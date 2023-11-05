Good morning. It's Monday 6th November.

China said it attended a top-level ministerial meeting at the UK AI Safety Summit on Thursday, despite not being listed by Britain among the "like-minded" participants and not featuring in official handshakes or the family photograph. Reuters

Microsoft Corp., battered for its role in several major hacks, said it’s revamping the way it provides cybersecurity protection, using artificial intelligence and other methods to speed the company’s response to vulnerabilities and better protect customers. Bloomberg

A wider bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is asking the Biden administration about its plans to respond to China's rising use of RISC-V chip design technology after Reuters last month reported on growing concerns about it in both houses of Congress. Reuters

ASPI

Israel is winning the war against Hamas but losing public opinion

Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett

Call it crafting the narrative or pedalling propaganda, information wars have long been part of military campaigns. But while Israeli voices dominate traditional news outlets in the West, social media such X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok is awash with pro-Palestinian messaging, according to Australian Strategic Policy Institute analyst Jacinta Keast. “Pro-Palestinian content making the distinction between punishing Hamas and punishing the broader Palestinian population has been quite effective,” she says. “There is a sense that Israel has failed to make a credible case for how its offensive would protect civilians in Gaza and uphold international humanitarian law. Israel has an uphill battle ahead in the information domain. “Israel also faces a difficult online information environment, as state actors from Russia, China and Iran piggyback on the conflict to push their ongoing information operations against Israel, the West and Ukraine, and use their formidable digital weight to run pro-Palestine and pro-Hamas information operations. “For example, Chinese state media accounts have used a meme comparing the appearance of Gaza and Xinjiang ostensibly to justify their activities in Xinjiang.”

Interview: The imbalance between Australia and South Korea?

SBS Radio

Leah Hyein Na

South Korea is the world's fastest-growing defence exporter, has abundant soft power and is a natural partner for Australia in building resilient supply chains in the energy, critical mineral and critical technology sectors. However, the relationship between Australia and South Korea is underperforming. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute has published a report arguing that efforts to improve the relationship between Australia and South Korea are justified in the face of the geopolitical challenges arising from China's growing influence. We talked to Afeeya Akhand, a co-author of the report, about the report's content in Korean.

Australia

Richard Marles: AI in defence must adhere to global treaties

The Australian

Jacquelin Magnay

Australia’s Defence Minister, Richard Marles, said it was “fundamentally important” to have rules about engaging in warfare apply to the way artificial intelligence is used in battle. Australia has signed up to the Bletchley Declaration at the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park, on Thursday, where 28 countries, including China, have agreed to collaborate on testing the next generation of artificial intelligence models against a range of critical national security, safety, and societal risks.

Wyatt Roy’s mission possible: Australia as a tech powerhouse

InnovationAus.com

Justin Hendry

Australia's future prosperity will be propelled forward by technology and innovation, but “bold” new steps will need to be taken if it is to fully unlock the economic benefits, according to innovation leader and former federal minister Wyatt Roy. In a keynote address at the InnovationAus 2023 Awards for Excellence on Wednesday night, Mr Roy was frank about the challenges that lie ahead for Australia amid rapid technological and geopolitical change.

China

Huawei and Tencent spearhead China's hold on cybersecurity patents

Nikkei Asia

Akinobu Iwasawa

China's presence is growing in cybersecurity technology, with companies such as Huawei and Tencent accounting for six of the top 10 global patent holdings in the sector as of August. Chinese companies have made headway in technological fields that affect economic security, according to industry insiders, as they focus on fostering their own tech amid the growing standoff between the U.S. and China.

China aims to launch nearly 13,000 satellites to ‘suppress’ Elon Musk’s Starlink, researchers say

South China Morning Post

Stephen Chen

Researchers say China plans to build a huge satellite network in near-Earth orbit to provide internet services to users around the world – and to stifle Elon Musk’s Starlink. The project has the code name “GW”, according to a team led by associate professor Xu Can with the People’s Liberation Army’s Space Engineering University in Beijing. But what these letters stand for is unclear. The GW constellation will include 12,992 satellites owned by the newly established China Satellite Network Group Co, Xu and his colleagues said in a paper about anti-Starlink measures published in the Chinese journal Command Control and Simulation on February 15.

Hong Kong student who made ‘seditious’ online posts in Japan jailed for 2 months

Hong Kong Free Press

Hillary Leung

A Hong Kong student accused of making “seditious” online posts, many of them while abroad, has been sentenced to two months in jail. Yuen Ching-ting, wearing a beige hoodie and a mask, appeared at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Friday. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty in late October to publishing online speech with seditious intent in relation to a number of social media posts, made from September 2018 to March 2023.

