Good morning. It's Tuesday 28th May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

China has set up the country’s largest-ever semiconductor investment fund to propel development of the domestic chip industry, the latest effort from Beijing to achieve self-sufficiency as the US seeks to restrict its growth. The Straits Times

A backroom Washington deal brokered two years ago is undercutting a key part of President Joe Biden’s policy to grow the national high-tech manufacturing base — pushing more than $3 billion into a secretive national-security project promoted by chipmaker Intel. POLITICO

A growing number of sports stadiums are using facial recognition technologies to surveil spectators, spurring a leading privacy nonprofit to appeal to the United Nations to step in. The Record by Recorded Future

ASPI

‘Four services and four arms’ lifts CCP control over information warfare

The Strategist

Joe Keary

While breaking down PLA intra-agency stovepipes is a likely motivation, the restructure also represents an effort to raise the profile of key PLA capabilities in an era in which information, space and cyber operations are increasingly important. It allows the Central Military Committee direct visibility, management and resourcing of space, cyber and information capabilities in the PLA.

Researchers grapple with the tightened data landscape in China

Radio Free Asia

Han Chen

Daria Impiombato, an analyst at Australian Strategic Policy Institute, or ASPI, also taps into Chinese social media regularly to explore topics like censorship, surveillance and propaganda, but she said that space has become much harder to navigate. Despite this, Impiombato said she’s mostly hopeful about the field, citing the growing public interest in China expertise and constantly evolving research methods.

World

Facial recognition technology widely used at sporting events, privacy watchdog says

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

A growing number of sports stadiums are using facial recognition technologies to surveil spectators, spurring a leading privacy nonprofit to appeal to the United Nations to step in. An increasing number of sporting arenas are testing facial recognition technologies and some have also begun experimenting with artificial intelligence in a bid to monitor and police crowds.

Australia

‘Inflection point in history’: Government unveils robotics plan

The Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

The government will make investments from the National Reconstruction Fund, the Industry Growth Program and a clean energy fund to encourage growth of a local robotics and automation industry to rival Germany and Japan’s. Science and Industry Minister Ed Husic will unveil a long-planned National Robotics Strategy at the inaugural The Australian Financial Review Artificial Intelligence Summit in Sydney on Tuesday.

Australia signs international agreement on artificial intelligence

The Mandarin

Dan Holmes

Australia has joined other technologically advanced countries in signing the Seoul Declaration and Seoul Ministerial Statement on Artificial Intelligence. The ministerial statement was signed by 27 countries; it is a non-binding agreement that AI development must be safety-led, with egalitarian principles at the heart of innovation.

China

China invests $65.4 billion in its biggest-ever chip fund to back nation’s firms

The Straits Times

China has set up the country’s largest-ever semiconductor investment fund to propel development of the domestic chip industry, the latest effort from Beijing to achieve self-sufficiency as the US seeks to restrict its growth. The Biden administration has imposed sweeping restrictions on China’s ability to buy advanced chips and chipmaking equipment. It is now also urging allies – including the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea and Japan – to further tighten curbs on China and plug holes in existing export controls.

China drone expo highlights growing 'low-altitude economy'

Nikkei Asia

Itsuro Fujino

An annual drone trade show kicked off on Friday with around 500 companies exhibiting products, up about 100 from the last event, as Beijing works to develop industries in the so-called low-altitude economy. Many of the exhibitors are targeting countries other than the US for exports, given the tensions between Beijing and Washington. A Shenzhen manufacturer that produces control modules designed to automatically identify and track fleeing criminals said it has business with companies in India, Europe, Japan and South Korea.

Sparking compliant AI

China Media Project

Alex Colville

China is eager to show the world that it can lead in generative AI technology. But one of its first challenges is chillingly unique — how to make its industry-leading chatbots speak like the Communist Party.

China’s raids on forex gangs point to crypto ban being flouted

Bloomberg

Police raids in China to stem billions of dollars in illicit foreign-exchange transactions have highlighted the continuing use of cryptocurrencies there despite Beijing’s prohibition of digital-asset trading. The ban reflected worries about money laundering, currency outflows and environmental harm from energy-intensive Bitcoin mining. But Chinese citizens are still thought to covet digital assets, whether as alternative investments amid falling property prices or as a way of skirting overseas transfer limits.

