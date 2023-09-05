Good morning. It's Wednesday 6th September.

India has warned its citizens of an advanced malware targeting Android users, capable of accessing sensitive data and allowing hackers control over infected devices. The Controller General of Defence Accounts, a department in India’s Defense Ministry, released the advisory on the Remote Access Trojan called DogeRAT, originally brought to notice by the cybersecurity startup CloudSEK. TechCrunch

The financial regulator that oversees and regulates German financial institutions and markets responded to a distributed denial-of-service attack over the weekend. The website of Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority was only partially accessible over the weekend because the attack was still happening, according to a statement released on Monday. The Record by Recorded Future

PM looks to boost regional ties before crucial summits

Andrew Brown

Strengthening ties with neighbours in the Indo-Pacific as tensions in the region rise will be on the agenda for the prime minister, ahead of a week-long visit to Asia. Anthony Albanese will fly out on Tuesday for key talks in Indonesia, the Philippines and India as world leaders gather for crucial summits. Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyst Gatra Priyandita said the emphasis on ASEAN was crucial for Australia to maintain its strategic focus in the region." Anthony Albanese's attendance shows Australia is committed to multilateralism in relation to ASEAN and ASEAN centrality," he told AAP. "There's a long-standing argument that ASEAN loses out to regional players (as a forum), and at least the prime minister is trying to address that gap."

Inside Optus’s secret cyberattack briefings

John Davidson

Despite refusing to make the independent reports into their damaging data breaches public Optus and Medibank Private, have been openly sharing the lessons learned from the disasters with cybersecurity leaders at other companies, a cyber industry insider has said. Optus and Medibank, along with fellow local cyberattack victim Latitude Financial have sent board members, and senior executives including at least one CEO to behind-closed-doors roundtables, to reveal some details of their attacks, and answer questions about their response, according to a security specialist present at several of those meetings.

Let police use artificial intelligence amid ‘tsunami’ of online child sex abuse

Angelica Snowden

Authorities will continue fighting a “tsunami” of online child abuse with their hands tied behind their backs if they can’t use tools such as artificial intelligence, warning the voices of privacy advocates are ­stifling those of victims and ­survivors. Jon Rouse, a former Queensland detective inspector who worked in child protection for nearly 30 years and spearheaded Australia’s first operation targeting internet child sex offenders, said AI technologies such as Clearview AI – a platform banned in Australia – should be used. “If we are going to do the worst job, we need access to the best tools, simple as that,” he said.

China to launch $40 billion state fund to boost chip industry

Julie Zhu, Kevin Huang, Yelin Mo and Roxanne Liu

China is set to launch a new state-backed investment fund that aims to raise about $40 billion for its semiconductor sector, two people familiar with the matter said, as the country ramps up efforts to catch up with the U.S. and other rivals. It is likely to be the biggest of three funds launched by the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known as the Big Fund. Its target of 300 billion yuan ($41 billion) outdoes similar funds in 2014 and 2019, which according to government reports, raised 138.7 billion yuan and 200 billion yuan respectively.

EVs elbow out internet titans as China’s business darling

Clarence Leong, Liza Lin and Rachel Liang

China’s internet giants drove much of the country’s tech economy over the past decade. Now, electric-vehicle and battery makers are taking over the driver’s seat. The country’s booming new industry flag-bearers are attracting sovereign-wealth funds, foreign partners and the brightest engineers. Riding the wave of Beijing’s industrial policy gambit on clean-energy cars, they are defying the gloomy picture in much of China’s economy and increasingly going global.

China’s Little Genius smartwatch for kids overtakes Apple Watch in home market thanks to features such as remote body temperature alerts

Ann Cao

A Chinese smartwatch brand that targets kids aged from four to 15 has overtaken Apple Watch to become the second top selling brand in China, according to new market research. Imoo, widely known in China as “Little Genius”, accounted for 21 per cent of the country’s smartwatch market in the second quarter, surpassing Apple to rank second, only behind smartphone giant Huawei Technologies, according to a report from research firm Counterpoint.

Prosecutors in all 50 states urge Congress to strengthen tools to fight AI child sexual abuse images

Meg Kinnard

The top prosecutors in all 50 states are urging Congress to study how AI can be used to exploit children through pornography, and come up with legislation to further guard against it. In a letter sent Tuesday to Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, the attorneys general from across the country call on federal lawmakers to “establish an expert commission to study the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children specifically” and expand existing restrictions on child sexual abuse materials specifically to cover AI-generated images.

Long sidelined, youth activists demand a say in online safety debate

Cristiano Lima

The slew of federal and state proposals has served as a rallying cry to a cohort of activists looking to shape laws that may transform how their generation interacts with technology. As policymakers consider substantial shifts to the laws overseeing kids online, including measures at the federal and state level that ban children under 13 from accessing social media and require those younger than 18 to get parental consent to log on, the young advocates — some still in their teens — have been quick to engage. Now, youth activists have become a formidable lobbying force in capitals across the nation.

