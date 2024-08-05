Good morning. It's Monday 5th August.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

China is allegedly running a covert social media campaign spreading a deepfake video to undermine support for Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., amid tensions over South China Sea claims. The Strategist

In Shenzhen, a bustling market openly sells AI microchips, bypassing US restrictions, with vendors offering rapid delivery and large orders, highlighting ongoing efforts to circumvent export controls amidst US-China tensions. The New York Times

Far-right protesters clashed with police in several UK cities, including Liverpool and Manchester, as unrest linked to disinformation about a mass stabbing spread, challenging Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new leadership. France24

ASPI

China’s high stakes and deepfakes in the Philippines

The Strategist

Albert Zhang

A covert social media campaign, allegedly operated by the Chinese government, is spreading a deepfake video to undermine Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., as revealed by ASPI research. This campaign arises amid tensions between China and the Philippines over South China Sea claims. The deepfake, depicting Marcos using drugs, surfaced before his state-of-the-nation address on 22 July 2024 and was quickly debunked but fuelled anti-Marcos sentiment, particularly among supporters of former President Duterte.

Australia

Google and CSIRO partner to boost AI adoption in scientific research

The Mandarin

Melissa Coade

A five-year partnership between Australia’s national science agency, the CSIRO, and Google Australia has been unveiled, in a bid to help uplift local research using education, training and support in the use of AI. It is hoped the collaboration will help Australia’s local research community benefit from the improvements to accessible generative AI technology. Dr Stefan Harrer, the program director for the CSIRO’s AI for Science initiative, said the responsible use of broad, generative AI could transform scientific discovery, which previously using AI tools was out of scope for many researchers because particular AI models could not scale or be easily transferred to new scientific problems.

China

With smugglers and front companies, China is skirting American AI bans

The New York Times

Ana Swanson and Claire Fu

The US is trying to stop China from getting Nvidia microchips to advance its military. The private sector is fighting back. Beginning in October 2022, the United States set up one of the most extensive technological blockades ever attempted: banning the export to China of AI chips and the machinery to make them. The Biden administration also added hundreds of Chinese companies to a list of organizations considered a national security threat, and it could soon expand the rules. Still, The New York Times has found an active trade in restricted AI technology.

China’s spies named most significant counterspy threat, new strategy reveals

The Washington Times

Ana Swanson and Claire Fu

Foreign spying and technology theft by Chinese intelligence operatives pose the most significant threat by hostile foreign spy services, according to a new national counterintelligence strategy made public Thursday. And the foreign spy threat is increasingly sophisticated and more difficult to detect because of foreign spies’ use of high technology, the new strategy states in a 24-page report. The strategy for the first time calls for adopting “a strategic counterintelligence program” that seeks to disrupt or compromise foreign spies who work to damage US national security before they can act.

JD.com’s founder ‘still running’ ecommerce group from overseas

Financial Times

Eleanor Olcott

Richard Liu, founder of JD.com, has been discreetly managing the Beijing-based ecommerce giant from London, despite stepping down as CEO in April 2022. Liu, who remains the company's chair, has continued to make significant decisions on investment strategy and overseas expansion, often meeting with direct reports from China. Liu's leadership transition occurred during Beijing's tech crackdown and shortly before settling a high-profile rape allegation case. JD.com has been increasingly looking overseas for growth as the Chinese market slows, with Liu actively seeking investment opportunities in the UK.

USA

Justice Department sues TikTok, accusing the company of illegally collecting children’s data

Associated Press

Haleluya Hadero

The Justice Department sued TikTok on Friday, accusing the company of violating children’s online privacy law and running afoul of a settlement it had reached with another federal agency. The complaint, filed together with the Federal Trade Commission in a California federal court, comes as the US and the prominent social media company are embroiled in yet another legal battle that will determine if – or how – TikTok will continue to operate in the country. The latest lawsuit focuses on allegations that TikTok, a trend-setting platform popular among young users, and its China-based parent company ByteDance violated a federal law that requires kid-oriented apps and websites to get parental consent before collecting personal information of children under 13.

