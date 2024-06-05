Good morning. It's Wednesday 5th June.

An Australian company that runs a strategically crucial heavy rare earth project has been revealed to have been targeted in a suspected cyber attack as Treasurer Jim Chalmers orders Chinese investors to be removed. ABC News

Palau, a group of about 350 small Pacific islands, has become crucial to the U.S. amid China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. This year, the U.S. finalised a long-delayed plan to provide Palau with hundreds of millions in aid over two decades. The New York Times

The Danish Centre for Cyber Security has raised its threat level assessment for destructive cyber attacks against Denmark to "middle" from "low" due to increasing threats from Russia. Reuters

Australia

Rare earths miner targeted in cyber attack prior to removal of Chinese investors

ABC News

Andrew Greene

An Australian company that runs a strategically crucial heavy rare earth project has been revealed to have been targeted in a suspected cyber attack as Treasurer Jim Chalmers orders Chinese investors to be removed.

State-sponsored economic cyber-espionage for commercial purposes: tackling an invisible but persistent risk to prosperity

ASPI

Gatra Priyandita, Bart Hogeveen & Ben Stevens

As part of a multi-year capacity building project supporting governments in the Indo-Pacific with defending their economic against the risk of cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property, ASPI analysed public records to determine the effects, the actual scale, severity and spread of current incidents of cyberespionage affecting and targeting commercial entities.

Pro-Russian influence campaign targets Australian media outlets, including ABC, researchers find

ABC News

Ange Lavoipierre

Australian news outlets, including the ABC, have been targeted by a sophisticated new pro-Russian influence campaign, designed to sway public opinion about the war in Ukraine, according to researchers. Australian Associated Press, The Daily Aus, The Conversation and the ABC are among 800 organisations in more than 75 countries that have been approached over email or social media to debunk purpose-made false content, such as anti-Ukrainian graffiti or fake news clips.

Guidance needed to protect Australia’s infrastructure from new drone tech

Asia Pacific Defence Reporter

Drones, Cyber Security and Critical Infrastructure, a collaboration between the Cyber Security Cooperative Research Centre and Omni, found despite their rapid proliferation and increasing use in critical infrastructure applications, there are no national regulations or standards related to the cyber security of drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles.

Advocacy group accuses Microsoft of shifting child data role onto schools

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Microsoft is shifting its responsibilities for children's personal data onto schools who are not equipped to cope, advocacy group NOYB alleges in one of two complaints filed to Austria's privacy watchdog. The complaints against Microsoft's online education software are the latest grievances levelled against the U.S. tech giant by rivals and campaigners.

China

Chinese internet giant Baidu to provide map service for Tesla EVs, as US carmaker eyes mainland launch of self-driving system

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

Chinese internet search giant Baidu will provide Tesla with mapping software for its electric vehicles, paving the way for the US carmaker to launch its Full Self-Driving system on the mainland. Version 20 of Baidu Maps, a desktop and mobile web-mapping application released in April, will soon be available on Tesla’s EVs, the Beijing-based AI champion said in a post on microblogging platform Weibo on Monday.

The goal for China’s chip giant: cut out the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal

Yoko Kubota

At an industrial site with gray factory buildings surrounded by young trees, China’s chip champion is operating a new production line key to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s goal to eliminate reliance on U.S. technology.

Carrying lunar rocks, Chinese probe lifts off from far side of moon

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista & Liz Lee

China's Chang'e-6 probe has lifted off from the far side of the moon, starting its journey back towards Earth, China's national space agency announced on Tuesday. The probe's successful departure from the moon means China is closer to becoming the first country to return samples from the far side of the moon, which permanently faces away from Earth.

USA

Justice Department’s ‘deepfake’ concerns over Biden interview audio highlights AI misuse worries

The Associated Press

Dan Merica & Alanna Durkin Richer

Releasing an audio recording of a special counsel’s interview with President Joe Biden could spur deepfakes and disinformation that trick Americans, the Justice Department said, conceding the U.S. government could not stop the misuse of artificial intelligence ahead of this year’s election.

Intelligence chairman says US may be less prepared for election threats than it was four years ago

The Associated Press

David Klepper

With only five months before voters head to the polls, the U.S. may be more vulnerable to foreign disinformation aimed at influencing voters and undermining democracy than it was before the 2020 election, the leader of the Senate Intelligence Committee said Monday. Sen. Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, based his warning on several factors: improved disinformation tactics by Russia and China, the rise of domestic candidates and groups who are themselves willing to spread disinformation, and the arrival of artificial intelligence programs that allow the rapid creation of images, audio and video difficult to tell from the real thing.

North Asia

TSMC says it has discussed moving fabs out of Taiwan but such a move impossible

Reuters

Faith Hung, Max A. Cherney & Ben Blanchard

Taiwanese contract chipmaker whose major clients include Nvidia and Apple, said on Tuesday it had held talks with some customers about moving its chip plants off the island as tensions mounted with China but such a move would be impossible. Tensions between China and Taiwan have increased sharply since Beijing launched war games around the democratically governed island last month following inauguration of Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, who Beijing denounces as a "separatist".