PsiQuantum co-founders links to Chinese researchers

The Australian

Geoff Chambers

Chinese quantum experts and ­academics from universities and institutes deemed high-risk by security analysts and sanctioned by the US government have listed PsiQuantum co-founders Jeremy O’Brien and Mark Thompson as contributors on multiple research papers. The Australian understands Professor O’Brien and Professor Thompson taught and worked on research projects with Chinese and other international students during their time at the University of Bristol.

USA

‘I don’t know how this happened’: A $3B secret program undermining Biden’s tech policy

POLITICO

Christine Mui

A backroom Washington deal brokered two years ago is undercutting a key part of President Joe Biden’s policy to grow the national high-tech manufacturing base — pushing more than $3 billion into a secretive national-security project promoted by chipmaker Intel. Several members of Congress involved in the CHIPS law say they were taken by surprise to see the money shifted to Secure Enclave, a classified project to build chips in a special facility for defense and intelligence needs, and they worry it will hurt the law’s other policy goals.

Nonconsensual AI porn is hated on the left and right. Can Congress act on it?

POLITICO

Mohar Chatterjee

Victims of nonconsensual, sexually explicit deepfakes are lobbying Congress to pass a bill. Lawmakers have struggled for more than a year to draft a solution, illustrating how ill-equipped Washington is to set limits on rapidly evolving technology with the power to disrupt people’s lives. Legislation has been mired in debate over who should be held accountable for the deepfakes — with tech lobbyists pushing back on any language that would ensnare the platforms that distribute them.

AI tutors are quietly changing how kids in the US study, and the leading apps are from China

TechCrunch

Rita Liao

The success of Chinese homework apps is a result of their concerted effort to target the American market in recent years. In 2021, China imposed rules to clamp down on its burgeoning private tutoring sector focused on the country’s public school curriculum. Many service providers, including brick-and-mortar tutoring centers and online study apps, have since pivoted to overseas users. The US is unsurprisingly their most coveted international market due to its sheer size.

CBP, ICE sued for information about sharing of noncitizens' biometrics

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

A prominent digital rights advocacy organisation and the Harvard Cyberlaw Clinic are suing federal authorities for failing to produce documents outlining how they share biometric and other noncitizen data with some Latin American governments.

North Asia

Who’s actually using Threads? Young protesters in Taiwan

Rest of World

Viola Zhou

While young Taiwanese users discuss everything from relationships to celebrity gossip on Threads, the app has gradually become a gathering space for progressives, who favor independence from China to defend the island’s democracy. Despite Meta’s pledges to tame down political content on its platforms, Taiwanese users are flocking to Threads specifically for that purpose.

TSMC’s foreign investments are good for Taiwan, official says

Bloomberg

Tom Giles, Debby Wu & Jane Lanhee Lee

A planned move by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to locate some of its chipmaking facilities abroad will be “very beneficial” for Taiwan because it will let the chipmaker work more closely with customers and help it recruit the best talent, according to a senior government official. Fears about Taiwan’s manufacturing leadership eroding as TSMC sets up factories overseas have percolated among local commentators and shown up in newspaper op-eds.

North Korea fails in attempt to launch spy satellite

Nikkei Asia

Steven Borowiec

North Korea unsuccessfully attempted to launch a rocket carrying a reconnaissance satellite on Monday night. Pyongyang has said it plans to launch three military spy satellites in 2024. It successfully put a military spy satellite into orbit in November 2023 after two failed attempts the same year. South Korea's intelligence service said that Russia appeared to have provided the North with technical assistance related to the launch.

South & Central Asia

Uzbekistan's tech ambitions draw corporate Japan's interest

Nikkei Asia

Shigeru Seno

Japanese companies are paying closer attention to the Central Asian nation of Uzbekistan, an aspiring technology powerhouse with a young population, as a potential source of IT talent that is in short supply at home.