Moscow’s spies were stealing US tech — Until the FBI started a sabotage campaign

POLITICO

Zach Dorfman

In the early 1980s, FBI agent Rick Smith encountered an Austrian tech entrepreneur at the Balboa Café in San Francisco. This entrepreneur, previously seen visiting the Soviet Consulate to drum up business, became a key figure in a significant counterintelligence operation. Despite initial setbacks, Smith reconnected with the Austrian, who then agreed to collaborate with the FBI. This collaboration led to Operation Intering, where the FBI sold millions of dollars’ worth of sabotaged high-tech goods to the Soviet Bloc, draining their resources and exposing their intelligence officers. The operation involved intricate planning and the Austrian posing as a seller of prohibited technology, ultimately tricking Soviet and Eastern Bloc officials into buying compromised equipment.

US expected to propose barring Chinese software in autonomous vehicles

Reuters

David Shepardson

The US Commerce Department is expected to propose barring Chinese software in autonomous and connected vehicles in the coming weeks, according to sources briefed on the matter. The Biden administration plans to issue a proposed rule that would bar Chinese software in vehicles in the United States with Level 3 automation and above, which would have the effect of also banning testing on US roads of autonomous vehicles produced by Chinese companies.

North Asia

Terraform Labs co-founder and crypto fugitive Do Kwon set for extradition to South Korea

TechCrunch

Kate Park

The Appellate Court of Montenegro ruled that Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon should be extradited to South Korea, confirming an April decision by the High Court of Podgorica, which rejected a US request for his extradition. This decision follows a series of legal battles since Kwon's arrest in March 2023 in Montenegro for attempting to travel with a counterfeit passport. Kwon, whose company collapsed in May 2022 wiping out $40 billion in market value, faces charges of fraud and financial crimes in South Korea, and the US SEC has sued him for defrauding US investors. Terraform Labs, now bankrupt, has agreed to pay a $4.5 billion penalty to the SEC and to wind down its operations.

South & Central Asia

Bangladesh orders mobile internet shutdown to quell protests

Bloomberg

Arun Devnath

Bangladesh has tightened a nationwide curfew and ordered a shutdown of mobile internet services for the second time in three weeks following renewed protests that resulted in over 70 deaths. The government has also shut down offices, including banks, for three days to restore order. The violence, which peaked on Sunday, saw protesters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation clash with pro-government supporters, resulting in the deaths of 13 law enforcement officials. Vehicles were set on fire at a government-run medical university in Dhaka, and most shops and public transport ceased operations.

Bangladesh briefly blocks Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and other social media platforms amid protests

First Post

As protests against Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government persist, reports indicate that the country briefly restricted access to social media platforms on August 2. Amid the turmoil, many Bangladeshi mobile internet users experienced Facebook and Messenger outages. This is not the first instance of such restrictions; similar disruptions occurred on July 31 during nationwide protests against a controversial quota system proposed by the Hasina administration. The Dhaka Tribune reported that users regained access to Facebook and Messenger six hours after the outage, following a "filtering process" by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia's Prabowo asks Russia for help to develop nuclear power

NikkeiAsia

Erwida Maulia

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's president-elect, asked Russia to support nuclear energy development in the Southeast Asian country during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Wednesday, the last leg of his tour of four countries. "We are open for more Russian participation in our economy," said Prabowo -- who also serves as defense minister -- when he met Putin at the Kremlin on Wednesday. "In the field of nuclear energy, we have discussed with your institutions, with Rosatom, the possibility of cooperating in this field," he said in a reference to the Russian state atomic energy corporation. He said there had been discussions about small modular reactors as well as main reactors.

Europe

China’s new ambassador to Germany faces ties tested by spying accusations

South China Morning Post

Orange Wang

China has picked a seasoned diplomat with decades of US affairs experience to be its next top envoy to Germany, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The nomination, which has not been made public, comes as bilateral ties are tested by Berlin’s espionage accusations against Beijing. Germany on Wednesday accused China of being behind a 2021 cyber spying attack against its federal cartography agency and summoned Beijing’s ambassador to lodge a complaint.

