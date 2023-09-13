Good morning. It's Wednesday 13th September.

Researchers on the Threat Hunter Team at Broadcom-owned security firm Symantec revealed that a Chinese hacker group with connections to APT41, which Symantec is calling RedFly, breached the computer network of a national power grid in an Asian country—though Symantec has declined to name which country was targeted. WIRED

On Sept. 12, the Department of Defense released an unclassified summary of the classified 2023 Defense Department Cyber Strategy, which was sent to Congress in May (an unclassified fact sheet was released on May 26). The fourth iteration of the department’s strategy “is operationalizing the priorities of the 2022 National Security Strategy, 2022 National Defense Strategy, and the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy.” Lawfare

Several European states known to have acquired or deployed powerful foreign commercial surveillance tools have potentially used them illegally, according to a report released Friday by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. The Record by Recorded Future

Australia

Big four consultants investigated by Defence Department

The Australian Financial Review

Ronald Mizen

Three of the big-four consulting firms plus tech giant Accenture are being investigated over their conduct while contracted to the Defence Department. The Australian Financial Review understands Canberra heavyweight KPMG is the subject of two Defence investigations, and Deloitte, EY and Accenture are subject to one probe each. At least one investigation relates to possible misuse or improper access to government information obtained while working for Defence, and at least one investigation is looking into possible breaches of the law.

Worrying details inside the $8b Aussie crypto giant

The Australian Financial Review

Nick Bonyhady

Auditors for $7.8 billion Australian crypto firm Animoca Brands have warned there is “material uncertainty” about its viability in part because of a $US110 million debt, but its executive chairman argues it has years of breathing room. Animoca was booted from the ASX in 2020 due to concerns from the bourse about its disclosures and crypto investments, but kept operating from Hong Kong while retaining its Australian incorporation.

Home Affairs downplays staff code experiments with ChatGPT

iTnews

Ry Crozier

Home Affairs says its staff’s seven-odd months of experimentation with ChatGPT were of a “general curiosity” nature, but that the tool wasn’t used to write production code or make decisions. The department placed a block on internal use of ChatGPT in May, although the tool had been usable in some circumstances since November last year. After the suspension of access was announced, the department’s IT function issued a questionnaire to staff seeking to understand how ChatGPT had been used. The results of the questionnaire, released under freedom of information to The Guardian last month, showed some experiments sought to test ChatGPT’s coding and debugging capabilities. That prompted a series of questions from Greens Senator David Shoebridge at a senate hearing late last month, where he sought specifics on code-related uses of ChatGPT before the tool’s use was suspended.

China

China-linked hackers breached a power grid—again

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

Today, researchers on the Threat Hunter Team at Broadcom-owned security firm Symantec revealed that a Chinese hacker group with connections to APT41, which Symantec is calling RedFly, breached the computer network of a national power grid in an Asian country—though Symantec has declined to name which country was targeted. The breach began in February of this year and persisted for at least six months as the hackers expanded their foothold throughout the IT network of the country's national electric utility, though it's not clear how close the hackers came to gaining the ability to disrupt power generation or transmission. The unnamed country whose grid was targeted in the breach was one that China would “have an interest in from a strategic perspective,” hints Dick O'Brien, a principal intelligence analyst on Symantec's research team.

Power grid of Asian nation shows signs of intrusion by espionage group

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Hackers attacked the national power grid of an unspecified Asian country earlier this year using malware typically deployed by personnel connected to China’s government, researchers said Tuesday. Cybersecurity company Symantec declined to attribute the incident to China but pointed to a group it tracks as RedFly. The group compromised the network for as long as six months, stealing credentials and targeting multiple computers, the researchers said. The malware, known as ShadowPad, also has been linked to hacking group APT41, which researchers have connected to China's Ministry of State Security and the People's Liberation Army. ShadowPad first emerged in 2017, and in recent years several China-linked groups have used it for cyber-espionage purposes.

Elusive Ernie: China's new chatbot has a censorship problem

BBC

Stephen McDonell

"Let's talk about something else." That is a frequent response you get from China's newest sensation, Ernie, if you ask it "difficult" questions. The chatbot, launched by search engine giant Baidu, deflects anything deemed too sensitive. Ernie has been taught to keep a lookout for wrong questions.So when you ask "Is Xinjiang a good place?" and "Is Tibet a good place?", it will again tell you it doesn't know how to answer those questions yet. "China's recent regulations on generative AI models impose strict requirements on services that have 'public opinion properties' or the capacity to influence societal views," said Prof Jeffrey Ding from the George Washington University.

