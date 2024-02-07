Good morning. It's Thursday 8th February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

China-backed hackers have had access to some major U.S. critical infrastructure for "at least five years," according to an intelligence advisory released Wednesday. Axios

Iran's anti-Israel cyber operations are providing a window into the techniques the country may deploy in the run-up to the 2024 US Presidential elections, Microsoft says. MSN

Senator Risa Hontiveros of the Philippines has requested a Senate investigation into a major cyberattack that targeted various government agencies in the country. BNN Breaking

World

Municipalities in US, Spain dealing with outages from cyberattacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Hackers continue to train their sights on municipalities around the world, this time hitting several targets in the U.S. and Spain in recent weeks. In the U.S., Tennessee's Germantown announced a ransomware attack on Friday afternoon that impacted internal on-site servers. On Monday, the city of 41,000 — about 30 minutes from Memphis — said it has been able to restore its office phone lines. Some WiFi at government-run facilities is still down. Two towns in Spain — Teo and Sant Antoni de Portmany — also announced incidents over the last week that have limited their ability to function and provide services.

China, Russia and Iran 'attempting to illegally acquire' US technology: DHS official

MSN

The head of a top unit at the Department of Homeland Security says in a new interview that "sensitive" materials are showing up overseas -- in Iranian weapons -- in the latest warning about how U.S. adversaries are believed to be trying to steal American technology. "The Iranian drones that are being recovered on the battlefield in Ukraine, that are being recovered on the battlefield throughout the Middle East, they do have sensitive U.S. communications systems and they have sensitive microelectronics," Jim Mancuso, the assistant director of the Global Trade Division at Homeland Security Investigations, told ABC News.

Australia

Optus’ free data offer ‘not enough’ as complaints from small businesses soar

The Australian

Jared Lynch

New figures have revealed the hit to small businesses from Optus’s catastrophic outage late last year, and that many have rejected the telco’s offer of free data as being “not enough” to compensate for lost profits. The Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman’s latest quarterly data, released on Thursday, shows telco complaints soared in the aftermath of Optus’s outage last November. In the three months to December 31, complaints surged 13.4 per cent compared with the previous quarter, and 919 people lodged grievances against the nation’s second biggest telco.

China

China had "persistent" access to U.S. critical infrastructure

Axios

Sam Sabin

China-backed hackers have had access to some major U.S. critical infrastructure for "at least five years," according to an intelligence advisory released Wednesday. The hacking campaign laid out in the report marks a sharp escalation in China's willingness to seize U.S. infrastructure — going beyond the typical effort to steal state secrets. The advisory provides the fullest picture to-date of how a key China hacking group has gained and maintained access to some U.S. critical infrastructure.

USA

White House ramping up efforts to combat deepfakes

CyberScoop

Caroline Nihill

The White House is engaged in “active efforts” to better identify deepfakes and is urging researchers and companies to do more to combat manipulated media, a Biden administration official said Tuesday. Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, said during a Washington Post Live event that the White House held an event last week about “building defenses to counter AI-driven voice cloning,” and is exploring the possibility of watermarking computer-generated content.

Two cases aim to cut off China and Iran from U.S. technology

The New York Times

Julian E. Barnes

The U.S. government announced charges in two separate cases on Wednesday aimed at enforcing laws blocking the transfer of critical technologies, part of a broader campaign to hamper military efforts and weapons production in rival countries. One of the complaints was against a U.S. citizen born in China who has been arrested and accused of stealing trade secrets from a private company. The technology, according to court documents, “would be dangerous to U.S. national security if obtained by international actors.”

U.S. engineer contacted China before stealing missile tracking tech, DOJ says

CNBC

Dan Mangan

Federal prosecutors charged an engineer who worked at a Los Angeles-area company with stealing trade secret technologies developed for use by the U.S. government in space to detect nuclear missile launches and track ballistic and hypersonic missiles, the Department of Justice said Wednesday. The DOJ said the technology allegedly stolen by 57-year-old Chenguang Gong would be “dangerous to U.S. national security if obtained by international actors.”

North Asia

Korea to toughen penalties for technology theft

The Korea Times

Ko Dong-hwan

The government will strengthen punishment against individuals who steal semiconductor and other industrial technology secrets from local companies. This decision comes as more people are being apprehended for engaging in such activities on behalf of Chinese and other foreign firms, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Tuesday. Under the revised law, the penalties for leaking the country's intellectual property to foreign companies will be significantly increased.

Southeast Asia

Philippine senator calls for probe into Chinese cyberattacks on government agencies

BNN Breaking

Justice Nwafor

Senator Risa Hontiveros of the Philippines has requested a Senate investigation into a major cyberattack that targeted various government agencies in the country. The cyberattacks, reportedly launched from China, have raised concerns over the security of sensitive government data and infrastructure. This request for a probe comes during a period of increased tension between the Philippines and China, with the former accusing the latter of engaging in harmful cyber activities.

