President Joe Biden issued an executive order Wednesday morning aimed at increasing the defenses of maritime ports. The executive order will give the Coast Guard the authority to respond to cybersecurity incidents while requiring the maritime sector to beef up digital defenses. CyberScoop

China’s tech firms were caught off guard by breakthroughs in generative artificial intelligence. Beijing’s regulations and a sagging economy aren’t helping . The New York Times

Russian authorities have reportedly detained Aleksandr Ermakov, the alleged perpetrator of Medibank’s massive data breach, as the Australian Federal Police continue to investigate the cyber assault. The Australian

World

People 'disappeared' after Julian Assange and Wikileaks blended hacking with journalism, court hears

ABC News

Riley Stuart

People living under authoritarian regimes "disappeared" after Julian Assange blended hacking with reporting, "stole vast amounts" of classified documents and published them on his WikiLeaks website, a court has heard. Mr Assange, an Australian, is fighting extradition from Britain to the United States where he has been charged with numerous offences under the Espionage Act. He's been in London's HM Prison Belmarsh since 2019 and is running out of legal avenues to avoid being sent to America, where he could face up to 175 years behind bars if convicted.

Australia

ATO defends against 4.7m cyberattacks each month

The Australian Financial Review

Lois Maskiell

ATO Commissioner Chris Jordan says the ATO defends against 4.7 million cyberattacks each month. “We hold about 50 petabytes of data. Now, to put that into context, that’s equivalent to one billion tall filing cabinets,” Jordan said. “Now, our security system and advanced systems monitor, they do detect and respond to cyber threats that face us at the ATO. “On average, we defend against 4.7 million attempted cyberattacks each month. They target our websites, our services, and our infrastructure and while we navigate these challenges, we have to keep pace with technology while continuing to innovate and expand our use of data to drive digitisation.”

Medibank hacker Aleksandr Ermakov ‘detained’ in Russia

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Russian authorities have reportedly detained Aleksandr Ermakov, the alleged perpetrator of Medibank’s massive data breach, as the Australian Federal Police continue to investigate the cyber assault. It comes less than a month after the Albanese government named Ermakov as the mastermind of the Medibank attack, and the US and UK joined Australia in imposing sanctions on the hacker. Late on Wednesday, an Australian Federal Police spokesman told The Australian that he was aware Ermakov had reportedly been detained.

Home Affairs ‘looking into’ six-figure shareholding of senior bureaucrat

The Sydney Morning Herald

Michael Bachelard and Nick McKenzie

The Department of Home Affairs’ cybersecurity guru owns a six-figure shareholding in one of the country’s biggest tech supply companies, CyberCX, which is a major contractor to government departments, including his own. Corporate records show Peter Anstee, the first assistant secretary of the department’s cybersecurity policy area and the government’s lead adviser on the issue, owns 100,395 shares in private company CyberCX Pty Ltd. He did not divest those shares when he joined Home Affairs in 2021.

Internet provider Tangerine suffers cyberattack

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan and Sumeyya Ilanbey

Internet service provider Tangerine has suffered a data breach, with the full names, dates of birth, email address and mobile phone numbers of more than 200,000 customers taken by hackers. Tangerine said in an email to customers that their personal information was disclosed in a breach on February 18, which was reported to management two days later.

China

China’s Rush to Dominate A.I. Comes With a Twist: It Depends on U.S. Technology

The New York Times

Paul Mozur, John Liu and Cade Metz

In November, a year after ChatGPT’s release, a relatively unknown Chinese start-up leaped to the top of a leaderboard that judged the abilities of open-source artificial intelligence systems. The Chinese firm, 01.AI, was only eight months old but had deep-pocketed backers and a $1 billion valuation and was founded by a well-known investor and technologist, Kai-Fu Lee. In interviews, Mr. Lee presented his A.I. system as an alternative to options like Meta’s generative A.I. model, called LLaMA. There was just one twist: Some of the technology in 01.AI’s system came from LLaMA. Mr. Lee’s start-up then built on Meta’s technology, training its system with new data to make it more powerful.

