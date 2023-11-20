Good morning. It's Tuesday 21st November.

Australia

Tech sector mergers could get more scrutiny

IT News

Richard Chirgwin

The government has today launched a consultation into what it calls “emerging concerns” about Australia’s merger rules. The Treasury discussion paper makes it clear mergers in the tech sector are among its considerations, with various kinds proving difficult to police. The first is what the discussion paper terms “vertical” or “conglomerate” mergers, involving “firms at different, adjacent or unrelated levels of the production supply chain”. Treasury says these mergers are contentious in the tech sector, particularly in the context of digital platforms’ growth; international examples include Booking.com’s acquisition of Etraveli and Meta’s acquisition of Giphy.

Australia underspends on this key area. It may put national security at risk

The Sydney Morning Herald

Sherryn Groch and Daniella White

Australia’s underinvestment in research is becoming a national security issue, with prominent vice-chancellors and scientists warning the nation faces a fight to keep up with other countries – and meet its AUKUS commitments. Australian National University vice-chancellor Brian Schmidt says some fundamental science departments – the places of Australian breakthroughs such as Wi-Fi and solar panels – are shrinking or closing altogether because the government pays for less than half of research costs at universities.

Optus: Telecom boss Kelly Bayer Rosmarin quits after Australian outage

BBC

The chief executive of Australian telecom giant Optus has resigned after a nationwide outage this month. Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been under pressure to quit after overseeing a tumultuous three years for the firm. Along with the network failure which left almost half of Australia disconnected, she was at the helm during a major data breach last year. In a statement, she said it had been "an honour to serve" but it was now appropriate for her to step down.

Optus CEO got her wires crossed, but other bosses owe her a debt of gratitude

The Sydney Morning Herald

Rachael Falk

While the c-suite whispers, boardroom buzz and watercooler banter about the Optus dual-disasters will undoubtedly persist, there is a chance for business leaders to take stock. Because, truth be told, Bayer Rosmarin’s fate could easily have befallen any one of them. And, in many ways, they’ve been handed a gift – a real-time, role-play of what not to do in the face of a digital disaster.

Australia launches world-first crackdown on ‘deepfake’ porn

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

Tech giants including Apple, Google and Meta will be forced to do more to tackle online child sexual abuse material and pro-terror content, including “deepfake” child pornography created using generative AI, in world-first industry standards laid out by Australia’s eSafety Commissioner.

Australian federal government announces cybersecurity support for SMBs

CSO Online

Samira Sarraf

The Australian federal government announced an $18.2 million investment to help small and medium businesses to improve cybersecurity resilience and response from cyber-attacks. The support is part of the forthcoming 2023-2030 Australian Cyber Security Strategy, expected to be released this week.

Cybersecurity boost to stop small business exploitation

The Australian Financial Review

Ronald Mizen

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil is pushing to boost cybersecurity among 2.5 million small businesses to combat the growing trend of criminal groups exploiting vulnerable supply chains to attack bigger prizes. Small businesses will get access to voluntary cyber health checks and one-on-one assistance during cyberattacks under new funding to be announced by Ms O’Neil on Monday.

China

Alibaba shock move casts fresh pall over China tech

Bloomberg

The shocking decision by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to cancel the spinoff of its cloud division is offering a fresh reason for investors to sell China tech stocks in an earnings season yielding mixed results. Alibaba plunged 10% Friday in Hong Kong after withdrawing plans to spin off and list its $11 billion cloud business due to US restrictions on advanced semiconductor sales to China. The announcement followed a similar warning from peer Tencent Holdings Ltd. on the impact of chip trade curbs.

China’s tech giants dip their toes into web3, but prospects are limited so far

TechCrunch

Rita Liao

Chinese tech giants’ participation in crypto sits somewhere at the crossroads of web2 and web3 thanks to their home country’s widespread ban on cryptocurrency trading and initial coin offerings. In the most common case, these tech firms are touting their computing resources to web3 startups in a way not so different from how they have been selling cloud services to companies in more established tech verticals.

