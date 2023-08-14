Good morning. It's Tuesday 15th August.

Chinese authorities have pledged to “publicly disclose a highly secretive global reconnaissance system” operated by the U.S. government following an investigation into the alleged hacking of earthquake monitoring equipment in Wuhan. The claim marks the latest of a series of attempts by the People’s Republic of China to highlight Washington’s intelligence-gathering efforts in response to criticisms of Beijing’s activities, which, according to the U.S., are often conducted in breach of international law by targeting commercial rather than national security material. The Record by Recorded Future

The Albanese government is weighing whether it will clamp down on Australian investment in sensitive technology ventures in China after President Joe Biden announced a ban on US firms doing so to preserve America’s national security edge. The Australian Financial Review can reveal the White House has broached the ban with Australia, as security hawks urged the Albanese government to impose similar controls on local firms and as businesses watch the new restrictions closely. Australian Financial Review

Cyber attacks on the Foreign Office from “persistent” Russian and Chinese hackers endangered the national security of the UK, according to a former spy boss. Sir David Omand said the cyber attack on the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office would have given adversaries useful information which could be “very damaging” for the UK during a time when tensions between the nations was increasing. iNews

Labor considers following US on China tech ban

China tech risks already factored in: investors

Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett and Nick Bonyhady

Investors and experts have cast doubt on whether the Albanese government will follow America’s lead and ban Australian investment in Chinese entities developing sensitive technologies for military use, citing this country’s status as a relative minnow. Jonathan Belz, founder of advisory firm BFA Global Investors which connects wealthy individuals and offices with opportunities in countries including China, said he did not expect Australia to follow the US.

Open source research institute launches in Canberra

InnovationAus

Brandon How

The ACT government will provide half a million dollars over two years to support a new innovation hub focused on furthering research into open source technologies at the University of Canberra. The Open Source Institute, seeded by NetApp’s subsidiary Instaclustr at a cost of $900,000, launched on Monday in the hopes of establishing Canberra as an open source leader.

Prime Minister accuses No campaign of spreading AI misinformation

The Australian

Joe Kelly

Anthony Albanese has accused the No campaign of spreading AI-generated misinformation ahead of the voice referendum, escalating his attack on media commentators opposed to his proposed constitutional change, including Peta Credlin and ­Andrew Bolt. On WSFM radio with Amanda Keller and Brendan Jones, the Prime Minister said it was ­“pretty scary frankly, some of the No campaign and stuff that’s going into people’s Facebook posts which is designed to spread misinformation”.

Zoom meetings for Indigenous voice volunteers ‘bombed’ by people yelling racist comments

The Guardian

Josh Taylor and Ariel Bogle

At least two Zoom meetings for volunteers campaigning in favour of the Indigenous voice to parliament have been “bombed” by people yelling racist messages and showing Nazi symbols. Briefings for those seeking to volunteer for the yes side in Casey and Boroondara in Victoria were disrupted by people shouting racist abuse in the past two weeks.

Australian Signals Directorate caught up in KPMG consulting scandal

ABC News

Angus Grigg, Jessica Longbottom and Andrew Greene

Australia’s cyber spy agency has been drawn into the widening KPMG scandal after awarding a $46 million contract to the consulting giant despite knowing it had inside information it could exploit from an earlier stage of the project. The lucrative work for the Australian Signals Directorate on the multi-billion-dollar REDSPICE program was won following a competitive tender, with the contract details quietly published on Friday.

Employers pursuing AI should reskill, not axe, workers

The Australian

Ewin Hannan

Employers restructuring their workforce to benefit from automation would have a responsibility to help reskill workers to avoid redundancies, under a policy to be considered by the ALP national conference this week. According to the draft national platform to be considered by delegates in Brisbane, Labor will seek to maximise the benefits of new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

‘Heavy TAB gamblers’ among groups targeted by online advertising database

The Guardian

Ariel Bogle

An online advertising database used to target specific groups of consumers includes Australian categories for “heavy TAB gamblers” and people who have gambled “in the last seven days”. The dataset of 650,000 international “audience segments” was discovered on the website of Microsoft’s advertising technology platform Xandr by Wolfie Christl, a privacy researcher at Cracked Labs. It listed dozens of data providers looking to offer advertisers the ability to reach certain types of people online.