An online dump of Chinese hacking documents offers a rare window into pervasive state surveillance

The Associated Press

Frank Bajak and Dake Kang

Chinese police are investigating an unauthorized and highly unusual online dump of documents from a private security contractor linked to the nation’s top policing agency and other parts of its government — a trove that catalogs apparent hacking activity and tools to spy on both Chinese and foreigners. Among the apparent targets of tools provided by the impacted company, I-Soon: ethnicities and dissidents in parts of China that have seen significant anti-government protests, such as Hong Kong or the heavily Muslim region of Xinjiang in China’s far west.

USA

Biden signs executive order to give Coast Guard added authority over maritime cyber threats

CyberScoop

Christian Vasquez

President Joe Biden issued an executive order Wednesday morning aimed at increasing the defenses of maritime ports through additional authorities to the Coast Guard and started a rulemaking process to add cyber requirements for the sector. The executive order will give the Coast Guard the authority to respond to cybersecurity incidents while requiring the maritime sector to beef up digital defenses and to report cyber incidents to the Coast Guard. The administration will also invest over $20 billion in port infrastructure over five years.

US targets China's top chipmaking plant after Huawei Mate 60 Pro

Reuters

Alexandra Alper and Karen Freifeld

The Biden administration is turning up the heat on China's top sanctioned chipmaker by cutting off its most advanced factory from more American imports after it produced a sophisticated chip for Huawei's Mate 60 Pro phone, three people familiar with the matter said. Late last year, the Commerce Department sent dozens of letters to U.S. suppliers to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), suspending permission to sell to its most advanced plant, said two people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.

Silicon Valley venture capitalists are breaking up with China

The New York Times

Erin Griffith

DCM Ventures, a Silicon Valley venture capital firm, began investing in China’s start-ups in 1999. The move reaped such blockbuster returns that in 2021, DCM said it planned to “double down” on its strategy of investing in China, the United States and Japan. Yet when DCM set out to raise money last fall for a new fund focused on very young companies and promoted its “cross-Pacific” expertise, the firm described plans to invest in the United States, Japan and South Korea, according to a fund-raising memo that was viewed by The New York Times. China was not mentioned.

National Security Agency announces retirement of Cybersecurity Director

National Security Agency/Central Security Service

The National Security Agency (NSA) announces the retirement of Rob Joyce, the Director of Cybersecurity and the Deputy National Manager, National Security Systems; effective March 31, 2024. Rob will retire after 34 years of service to the NSA. Since taking the role as the director of the Cybersecurity Directorate (CSD) in 2021, he has been vital in leading the charge of CSD’s mission to prevent and eradicate threats to U.S. National Security Systems and critical infrastructure, and overseeing the expansion of strong partnerships across the U.S. Government, Defense Industrial Base, industry, allies, and academia.

North Asia

Conflict armament research exposes North Korea’s foreign tech reliance

EUToday

EUToday Correspondents

Upon meticulous examination of the remnants of the ballistic missile following an attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Conflict Armament Research (CAR) investigators uncovered more than 290 electronic components manufactured outside of North Korea. Notably, a significant proportion of these components were traced back to companies primarily based in the United States. This revelation raises questions about the efficacy of international efforts to control the export of commercial electronic components, particularly in the face of longstanding United Nations sanctions aimed at restricting North Korea’s access to advanced technology.

Japan bets $67 billion to become a global chip powerhouse once again

Bloomberg

Yoshiaki Nohara

Deep in the snowy northern island of Hokkaido, Japan is pouring billions of dollars into a long-shot bet to revive its chip-making prowess and insulate its economy from growing US-China tensions. A freshly created homegrown venture, Rapidus Corp., is looking to mass produce state-of-the art 2 nanometer logic chips in 2027 from an initial starting point of zero. By industry standards it’s an implausible challenge for an 18-month-old venture in a country that has fallen far behind overseas rivals on semiconductor production.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia targets Ukraine with hybrid cyberattack

Forbes

Davey Winder

Researchers from security vendor ESET have confirmed that they discovered a cyber-psyops campaign, named Operation Texonto, following analysis of two waves of sysops messages sent in November and December 2023. The contents were based around typical Russian propaganda themes of drug and food shortages as well as interruptions to heating for Ukrainian citizens. The goal appears to be to make Ukrainian citizens believe Russia is winning the war.