China sows disinformation about Hawaii fires using new techniques

The New York Times

David E. Sanger and Steven Lee Myers

When wildfires swept across Maui last month with destructive fury, China’s increasingly resourceful information warriors pounced. The disaster was not natural, they said in a flurry of false posts that spread across the internet, but was the result of a secret “weather weapon” being tested by the United States. To bolster the plausibility, the posts carried photographs that appeared to have been generated by artificial intelligence programs, making them among the first to use these new tools to bolster the aura of authenticity of a disinformation campaign. For China — which largely stood on the sidelines of the 2016 and 2020 U.S. presidential elections while Russia ran hacking operations and disinformation campaigns — the effort to cast the wildfires as a deliberate act by American intelligence agencies and the military was a rapid change of tactics.

What the U.S. can learn from China about regulating AI

Foreign Policy

Matt Sheehan

Over the past two years, China has enacted some of the world’s earliest and most sophisticated regulations targeting AI. On the surface, these regulations are often anathema to what U.S. leaders hope to achieve. For instance, China’s recent generative AI regulation mandates that companies uphold “core socialist values,” whereas Schumer has called for legislation requiring that U.S. AI systems “align with our democratic values.” Yet those headline ideological differences blind us to an uncomfortable reality: The United States can actually learn a lot from China’s approach to governing AI.

USA

Defense Dept. releases 2023 Cyber Strategy Summary

Lawfare

Eugenia Lostri

On Sept. 12, the Department of Defense released an unclassified summary of the classified 2023 Defense Department Cyber Strategy, which was sent to Congress in May (an unclassified fact sheet was released on May 26). The fourth iteration of the department’s strategy “is operationalizing the priorities of the 2022 National Security Strategy, 2022 National Defense Strategy, and the 2023 National Cybersecurity Strategy.” The strategy outlines four lines of effort: 1) defend the nation; 2) prepare to fight and win the nation’s wars; 3) protect the cyber domain with allies and partners; and 4) build enduring advantages in cyberspace. The strategy is “limited to the cyber domain,” and, according to the department, “does not establish policy for the Department's operations in the information environment.”

Pentagon vows to use cyberspace to project power and frustrate US adversaries

CNN

Sean Lyngaas

The Pentagon pledged to use offensive cyber operations to “frustrate” and “disrupt” foreign powers and criminals that threaten US interests in a new military strategy document released Tuesday that warns of China’s aims to dominate cyberspace. The Department of Defense’s new cyber strategy – shaped by a close study of Russia’s war in Ukraine – casts the US military’s burgeoning hacking capabilities as important to US power projection, but also acknowledges the risks of escalation in cyberspace.

Google antitrust trial

The New York Times

Cecilia Kang and David McCabe

Opening statements are underway in a major antitrust case against Google, with the federal government and more than three dozen states and territories accusing the company of illegally protecting a monopoly so complete that its name has become synonymous with searching the internet. The case centers on the business tactics Google has employed while amassing 91 percent of the global search engine market, according to the data analysis firm Similarweb. Those include deals it struck with phone makers like Apple and Samsung, as well as internet browsers like Mozilla, to make Google the default search engine for their users.

US lays out how Google dominated search in much-anticipated antitrust trial

Reuters

Diane Bartz

The United States argued on Tuesday that Google did not play by the rules in its efforts to keep its dominance in online search, paying billions of dollars to ensure that smaller rivals never got traction. "This case is about the future of the internet," said Kenneth Dintzer, arguing for the Justice Department that Google began in 2010 to illegally maintain its monopoly. The U.S. Justice Department accuses Google of paying billions of dollars annually to device makers like Apple Inc, wireless companies like AT&T and browser makers like Mozilla to keep Google's search engine on top.

Google trial set to begin in first major tech antitrust case in decades

The Washington Post

Eva Dou and Cristiano Lima

The Justice Department’s antitrust case against Google is set to open Tuesday morning in a packed Washington courtroom, beginning a months-long trial that has the potential to subdue one of Silicon Valley’s most powerful juggernauts. The case will revolve around whether Google illegally used its leading industry position to limit competition in its core search and search advertising businesses. It’s the first such antitrust trial against a technology company in more than two decades; the Justice Department took Microsoft to court on similar charges more than two decades ago.