China shifts Belt and Road energy spending to renewables, study finds

Bloomberg

After 10 years of helping other countries develop massive amounts of power generation, China’s Belt and Road initiative is pivoting more toward renewable energy, according to a new study from Wood Mackenzie Ltd. Renewables account for 57% of overseas development projects that are currently planned or in construction, compared to 37% of the capacity built over the last decade, the report said. The shift has come as the price of wind turbines and solar panels has fallen, and as governments amp up pressure to move away from polluting fossil fuels.

China launches new data agency as ambitions in AI and digital economy soar

South China Morning Post

Jane Cai and William Zheng

The establishment of China’s new National Data Administration agency underscores Beijing’s ambitions to develop the digital economy and strengthen regulation of the country’s vast and fast-growing data pool, observers say. According to analysts, the rapid growth of AI is another key driver behind the agency, inaugurated last month as Beijing seeks to outpace Washington and other Western countries in setting norms and standards for data governance.

USA

FBI shares tactics of notorious Scattered Spider hacker collective

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released an advisory about the evasive threat actor tracked as Scattered Spider, a loosely knit hacking collective that now collaborates with the ALPHV/BlackCat Russian ransomware operation. Scattered Spider, also known as 0ktapus, Starfraud, UNC3944, Scatter Swine, Octo Tempest, and Muddled Libra, is adept at social engineering and relies on phishing, multi-factor authentication (MFA) bombing (targeted MFA fatigue), and SIM swapping to gain initial network access on large organizations.

Southeast Asia

BlackBerry strikes Malaysian govt deal and builds CCoE

Channel Asia

Julia Talevski

The Government of Malaysia and BlackBerry have established a long-term software and services agreement to strengthen Malaysia's cybersecurity posture. The landmark deal will enable the Malaysian Government to leverage the full suite of BlackBerry cybersecurity solutions, and support the integrity of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission while upskilling the nation's workforce with advanced cybersecurity technology and training.

South & Central Asia

India confirms subsidies for Apple supplier Foxconn, Lenovo and 25 other tech hardware firms

South China Morning Post

Iris Deng

India will provide subsidies to some of the world’s biggest tech hardware companies, including Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group and computer giant Lenovo Group, under a scheme to boost domestic manufacturing and strengthen the South Asian country’s bid to become a major hub in the global electronics supply chain.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine sacks top cyber defense officials amid graft probe

Reuters

Dan Peleschuk

Ukraine sacked two senior cyber defence officials on Monday, a government official said, as prosecutors announced a probe into alleged embezzlement in the government's cyber security agency. Yurii Shchyhol, head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, and his deputy, Viktor Zhora, were dismissed by the government, senior cabinet official Taras Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

Europe

EU AI regulation could be derailed over France, Germany objections

Sifted

Daphné Leprince-Ringuet, Zosia Wanat and Cristina Gallardo

The home countries of Europe’s most successful generative AI startups are blocking new rules for AI foundation models proposed in the AI Act talks, a move that could derail the wider EU AI Act and severely delay Europe-wide regulation on the sector. The EU is entering the final stretch of drawing up the details of the its flagship legislation on AI, but some European policymakers want to add last minute provisions that would put extra requirements on the makers of AI foundation models, such as large language models.

UK

Scottish cyber security organisation calls for greater awareness of rising threat

Insider

Peter A Walker

The Cyber and Fraud Centre Scotland has issued a plea for additional funding to be allocated to fighting organised crime through a new collaborative multi-agency model. Results have revealed that more than £3m of defrauded money was recovered or ceased in transfer during a six-month trial of the centre’s new triage hub, so funding is now being sought to develop and expand the model into a fully sustainable charitable organisation.

Gender & Women in Tech

I created tech that limits violence against women in online dating. Silicon Valley used it for PR–then lost interest

Fortune

Kathryn Kosmides

In 2017, Big Tech essentially invented the trust and safety (T&S) industry and began investing heavily after two decades of inaction toward online harm. However, in the last year, there’s been a 180-degree turn in Silicon Valley with T&S purges at X/Twitter, Meta, online dating sites, and beyond. Team leads, headcount, and budgets have been slashed. People who deeply care about safety have been fired or chose to leave the industry. It’s increasingly clear that Silicon Valley’s beliefs are rooted in a growth-at-all-costs mentality.