Fake news verification tools fail the test during elections in India

Rest of World

Ananya Bhattacharya & Fahad Shah

Rest of World tested 11 prominent tip lines by running 15 pieces of content through them. The content included 10 viral AI-generated videos — known to carry election-related misinformation — and five real videos that had been edited to mislead voters. Most of the tip lines struggled to provide a conclusive answer. Those that did were often inconsistent in their responses to local language content. Some tip lines took up to two days to generate an answer.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Digital money for the Pacific: proceed, but with caution

Devpolicy Blog

Bo Li, Anca Paduraru & Yong Sarah Zhou

Policymakers in Pacific island countries are eager to leverage the opportunities of the digital money revolution by developing payment systems, expanding financial inclusion, and mitigating the loss of correspondent banking relationships.

Europe

Danish PM calls for 15+ age limit for social media in EU

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wants the European Union to impose an age limit of 15 years old to use social media, in an effort to better shield young smartphone users from harmful content and screen addiction. The idea of raising the age limit echoes French President Emmanuel Macron's call last month to have a "digital majority" set at 15 at the EU level.

EU wants universities to work with intelligence agencies to protect their research

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Europe’s leading research universities should work more closely with the continent’s intelligence agencies to help secure their research from being stolen by hostile states, EU member states recommended this week. A recommendation adopted by EU member states on Thursday aims to “address research security risks deriving from international cooperation,” and highlights the sensitivities around frontier technologies.

UK

UK national security committee warns country ‘must be prepared’ for election interference

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Britain’s parliamentary committee on the national security strategy sent a letter to the prime minister on Thursday warning of threats to the upcoming general election, asking him to use the final two days of Parliament to ensure protections were in place.

Gender & Women in Tech

Young women fall out of love with dating apps

Financial Times

Stephanie Stacey

Dating apps such as Tinder and Bumble are exploring extra features and new branding to attract more Generation Z women in response to warnings that female users are suffering “burnout” on matchmaking platforms. Surveys have consistently shown a gender disparity among dating app users, while some women have reported concerns about receiving unsolicited material and violent threats while using the services.

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk closes $6bn financing for OpenAI challenger xAI

Financial Times

Tim Bradshaw

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence start-up xAI has closed a $6bn funding round at a valuation of $18bn, as investor fervour for new challengers to OpenAI continues unabated. Investors in xAI’s new round include many of Musk’s most loyal backers, including Kingdom Holding, the Saudi investor led by Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, Valor Equity Partners, and Dubai-based Vy Capital, as well as Silicon Valley firms Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.

Events & Podcasts

Securing democracy: countering disinformation in 2024

ASPI

This week’s episode of Stop the World comes to you from Brussels, where ASPI’s Executive Director Justin Bassi interviewed the Head of Strategic Communications at the European External Action Service Lutz Güllner. The conversation explored disinformation, foreign influence, manipulation and interference, with Justin and Lutz discussing the importance of countering state backed disinformation and foreign influence campaigns.

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

JoiningFORCES

ASPI

The JoiningFORCES conference will explore ways to bridge national and international boundaries to deliver more joint, collective and effective defence. It will bring together government ministers, senior defence officials, leading industry figures, and international experts across the two-day event and formal dinner. We will also use collaborative wargaming and scenario exercise techniques to generate insights on enhancing regional deterrence. Our focus will be on strategic and operational level challenges and will consider the vital role of industry in delivering capability at the speed needed to meet the strategic threats Australia faces.

WDSN's Policy Views and Brews

ASPI

ASPI’s Women in Defence and Security Network is excited to invite you to its inaugural ‘Policy Views and Brews’ networking event on Thursday June 13! Designed to be a relaxed atmosphere where like-minded people can exchange ideas on a range of themes within defence, policy and national security, each meet-up will revolve around a specific topic, inspired by a pre-designated article sent out beforehand.

ASPI – CNAS – RUSI | Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue

ASPI

The ASPI-CNAS-RUSI Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue is an initiative across leading Australian, American, and British think tanks to hold robust, pragmatic, and principled conversations about AUKUS and related national security and defense policies.This year’s Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue will explore the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific, regional perspectives on AUKUS, and critical issues regarding tech diplomacy, technology sharing, and legislative environments necessary to deliver capabilities to meet the pact’s purposes for enhancing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. The Dialogue will be held on 17-18 June 2024 in Washington, DC.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.