Facing U.S. export restrictions, Chinese AI firms are seeking domestic alternatives like Huawei for Nvidia chips, despite doubts about performance parity. A video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang celebrating Lunar New Year in Shanghai highlighted his engagement with Chinese employees, amidst increasing challenges for the company in China. Nikkei Asia

Google is discontinuing its "cached" link feature in Google Search, historically used to access down or changed websites. Google's Danny Sullivan announced the change, noting the feature's redundancy due to improved web reliability. While the cache links have been phasing out since December, users can still manually access cached pages. However, Google has removed all support documentation related to this feature. The Verge

Amid increasing U.S.-China tensions, Chinese firms ByteDance and Shein significantly boosted their U.S. lobbying efforts in 2023 to mitigate legislative impacts on their operations. ByteDance, behind TikTok, spent $8.74 million on lobbying, marking a 77% increase, while Shein, an online retailer, also intensified its efforts, as both aim to expand in the U.S. despite China's economic challenges. Nikkei Asia

ASPI

Will 2024 be the year of responsible AI?

The Strategist

Yolanda Botti-Lodovico and Vilas Dhar

The start of 2024 has been marked by a wave of predictions regarding the trajectory of artificial intelligence, ranging from optimistic to cautious. Nevertheless, a clear consensus has emerged: AI is already reshaping human experience. To keep up, humanity must evolve. Harnessing AI to bring about an equitable and human-centered future requires new, inclusive forms of innovation. But three promising trends offer hope for the year ahead.

Australia

South Australia government victim of thousands of sensitive security breaches every year

The Advertiser

Andrew Hough

Cyber criminals are attacking South Australia’s critical databases at unprecedented rates as authorities wage war on hackers, organised crime gangs, terrorists and rogue nations. Official figures show public servants receive more than six million potentially dangerous emails a month – almost 200,000 a day – trying to steal financial and personal details. State government investigations into serious attacks or threats as well as breaches has tripled in six years. A crack “watch desk” team, from the Department of Premier and Cabinet’s Cyber Security Directorate, successfully blocked more than 12,500 cyber attacks over the past financial year.

Australian ‘contemporary’ portrait prize allows entries wholly generated by AI

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

A prestigious portrait competition has defended allowing entrants to submit artwork generated by artificial intelligence, arguing art is not stagnant and should reflect societal change. The Brisbane Portrait Prize – with a top prize worth $50,0000 – has been described as Queensland’s answer to the Archibalds with selected entries displayed at the Brisbane Powerhouse later in the year.

How telcos use AI to prevent Optus-style outages

The Australian

Jared lynch

Telcos are turning to artificial intelligence to help prevent anothercatastrophic Optus-style outage as they use the technology to better designtheir networks and perform preventive maintenance. Much of the AI spotlight has been cast on how it can make customer-facing chatbots appear more natural , and in white-collar workplaces remove drudgery by automating mundane tasks. But it represents a big opportunity inhard infrastructure, particularly in enabling better and more efficient design.

Billionaire Andrew Forrest slams Facebook after new deepfake video circulates

9News

Lucy Slade

Billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest has slammed Facebook for not doing enough to prevent scams after a new deepfake video began circulating online. The deepfake video used a genuine Forrest chat that was uploaded by the Rhodes Trust and manipulated it into a cryptocurrency scam. Cybertrace experts uncovered the fake video on Facebook.

Football Australia data leak exposes players’ contracts, fans’ personal details

The Guardian

Jack Snape

Passports, player contracts and more have been available online for almost two years due to a Football Australia (FA) data breach which cyber security researchers say includes information on every Australian fan and customer of the governing body. Lithuanian group Cybernews detected the leak and informed the FA, allowing football officials to plug the hole before the issue was made public on Thursday morning. The FA made contact with the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) regarding a potential data breach late on Thursday. The leak was identified when keys to the FA’s storage server were hard-coded into the HTML page of a FA website, according to Cybernews researchers.

China

China rushes to homegrown AI chips as Nvidia cutoff expands

Nikkei Asia

Takashi Kawakam

As U.S. export restrictions make it increasingly difficult for Chinese artificial intelligence companies to get their hands on key Nvidia chips, they are turning to suppliers at home. Leading tech companies like Huawei Technologies have arisen as potential alternative suppliers, but concerns remain over whether their products can achieve the same performance. In late January, a video of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang wishing employees in Shanghai a happy Lunar New Year went viral on Chinese social media. Huang could be seen greeting employees in Chinese and dancing in traditional Chinese clothing, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

China's Geely launches 11 low-orbit satellites for autonomous cars

Reuters

Chinese automaker Geely Holding Group (0175.HK), opens new tab said on Saturday it has launched 11 low-earth orbit satellites, its second dispatch, as it expands its capacity to provide more accurate navigation for autonomous vehicles. The satellites were launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, Geely said in a statement sent to Reuters. Geely said it expects 72 to be in orbit by 2025 and eventually plans to have a constellation of 240. The first launch was conducted in June 2022.