What to know as Google’s massive antitrust trial opens

Semafor

Jenna Moon

A massive antitrust trial opens against Google and its parent company Alphabet Tuesday. The trial, brought by the U.S. Justice Department, alleges that the tech giant used its power to squash any competition, illegally making itself the default search engine on many apps and services. Google has denied the allegations against it, and maintains that it succeeds because it’s the best option, not because of a lack of competition. The case has the power to reshape the tech industry. Google's is the first antitrust suit brought against a Big Tech company in 25 years — last time, Justice Department officials targeted Microsoft.

Why the US is struggling to break up Big Tech

Disconnect

Paris Marx

The Google trial will be one to watch. It will show us whether the US government can really take on the power of some of the biggest companies in the world. If the DoJ is successful, the remedies against Google could limit its ability to stop future competitors and set a precedent that could be used against its fellow tech goliaths. The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly poised to launch an assault on Amazon later this month too. However, while the effort to “Break Up Big Tech” has made progress, the battlefield has shifted since late 2010s when the effort to target the monopolistic practices of the tech companies rose to prominence. In that moment, the halo that protected Silicon Valley from effective scrutiny was finally dimming and there were plenty of stories about the misdeeds tech companies had been able to get away with for years.

Microsoft, Google and antitrust: Similar legal theories in a different era

The New York Times

Steve Lohr

As U.S. et al. v. Google goes to trial this week, the echoes of the landmark federal suit against Microsoft, a quarter-century ago, are unmistakable. In the Google case, as with Microsoft then, a tech giant is accused of using its overwhelming market power to unfairly cut competitors off from potential customers. The Microsoft trial, which began in October 1998, spanned 76 days of testimony over more than eight months. It was a trial that often dealt with cerebral concepts like “network effects” and “switching costs.” Yet The Times gave it the kind of day-to-day coverage ordinarily reserved for very few courtroom dramas over the years, like the O.J. Simpson trial and the Lindbergh kidnapping trial.

Senators seek solutions to possible AI dangers in new round of hearings

NBC News

Scott Wong

A day before titans of Big Tech descend upon the Capitol, senators will hold a hearing Tuesday to examine how Congress can write legislation to protect against possible dangers posed by artificial intelligence. Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., the leaders of the Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law, will hold their third hearing this year on regulating AI. The hearing will feature testimony from Microsoft President Brad Smith; William Daly, the chief scientist and senior vice president of the software company Nvidia; and Boston University law professor Woodrow Hartzog.

Musk, Zuckerberg, Gates: The titans of tech will talk AI at private Capitol summit

NBC News

Scott Wong, Julie Tsirkin and Liz Brown-Kaiser

Congress turns its attention to artificial intelligence this week as some of the most high-profile names in Big Tech descend on Capitol Hill for a first-of-its-kind gathering to brainstorm ways lawmakers can regulate the fast-moving technology that experts have warned could lead to human extinction. In a closed-door meeting Wednesday, all 100 senators will hear from Elon Musk, who bought Twitter and rebranded it X; Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg; Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates; Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT company OpenAI; and a host of other prominent tech leaders for what Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has dubbed his inaugural AI Insight Forum.

Chip packaging is the next battleground for tech lead, CEO says

Bloomberg

Jane Lee and Debby Wu

The US should invest more in cutting-edge semiconductor packaging to ensure it leads in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Cadence Design Systems Inc. Chief Executive Officer Anirudh Devgan said. Sophisticated chip packaging helped Nvidia Corp. develop industry-leading AI accelerators, but limited suppliers are now proving a bottleneck for the US company. As computing demands grow and advanced chips get more expensive to make as the transistors get smaller, assembling silicon into three-dimensional structures and working around physical limitations are becoming essential.

Elon Musk's refusal to have Starlink support Ukraine attack in Crimea raises questions for Pentagon

ABC News

Tara Copp

SpaceX founder Elon Musk’s refusal to allow Ukraine to use Starlink internet services to launch a surprise attack on Russian forces in Crimea last September has raised questions as to whether the U.S. military needs to be more explicit in future contracts that services or products it purchases could be used in war, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said Monday. Musk was not on a military contract when he refused the Crimea request; he'd been providing terminals to Ukraine for free in response to Russia's February 2022 invasion. However, in the months since, the U.S. military has funded and officially contracted with Starlink for continued support. The Pentagon has not disclosed the terms or cost of that contract, citing operational security.

