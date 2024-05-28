Good morning. It's Wednesday 29th May.

China has launched its third state-backed semiconductor investment fund with a registered capital of $47.5 billion to boost self-sufficiency, amid rising tensions with the U.S. over advanced chip export controls. Reuters

Greece's Interior Ministry and MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou have been fined €440,000 for leaking voters' personal data, prompting a scandal and ongoing investigations ahead of the June 9 election. Politico

Google is constructing the first undersea fiber optic cable, called Umoja, to directly connect Africa with Australia, enhancing internet access across several African countries and improving connectivity in a region with limited infrastructure. Bloomberg

How AI will impact deterrence

National Interest

Nishank Motwani

The increasing adoption of AI in the military domain poses significant challenges to deterrence practices. AI’s lack of explainability makes it difficult for decisionmakers to accurately interpret their counterparts’ intentions, heightening the risk of misperception and escalation. Early AI adoption may reinforce enemy images and biases, fostering mistrust and potentially sparking conflict.

Submarine agency chief: Australia’s SSNs will be bigger, better, faster

The Strategist

Brendan Nicholson

The nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarines to be built under the AUKUS agreement are on track to be the world’s most advanced fighting machines, says Australian Submarine Agency Director-General Jonathan Mead. ‘They’ll have greater firepower, a more powerful reactor, more capability and they’ll be able to do more bespoke operations, including intelligence gathering, surveillance, strike warfare, special forces missions and dispatching uncrewed vessels, than our current in-service submarines,’ Vice Admiral Mead says in an interview. The SSN-AUKUS submarines to be built for Australia and Britain, with help from the US.

How the Collins submarine fleet went from near zero to hero

The Strategist

Andrew Davies

Australia’s six Collins class submarines have provided strong underwater warfare capabilities, though it took nearly 20 years to achieve reliable operations. Initial problems and organisational dysfunction led to poor availability and negative headlines. The Coles review identified systemic issues, resulting in significant improvements and exceeding international benchmarks. This learning prepares Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines in the future.

Australia

New laws needed to stop TikTok and other social media giants ‘harvesting’ data

The Australian

Carly Kind

Australia’s privacy laws do not outlaw online tracking and has struggled to keep pace with advances in technology and business practices. The law allows organisations to determine what and how much personal data they need for their activities and does not require them to consider the impact of collecting the data. There is a need to reform the Privacy Act to introduce a ‘‘fair and reasonable’’ test in collecting data and learn from what other countries have done on this matter.

Labor to spend $17m to help small businesses join AI revolution

The Australian Financial Review

Tess Bennett

Labor says it will hand over $17 million to four organisations to assist small and medium-size businesses adopt artificial intelligence, in a bid to ensure the benefits of the technology is not confined to big corporations. Under the Adopt AI Program, the centres will be set up to act as a front door to connect business with AI expertise and provide them with free training to help staff develop specific skills to effectively manage AI.

The cultural change needed to align security and economics

The Interpreter

Jennifer Jackett

There is a need to align Australia’s economic and security interests. Otherwise, he warned, Australia may fail to adapt to an international economic and technological environment permeated by geopolitics. For example, in the aftermath of the 5G decision, where Australia led the world in excluding Chinese vendors from its networks, the Critical Technologies Policy Coordination Office was established to foster a holistic technology policy.

China

China sets up third fund with $47.5 bln to boost semiconductor sector

Reuters

China has set up its third planned state-backed investment fund to boost its semiconductor industry, with a registered capital of 344 billion yuan (US$47.5 billion), according to a filing with a government-run companies registry. The hundreds of billions of yuan invested in the sector puts into perspective President Xi Jinping's drive to achieve self-sufficiency for China in semiconductors after the US imposed a series of export control measures over the last couple of years, citing fears Beijing could use advanced chips to boost its military capabilities.

How China pulled so far ahead on industrial policy

The New York Times

Patricia Cohen, Keith Bradsher and Jim Tankersley

The US, Europe, and other wealthy nations are racing to catch up with China by subsidizing local companies and blocking Chinese products. China's success is due to decades of strategic state coordination, fostering competition among private firms and investing heavily in industries like chemicals, steel, batteries, and electronics, along with infrastructure.

China chipmakers are catching up fast in AI, SenseTime’s Xu says

Bloomberg

Jane Zhang and David Ingles

China’s domestic AI chipmakers are making fast progress in closing the gap on international leaders, according to SenseTime Group Inc. co-founder Xu Bing. Asia has a shortage of computation power for AI, lagging significantly behind the US, but China has the talent and data to make up lost ground, Xu's company, SenseTime, is one of China’s AI pioneers, though it’s been placed on a US investment blacklist.

USA

Is the Quad becoming a Potemkin alliance?