Chinese chip maker YMTC denies ties with Chinese military, says products not for military use

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

Chinese flash memory chip giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) denied it has ties with the Chinese military, saying it is in talks with Washington to address the allegation after it was named on a US Defence Department list of firms that pose national security risks. “We are in the process of working with the US government to address our inclusion on the 1260H list, which was imposed without prior notification,” YMTC said in a statement in response to a Post inquiry on Saturday.

USA

ByteDance, Shein sharply boost spending on lobbying in U.S.

Nikkei Asia

Ryotaro Yamada

Chinese companies ByteDance and Shein are rapidly expanding spending on lobbying the U.S. Congress in a bid to minimize the adverse effects on their operations of American lawmakers' alertness about them amid the increasing tension between the U.S. and China. ByteDance operates the short-form video hosting service TikTok, while Shein is an online clothing retailer. They are attempting to expand their operations in the U.S., the world's largest consumer market, now that China's economic slowdown has made it difficult for them to achieve further growth in their home country.

Former CIA employee sentenced to 40 years in prison after carrying out largest data leak in agency's history

CNN

Rob Frehse and Mark Morales,

A former CIA employee was sentenced to 40 years in prison after carrying out the largest data leak in the agency’s history, the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York announced Thursday. Joshua Schulte – who was accused of handing over reams of classified data to WikiLeaks in 2016 – was convicted in 2022 of illegally gathering and transmitting national defense information and obstructing a criminal investigation and grand jury proceeding, among other charges. He was also found guilty in 2023 of receiving, possessing and transporting child pornography, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Schulte, who sent CIA secrets to WikiLeaks, sentenced to 40 years

The Washington Post

Frances Vinall

Joshua Schulte, the former Central Intelligence Agency employee who leaked a trove of classified information to WikiLeaks, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. The cache of information published by WikiLeaks, dubbed Vault 7, went online in several batches across 2017. It laid out many of the CIA’s cyber capabilities and methods. The leak was the largest data breach in the history of the CIA and among the largest leaks of classified information in U.S. history, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said Thursday in a statement announcing the sentencing.

US: China’s hackers hijack small routers to reach big targets

OCCRP

Zdravko Ljubas

The United States announced the disruption of a botnet made of hundreds of U.S.-based small office or home office (SOHO) routers that were hijacked by state-sponsored hackers from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in order to be used to attack U.S. infrastructure. “The hackers, known to the private sector as ‘Volt Typhoon,’ used privately-owned SOHO routers infected with the ‘KV Botnet’ malware to conceal the PRC origin of further hacking activities directed against U.S. and other foreign victims,” the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in a statement.

N.S.A. installs new director as U.S. prepares for election influence operations

The New York Times

Julian E. Barnes

Air Force Gen. Timothy D. Haugh took the helm of the National Security Agency and the Cyber Command on Friday, as the intelligence agencies and military brace for renewed efforts by foreign adversaries to influence the American elections this year. General Haugh replaces Army Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, who took over in 2018 and helped focus the N.S.A. and Cyber Command on countering foreign efforts to interfere in American elections. The N.S.A. collects communications intelligence, like phone calls and computer traffic, and Cyber Command conducts operations on computer networks.

US replacement of Chinese IT equipment will cost billions of dollars more, analysts say

South China Morning Post

Ji Siqi

The US will need to pay tens of billions of dollars more to expand its ban on the use of Chinese IT equipment to reduce national security risks, analysts said on Thursday. “There are often few alternatives to designated Chinese [information and communications technology and services] available at comparable prices,” Jack Corrigan, senior research analyst at Centre for Security and Emerging Technology of Georgetown University, told the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) in Washington.