The answer to Starlink is more Starlinks

The Atlantic

Steven Feldstein

The U.S. government faces a dilemma. Starlink, a private satellite venture devised and controlled by Elon Musk, offers capabilities that no government or other company can match. Its innovations are the fruit of Musk’s drive and ambitions. But they have become enmeshed with American foreign and national-security policy, and Musk is widely seen as an erratic leader who can’t be trusted with the country’s security needs. In other words, the United States has urgent uses for Starlink’s technology—but not for the freewheeling foreign-policy impulses of its creator. The conundrum is substantially new for Washington.

MGM Resorts: Slot machines go down in cyber-attack on firm

BBC

Tom Singleton and Joe Tidy

Customers have reported problems with slot machines and online room booking systems following a cyber-attack on casino and hotel giant MGM Resorts. Certain systems were shut down due to a "cyber-security issue", the firm said. But it added that its facilities remained "operational". In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, MGM Resorts said it had begun an investigation "with assistance from leading external cybersecurity experts". "We also notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems," the statement said. The company said its investigation was ongoing with the "nature and scope" of the cyber-attack still to be determined.

US Cyber Command wrapped second ‘hunt forward’ mission to Lithuania

The Record by Recorded Future

Martin Matishak

U.S. Cyber Command announced Tuesday that it completed its second “hunt forward” mission to uncover vulnerabilities in Lithuania’s networks. The operation is one of dozens the elite digital warfighting organization has undertaken since 2018 as part of a larger push to help the U.S. government understand weaknesses or malicious activity in foreign systems and how they could impact networks back home. It's the latest mission involving an Eastern European country since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

After Huawei 5G chip debut, U.S. lawmakers call for tighter export controls

Nikkei Asia

Marrian Zhou

Two U.S. lawmakers on Monday called for closing loopholes in technology export controls, following Huawei Technologies' release of its first 5G phone using China-made chips. "We have all these exemptions to restrictions that are on the books right now," Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party and a tough Republican voice on China, said Monday at a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York. "And if we were capable of enforcing them, I think it would have a more powerful impact."

Elon Musk should be forced to testify on X’s ‘chaotic environment,’ US regulator tells court

CNN

Brian Fung

Elon Musk should be forced to testify in an expansive US government probe of X, the company formerly known as Twitter, the US government said. The government said mass layoffs and other decisions Musk made raised questions about X’s ability to comply with the law and to protect users’ privacy. The US government’s attempt to compel Musk’s testimony is the latest turn in an investigation that predates Musk’s acquisition of X that has intensified due to Musk’s own actions, according to a court filing by the Justice Department on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission.

Hiker spotted on bear cam rescued from Alaskan wilderness

The New York Times

Orlando Mayorquin

The live video feed of a lush Alaskan hillside and brown bears bathing in a river at Dumpling Mountain in Katmai National Park and Preserve became obscured by a dense screen of fog, followed by a particularly alarming sight. A disheveled hiker came into the frame around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Explore.org, a website that operates wildlife webcams around the world, including one on Dumpling Mountain.

Americas

Meet the Canadian lawmaker targeted by China

POLITICO

Kyle Duggan

A Canadian parliamentarian who was targeted by a Chinese political interference campaign will warn U.S. lawmakers today that international cooperation is urgently needed to check China’s aggressive operations against democracies. Michael Chong, who serves as the Conservative Party’s foreign affairs point person, has been a vocal opponent against the Chinese state’s abuses against the Uyghur minority. He learned earlier this year from press reports that a Chinese diplomat was clandestinely collecting information on him and his family.

South & Central Asia

Apple to sell made-in-India iPhones on launch day for first time

Bloomberg

Sankalp Phartiyal

For the first time, the new iPhone model you buy on the launch day could be made in India. Apple Inc. plans to make the India-built iPhone 15 available in the South Asian country and some other regions on the global sales debut day, people familiar with the matter said. While the vast majority of iPhone 15s will come from China, that would be the first time a latest generation, India-assembled device is available on the first day of sale, they said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. It would also underscore India’s growing production prowess, and reflect a significant departure from Apple’s previous strategy of selling mostly Chinese-made new devices to frenzied customers across the world.

Racist, sexist, casteist: Is AI bad news for India?