The Strategist

Brahma Chellaney

It has been more than a year since the Quad leaders last met, and with the US focused on the upcoming presidential election, their next summit is unlikely to be held before 2025. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the hybrid war the West is waging, as well as the renewed conflict in the Middle East have stymied US efforts to position the Indo-Pacific at the ‘heart’ of its grand strategy. It is striking that the latest US foreign-assistance package provides $60.8 billion for Ukraine but only $8.1 billion for security in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan, on which China has set its sights.

Old chips, new opportunities

The Wire China

Aaron Mc Nicholas

Since 2022, the U.S. has allocated tens of billions of dollars towards bringing more semiconductor production to its own shores. But as the U.S. zones in on the high end of the market, a new set of questions has arisen: is China poised to become a global hub for older, less advanced “legacy” semiconductors and to an extent this does matter.

Access denied

The Wire China

Brent Crane

To solve the China hacking problem, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Jen Easterly will have to figure out how to line up both the private sector and the politicians who are skeptical of CISA. The organisation is tasked with preventing these hacks and yet still faces an uphill battle when it comes to domestic support.

North Asia

Microsoft links North Korean hackers to new FakePenny ransomware

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

​Microsoft has linked a North Korean hacking group it tracks as Moonstone Sleet to FakePenny ransomware attacks, which have led to millions of dollars in ransom demands. Moonstone Sleet is not the first North Korean hacking group to be linked to ransomware attacks in recent years. For instance, the U.S. and U.K. governments officially blamed the Lazarus Group for the WannaCry ransomware outbreak that devasted hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide in May 2017.

Southeast Asia

ASEAN faces carbon, digital conundrums: 3 takeaways from Future of Asia

Nikkei Asia

Yuichi Shiga

Kao Kim Hourn, the secretary general of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, highlighted the potential of the digital economy, pointing to the more than 440 million internet users in the region. Sutapa Amornvivat, founding CEO of Thai fintech company Abacus Digital, pointed out some challenges facing the region's digital economy, namely fragmented and inconsistent regulations across countries make it prohibitive for companies to expand cross-border, as well as the shortage of skilled workers in the digital industry.

Malaysia targets over $100 bln in semiconductor industry investment

Reuters

Danial Azhar

Malaysia is targeting at least US$107 billion in investment for its semiconductor industry, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, as the Southeast Asian country looks to position itself as a global manufacturing hub. Malaysia is a major player in the semiconductor industry, accounting for 13% of global testing and packaging. It has attracted multibillion-dollar investments from leading firms in recent years, including Intel and Infineo.

South & Central Asia

Indian voters are being bombarded with millions of deepfakes. political candidates approve

WIRED

Nilesh Christopher and Varsha Bansal

Close to a billion Indians are eligible to vote as part of the country’s general election, and deepfakes could play a decisive, and potentially divisive, role. India’s political parties have exploited AI to warp reality through cheap audio fakes, propaganda images, and AI parodies. But while the global discourse on deepfakes often focuses on misinformation, disinformation, and other societal harms, many Indian politicians are using the technology for a different purpose: voter outreach.

India's space startup calls off maiden rocket launch for a fourth time

Reuters

India's Agnikul Cosmos called off a test flight of its first rocket on Tuesday seconds before it was due to launch - the fourth such cancellation in the last three months. Launches of India's second privately built rocket, and first using a combination of gas and liquid fuel, had been aborted three times before because of technical issues, including one flight that was cancelled about 90 seconds before lift-off. If successful, it would have represented a technological step for India, whose Indian Space Research Organisation has not yet successfully flown a semi-cryogenic engine.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Papua New Guinea finalises data protection and governance policy

Cyber Daily

David Hollingworth

Papua New Guinea’s Department of Information and Communications Technology has announced the nation’s National Data Protection and Governance Policy is now ready to be put into law. Minister Masiu said that attending a recent Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules Forum event in Tokyo provided a “vital platform” for PNG to assess its domestic interoperability mechanism for public bodies. A submission will now be taken to the National Executive Council recommending that PNG joins the CBPR Forum alongside Canada, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and the US.

Russia

Russian indicted for selling access to US corporate networks

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

A 31-year-old Russian national named Evgeniy Doroshenko has been indicted for wire and computer fraud in the United States for allegedly acting as an "initial access broker" from February 2019 to May 2024. "From February 2019 to May 2024, Doroshenko devised a scheme whereby he gained unlawful access to victim computer systems and sold this access to others for a profit through a Russian language cybercrime forum located on the dark web," reads the U.S. Department of Justice announcement.

Too small to police, too big to ignore: Telegram is the app dividing Europe

Bloomberg

Pro-Russian disinformation groups are exploiting the “very, very lax” rules on Telegram and there’s little EU authorities can do about it. The messaging app has become a key weapon for pro-Kremlin accounts to spread disinformation aimed at undermining support for Ukraine. More recently, Russian intelligence officers have used it to recruit petty criminals to carry out acts of sabotage across European capitals.