‘Stark reminders’: Experts assess how military tech must adapt after deadly drone attack on US troops

Defense scoop

Brandi Vincent

After a one-way enemy attack drone killed three American troops and hurt dozens more in Jordan on Jan. 28, former defense officials and other experts are urging Pentagon leaders to more hastily deploy technologies that can sense and counter such weapons that are progressively threatening U.S. assets in the Middle East and elsewhere. “This incident is absolutely not a fluke. U.S. military personnel and infrastructure — both abroad and at home — are going to be exposed to drone attacks, and we can expect the sophistication of the technology and tactics to increase,” Caitlin Lee, director of RAND’s Acquisition and Technology Policy Program, told DefenseScoop this week.

Defense contractor scale AI quietly scrapped deal with chinese-owned TikTok over security concerns

Forbes

David Jeans and Kenrick Cai

The deal was one of several challenges facing the federal business of the $7.3 billion AI startup, whose CEO Alexandr Wang has become an outspoken advocate of American national security amid the threat of China. One expert called the optics “horrible.”

North Asia

South Korea unveils new cyber strategy to counter North Korean threats

NK News

Joon Ha Park | Shreyas Reddy

South Korea released its new National Cybersecurity Strategy on Thursday with a focus on strengthening “preemptive” and “offensive” capabilities to counter North Korea’s increasing cyber threats. The strategy released by the National Security Office seeks to address the DPRK’s illicit cyber operations, including threats to infrastructure, virtual currency theft to fund nuclear and missile development and disinformation campaigns, the presidential office said in a press release.

Japan’s JSR in patent dispute with US university over breakthrough chip technology

Financial Times

Kana Inagaki

A multibillion-dollar patent fight has broken out over a technology that could transform the future of chipmaking, pitting the State University of New York against a company that is set to be owned by a Japanese government-backed fund.

Southeast Asia

Censorship, AI, disinformation, and repression undermine Asia’s Elections

The Diplomat

Mong Palatino

Internet restrictions, AI-driven disinformation, and mass arrests have intensified ahead of major elections across Asia. These attacks undermine freedom of expression at a time when elections are supposed to restore or strengthen democratic rule and counter authoritarianism in the region. In 2023, several laws and regulations were updated in the region, eventually used as tools of censorship during election periods.

The state of cyber defense cooperation in ASEAN

RealClear Defense

Gavin Harris

To counter severe cyber threats, ASEAN must enhance the ASEAN Cyber Defense Network (ACDN) and integrate military cyber defense agencies further. Cooperative intelligence sharing is vital to offset disparities in member-states' cybersecurity abilities and harmonize diverse national interests. A prioritized cybersecurity agreement could strengthen this integration beyond the current Cybersecurity Cooperation Strategy, addressing ASEAN's cyber threats, resourcing responses, and evaluating defense cooperation effectiveness.

Top leaders unite at Cybersec Asia 2024 in Thailand

Bangkok Post

Cybersec Asia x Thailand International Cyber Week 2024 (powered by NCSA) commenced January 31, 2024, bringing together key leaders in the cybersecurity industry from Thailand and across Asia under one roof to foster collaboration, share insights, and shape the future landscape of cybersecurity.

Ukraine - Russia

Top Ukraine officials, NATO allies to discuss securing communications, countering hackers in Kyiv

Yahoo News

The New Voice of Ukraine

The Kyiv International Cyber Resilience Forum 2024 will take place in the Ukrainian capital on Feb. 7-8 with the theme "Resilience at the Cyber War". This is the largest cybersecurity event in Ukraine in recent years, bringing together representatives of the government, technology companies, leading industry experts, and the cyber community. The forum aims to rethink the Ukrainian experience of cyber warfare and use it to draw lessons for the development of strategies to increase resilience through modern technologies, diplomacy, international law, and active cyber defense.

PurpleFox malware infects thousands of computers in Ukraine

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The Computer Emergency Response Team in Ukraine (CERT-UA) is warning about a PurpleFox malware campaign that has infected at least 2,000 computers in the country. The exact impact of this widespread infection and whether it has affected state organizations or regular people's computers hasn't been determined, but the agency has shared detailed information on how to locate infections and remove the malware. PurpleFox (or 'DirtyMoe') is a modular Windows botnet malware first spotted in 2018 that comes with a rootkit module allowing it to hide and persist between device reboots.

UK

UK government urged to adopt more positive outlook for LLMs to avoid missing ‘AI goldrush’

TechCrunch

Paul Sawers

The U.K. government is taking too “narrow” a view of AI safety and risks falling behind in the AI gold rush, according to a report released today. The report, published by the parliamentary House of Lords’ Communications and Digital Committee, follows a months-long evidence-gathering effort involving input from a wide gamut of stakeholders, including big tech companies, academia, venture capitalists, media and government.