Big Tech

Microsoft hires Sam Altman hours after OpenAI rejects his return

The New York Times

Mike Isaac, Kevin Roose and Cade Metz

The board of directors of OpenAI, the high-flying AI start-up, said in a note to employees on Sunday night that its former chief, Sam Altman, would not be returning to his job, while naming his second interim replacement in two days. Hours later, in another head-spinning move, Microsoft said it was hiring Mr. Altman and Greg Brockman, OpenAI’s president and a company co-founder who quit in solidarity with Mr. Altman. The two men will lead an advanced research lab at Microsoft.

OpenAI leaders' efforts to bring back Altman reach impasse over board role

Bloomberg

Emily Chang, Edward Ludlow, Rachel Metz and Dina Bass

Efforts by a group of OpenAI executives and investors to reinstate Sam Altman to his role as chief executive officer reached an impasse over the makeup and role of the board, according to people familiar with the negotiations. Resolution could come quickly, though talks are fluid and ongoing.

Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI

Forbes

Alex Konrad and Kenrick Cai

OpenAI’s board of directors has selected former Twitch CEO Emmett Shear as interim CEO, three sources told Forbes. News of the appointment was previously reported by The Information late Sunday night. Cofounder Ilya Sutskever wrote to staff that Altman would not be returning, according to the report. Bloomberg also reported the move.

Inside the Chaos at OpenAI

The Atlantic

Karen Hao and Charlie Warzel

OpenAI is not a technology company. At least, not like other epochal companies of the internet age, such as Meta and Google. OpenAI was deliberately structured to resist the values that drive much of the tech industry—a relentless pursuit of scale, a build-first-ask-questions-later approach to launching consumer products. It was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit dedicated to the creation of artificial general intelligence, or AGI, that should benefit “humanity as a whole.”

Dozens of staffers quit OpenAI after Sutskever says Altman won’t return

The Information

Amir Efrati

Dozens of OpenAI staffers internally announced they were quitting the company Sunday night, said a person with knowledge of the situation, after board director and chief scientist Ilya Sutskever told employees that fired CEO Sam Altman would not return. The moves could hamper the company's ability to move forward after the shock firing. It also will likely change the course of the AI field and embolden a host of rivals—namely Google—that have been seeking to hire OpenAI staff over the last 48 hours.

OpenAI’s board had safety concerns. Big Tech obliterated them in 48 hours

LA Times

Brian Merchant

It may yet turn out to be that this was nothing but a power struggle among board members, and it was a coup that went wrong. But if it turns out that the board had real concerns and articulated them to Altman to no avail, no matter how you feel about the AI safety concerns we should be concerned about this outcome: a further consolidation of power of one of the biggest tech companies and less accountability for the product than ever.

Artificial Intelligence

The AI safety debate is tearing Silicon Valley apart

Fast Company

Ainsley Harris

The long-simmering fault lines within OpenAI over questions of safety with regard to the deployment of large language models like GPT, the engine behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E services, came to a head on Friday when the organization’s nonprofit board of directors voted to fire then-CEO Sam Altman. In a brief blog post, the board said that Altman had not been “consistently candid in his communications.” Now rumors are swirling about Altman’s next move—and possible return.

Misc

Behind every swipe: the workers toiling to keep dating apps safe

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Niamh McIntyre

Many workers told of mental health issues including symptoms of anxiety, depression and PTSD that they associated with their jobs. One had attempted suicide on multiple occasions. Concerns were raised about understaffing, punishing productivity targets and a shortage of mental health support, as well as the time it took to address users’ abuse reports. A number of workers drew a direct link between their working conditions and the safety of the apps’ users.

Research

Something dark hiding behind the ads

EUvsDisinfo

Recently, we detected over 1,000 sponsored Facebook posts, 188 of them unique, promoting anti-Western and anti-Ukrainian content. Facebook pages masquerading as online shops and categorised as ‘Musician/Band’ pages were the source of these ads.

We need a decolonized appropriation of AI in Africa

Nature

Thomas Hervé Mboa Nkoudou

Technocoloniality is when the use of technology in a particular way causes a colonial way of thinking that seeks to exert power, control and domination, often to replicate colonial patterns of oppression. For example, digital technologies — such as the internet and mobile telephones — and the process of colonialism can be understood as historically intertwined. The integration of and dependency on digital technologies has spread from the West and been imposed on other states — in the African continent in particular.