Google says Singapore has ‘very high’ potential to be a global AI hub

CNBC

Sheila Chiang

Singapore has “very high” potential as a global AI hub — thanks in part to an environment that fosters innovation, a Google Cloud executive told CNBC. “In order for AI to really deliver on its potential, you need really good public and private partnerships,” Caroline Yap, managing director, global AI business and applied engineering at Google Cloud, told CNBC.

UK

World’s biggest AI tech companies clash with UK over safety tests

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle, Anna Gross, Madhumita Murgia

The world’s biggest artificial intelligence companies are pushing the UK government to speed up its safety tests for AI systems, in a clash over Britain’s desire to take a leading role in regulating the fast-developing technology. OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Microsoft and Meta are among the tech groups that signed voluntary commitments in November to open up their latest generative AI models for review by Britain’s new AI Safety Institute. According to multiple people familiar with the process, the AI companies are seeking clarity over the tests the AISI is conducting, how long they will take and what the feedback process is if any risks are found.

Middle East

Iran's cyber operations in Israel a potential prelude to US election interference

MSN

Connor Jones

Iran's anti-Israel cyber operations are providing a window into the techniques the country may deploy in the run-up to the 2024 US Presidential elections, Microsoft says. An analysis of Iran's activity, published by Microsoft Threat Analysis Center today, concluded that Iran may again target US elections as it did in 2020, using more sophisticated techniques from a wealth of different groups. The main fear for US elections comes from the growing number of pro-Iran and Iran-linked groups carrying out cyberattacks and influence operations since the conflict between Israel and Hamas broke out in October 2023.

Big Tech

Microsoft can’t keep itself safe — why are we trusting it with our national security?

The Hill

Roger Cressey

Recently, Microsoft made the stunning admission that Russian-based hackers breached its systems and gained weeks-long access to the emails and accounts of senior executives. For the U.S. government, which overwhelmingly relies on Microsoft products, these incidents amount to a five-alarm fire about the security of one of its largest technology partners.

Amazon’s Kuiper orbital internet system will include important national security features

Forbes

Loren Thompson

Sometime later this year, probably near the holidays, Amazon will begin offering broadband internet service from orbit via its Kuiper Systems subsidiary. The project has been in development since 2019, and its first satellites were launched in October of last year. However, Kuiper is doing more than simply making high-speed internet access available from low earth orbit. It is incorporating features into its constellation of over 3,200 satellites that will make the project highly resilient against electronic jamming, cyberattacks, and other threats to U.S. space assets.

Artificial Intelligence

The global race to develop and regulate artificial intelligence

The Washington Post

New breakthroughs in artificial intelligence could lead to one of the largest technological shifts in generations and already have governments around the world racing to develop guardrails. Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies, and other key players join Washington Post Live to discuss the big questions that could shape the path forward for AI.

AI’s bioterrorism potential should not be ruled out

Financial Times

Anjana Ahuja

Move along, not much to see here. That seemed to be the message from OpenAI last week, about an experiment to see whether its advanced AI chatbot GPT-4 could help science-savvy individuals make and release a biological weapon. Dig deeper into the research, however, and things look a little less reassuring. At almost every stage of the imagined process, from sourcing a biological agent to scaling it up and releasing it, participants armed with GPT-4 were able to inch closer to their villainous goal than rivals using the internet alone.

Shadow AI in the ‘dark corners’ of work is becoming a big problem for companies

CNBC

Rachel Curry

Amid the growing hype and usage of artificial intelligence, the uncontrolled use that goes beyond the jurisdiction of IT departments is something that information leaders are trying desperately to rein in. Known as shadow AI, this is the AI usage within a company that occurs “in dark corners,” said Jay Upchurch, CIO of data analytics platform SAS. “They inevitably pop up in terms of either importance because they were successful or pop up in terms of importance because there was a security issue.

Misc

In fighting the “Disinformation” problem, we risk losing the battle for our minds to big tech

Australian Institute of International Affairs

Dr Emma Briant

America is entering what may be the most high-stakes election year in its history. Donald Trump, a twice-impeached former president, at the center of at least four criminal investigations, is again the likely Republican candidate. And with nearly three billion people worldwide also going out to vote in the next two years, it’s no surprise the World Economic Forum’s “Global Risk Report” highlighted the acute threats facing these elections. In a report that could have been published in 2016, the WEF declared “misinformation and disinformation” global Enemy Number 1. Elon Musk, of course, dismissed it as a plot to silence dissenting opinion, and the press and the disinformation studies community largely received it as an endorsement and a further call to double down on the fight against falsehood.

Research

Chinese websites posing as local news outlets target global audiences with pro-Beijing content

Citizen Lab

Alberto Fittarelli

Beijing is increasing its aggressive activities in the spheres of influence operations , both online and offline. In the online realm, relevant to the findings in this report, Chinese IOs are shifting their tactics and increasing their volume of activity. For example, in November 2023 Meta – owner of the social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – announced the removal of five networks engaging in “coordinated inauthentic behavior” and targeting foreign audiences.