UK ministers urged to protect creatives whose work is used by AI firms

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Ministers must defend content creators whose work is being taken without permission by tech companies to build artificial intelligence products such as chatbots that generate “vast financial rewards”, a House of Lords committee has said. The legal framework in the UK is failing to enforce the basic principles of copyright amid a rise in AI development, said the Lords’ communications and digital committee.

‘Elevated’ risk of hackers targeting UK drinking water, says credit agency

The Guardian

Alex Lawson

The credit rating agency Moody’s has warned that water companies face an “elevated” risk from cyber attackers targeting drinking water, as suppliers wait on permission from the industry regulator to ramp up spending on digital security. Moody’s said, in a report to investors, that hackers are increasingly zeroing in on infrastructure companies, including water and wastewater treatment companies, and the use of AI could accelerate this trend.

Africa

South Africa is preparing for a ‘fallout’, says state security minister

Business Tech

South Africa has beefed up its state security agency and placed it on high alert amid concerns over the possible fallout of the government’s decision to take legal action against Israel to try and bring a halt to its war with Hamas. “There are international misinformation campaigns which are aimed at destabilizing the country,” Ntshavheni said. “As the security cluster, we are very focused on that work, we are monitoring, and we are strengthening our capacity.”

Big Tech

Google Search’s cache links are officially being retired

The Verge

Jon Porter

Google has removed links to page caches from its search results page, the company’s search liaison Danny Sullivan has confirmed. “It was meant for helping people access pages when way back, you often couldn’t depend on a page loading,” Sullivan wrote on X. “These days, things have greatly improved. So, it was decided to retire it.”

Google Maps is getting ‘supercharged’ with generative AI

The Verge

Andrew J. Hawkins

Google is bringing generative AI to — where else? — Google Maps, promising to help users find cool places through the use of large language models (LLM). The feature will answer queries for restaurant or shopping recommendations, for example, using its LLM to “analyze Maps’ detailed information about more than 250 million places and trusted insights from our community of over 300 million contributors to quickly make suggestions for where to go.”

Want details on Elon Musk's brain implant trial? You'll have to ask him

Reuters

Marisa Taylor

Elon Musk's announcement this week that his startup Neuralink had implanted the first human patient with its experimental brain device generated immediate buzz. But Musk's statements on his social media platform X raised more questions than they answered about the trial for a risky device that the tech billionaire says could one day help the paralyzed walk, four experts in the brain implant field told Reuters. Neuralink does not have to divulge even basic details about its trial, including the facility where patients are being implanted with the device and monitored, as well as the number of participants and expected completion date.

Neuralink: Can Musk's brain technology change the world?

BBC

Jim Reed and Joe McFadden

Elon Musk is no stranger to bold claims - from his plans to colonise Mars to his dreams of building transport links underneath our biggest cities. This week the world's richest man said his Neuralink division had successfully implanted its first wireless brain chip into a human.

Chip race: Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Nvidia battle it out for AI chip supremacy

The Verge

Emilia David

The surge in generative AI, driven by Nvidia's advanced GPUs, has made the H100 chip highly sought after, propelling Nvidia to a trillion-dollar valuation. This scarcity has led major tech firms like Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI, Amazon, and Google to develop their own AI processors. Consequently, Nvidia, AMD, and Intel are competing to produce more efficient and powerful AI chips, highlighting the critical role of chip technology in the race for AI dominance.

TikTok pulls Taylor Swift and the weeknd's music

BBC

Imran Rahman-Jones & Liv McMahon

TikTok has removed music by stars including Taylor Swift, The Weeknd and Olivia Rodrigo from videos after a row with their record label, Universal Music Group (UMG). A licensing agreement between TikTok and the label expired on Wednesday, and a new deal could not be reached. UMG said TikTok wanted to pay a "fraction" of the rate other social media sites do for access to its songs. TikTok accused UMG of presenting a "false narrative and rhetoric".

TikTok owner ByteDance launches its answer to OpenAI’s GPTs, accelerating a generative AI push amid ChatGPT frenzy

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

ByteDance has launched a platform similar to OpenAI’s GPTs, which allows users to customise its ChatGPT AI bot for specific tasks, as the Chinese owner of TikTok accelerates its AI drive. Coze, rolled out on Thursday in China where OpenAI’s services are not officially available, is described as a “one-stop AI development platform” that allows users to “quickly create a bot without coding”.