Southeast Asia

Malaysia’s chip industry falls in crosshairs of US sanctions on Russia

Al Jazeera

Zsombor Peter

The United States’ efforts to cripple Russia’s war machine in Ukraine have ensnared an unlikely target far from Moscow: Malaysia’s multibillion-dollar semiconductor industry. Malaysian semiconductor maker Jatronics SDN BHD is among nearly 300 entities that Washington slapped with US sanctions last month over their alleged links to Russia’s military suppliers.

Japan considers new legislation to back advanced chipmaking

Reuters

Japan plans to look into legislation to support the commercial production of advanced semiconductors, a draft of this year's long-term economic policy plan seen by Reuters shows.

NZ & Pacific Islands

A Pacific Island with ties to Taiwan was hacked. Was it political?

The New York Times

Jacob Judah

Palau, a clump of about 350 small islands in the Pacific Ocean, has become increasingly important to the United States as China tries to build clout in the Indo-Pacific. This year, Washington finalised a long-delayed plan to give Palau hundreds of millions of dollars in aid over two decades. Hours before diplomats gathered at the U.S. Embassy in Palau to toast the agreement, the island nation was hit by an enormous cyberattack. More than 20,000 documents were stolen from the government. A few weeks later, in April, they appeared on the dark web. There was a presentation about a U.S. radar installation on Palau marked, “For Official Use Only.” There were crew lists of Japanese Navy ships that had visited Palau. And there were hundreds of documents detailing the close relationship between Palau and Taiwan.

Europe

Denmark raises threat level for destructive cyber attacks to 3 on 5-level scale

Reuters

The Danish Centre for Cyber Security has raised its threat level assessment for destructive cyber attacks against Denmark to "middle" from "low" due to increasing threats from Russia, the defence minister said on Tuesday. The "middle" level, or three on a five-level scale, implies that there are one or more actors with intention and capacity for attacks or harmful activity, but no indications of any specific plans for such activity, according to the CFCS.

Spain proposes law to improve online safety for children, including virtual restraining orders

The Associated Press

Joseph Wilson

Spain’s government has proposed a law to protect children from online threats that includes virtual restraining orders for felons, a higher age for opening social media accounts and health screenings for teenagers to detect related emotional disorders.

Belgian far-right MEP wins case against Meta over shadowban

POLITICO

Pieter Haeck

A Belgian judge has ordered Meta to pay more than €27,000 in damages to a Belgian far-right MEP.

Elon Musk does not grasp EU fears about disinformation on X, official says

The Guardian

Lisa O'Carroll

Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, lacks understanding of European concerns over the hatred and division that can result from the spread of disinformation, a senior EU commissioner has said.

UK

Services disrupted as London hospitals hit by cyber-attack

The Guardian

Denis Campbell & Alex Hern

Major London hospitals have had to cancel operations and blood transfusions after being hit by a cyber-attack that led to them declaring it a “critical incident”.

China-founded online fast-fashion retailer Shein to file IPO in London: UK media reports

South China Morning Post

Wency Chen

Fast-fashion retailer Shein, which thrives on a business model that sells budget made-in-China consumer goods overseas, is set to file an initial public offering in London this week, according to UK media reports.

Big Tech

A zero day TikTok hack is taking over celebrity and brand accounts

Forbes

Emily Baker-White

Malicious code is taking over accounts on TikTok, and has already compromised the official accounts of celebrities and brands, including the official account of CNN, according to sources inside the company.

Ex-Google CEO funds AI research at Europe’s top physics hub CERN as rivalry with China looms

Bloomberg

Hugo Miller

A donation by former Google chief Eric Schmidt to Europe’s top particle physics lab heralds a new way to fund frontier research just as the West’s technological race with China quickens.

Artificial Intelligence

What I learned from the UN’s “AI for Good” summit

MIT Technology Review

Melissa Heikkiläarchive

The summit’s big focus was how AI can be used to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, such as eradicating poverty and hunger, achieving gender equality, promoting clean energy and climate action and so on.

OpenAI Insiders Warn of a ‘Reckless’ Race for Dominance

The New York Times

Kevin Roose

A group of current and former employees is calling for sweeping changes to the artificial intelligence industry, including greater transparency and protections for whistle-blowers.

Stanford AI project authors apologize for plagiarising Chinese large language model

TechNode

Jessie Wu

Two authors behind a Stanford University AI project have apologized to the Chinese team behind open-source AI model MiniCPM-Llama3-V 2.5 after social media users in China outed the former for having plagiarised the latter model, which was developed by Tsinghua University and ModelBest Inc. The incident sparked widespread discussion on the Chinese internet.

Misc

Inside the biggest FBI sting operation in history

WIRED

Joseph Cox

When a drug kingpin named Microsoft tried to seize control of an encrypted phone company for criminals, he was playing right into its real owners’ hands.

Research

Artificial intelligence and cyber power

FIU Digital Commons

Joe Devanny

The impact of AI and cyber capabilities on contemporary statecraft is one of the most prominent topics in debates about the implications of emerging technologies for international security. The paper contributes to these debates by focusing on the institutional role of foreign ministries as governments seek to meet this challenge.