NATO's chief information officer on what Ukraine did right in its cyberwar with Russia

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Russia’s war in Ukraine has set an unprecedented example of how cyber and kinetic operations can be combined to help nations achieve their military goals. And there are numerous lessons that other countries can learn from this experience, according to NATO's chief information officer, Manfred Boudreaux-Dehmer. One practical takeaway for NATO countries is to adopt “the speed and agility with which Ukraine has responded to the situation," Boudreaux-Dehmer told Recorded Future News during a cybersecurity conference in Munich last week.

A Russian military blogger dies after criticizing army losses

The New York Times

Anatoly Kurmanaev

A pro-war Russian military blogger died on Wednesday, his lawyer said, after the blogger wrote the country’s military pressured him to remove a post exposing the scale of its losses in a recent battle in Ukraine. The blogger, Andrei Morozov, claimed in his post that Russia had lost 16,000 men and 300 armored vehicles in its assault on the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, which the Russians captured last week. He deleted the post on Tuesday after what he said was a campaign of intimidation against him. The following morning, Mr. Morozov published a series of posts on Telegram outlining the complaints he had received from Russian military command and Kremlin propagandists about his exposé. In the posts, he threatened to end his life. His lawyer, Maksim Pashkov, confirmed the death in a written response to questions. He did not specify a cause.

Europe

French prime minister faces onslaught of online attacks

DFR Lab

Valentin Chatelet

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal is grappling with online attacks targeting him from multiple directions. The DFRLab identified a cryptocurrency scam that impersonated a French newspaper Libération to publish a fraudulent article critical of Attal, which was boosted via Meta ads. It also appears that Russia activated its Doppelganger disinformation operation against Attal, employing suspicious X accounts to amplify a story published by a fake Russian news outlet criticizing the French PM.

Ukraine arrests father-son duo in Lockbit cybercrime bust

Reuters

Yuliia Dysa and James Pearson

Police in Ukraine said on Wednesday they had arrested a father-son duo who belonged to the cybercrime gang Lockbit, which was disrupted by an international law enforcement operation led by Britain's National Crime Agency and the FBI earlier this week. The father and son, neither of whom were named by police, were wanted for carrying out attacks using ransomware, malicious software used to digitally extort victims, against "enterprises, state institutions and health care institutions in France," the National Police of Ukraine said in a statement.

Africa

AFRIPOL signs MoU with Group-IB to focus on cybersecurity

edge

ITP Staff

To enhance and combat cybercrime, AFRIPOL and Group-IB, a cybersecurity company headquartered in Singapore have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). AFRIPOL is an institution of the African Union tasked with enhancing the collaboration among police forces of AU Member States to prevent and combat transnational organized crime, terrorism, and cybercrime. The MoU signed by Jalel Chelba, Ag Executive Director, AFRIPIL and Dmitry Volvok, Founder and CEO, Group-IB, focusses on fostering collaboration between Group-IB and AFRIPOL towards fighting cybercrime in Africa.v

Big Tech

Google Gemma: because Google doesn’t want to give away Gemini yet

The Verge

Emilla David

Google has released Gemma 2B and 7B, a pair of open-source AI models that let developers use the research that went into its flagship Gemini more freely. While Gemini is a big closed AI model that directly competes with (and is nearly as powerful as) OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the lightweight Gemma will likely be suitable for smaller tasks like simple chatbots or summarizations.