USA

US lawmakers press Biden for plans on Chinese use of open chip technology

Reuters

Stephen Nellis

A wider bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is asking the Biden administration about its plans to respond to China's rising use of RISC-V chip design technology after Reuters last month reported on growing concerns about it in both houses of Congress. RISC-V, pronounced "risk five," is a free open-source technology that competes with costly proprietary technology from British semiconductor and software design company Arm Holdings, and Intel Corp. It can be used as a key part of anything from a smartphone chip to advanced processors for artificial intelligence.

Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty on all 7 criminal counts for collapse of his crypto empire FTX

Fortune Crypto

Leo Schwartz

A 12-person jury found Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of seven counts on Thursday, the culmination of a year-long criminal proceeding following the November 2022 collapse of his crypto exchange, FTX. In an industry known for fraud and excess, Bankman-Fried charted a spectacular path, including a meteoric rise that saw FTX valued at $32 billion after just a few years of operations. After a run on customer deposits last November revealed a massive hole at the center of its business, FTX declared bankruptcy, with Bankman-Fried arrested a few weeks later.

Ukraine - Russia

How to exploit Russia’s addiction to Western technology

Foreign Affairs

Alena Popova

After the Soviet Union collapsed, in 1991, Russia became almost entirely reliant on Western technologies. For decades, these companies tried to remain neutral, ignoring Russia’s transformation into a militaristic dictatorship, in order to maintain their business. The Kremlin was happy to cooperate with Western vendors as long as they stayed out of politics and continued to reliably supply the required technologies. But since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in 2022, the landscape has shifted dramatically.

Europe

France facing multiple serious foreign interference threats, parliament warned

Euronews

Foreign interference in France has become a "protean, omnipresent and lasting" threat, ranging from espionage to the use of cyberspace or information manipulation operations, with Russia and China as the main players, according to an annual report by the French parliamentary delegation that scrutinises government intelligence policy. "Threats of foreign interference are at a high level in a tense and untethered international context," the report's authors said.

UK

£17million contract awarded for force protection technology

UK Government

Strategic Command

Strategic Command’s innovation team, jHub, are working with Anduril on the third phase of Programme TALOS. TALOS aims to accelerate a defence-wide approach to Integrated Command and Control for Force Protection, with Phase 3 focused on experimenting with technological advancements that could inform future capabilities and platforms. This builds on earlier work which established an understanding of Anduril’s autonomous Sentry Towers, and their utility at active Royal Air Force air bases, and introduced multiple Force Protection layers at locations across the MoD.

British Library suffering major technology outage after cyber-attack

The Guardian

Mabel Banfield-Nwachi

The British Library is suffering a technology outage after it was hit by a cyber-attack, which is affecting services online and its sites in London and Yorkshire. Access to the website, as well as the catalogue and digital collections, is temporarily unavailable. The collection of items ordered on or after 27 October, new collection item orders via digital catalogues and reading room PCs are also inaccessible, it said. Reader registration is also unavailable.

Big Tech

Microsoft vows to revamp security products after repeated hacks

Bloomberg

Andrew Martin

Microsoft Corp., battered for its role in several major hacks, said it’s revamping the way it provides cybersecurity protection, using artificial intelligence and other methods to speed the company’s response to vulnerabilities and better protect customers. In a blog post, three Microsoft executives said they “have put significant thought into how we should anticipate and adapt to the increasingly more sophisticated cyberthreats.”

A year after Elon Musk bought Twitter, X is now a 'worthless' platform some say is no longer safe for activists

ABC News

Annika Burgess

It has been just over a year since billionaire Elon Musk strode into the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco gleefully brandishing a bathroom sink. "Entering Twitter HQ — let that sink in!" he posted on his newly acquired platform. Since the world's richest man took over one of the world's most influential social media sites, Twitter as the world knew it is dead.

The great social media–news collapse

The Atlantic

Charlie Warzel

Over the past decade, Silicon Valley has learned that news is a messy, expensive, low-margin business—the kind that, if you’re not careful, can turn a milquetoast CEO into an international villain and get you dragged in front of Congress. No surprise, then, that Big Tech has decided it’s done with the enterprise altogether. After the 2016 election, news became a bug rather than a feature, a burdensome responsibility of truth arbitration that no executive particularly wanted to deal with.

