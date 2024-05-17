Good morning. It's Friday 17th May.

ASPI

Digital literacy is a national security asset

The Strategist

Tom Barber and Anastasia Kapetas

Australia urgently needs to put into place well-funded public disinformation literacy campaigns, augmented by digital media literacy education in schools, a report published by the Asia-Pacific Development, Diplomacy & Defence Dialogue (AP4D) argues. The government also needs to grow and support fact-checking bodies in media organisations, universities and the non-government sector.

Australia

Police investigate large-scale healthcare data breach at MediSecure

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan and Jessica McSweeney

Federal police are investigating after Australian healthcare business MediSecure was targeted in a large-scale ransomware data breach. MediSecure’s website and phone hotline were offline on Thursday, and the company confirmed in a statement it had fallen victim to a cyberattack. The Melbourne-based firm was founded in 2009 and provides electronic prescription services to healthcare professionals.

Digital identity laws pass Parliament

Innovation Aus

Justin Hendry

Australia’s digital identity scheme will expand economy-wide after long-awaited legislation designed to stop the oversharing of sensitive personal information passed federal Parliament. The laws mark a major step forward for identity verification in Australia, with the system that has been a decade in the making also expected to provide new avenues for people to access services online.

China

Microsoft asks hundreds of China-based AI staff to consider relocating amid U.S.-China tensions

The Wall Street Journal

Microsoft is asking hundreds of employees in its China-based cloud-computing and artificial-intelligence operations to consider transferring outside the country, as the American tech behemoth finds itself caught in the crosshairs of escalating U.S.-China tensions. Such staff, mostly engineers with Chinese nationality, were recently offered the opportunity to transfer to countries including the U.S., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, people familiar with the matter said. About 700 to 800 people were given the offer, the bulk of which are involved in machine learning and other cloud-computing tasks, one of the people said.

USA

Cyber official speaks out, reveals mobile network attacks in U.S.

404 Media

Joseph Cox

A U.S. government cybersecurity official has broken ranks from his agency and publicly revealed that attackers have repeatedly tracked the physical location of people inside the U.S. using vulnerabilities in the backbone of the world’s telecommunications cellular infrastructure in recent years, 404 Media has learned.

North-East Asia

American IT scammer helped North Korea fund nuclear weapons program, U.S. says

The Wall Street Journal

Mariah Timms and Dustin Volz

Justice Department alleges Arizona woman and others helped foreign workers with North Korean connections get freelance gigs at U.S. companies. More than 300 U.S. companies unknowingly hired foreign nationals with ties to North Korea for remote IT work, sending $6.8 million of revenue overseas.

South & Central Asia

Dance videos of Modi, rival turn up AI heat in India election

Reuters

Aditya Kalra, Munsif Vengattil and Shivangi Acharya

An AI video shows an ecstatic Narendra Modi sporting a trendy jacket and trousers, grooving on a stage to a Bollywood song as the crowd cheers. The Indian prime minister reshared the video on X, saying "such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight." Another video, with the same stage setting, shows Modi's rival Mamata Banerjee dancing... State police have launched an investigation saying the video can "affect law and order."

NZ & Pacific Islands

France bans TikTok in overseas territory amid violent protests

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said the popular video-sharing app will be shut down as part of a state of emergency which includes the deployment of the army and a curfew on the island of around 270,000 inhabitants.

France accuses Azerbaijan of fomenting deadly riots in overseas territory New Caledonia

POLITICO

Gabriel Gavin, Océane Herrero and Victor Goury-Laffont

Speaking to POLITICO, a French intelligence official granted anonymity to discuss sensitive issues of national security, said that “we’ve detected activities from Russia and Azerbaijan in New Caledonia for weeks, even a few months. They’re pushing the narrative of France being a colonialist state.”

Europe

EU hits Meta with new probe over ‘addictive’ algorithms harming children

POLITICO

Meta may not have sufficiently assessed the risks that underage users can access Facebook and Instagram and see inappropriate content, said the Commission. The company may also not have installed sufficiently efficient strong tools to verify the age of users and block children from accessing its platforms.