The Hindu

As India rolls out AI tools that authorities say will increase efficiency and improve access, tech experts fear the lack of an official policy for the ethical use of AI will hurt people at the bottom, entrenching age-old bias, criminalising minorities and channelling most benefits to the rich. After communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area last year, police said they used facial recognition technology to identify and arrest dozens of men, the second such instance after a more violent riot in the Indian capital in 2020. In both cases, most of those charged were Muslim, leading human rights groups and tech experts to criticise India's use of the AI-based technology to target poor, minority and marginalised groups in Delhi and elsewhere in the country.

Europe

Council of Europe report calls use of Pegasus spyware by several countries potentially illegal

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

Several European states known to have acquired or deployed powerful foreign commercial surveillance tools have potentially used them illegally, according to a report released Friday by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. The PACE's Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights, which produced the report, asked at least 14 European Union countries which have bought or used the tools, including the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg, to “clarify the framework of its use and applicable oversight mechanisms” within three months. Additionally, the report singles out Poland, Hungary, Spain, Greece and Azerbaijan, which have already weathered public scandals related to their use of the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware and similar tools, to undertake “effective, independent and prompt investigations” on all confirmed and alleged cases of spyware abuse.

Europe’s enforcer wants big tech to play by his rules

Bloomberg

Jillian Deutsch

Breton was in California to meet with the heads of big US tech firms. With the European Union’s content moderation rules set to go into effect in a mere two months, the internal market commissioner wanted to get a sense of how prepared the tech titans were to take down illegal content, moderate their platforms in each EU language and open up their algorithms, among other requirements. The leadership at Meta, he said proudly, had done its homework: Chief Executive Officer Zuckerberg had referenced specific acts of the law and had even asked Breton’s advice about how best to comply.

EU regulators seek views on Microsoft remedies for UK watchdog

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

EU antitrust regulators are asking Microsoft's rivals and customers whether they are affected by the U.S. tech giant's proposals to gain UK approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, sources close to the matter said. Microsoft last month offered to sell its cloud streaming rights to Ubisoft Entertainment after Britain's Competition and Markets Authority blocked the biggest gaming deal in history.

UK

Arm, a British chip designer, juggles challenges before 2023’s biggest I.P.O.

The New York Times

Don Clark

Few companies face as many geopolitical and commercial complexities as Arm, the creator of the most widely used computing architecture of all time. Its public offering, which is expected to start trading on Thursday and to value the company around $52 billion, will signal Arm’s ability to weather those challenges and enter new markets. How Arm performs will also influence the market for public listings, which has been quiet for much of the year. Founded in 1990, Arm has for decades helped define how nearly all mobile phones operate, despite having only about 6,000 employees and less than $3 billion in annual revenue. Its technology has also spread to cars, sensors, supercomputers and myriad other devices.

TSMC to invest up to $100m in chip designer Arm's IPO

Nikkei Asia

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's largest contract chipmaker, will invest up to $100 million in chip designer Arm Holdings' initial public share offering, it said on Tuesday. SoftBank Group's Arm Holdings, which launched the roadshow last week, aims to raise up to $4.87 billion in its U.S. IPO, according to a regulatory filing. Arm has already signed up other major clients as cornerstone investors in its IPO, including Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and Samsung Electronics.

MI5 warned Conservatives that MP hopefuls could be spies

The Times

Steven Swinford, Fiona Hamilton

MI5 secretly warned the Conservative Party that two of its potential candidates to become MPs could be spies for the Chinese state. The Times has been told that the security service contacted the party about two people in 2021 and last year and advised that they should not be on the central list of candidates. MI5 is said to have raised concerns that the pair had links to the United Front Work Department, a body charged with influencing global policy and opinion. They were blocked from the list, which is used to as a pool to pick candidates for by-elections and general elections.

Ransomware, extortion and the cyber crime ecosystem

National Cyber Security Centre

This white paper has illustrated how ransomware and extortion attacks reflect a diverse and varied business model, that's reliant on a complex supply chain. Focussing on specific ransomware strains can be confusing at best, and unhelpful at worst. Most ransomware incidents are not due to sophisticated attack techniques; the initial accesses to victims are gained opportunistically, with success usually the result of poor cyber hygiene. Implementing the NCSC guidance listed below would interrupt the majority of attacks. The shifts in the ecosystem around ransomware and extortion demonstrate how cyber criminals will adopt whichever technology (or business model) allows them to best exploit their victims. This means the threat will continue to adapt and evolve as threat actors seek to maximise profits.

