence team said on Wednesday North Korean hackers had compromised CyberLink to distribute a modified installer file from the company as part of a wide-reaching supply-chain attack.

Ukraine - Russia

Electronic warfare confounds civilian pilots, far from any battlefield

The New York Times

Selam Gebrekidan

Electronic warfare in the Middle East and Ukraine is affecting air travel far from the battlefields, unnerving pilots and exposing an unintended consequence of a tactic that experts say will become more common. Planes are losing satellite signals, flights have been diverted and pilots have received false location reports or inaccurate warnings that they were flying close to terrain, according to European Union safety regulators and an internal airline memo viewed by The New York Times.

Russian op pushes Gaza disinfo with spoofed Fox News site and 'deep-fake' Israeli soldiers

Haaretz

Omer Benjakob

A global influence campaign using fake websites masquerading as respectable news outlets that has previously been linked directly to Russia has renewed its disinformation efforts in recent weeks, publishing a number of falsified reports about the war between Israel and Hamas, according to materials seen by Haaretz and collected by anti-disinformation researchers.

Report claims to reveal identity of Russian hacktivist leader

The Record

Daryna Antoniuk

The pro-Russia hacktivist group Killnet is under increased scrutiny this week after a news website appeared to reveal the identity of its leader. Known online as Killmilk, he became famous during Russia’s war in Ukraine for representing a collective of politically motivated hackers. He’s actually a 30-year-old Russian citizen named Nikolai Serafimov, according to a report published Tuesday by Russia-based Gazeta.ru.

Europe

Serbian civilians targeted with Pegasus on eve of national elections

The Record

Suzanne Smalley

Two Serbians were the targets of failed spyware attacks in August, according to a report released Tuesday by a Belgrade-based digital freedom organization. Apple alerted the victims they were potential targets of state-sponsored “technical attacks” on October 30, the SHARE Foundation said.

UK

Personal data stolen in British Library cyber-attack appears for sale online

The Guardian

Harriet Sherwood

The British Library has confirmed that personal data stolen in a cyber-attack has appeared online, apparently for sale to the highest bidder. The attack was carried out in October by a group known for such criminal activity, said the UK’s national library, which holds about 14m books and millions of other items.

Middle East

Bahrain government websites briefly inaccessible after cyberattack over Israel-Hamas war

Associated Press

Jon Gambrell

The websites of two government ministries in Bahrain briefly became inaccessible Tuesday night after a cyberattack took them down, purportedly over the island kingdom’s stance on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. A statement posted online by a self-described group calling itself Al-Toufan, or “The Flood” in Arabic, claimed hacking the Foreign Ministry and the Information Affairs Ministry’s websites.

How Musk’s X is failing to stem the surge of misinformation about Israel and Gaza

Bloomberg

Davey Alba, Denise Lu, Leon Yin and Eric Fan

X, formerly Twitter, has been working to convince advertisers to return to the site despite loosened content rules and amid a widespread pause on ad spend after Musk’s endorsement of an antisemitic post. Musk has pointed to Community Notes — a program run by X in which thousands of fact-checking volunteers from around the world can flag posts on the platform when they lack context or are wrong — as a way to allow for all kinds of speech to continue on the site. But according to a new analysis by Bloomberg and interviews with misinformation experts, the system has operated slowly and inconsistently at a time when global tensions are especially high and misinformation can have real-world consequences.

Big Tech

Sam Altman reinstated as OpenAI CEO with new board members

The Washington Post

Pranshu Verma, Nitasha Tiku and Gerrit De Vynck

Sam Altman, who was fired on Friday from his role at ChatGPT maker OpenAI, will return to his post as chief executive, ending a boardroom drama that has transfixed Silicon Valley and exposed the power struggles over who has control over the future of artificial intelligence.