FBI’s Qakbot operation opens door for more botnet takedowns

Jonathan Greig

The FBI’s recent takedown of the QakBot botnet sent shockwaves throughout the cybersecurity community when it was first announced last week. QakBot had become the malware of choice for dozens of hacking groups and ransomware outfits that used it to set the table for devastating attacks. Since emerging in 2007 as a tool used to attack banks, the malware evolved into one of the most commonly-seen strains in the world, luring an ever-increasing number of machines into its powerful web of compromised devices. Justice Department officials said their access to the botnet’s control panel revealed it was harnessing the power of more than 700,000 machines, including over 200,000 in the U.S. alone.

India warns of malware attacks targeting its Android users

Jagmeet Singh

India has warned its citizens of an advanced malware targeting Android users, capable of accessing sensitive data and allowing hackers control over infected devices. The Controller General of Defence Accounts, a department in India’s Defense Ministry, released the advisory on the Remote Access Trojan called DogeRAT, originally brought to notice by the cybersecurity startup CloudSEK. The note said the malware, targeting Android users primarily located in India, is distributed via social media and messaging platforms as legitimate apps such as ChatGPT, Opera Mini and even as “premium versions” of YouTube, Netflix and Instagram.

German financial regulator's website hit by DDoS attack

Daryna Antoniuk

The financial regulator that oversees and regulates German financial institutions and markets responded to a distributed denial-of-service attack over the weekend. The website of Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority was only partially accessible over the weekend because the attack was still happening, according to a statement released on Monday. The website appeared to be working for European users on Tuesday. Connections attempted by Recorded Future News in the U.S. were denied.

Apple and Microsoft fight Brussels over ‘gatekeeper’ label for iMessage and Bing

Javier Espinoza

Apple and Microsoft have argued with Brussels that some of their services are insufficiently popular to be designated as “gatekeepers” under new landmark EU legislation designed to curb the power of Big Tech. Brussels’ battle with the two US companies over Apple’s iMessage chat app and Microsoft’s Bing search engine comes ahead of Wednesday’s publication of the first list of services to be regulated by the Digital Markets Act.

TikTok opens datacentre in Dublin in bid to combat European privacy concerns

Hibaq Farah

TikTok has begun shifting European citizens’ user data to a newly operational site in Dublin as it moves to address western politicians’ concerns about Chinese state influence over the company. The video-sharing app also announced that an independent UK-based cybersecurity company will vet any transfer of data outside Europe.

Electoral Commission failed basic security test before hack

Joe Tidy

The Electoral Commission has confirmed it failed a basic cyber-security test around the same time hackers gained entry to the organisation. A whistleblower told the BBC that the Commission was given an automatic fail during a Cyber Essentials audit. Last month the Commission revealed that "hostile actors" accessed its emails and potentially the data of 40 million voters.

Women on the front lines of cyber battle

Tess Bennett

Before she was responsible for keeping ANZ safe from hackers, Lynwen Connick spent nearly 30 years of her career inside Australia’s biggest spy agency. In its own words, that’s an agency that “operates in the slim area between the difficult and the impossible”. And it is that challenge that draws people into the cybersecurity profession, Connick says. She moved from working in technology and intelligence roles at the Australian Signals Directorate into a cybersecurity role in the late ’90s, just before the Love Bug virus started to spread across the world. Connick is set to retire in October and will hand over the bank’s cyber controls to Maria Milosavljevic, the former chief data officer for the Department of Defence.

China’s Huawei opens cloud data centre in Saudi Arabia in regional push

Huawei Technologies has opened a cloud data centre in the Saudi capital Riyadh in a bid to grow its online service offerings in the Middle East and North Africa, the Chinese tech giant said on Monday. The cloud data centre in Riyadh, Huawei's 30th worldwide, will support government services for the Saudi kingdom and allow for AI applications and language models in Arabic, a company official told a briefing.

Elon Musk threatens to sue Anti-Defamation League over lost X revenue

Dan Milmo

Elon Musk has threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League after accusing the US-based civil rights group that campaigns against antisemitism and bigotry of trying to “kill” his X social media platform. The owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, said the ADL was trying to shut down his company by “falsely accusing it and me of being antisemitic”.

Microsoft expands G42 partnership to include cloud and AI tools

Adveith Nair

Microsoft Corp. is expanding its partnership with Abu Dhabi’s G42, with plans to develop AI technology across sectors and offer cloud infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The move will give the UAE public sector and some other industries access to cloud and AI features on Microsoft’s Azure, and help them comply with local privacy and regulatory requirements, the companies said.