UK

Fueled by disinformation, far-right protesters spark new clashes with UK police in wake of knife attack

France24

Far-right protesters clashed with British police during tense rallies on Saturday, following disinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls. The violence, which resulted in numerous arrests and injuries to several officers, poses a significant challenge to Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new premiership. Demonstrators attacked officers in Liverpool and Manchester, while similar unrest spread to Hull, Belfast, Leeds, Nottingham, and Bristol. The unrest was fueled by false rumours about the suspect in the Southport knife attack, 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana. The violence, linked to the English Defence League, has also prompted increased security at mosques across the country. Anti-racism groups have identified over 30 events planned by far-right and anti-fascism groups over the weekend.

The far right has moved online, where its voice is more dangerous than ever

The Guardian

James Trapper

The resurgence of far-right violence in the UK is in part due to Elon Musk’s decision to allow figures such as Tommy Robinson back on to the social media platform X, researchers say. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, and those of his ilk are not leaders in the traditional sense and the far right has no central organisation capable of directing the disorder and violence that has been seen, experts say. In March 2018, Robinson was permanently banned from X, then known as Twitter, before being reinstated in November last year after Musk bought the platform. The killings of three young girls in Southport last week was the spark for continuing violence, fuelled by false claims on X.

Southport stabbing: What led to the spread of disinformation?

Al Jazeera

Edna Mohamed

Angry protests erupted in Southport and near the UK Prime Minister's residence following a stabbing attack that killed three young girls. In Southport, demonstrators hurled bricks at police and a local mosque, injuring over 50 officers. In London, protesters chanted near Downing Street, driven by the false belief that the suspect, Axel Rudakubana, was a Muslim immigrant. Misinformation about his identity spread rapidly on social media, with false claims naming him "Ali al-Shakati" and alleging he arrived on a small boat. Influencers like Andrew Tate and far-right figures such as Tommy Robinson and Nigel Farage contributed to the spread of disinformation, fuelling Islamophobic and anti-immigrant sentiment.

Government shelves £1.3bn UK tech and AI plans

BBC

Zoe Kleinman

The new Labour government has cancelled £1.3bn of funding promised by the Conservatives for tech and AI projects, including £800m for an exascale supercomputer at Edinburgh University and £500m for AI Research Resource. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) said the money was promised but not allocated in the budget. Industry figures criticised the decision, warning it could drive entrepreneurs to the US and harm the UK's position in crucial future industries. DSIT defended the cuts as necessary for economic stability, while maintaining a commitment to building technology infrastructure. The Edinburgh supercomputer's future is uncertain, with the university urgently seeking discussions with the government.

Middle East

Turkey blocks access to Instagram

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet

The Turkish communications watchdog BTK blocked access to Instagram on Friday, without providing specific reasons in their brief statement. This move followed comments by the Turkish presidency's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, who criticised Meta for allegedly preventing users from posting condolences for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a senior Hamas leader, in Tehran. Altun described the action as censorship and vowed to defend freedom of expression against platforms he claims support global exploitation and injustice. Meta, Instagram's parent company, has not yet commented on the situation.

Big Tech

Meta just launched the largest ‘open’ AI model in history

InnovationAus

Seyedali Mirjalili

In recent weeks, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, took up the fight for open-source AI in a big way by releasing a new collection of large AI models. These include a model named Llama 3.1 405B, which Meta’s founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, says is “the first frontier-level open source AI model”.

Broadcasters fly in TikTokers and YouTubers to generate Olympic buzz

Financial Times

Josh Noble

Kwon is just one of dozens of YouTubers, TikTokers, Snapchatters and Instagrammers who have been flown into Paris by groups including YouTube, NBC in the US and Eurosport in Europe to create global buzz and coax a new audience into watching the Games. Broadcasters, national teams, sponsors and the International Olympic Committee have all tapped online influencers to help fill in storytelling gaps and win over a younger generation to the biggest event in sport.