UK

Spies, trade and tech: China’s relationship with Britain

The Economist

Today, China policy is no longer a backwater in the intelligence world. On May 13th police charged three men, including a former Royal Marine, with aiding the intelligence service of Hong Kong—in practice, controlled from Beijing—and conducting “foreign interference”. The men were charged under the National Security Act, a law passed in July 2023 in part to give British police the powers to investigate and tackle China’s covert activity. (China denies that Hong Kong’s intelligence service was involved.)

Big Tech

Internet access linked to higher wellbeing, study finds

BBC News

Chris Vallance and Philippa Wain

Researchers analysed data gathered between 2006 and 2021 from two million individuals aged 15 to 99 worldwide, including from countries in Latin America, Asia, and Africa. They found that people who had internet access or actively used the internet reported greater levels of life satisfaction and social wellbeing.

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft’s AI push imperils climate goal as carbon emissions jump 30%

Bloomberg

Akshat Rathi and Dina Bass

The Seattle-based company’s total planet-warming impact is about 30% higher today than it was in 2020, according to the latest sustainability report published Wednesday. That makes getting to below zero by 2030 even harder than it was when it announced its carbon-negative goal.

AI start-ups take aim at climate change

Financial Times

Javier Espinoza

And, today, the now 42-year-old entrepreneur runs Sinay, a French start-up that uses artificial intelligence to analyse ocean data — on shipping movements, weather patterns, and air and water pollution — to help the maritime industry streamline its operations and reduce its environmental impact. One of its services enables users to monitor both underwater noise, from sources such as shipping or pile-driving, and the presence of marine life that might be adversely affected by it.

AI voiceover company stole voices of actors, New York lawsuit claims

Reuters

Blake Brittain

Two voice actors sued artificial-intelligence startup Lovo in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, accusing the company of illegally copying their voices and using them without permission in its AI voiceover technology. Paul Skye Lehrman and Linnea Sage said in the proposed class-action lawsuit, opens new tab that San Francisco-based Lovo is selling AI versions of their voices without permission after tricking them into providing voice samples for the company.

Musk's Neuralink has faced issues with its tiny wires for years, sources say

Reuters

Rachael Levy

Neuralink's disclosure last week that tiny wires inside the brain of its first patient had pulled out of position is an issue the Elon Musk company has known about for years, according to five people familiar with the matter. The company knew from animal testing it had conducted ahead of its U.S. approval last year that the wires might retract, removing with them the sensitive electrodes that decode brain signals, three of the sources said. Neuralink deemed the risk low enough for a redesign not to be merited, the sources added.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

JoiningFORCES

ASPI

The JoiningFORCES conference will explore ways to bridge national and international boundaries to deliver more joint, collective and effective defence. It will bring together government ministers, senior defence officials, leading industry figures, and international experts across the two-day event and formal dinner. We will also use collaborative wargaming and scenario exercise techniques to generate insights on enhancing regional deterrence. Our focus will be on strategic and operational level challenges and will consider the vital role of industry in delivering capability at the speed needed to meet the strategic threats Australia faces.

Intelligence, AI, Five Eyes & resilience with Sir David Omand

Technology and Security

In this episode of Technology and Security, Dr Miah Hammond-Errey speaks with Sir David Omand. The interview is an exploration of the evolving landscape of intelligence, technology and security from the Cold War to the near real time intelligence in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They discuss adaptation in intelligence from high frequency radio to generative AI and from state threats to myriad threat actors. They explore the interpretative nature of data and the necessity for analytical skill in understanding multiple possible explanations in both intelligence work and political decision-making.

"China's Galaxy Empire"

AIIA

Professor John Keane's latest book – China's Galaxy Empire, published this month by Oxford University Press – argues that China is a new empire of a kind never before witnessed: a galaxy empire. After two centuries of decline and subjugation, China has a position of prominence in world affairs. Its new empire is the first to be born of the digital communications era. This young empire is economically and politically powerful, and heavily armed. Its gravitational, push/pull effects are impacting every continent.

Shaping future AI governance: Insights from G20 nations and India

ORF

This roundtable discussion aims to bring together academics, researchers, industry leaders, policymakers, and other stakeholders interested in the intersection of AI and governance. Your unique insights and perspectives are essential in shaping the policies and frameworks governing AI technologies for future generations.

