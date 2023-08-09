Good morning. It's Thursday 10th August.

Australia

ABC exiting Twitter: Australia’s national broadcaster shuts down almost all accounts on Elon Musk’s X

The Guardian

Amanda Meade

The ABC is shutting down almost all of its official accounts on Twitter – now known as X under Elon Musk’s ownership – citing ‘toxic interactions’, cost and better interaction with ABC content on other social media platforms. There will only be four remaining official accounts for Australia’s public broadcaster: @abcnews, @abcsport, @abcchinese and the master @abcaustralia account. ABC Chinese reaches Chinese-speaking audiences on X.

Australia’s home affairs department kept no real-time records of ChatGPT use, raising ‘serious security concerns’

The Guardian

Ariel Bogle

Staff in the home affairs department have said they could not recall what prompts they had entered into ChatGPT during experiments with the AI chatbot, and documents suggest no real-time records were kept. In May, the department told the Greens senator David Shoebridge it was using the tool in four divisions for ‘experimentation and learning purposes’.

China

China’s chip imports fall 17 per cent by volume in first seven months amid ongoing tech war

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

China imported a total of 270.2 billion units of integrated circuits in the first seven months of 2023, down 16.8 per cent from the same period last year and showing a modest improving trend despite tougher trade restrictions imposed by the US and its allies. The fall in IC import volume compared with an 18.5 per cent year-on-year drop in import volume in the first half, and a 22.9 per cent decline in the first three months. China imported 42.4 billion units of IC in July alone, up 2.6 per cent from a month earlier, according to data published by the General Administration of Customs on Tuesday.

China to require all apps to share business details in new oversight push

Reuters

Josh Ye

China will require all mobile app providers in the country to file business details with the government, its information ministry said, marking Beijing's latest effort to keep the industry on a tight leash. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said late on Tuesday that apps without proper filings will be punished after the grace period that will end in March next year, a move that experts say would potentially restrict the number of apps and hit small developers hard.

China could be planning a second broadband megaconstellation

Space News

Andrew Jones

The Shanghai government has expressed backing for a broadband megaconstellation consisting of an initial 1,296 satellites. A Shanghai Municipal People’s Government press conference July 25 announced that a project known as ‘G60 Starlink’ now envisions building a constellation of potentially more than 12,000 satellites. A first phase will see 1,296 satellites sent in orbit. The G60 Starlink broadband constellation is a separate project to China’s ‘Guowang’ national satellite internet plan, commonly thought of as China’s answer to SpaceX’s Starlink.

Materials science matters: The talent central to China’s tech pivot

Marco Polo

AJ Cortese

More than knowledge or money, talent is the crux that will determine China’s technological progress. That’s because knowledge today is relatively evenly distributed and easy to access. Capital, too, is abundant and largely globalised. Talent, however, is unevenly distributed and much harder to cultivate. China’s talent challenge will intensify as it grapples with a technology pivot from bits to atoms, which requires an attendant shift in the STEM talent pipeline. In particular, forging world-class materials scientists will be key.

USA

Biden to restrict investments in China, citing national security threats

The New York Times

Ana Swanson

The Biden administration plans on Wednesday to issue new restrictions on American investments in certain advanced industries in China, according to people familiar with the deliberations, a move that supporters have described as necessary to protect national security but that will undoubtedly rankle Beijing. The measure would be one of the first significant steps the United States has taken amid an economic clash with China to clamp down on outgoing financial flows. It could set the stage for more restrictions on investments between the two countries in the years to come.

Biden orders ban on US investments in China’s sensitive high-tech industries

The New York Times

President Biden escalated his confrontation with China on Wednesday by signing an executive order banning American investments in key technology industries that could be used to enhance Beijing’s military capabilities, the latest in a series of moves putting further distance between the world’s two largest economies.

Special counsel obtained search warrant for Trump’s Twitter account

The New York Times

Alan Feuer

Prosecutors working for Jack Smith, the special counsel who has twice brought indictments against former President Donald J. Trump, obtained a search warrant early this year for Mr. Trump’s long-dormant Twitter account as part of their inquiry into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, according to court papers unsealed on Wednesday. The warrant, which was signed by a federal judge in Washington in January after Elon Musk took over Twitter, now called X, is the first known example of prosecutors directly searching Mr. Trump’s communications and adds a new dimension to the scope of the special counsel’s efforts to investigate the former president.