Artificial Intelligence

Exclusive: China took part in leaders' AI meeting even though UK did not acknowledge

Reuters

Brenda Goh and Paul Sandle

China said it attended a top-level ministerial meeting at the UK AI Safety Summit on Thursday, despite not being listed by Britain among the "like-minded" participants and not featuring in official handshakes or the family photograph. China's absence sparked questions because it participated in the first day of the two-day summit on the safety of "frontier" artificial intelligence, and Britain declined to say why Beijing was not among those joining the second day's senior meeting.

Can global leaders get a handle on A.I.? U.K. summit makes a start

The New York Times

Megan Specia and Adam Satariano

In 1950, Alan Turing, the gifted British mathematician and code-breaker, published a paper in the field of artificial intelligence. His aim, he wrote, was to consider the question, “Can machines think?” The answer runs to almost 12,000 words. But it ends succinctly: “We can only see a short distance ahead,” Mr. Turing wrote, “but we can see plenty there that needs to be done.” More than seven decades on, that sentiment sums up the mood of many policymakers, researchers and tech leaders arriving on Wednesday at Britain’s A.I. Safety Summit, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hopes will position the country as a leader in the global race to harness and regulate artificial intelligence.

Elon Musk tells Rishi Sunak AI will put an end to work

BBC

Zoe Kleinman and Sean Seddon

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has predicted that artificial intelligence will eventually mean that no one will have to work. He was speaking to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during an unusual "in conversation" event at the end of this week's summit on AI. The 50-minute interview included a prediction by Mr Musk that the tech will make paid work redundant. He also warned of humanoid robots that "can chase you anywhere".

AI needs rules, but who will get to make them?

Scientific American

Chris Stokel-Walker

About 150 government and industry leaders from around the world, including Vice President Kamala Harris and billionaire Elon Musk, descended on England this week for the U.K.’s AI Safety Summit. The meeting acted as the focal point for a global conversation about how to regulate artificial intelligence. But for some experts, it also highlighted the outsize role that AI companies are playing in that conversation—at the expense of many who stand to be affected but lack a financial stake in AI’s success.

AI risks are unknown even to GCHQ, Anne Keast-Butler tells BBC

BBC

Gordon Corera

In her first interview since taking over the UK's largest intelligence agency, Anne Keast-Butler said AI could amplify existing threats and create new risks. She said the uncertain nature of the risks made international collaboration vital. Ms Keast-Butler was speaking after attending the UK's first AI summit.

Elon Musk unveils Grok, an AI chatbot with a ‘rebellious streak’

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Elon Musk has unveiled Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot with a “rebellious streak” inspired by The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The Tesla CEO, who warned last week that AI was “one of the biggest threats to humanity”, said the competitor to ChatGPT would be made available to premium subscribers on his X platform after testing.

AI cameras took over one small American town. Now they're everywhere

404 Media

Joseph Cox

Spread across four computer monitors arranged in a grid, a blue and green interface shows the location of more than 50 different surveillance cameras. Ordinarily, these cameras and others like them might be disparate, their feeds only available to their respective owners: a business, a government building, a resident and their doorbell camera. But the screens, overlooking a pair of long conference tables, bring them all together at once, allowing law enforcement to tap into cameras owned by different entities around the entire town all at once.

Misc

Can chatbots help you build a bioweapon?

Foreign Policy

Steph Batalis

Human extinction, mass unemployment, cheating on exams—these are just some of the far-ranging fears when it comes to the latest advances in artificial intelligence chatbot capabilities. Recently, however, concern has turned toward the possibility that a chatbot could do some serious damage in another area: making it easier to construct a biological weapon.

Sustainable fishing: The tech making it cheaper and greener

BBC News

Ashleigh Swan

A faulty net, unwanted sea life in the catch, or a change in water conditions could delay deliveries to customers, and that could mean lost income for Mr Wightman. As the sun rises, he steers his boat through the waters of the River Clyde. Mr Wightman is trialling devices from SafetyNet Technologies, designed to help fishermen understand what's happening underwater and reduce what's known as bycatch.

Boeing confirms cyberattack amid LockBit ransomware claims

Bleeping Computer

Sergiu Gatlan

Aerospace giant Boeing is investigating a cyberattack that impacted its parts and distribution business after the LockBit ransomware gang claimed that they breached the company's network and stole data. Boeing says the incident did not impact flight safety and confirmed collaboration with law enforcement and regulatory agencies as part of an ongoing investigation. The Boeing services website is currently down with a message saying the ongoing outage is caused by "technical issues."

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.