Samsung-Baidu partnership unlikely to bolster appetite for Galaxy S24 smartphones in China

South China Morning Post

Ann Cao

Samsung Electronics’ move to integrate its latest flagship smartphones with AI technology from Chinese search giant Baidu has drawn lukewarm interest from consumers in mainland China. The South Korean firm’s China division and Baidu AI Cloud in late January announced a strategic partnership, which will see Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series – released in China on January 25, a week after debuting in the US – deploy Baidu’s Ernie large language model and search engine to support the handsets’ AI search functions.

U.S. should learn from its failure to take down Huawei

Nikkei Asia

Nina Xiang

Nina Xiang is managing director at TH Capital, an investment advisory and asset management firm. She is the author of "US-China Tech War: What Chinese Tech History Reveals About Future Tech Rivalry." Huawei Technologies' return to the smartphone market last August with a 5G model competitive with Apple's iPhone came as a surprise to U.S. policymakers who thought that Washington's sanctions on the company had largely knocked it out of market contention.

Artificial Intelligence

Can this A.I.-Powered search engine replace Google? It has for me

The New York Times

Kevin Roose

For my entire adult life, whenever I’ve had a question about the world or needed to track down something online, I’ve gone to Google for answers. But recently, I’ve been stepping out on Google with a new, A.I.-powered search engine. No, not Bing, which is dead to me after it tried to break up my marriage last year.

What U.S.–China cooperation on AI could look like

Axios

Ryan Heath, Megan Morrone

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed at last year's APEC summit in San Francisco to open a bilateral channel for AI consultation, but analysts say the U.S. and China can't even agree on what problems they're trying to solve. As China and the U.S. compete for global AI dominance across civil and military applications, it's increasingly important for the countries to find common ground on AI safety.

China tech is running to stand still in AI race

Reuters

Robyn Mak

China's technology giants are keeping up in artificial intelligence, but they may not be able to maintain their position for much longer. That's exactly the outcome that Washington is looking for. Tencent's, opens new tab co-founder and CEO Pony Ma this week declared his company is "not too behind" first tier Western peers despite the United States' intensifying campaign to cut the People's Republic off from high-tech semiconductors, equipment and software. It underscores the notable progress the world's second-largest economy has made in generative AI.

Generative A.I.’s biggest impact will be in banking and tech, report says

The New York Times

Steve Lohr

A new generation of artificial intelligence is poised to turn old assumptions about technology on their head. For years, people working in warehouses or fast food restaurants worried that automation could eliminate their jobs. But new research suggests that generative A.I. — the kind used in chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT — will have its biggest impact on white-collar workers with high-paying jobs in industries like banking and tech.

It’s too expensive to replace human workers with AI—for now, says MIT study

CNBC

Cheyenne DeVon

An artificially intelligent robot may not steal your job as soon as you think. That’s because it may be too expensive for companies to replace human workers with AI, according to a January study from MIT CSAIL, MIT Sloan, The Productivity Institute and IBM’s Institute for Business Value. “Our study on automation with AI computer vision systems does deliver some encouraging news about job replacement, showing that many tasks wouldn’t be economically attractive to automate for years or even decades,” Neil Thompson, principal investigator at MIT CSAIL and the Initiative on the Digital Economy, tells CNBC Make It.

The AI tools that might stop you getting hired

The Guardian

Zoë Corbyn

Investigating the use of AI in the world of work, Hilke Schellmann thought she had better try some of the tools. Among them was a one-way video interview system intended to aid recruitment called myInterview. She got a login from the company and began to experiment – first picking the questions she, as the hiring manager, would ask and then video recording her answers as a candidate before the proprietary software analysed the words she used and the intonation of her voice to score how well she fitted the job.

Misc

Biotech is the new focus in U.S.-China tech rivalry

Axios

Alison Snyder

The need to quash outbreaks, quickly create medicines, stress-proof crops and fend off other 21st century threats is providing a lucrative arena for biotech companies to sell their services. Why it matters: But the infrastructure to support such ambitions is increasingly recognized by the U.S., China and other countries as a linchpin of national security and economic strategy, putting it at the center of geopolitics.

Cloudflare says Atlassian server briefly hacked in November

The Australian Financial Review

Timothy Moore

Cloudflare, which provides web security services, said an intruder used stolen credentials to get access to an Atlassian server it hosts in November and accessed some documentation and a limited amount of source code. “Based on our collaboration with colleagues in the industry and government, we believe that this attack was performed by a nation state attacker with the goal of obtaining persistent and widespread access to Cloudflare’s global network,” it said in a blog post.