White House launches AI-based contest to secure government systems from hacks

Reuters

Zeba Siddiqui

The White House on Wednesday said it had launched a multimillion-dollar cyber contest to spur use of AI to find and fix security flaws in US government infrastructure, in the face of growing use of the technology by hackers for malicious purposes. ‘Cybersecurity is a race between offense and defense,’ said Anne Neuberger, the US government's deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology.

Meet the hackers who are trying to make AI go rogue

The Washington Post

Will Oremus

In a windowless conference room at Howard University, AI chatbots were going haywire left and right. One exposed someone’s private medical information. One coughed up instructions for how to rob a bank. One speculated that a job candidate named Juan would have weaker ‘interpersonal skills’ than another named Ben. And one concocted an elaborate recounting of the night in July 2016 when it claimed Justin Bieber killed Selena Gomez. The Howard event, which drew a few dozen students and amateur AI enthusiasts from the DC area on July 19, was a preview of a much larger, public event that will be held this week at Def Con, the annual hacker convention in Las Vegas. Hosted by Def Con’s AI Village, the Generative Red Team Challenge has drawn backing from the White House as part of its push to promote ‘responsible innovation’ in AI, an emerging technology that has touched off an explosion of hype, investment and fear.

Americas

Canadian publishers seek antitrust probe of Meta blocking news

Reuters

Ismail Shakil and Zaheer Kachwala

Canadian news industry groups on Tuesday asked the country's antitrust regulator to investigate Meta Platforms' decision to block news on its platforms in the country, accusing the Facebook parent of abusing its dominant position. Meta started blocking news on its Facebook and Instagram platforms for all users in Canada last week in response to a law requiring internet giants to pay for news articles.

Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP

CTV News

Rachel Aiello

A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an ‘information operation’ targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday. In a statement, the foreign affairs department said that as part of the online monitoring for foreign state-sponsored disinformation employed during the June federal byelections — known as the ‘Rapid Response Mechanism’ — the targeting was detected on Chinese instant messaging platform WeChat.

South & Central Asia

India bars makers of military drones from using Chinese parts

Reuters

Krishn Kaushik

India in recent months has barred domestic manufacturers of military drones from using components made in China over concerns about security vulnerabilities, according to four defence and industry officials and documents reviewed by Reuters. The measure comes amid tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours and as New Delhi pursues a military modernisation that envisages greater use of unmanned quadcopters, long-endurance systems and other autonomous platforms.

Europe

Pro-Russian hackers claim attacks on French, Dutch websites

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

A pro-Russian hacking group has claimed responsibility for cyberattacks on government and public services websites in France and the Netherlands. The latest attacks come a week after the group, NoName057(16), hit Spanish and Italian government and private sector organisations with distributed denial-of-service attacks.

China targeting German tech 'through back door' with licences - report

Reuters

Reinhard Becker

China is going after licences to boost its access to German technology as investment regulation makes company acquisitions in the sector increasingly difficult, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a study. The study conducted by the IW economic institute, analysing Bundesbank data on behalf of the newspaper, found German licence revenues from China more than tripled in 2022 compared to 2014. Compared with 2020, the increase was about half.

UK

PSNI: Major data breach identifies thousands of officers and civilian staff

BBC

Julian O'Neill

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has apologised for mistakenly revealing details of all its 10,000 staff. NI's Police Federation said the breach could cause ‘incalculable damage’. In response to a Freedom of Information request, the PSNI had shared names of all police and civilian personnel, where they were based and their roles. The details were then published online, before being removed.

UK explains likelihood of catastrophic cyberattacks — and its response plans

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The British government has published a new National Risk Register that for the first time is ‘based directly on the government’s internal, classified National Security Risk Assessment,’ including several scenarios covering the impact of cyberattacks on critical sectors. The good news is that the most likely risks are not the most impactful, and the most impactful risks are not very likely. But the document details how exposed Great Britain is to malicious actions by hostile states, terrorists and financially motivated criminals.

Africa

More than 100 arrests in West African internet scam investigation, says Interpol

France 24

A cross-border investigation into West African criminal groups scamming internet users has resulted in more than 100 arrests and the seizure of over 2 million euros, Interpol said on Tuesday. The investigation, dubbed ‘Operation Jackal’, was led by law enforcement agencies in May across 21 countries in six continents and targeted cybercrime groups such as Nigerian criminal gang ‘Black Axe,’ the international policing organisation said in a statement.