Ransomware thrives as cyber security remains lax, says UK report

Financial Times

Mehul Srivastava

The ransomware industry has evolved into a sophisticated supply chain that often defies western governments and leaves unprotected businesses on the back foot, a UK assessment has found. The assessment from the National Cyber Security Centre, which is part of GCHQ, and the National Crime Agency, comes as it has become increasingly clear that prosecutors in Russia, Belarus and a handful of other countries that were part of the former Soviet Union have little inclination to crack down on this lucrative crime. Ransomware operators have also been detected in south-east Asia, India and west Africa.

Record number of cyberattacks targeting critical IT infrastructure reported to UK gov’t this year

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Within just the first six months of 2023, organizations operating critical IT infrastructure services in the United Kingdom reported more incidents to government authorities in which cyberattacks had significantly disrupted their operations than in any year previously, according to data obtained under the Freedom of Information Act. While the total count of attacks might seem low — just 13 that affected organizations operating critical technology services, such as national internet exchange points or backhaul operators — the number marks a significant increase from the four disruptions the sector recorded in each 2022 and 2021.

Big Tech

Musk may have violated FTC privacy order, new court filing shows

The Washington Post

Cat Zakrzewski

Elon Musk repeatedly made business decisions after his takeover of Twitter last year that violated the company’s internal policies and likely ran afoul of a 2022 agreement it had made with the Federal Trade Commission to settle allegations that it collected user data deceptively, according to depositions from former employees that the Justice Department published in a court filing Tuesday. The filing said the FTC began deposing key Twitter employees shortly after Musk’s takeover to determine if the company was still abiding by the terms of the May 2022 order. According to the filing, that probe “revealed a chaotic environment at the company that raised serious questions about whether and how Musk and other leaders were ensuring [the company’s] compliance” with the 2022 consent order.

Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Twitter killer’ stalls after launch

The Australian Financial Review

Mark Di Stefano

Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads, which had the biggest launch for a social media app in history in July, has since seen meagre take-up in Australia, with users rarely opening the platform, and doubts growing about whether it will take off. The text-based app was launched with hype and fanfare in July, with Mr Zuckerberg’s Meta proudly touting the 30 million global users who signed up via Instagram accounts in the first 18 hours.

TikTok popularizes products. Can it sell them, too?

The New York Times

Sapna Maheshwari

After nearly a year of testing, speculation and some internal upheaval, TikTok this week is rolling out TikTok Shop for all users in the United States. E-commerce is a significant bet for the company, which is hoping to translate the app’s power as a cultural trendsetter into another big new revenue stream. But it is a venture that other popular social platforms, including Instagram, have not succeeded with in the United States. To make it a hit, TikTok said, it is actively driving videos with shopping buttons into users’ feed.

An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book’s acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim

CNN

Oliver Darcy

Isaacson reported in his book that Musk had abruptly turned off Ukraine’s access to his Starlink satellite internet system last year just as the country was launching an underwater drone attack on a Russian fleet in Crimea, depriving the Eastern European country’s forces of critical communications for the assault and rendering the offensive a failure. Musk pushed back last week, writing on X that Starlink was never activated over Crimea and that he had actually received “an emergency request from government authorities” to enable the service, with the “obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor.” Perhaps more importantly, Isaacson subsequently walked back the bombshell claim, which had received significant media coverage and was published as an “untold story” book excerpt in The Washington Post.

Musk ignored pleas to stop alienating advertisers, new book says

Aisha Counts

Elon Musk ignored warnings from confidantes including Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s David Zaslav and his own brother that he was driving advertisers away with his erratic behavior, according to an upcoming biography. Musk’s $44 billion takeover of the social media institution once known as Twitter has drawn criticism from an array of groups, from users for allegedly degrading the experience to advertisers and interest groups for allowing hate speech to flourish. Twitter made a series of changes under Musk, such as laying off trust and safety employees, reinstating accounts previously banned for violating the platform’s policies, and removing verification labels on high-profile accounts that don’t pay for a checkmark.

Alibaba will focus on AI and users in business revamp, CEO says

Bloomberg

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will make artificial intelligence and user experience its top strategic priorities, its new chief executive officer told employees in a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. “We will recalibrate our operations around these two core strategies and reshape our business priorities,” newly appointed chief Eddie Wu wrote in his first comments to staff since taking over on Sept. 10. The Hangzhou-based ecommerce leader will reinforce strategic investments in the areas of AI-driven tech businesses, internet platforms and its global commerce network, Wu said in his note.