Apple rivals lobby EU over App Store dominance

Financial Times

Michael Acton

Apple is coming under fire from rivals Meta and Microsoft who say its plans to open up its mobile software to comply with a landmark EU law fail to go far enough, as the iPhone maker faces unprecedented regulatory challenges from Brussels over the coming month. EU regulators, who are preparing to fine the tech giant €500mn in March over allegedly favouring its music streaming app against competitors like Spotify, are also being lobbied to reject Apple’s proposals to satisfy the bloc’s Digital Markets Act.

Intel’s AI reboot is the future of US chipmaking

WIRED

Will Knight

Call it a comeback—with consequences not just for Intel but also the US government’s hopes of maintaining a lead in artificial intelligence. The troubled chipmaker’s CEO, Pat Gelsinger, announced today that Intel is relaunching and expanding its foundry business, which manufactures chip designs for other companies. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also appeared at the Intel event, where he announced that his company will use Intel’s relaunched foundry to make future chips. That’s a major coup for the chipmaker as it seeks to become relevant again and compete with the world’s leading foundry, Taiwan’s TSMC, which makes chips for customers that include Apple and Google.

IBM report finds cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting legitimate user identities

SiliconANGLE

Duncan Riley

IBM’s annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index report released today highlights an emerging global crisis in identity as cybercriminals continue to compromise users worldwide. Based on insights and observations from over 150 billion security events tracked daily across IBM, Red Hat and Intezer, the report found that cybercriminals are finding more opportunities to log in versus hacking into corporate networks through valid accounts. Logically, being able to access an account without needing to hack it is a lot easier than hacking it, as the report noted that obtaining credentials is the preferred choice of threat actors.

Artificial Intelligence

Why size will no longer matter as law firms adopt AI

The Australian

Jared Lynch

The media and information titan is launching its generative AI assistant for the legal profession, CoCounsel Core, in Australia and Canada this week, with the technology able to perform a range of key legal tasks, including drafting correspondence, preparing for depositions and reviewing contracts. It can absorb thousands of documents and answer a lawyer’s questions via simple verbal prompts within seconds. Opposing counsel no longer will be able to bury documents during a case’s discovery phase.

How AI empowers cybersecurity defenders from hackers

Spiceworks

Eoin Hinchy, CEO of Tines, dispels fears of AI-fueled cyberattacks, highlighting its greater benefits for security teams. In cybersecurity, the rise of artificial intelligence has sparked fears of an “AI arms race,” where hackers harness AI-powered techniques and tools to launch more sophisticated and successful attacks. This might make for good headlines — not to mention a highly effective marketing strategy for security software vendors — but the narrative doesn’t quite match up with reality. AI may indeed give hackers some new tools to play with, but the truth is that AI benefits security defenders far more than malicious actors.

Research

The five most alarming cyber threats from CrowdStrike’s 2024 Global Threat Report

VentureBeat

Louis Columbus

Traditional security approaches aren’t closing the gap fast enough against the onslaught of cyberattacks growing in severity and sophistication every day. Attackers sharpening their tradecraft and looking for the weakest areas of businesses to attack made 2023 the year that will be remembered for a drastic rise in cyber threats. Cloud intrusions jumped 75%, there was a 76% increase in data theft victims named on data leak sites and a 60% increase in interactive intrusion campaigns. Worse, 75% of attacks were malware-free, making them difficult to identify and stop. There was also a 110% YoY increase in cloud-conscious cases – with Scattered Spider predominantly driving activity.

Misc

When eyes in the sky start looking right at you

The New York Times

William J. Broad

For decades, privacy experts have been wary of snooping from space. They feared satellites powerful enough to zoom in on individuals, capturing close-ups that might differentiate adults from children or suited sunbathers from those in a state of nature. Now, quite suddenly, analysts say, a startup is building a new class of satellite whose cameras would, for the first time, do just that. “We’re acutely aware of the privacy implications,” Topher Haddad, head of Albedo Space, the company making the new satellites, said in an interview. His company’s technology will image people but not be able to identify them, he said. Albedo, Mr. Haddad added, was nonetheless taking administrative steps to address a wide range of privacy concerns.