African tech startups take aim at AI ‘colonialism’

Deccan Herald

Lelapa AI is one of a clutch of African startups that aims to offer an alternative to AI systems being built by Western firms such as OpenAI and Google as ‘digital colonialism’ concerns grow about how Big Tech harvests and uses people's data. ‘Data can be taken from us in the same way material resources were taken from us, processed and sold back to us like before or used to implement technologies that are able to exploit us further,’ Moiloa said, referencing AI-powered misinformation campaigns.

Big Tech

Facebook’s spread not linked to psychological harm, study finds

BBC

Chris Vallance

There is no evidence the global spread of Facebook is linked to widespread psychological harm, an Oxford Internet Institute study suggests. The research looked at how wellbeing changed in 72 countries as use of the social media platform grew. It counters the common belief that social media is psychologically harmful, the researchers argue.

‘Downfall’ vulnerability leaves billions of Intel CPUs at risk

Cyberscoop

Elias Groll

Computer security operates on a few basic principles, and one of them is that data in use by one application should not be available to another without permission. This basic architecture should in theory keep one application from snooping on another and stealing, for example, a bank key from a password manager. When that principle breaks down, it can be devastating.

Artificial Intelligence

Journalists seek regulations to govern fast-moving AI technology

Associated Press

Several news organisations, writers and photographers groups are pushing to be involved in creating standards for the use of artificial intelligence, particularly as it concerns intellectual property rights and the potential spread of misinformation. In an open letter sent on Wednesday, they outlined priorities for setting rules on the technology, which is developing faster than regulators can keep up with.

Google says AI systems should be able to mine publishers’ work unless companies opt out

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Publishers should be able to opt out of having their works mined by generative AI systems, according to Google, but the company has not said how such a system would work. In its submission to the Australian government’s review of the regulatory framework around AI, Google said that copyright law should be altered to allow for generative AI systems to scrape the internet.

Cryptoverse: All eyes on ChatGPT-maker's Worldcoin

Reuters

Elizabeth Howcroft

Worldcoin has no problem attracting eyeballs. More than 2.2 million people have signed up, getting their irises scanned in exchange for a digital ID and, in some countries, free crypto. The new project from ChatGPT founder Sam Altman aims to create a blockchain-based ‘identity and financial network’. Its native coin WLD has kept a steady price between $2 and $2.50 since its launch on July 24, thus far spared the ‘pump-and-dump’ trajectory of many new crypto tokens.

Sam Altman has a plan to tame the AI he unleashed

Foreign Policy

Rishi Iyengar

Sam Altman is no stranger to technological innovation and the oft-resultant fear. His newest project carries a far heavier dose of both. Altman is the CEO of OpenAI—the company whose chatbot ChatGPT has taken the world by storm—pushing the boundaries of AI and raising concerns about the technology’s potential harms.

Disney creates task force to explore AI and cut costs - sources

Reuters

Dawn Chmielewski and Krystal Hu

Walt Disney has created a task force to study AI and how it can be applied across the entertainment conglomerate, even as Hollywood writers and actors battle to limit the industry's exploitation of the technology. Launched earlier this year, before the Hollywood writers' strike, the group is looking to develop AI applications in-house as well as form partnerships with startups, three sources told Reuters.

Artificial intelligence for the poor

Foreign Affairs

Daniel Björkegren

Among elites in wealthy countries, a worry about AI has taken hold: the machines will take our jobs. With the explosive popularity of ChatGPT, the remarkably lifelike chatbot, many in the West have begun to fear that it is not only truck drivers and assembly workers who are at risk of being replaced by robots but highly paid knowledge workers, too. Accountants, data analysts, coders, financial advisers, lawyers, even Hollywood screenwriters—all now worry that AI will leave them jobless.

Research

‘Please do not make it public’: Vulnerabilities in Sogou Keyboard encryption expose keypresses to network eavesdropping

Foreign Affairs

Jeffrey Knockel, Zoë Reichert and Mona Wang

We analysed Tencent’s Sogou Input Method, which, with over 450 million monthly active users, is the most popular Chinese input method in China. Analysing the Windows, Android, and iOS versions of the software, we discovered troubling vulnerabilities in Sogou Input Method’s custom-designed ‘EncryptWall’ encryption system and in how it encrypts sensitive data. We found that network transmissions containing sensitive data such as those containing users’ keystrokes are decipherable by a network eavesdropper, revealing what users are typing as they type.