China to disclose secret US ‘global reconnaissance system,’ claims official

‘Into brain and the heart’: how China is using apps to woo Taiwan’s teenagers

The Guardian

Emma Graham-Harrison and Chi-Hui Lin

Social media companies can harvest valuable data and shape perspectives through the algorithms that control what posts viewers see. The FBI last year warned that TikTok and its Chinese counterpart, Douyin. were a threat to national security. In Taiwan, those worries are particularly acute. China has made clear that it wants to take control of Taiwan, by force if necessary; and the two share a common language. That makes Chinese apps, music and drama particularly attractive and accessible to the Taiwanese and Taiwanese users a particularly important audience for Beijing.

China to allow 50 per cent foreign ownership of VPN services across country as it seeks to boost foreign investment

South China Morning Post

Xinmei Shen

China will increase the number of virtual private network services in the country and ease rules to allow greater foreign investment, as part of a range of measures from Beijing to boost confidence in the country’s business environment. China will “steadily and safely” increase VPN services in the country and allow foreign ownership of up to 50 per cent in each provider, moving beyond existing pilot programmes in a number of cities such as Beijing, China’s state council said in a new series of guidelines aimed at improving sagging foreign investment sentiment.

USA

An alarming pattern: Climate disasters hit, and Spanish-language misinformation spreads

NBC News

Nicole Acevedo

The growing attention around recent extreme weather events is also giving rise to more Spanish-language disinformation and misinformation on climate change, researchers say. News about extreme weather events, as well as media coverage of government policies around climate change, often serve as opportunities for social media accounts that spread false information to become more active online, Cristina López G., a senior analyst at the social media analytics firm Graphika who has long researched misinformation and disinformation in Latino communities, told NBC News.

Biden administration tells US Supreme Court to review social media laws

Reuters

Andrew Chung

President Joe Biden's administration urged the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a dispute over Republican-backed laws in Texas and Florida that would undercut efforts by social media companies to curb content deemed objectionable on their platforms. The states call the actions impermissible censorship. The justices are considering taking up two cases involving challenges to the state laws brought by technology industry groups including NetChoice, whose members include Meta, Alphabet, and X, formerly known as Twitter.

The US-China decoupling story is not over

Financial Times

Rana Foroohar

Tech decoupling between the US and China is about many things, but chief among them is the notion that western technology should not feed Chinese military modernisation and expansion. From an American standpoint, this seems pretty obvious. Why should US money, products and expertise aid the military strength of its chief strategic adversary? That’s the rationale for last week’s new executive order from the White House limiting US investment into China in areas of technology that pose the most acute national security risks, like semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence. The idea is to expand on existing export bans to China, as well as limits on Chinese acquisition of US technology, by also restricting how US investors put capital into the most strategic sectors in China.

Hackers red-teaming A.I. are ‘breaking stuff left and right,’ but don’t expect quick fixes from DefCon: ‘There are no good guardrails’

Fortune

Frank Bajak

White House officials concerned by AI chatbots’ potential for societal harm and the Silicon Valley powerhouses rushing them to market are heavily invested in a three-day competition ending Sunday at the DefCon hacker convention in Las Vegas. Some 2,200 competitors tapped on laptops seeking to expose flaws in eight leading large-language models representative of technology’s next big thing. But don’t expect quick results from this first-ever independent “red-teaming” of multiple models.

Millions of Americans’ health data stolen after MOVEit hackers targeted IBM

TechCrunch

Carly Page

Millions of Americans had their sensitive medical and health information stolen after hackers exploiting a zero-day vulnerability in the widely used MOVEit file transfer software raided systems operated by tech giant IBM. Colorado’s Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which is responsible for administering Colorado’s Medicaid program, confirmed on Friday that it had fallen victim to the MOVEit mass-hacks, exposing the data of more than four million patients.

FBI warns of increasing cryptocurrency recovery scams

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The FBI is warning of an increase in scammers pretending to be recovery companies that can help victims of cryptocurrency investment scams recover lost assets. The bulletin mentions that the money lost to cryptocurrency investment fraud surpassed $2.5 billion in 2022, and this only concerns cases reported to the authorities. Furthermore, many people lose cryptocurrency through information-stealing malware or phishing attacks that steal wallets, likely making this number far larger.