Alibaba’s Boss Steps Aside

The New York Times

Daniel Zhang, the departing chief executive and chairman of the Chinese tech giant Alibaba, has stepped down as head of the tech company’s cloud division, a position he held for mere months. The company announced in June that Mr. Zhang, would give up the chairman role this month to Joseph Tsai, a co-founder of Alibaba, and that Eddie Yongming Wu, another founder, would became the chief executive. Mr. Wu will now take over the cloud division on an interim basis.

Qualcomm strikes new Apple deal on 5G chips

Financial Times

John Aglionby, Alexandra White, Patrick McGee

Qualcomm has extended a deal to supply 5G modems for Apple’s smartphones, in a sign the iPhone maker is still struggling to perfect the technology in-house. Apple has been trying to make modems — which govern how its devices communicate with cellular mobile networks — for its iPhones since 2018. The plan is an extension of its multibillion-dollar effort to develop more of its semiconductor components itself instead of relying on external suppliers. Apple sued Qualcomm in 2017, complaining of what it considered to be onerous licensing fees. After the two companies settled their litigation in 2019, Apple then purchased Intel’s 5G unit, for $1bn, to “expedite” its own competing technology with the hopes of displacing Qualcomm after 2023.

TikTok took over social media with its uncanny algorithm – but at what cost?

The Guardian

Kate Lindsay

A Pew Research Center study found that, by 2022, teenagers had all but abandoned Facebook, significantly denting its cultural cachet. Instagram had similarly disillusioned its users, and Twitter, recently bought by Elon Musk and rebranded as X, doesn’t seem to even know what its name is any more. Many apps that comfortably dominated the 2010s are meeting their reputational downfalls because they tried to compete with a new social media app – and failed. Turns out, no one – not even the US Congress – is a match for TikTok. After almost four years of tech companies vying for dominance over the app, it’s time to call it: TikTok has won.

Google Play axes batch of Telegram clones that spy on users

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Google has removed a network of malicious Telegram clones from its app store following a cybersecurity report published last week. The apps mostly targeted Chinese-speaking users, infecting them with spyware that could collect information about them and their contacts, according to Kaspersky, the company that discovered the campaign. The researchers updated their report Monday to say that Google had taken down the apps. Some of them were downloaded up to 10,000 times before their removal from the Google Play store, researchers said.

As smartphone industry sputters, the iPhone expands its dominance

The New York Times

Tripp Mickle

Apple, which is set to release a new iPhone on Tuesday, has increased its share of smartphone sales by converting Android customers and adding teenagers. Apple has expanded its smartphone empire as the broader industry has faltered. Over the past two years, sales of Android smartphones have plummeted, but the iPhone has suffered only modest declines because it’s been winning new customers. It has done so despite being the industry’s priciest device.

Apple unveils iPhone 15 and switches to USB-C charger

The New York Times

Tripp Mickle

Every September for the past decade, Apple has convened media from around the world for a marketing event that celebrates the creative feats behind its newest iPhone. It has hyped the shine of the phone’s exterior, the sculpting around its cameras and the power of its processors. But this year, Apple’s elite designers and engineers have bent their creative process and marketing extravaganza to the design demands of European regulators, who passed a rule mandating USB-C charging across electronic devices. On Wednesday, Apple revealed that its newest product line, the iPhone 15, will drop the company’s proprietary Lightning port in favor of European-mandated USB-C ports.

Artificial Intelligence

Salesforce launches AI assistant across its apps including Slack and Tableau

Reuters

Enterprise software maker Salesforce on Tuesday launched a generative AI tool that would be available across its suite of apps from instant messaging service Slack to data visualization tool Tableau and can be tailored by its clients to meet their needs. The assistant, called Einstein Copilot, can summarize video calls, deliver personalized answers to customer questions and generate emails for marketing campaigns, among others, the company said ahead of its Dreamforce conference this week.

Popping the chatbot hype balloon

Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists

Sara Goudarzi

The current debate about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence has conflated concerns about the negative impacts of chatbots—which have narrow AI abilities that are constrained to the material on which they were trained—with fears that continued AI development will lead to machines that have artificial general intelligence, a capacity to think and improve themselves that might come to rival and then exceed human intelligence. To evaluate the validity of the concerns that have accompanied the release of chatbots, it’s important to understand how chatbots work, how humans are involved with making them work, and why they are revolutionary, but hardly the stuff of Hal from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