Europe

Greece rocked by voter privacy scandal ahead of EU election

Politico

Nektaria Stamouli

Greece’s Interior Ministry will have to pay a hefty fine for failing to safeguard the personal data of voters ahead of next month’s European election, after records of voters living abroad were leaked to a member of the ruling New Democracy party. The country’s Data Protection Authority on Monday imposed a €400,000 fine on the Interior Ministry and €40,000 fine on Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou, a member of the European Parliament for New Democracy, for violating the privacy of voters.

EU’s ChatGPT taskforce offers first look at detangling the AI chatbot’s privacy compliance

TechCrunch

Natasha Lomas

A data protection taskforce has spent over a year evaluating how the EU's data protection rules apply to OpenAI's ChatGPT but remains undecided on key legal issues like the lawfulness and fairness of OpenAI’s data processing. This is crucial as penalties for confirmed GDPR violations can reach up to 4% of global annual turnover. Last year, Italy’s privacy watchdog temporarily banned ChatGPT, leading OpenAI to halt its service. Under the GDPR, any entity that wants to process data about people must have a legal basis for the operation

UK

UK Security Committee warns PM about foreign election interference

Forbes

Emma Woollacott

The UK's Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy has warned PM Rishi Sunak that the government needs to do more to counter foreign interference in the upcoming general election. UK National Cyber Security Centre said that the government was "almost certain" that Russian actors had attempted to interfere in the 2019 general elections, and it is likely to reoccur during this election year.

Middle East

Spying, hacking and intimidation: Israel’s nine-year ‘war’ on the ICC exposed

Bloomberg

Harry Davies, Bethan McKernan and Yuval Abraham

When the chief prosecutor of the international criminal court announced he was seeking arrest warrants against Israeli and Hamas leaders, he issued a cryptic warning: “I insist that all attempts to impede, intimidate or improperly influence the officials of this court must cease immediately.” An investigation reveals how Israel has run an almost decade-long secret “war” against the court.

Africa

Google builds first subsea cable connecting Africa to Australia

Bloomberg

Loni Prinsloo

Google is building out the first undersea fiber optic cable that will directly connect Africa with Australia. The cable, called Umoja, follows the construction of Google’s Equiano cable that connects Africa with Europe. The new line will start in Kenya and travel over land through Uganda, Rwanda, Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa before crossing the ocean to Australia. The new infrastructure will improve coverage on the continent, which has suffered this year from damaged cables.

Gender & Women in Tech

Women in AI: Arati Prabhakar thinks it’s crucial to get AI ‘right’

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

Arati Prabhakar is the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, previously led the National Institute of Standards and Technology and DARPA. She highlighted President Joe Biden’s executive order and White House guidance on responsible AI use, emphasizing the need for AI development to be safe, effective, and trustworthy.

Artificial Intelligence

Musk’s AI firm raises $6 billion in race with rivals

The New York Times

Jason Karaian

Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, recently secured $6 billion in funding, narrowing the financial gap with competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic. The funding will be used to launch xAI's initial products, enhance infrastructure, and expedite the development of future technologies. Musk stated the funding round valued xAI at $18 billion, excluding the new investment.

AI is driving ‘the next industrial revolution.’ Wall Street Is cashing in

The Wall Street Journal

Charley Grant

We have seen a broadening out of the AI trade. “Chips are foundational, but they’re not the whole house,” said Nadia Lovell, senior U.S. equity strategist, global wealth management at UBS. Nvidia’s earnings report showed that the company booked $26 billion in sales for its latest quarter, more than triple the total from a year earlier.

Trying to tame AI: Seoul summit flags hurdles to regulation

The Guardian

Alex Hern

At the end of the Seoul summit, the big achievement the UK was touting was the creation of a global network of AI safety institutes, building on the British trailblazers founded after the last meeting. UK was touting the creation of a global network of AI safety institutes, whereby regulators in the US, Canada, Britain, France, Japan, Korea, Australia, Singapore and the EU share information about AI models, harms and safety incidents. The Seoul summit also exposed a more fundamental divide: should regulation target AI or should it focus only on the uses of AI technologies?

Her AI arm

The New York Times

Adam Satariano

Advancements in prosthetics incorporate machine learning AI, enabling bionic limbs to learn and adapt by recognising patterns and predicting behaviors. These innovations have resulted in more dexterity and lifelike movements. While concerns about AI's risks persist, its potential to enhance lives in fields like healthcare is noteworthy.

Research

Digital Rights Report: “Internet Rights on the Edge: Navigating the Digital Landscape in Chaos”

Foundation for Media Alternatives

From the ongoing genocide in Gaza to the power struggle unfolding in the Philippines, the Digital Rights Report 2023 detailed how these local and international events affected the way people live their lives on the digital sphere. The report covers the experiences of Filipino journalists amidst cyberattacks on alternative media, alongside shifts in Internet freedom due to social media platforms adjusting policies to combat hate speech and misinformation.