South & Central Asia

Cyber Security Act will not stop criminalising freedom of expression

The Daily Star

The Bangladesh government has announced that it will replace the controversial Digital Security Act 2018 with Cyber Security Act, 2023, which is expected to be passed in the parliament in the coming September session. It is rather dubious why the government wants to have another draconian cyber security law right before the next national elections. The DSA was also passed just a few months before the 2018 parliament elections. Human rights groups, journalist unions, media rights defenders and cyber security researchers have expressed their concerns regarding the draft Cyber Security Act and dubbed it as an "old wine in a new bottle."

The immediate and important task for AI policy is to govern the industry

Nitin Pai

The manner in which the world’s big artificial intelligence companies are scaring the world’s governments and asking for regulation reminds me of how incumbent telcos used to push ‘Fear, Uncertainty and Doubt’ 20 years ago. We should suspect that the motives are similar: to use regulation to slam the gates shut for new entrants and use incumbency to acquire greater power over public policy. If OpenAI and Google are really worried that their products are dangerous and pose severe, unpredictable risks to public safety, they could stop developing them. It is reasonable, therefore, to suspect that their calls for regulation of so-called foundation models are partly motivated by the desire to lock-in their dominant market positions.

iPhone maker Foxconn’s cautious pivot to India shows limits of ‘China plus one’

Financial Times

Kathrin Hille and John Reed

Multinationals’ desire for a “China plus one” strategy, following supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, is driving Foxconn into a renewed push into India, where it first invested 15 years ago but where it still only employs some 50,000 of its 1mn global workforce. India now accounts for $10bn of Foxconn’s annual revenue, according to the presentation. That is 4.6 per cent of the company’s $216bn 2022 revenue, more than double the 2 per cent registered in 2021. Liu, who has visited India at least twice in the past year, is expected to update investors on his plans there when he presents second-quarter results on Monday.

Russian and Chinese cyber attacks on the Foreign Office risked national security, ex-GCHQ boss warns

Artificial Intelligence

New York Times drops out of AI coalition

Semafor

Max Tani

The New York Times has decided not to join a group of media companies attempting to jointly negotiate with the major tech companies over use of their content to power artificial intelligence. The move is a major blow to efforts to Barry Diller’s efforts to establish an industry united front against Google and Microsoft. Diller said at a Semafor media event in April that publishers should sue major tech companies that have trained their AI models on data produced by media organizations. As the Wall Street Journal and Semafor reported, his company IAC has been spearheading an effort to form a group of key publishers that would press for legislative and potential legal action to force the tech companies to pay billions of dollars back to those publishers.

Multinationals turn to generative AI to manage supply chains

Financial Times

Oliver Telling

Some of the world’s biggest companies are turning to artificial intelligence to navigate increasingly complex supply chains as they face the impact of geopolitical tensions and pressure to eliminate links to environmental and human rights abuses. Unilever, Siemens and Maersk are among those using AI to negotiate contracts, find new suppliers, or help identify those connected to issues including the alleged repression of Uyghur Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region.

Misc

Technology can overwhelm drivers instead of helping, study finds

Forbes

Tanya Mohn

Many vehicles on the market today are packed with all kinds of new technology designed to make driving safer and more comfortable, but are some of the systems too difficult to easily operate? Are touch displays and touch-sensitive buttons and controls, often hidden in the menu, too hard to reach, and does searching and finding them create a distraction? Does more tech lead to an increased safety risk?

Events & Podcasts

Why America has a new tech ambassador

Foreign Policy

The Biden administration’s National Security Strategy has called for an “allied techno-industrial base” to safeguard U.S. interests, security, and values. Key to the technological aspect of that strategy is the White House’s new Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy, run by Ambassador-at-Large Nathaniel Fick. Fick is a former tech and cybersecurity executive who previously toured Afghanistan and Iraq as a U.S. Marine. He has now been tasked by the Biden administration to expand the U.S. role in global tech diplomacy and add heft to Washington’s fight against misinformation and cyberthreats. What are the White House’s plans to stay ahead of its adversaries in the digital world? Fick joined FP’s Ravi Agrawal to discuss cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, tech diplomacy, and more.