Artificial Intelligence

Google’s hiring of Character.AI’s founders is the latest sign that part of the AI startup world is starting to implode

Fortune

Sharon Goldman

The latest trend in Big Tech's race for AI dominance is hiring the cofounders and staff of high-profile AI startups. On Friday, Google announced it had recruited the cofounders of AI chatbot startup Character AI and part of its research team, echoing Microsoft's March hiring of Inflection's workforce and Amazon's June acquisition of Adept's team. This pattern suggests a shift as the booming AI startup era may be imploding. Character AI, known for its AI chatbots, was founded by former Google researchers Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas. Despite attracting significant investments and valuations, the company faced criticism and competition. The high costs of computing power to train AI models have pressured many AI startups, leading to massive fundraising rounds. Even major players like OpenAI and Anthropic struggle with profitability.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman is becoming one of the most powerful people on Earth

The Guardian

Gary Marcus

Sam Altman, the charismatic CEO of OpenAI, appeared before the US Senate judiciary subcommittee on AI oversight in 2023, amidst the height of AI mania. Altman, a Stanford dropout and former president of Y Combinator, had gained widespread acclaim after the success of ChatGPT. Despite his polished public image, Altman's testimony revealed underlying tensions. While he promoted AI regulation and portrayed himself as altruistic, he withheld details about his indirect financial interests in OpenAI through Y Combinator. This revelation, coupled with misleading press campaigns and a lack of transparency from OpenAI, cast doubts on Altman's sincerity. His stance on AI regulation appeared conflicted, acknowledging the technology's risks but leaving questions about his true motivations.

AI and national security

The Strategist

Joseph S Nye Jr

AI can significantly aid cancer research and protein-fold prediction but also lowers barriers for malicious actors. Concerns include AI resurrecting dangerous viruses cheaply or developing advanced AI that could control humans. For 40 years, the Aspen Strategy Group has focused on national security issues, and this year they examined AI's implications. They highlighted benefits like enhanced intelligence data processing and cybersecurity, but also risks like autonomous weapons and adversarial AIs. China is heavily investing in AI, with advantages in data access and engineering talent, but lags behind the US in advanced microchips. US export controls limit China’s access to these chips, maintaining a delicate balance.

Many safety evaluations for AI models have significant limitations

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

Despite rising demands for AI safety and accountability, current tests and benchmarks may be insufficient, according to a new report. Generative AI models, which can produce text, images, and other media, are increasingly scrutinised for their errors and unpredictability. Organisations, including Scale AI, NIST, and the UK AI Safety Institute, have proposed new benchmarks to evaluate these models' safety. However, a study by the Ada Lovelace Institute found that existing evaluations are often incomplete, easily manipulated, and do not reliably predict real-world behaviour. Experts noted issues such as data contamination and the tendency for benchmarks to be chosen for convenience rather than effectiveness.

OpenAI says it’s taking a ‘deliberate approach’ to releasing tools that can detect writing from ChatGPT

TechCrunch

Anthony Ha

OpenAI has built a tool that could potentially catch students who cheat by asking ChatGPT to write their assignments — but according to The Wall Street Journal, the company is debating whether to actually release it. In a statement provided to TechCrunch, an OpenAI spokesperson confirmed that the company is researching the text watermarking method described in the Journal’s story, but said it’s taking a “deliberate approach” to due to “the complexities involved and its likely impact on the broader ecosystem beyond OpenAI.”

The AI boyfriend business is booming

Axios

Megan Morrone

An increasing number of women are turning to chatbots for connection and comfort, finding them to offer more reliable empathy than many human partners. This trend challenges stereotypes about human intimacy and highlights the growing popularity of AI companion apps. Andreessen Horowitz notes a "growth spurt" in these apps, with eight making their top 100 genAI consumer apps list in 2024, up from two in 2023. Engagement with companion apps is significantly higher than with other types of apps. Users typically create accounts and customise their chatbot's avatar and name, with some apps offering advanced features like voice and video chat. Replika, a popular but controversial AI companion service, has users like Sara Megan Kay, who found solace in her Replika amid a troubled human relationship.

Music labels' AI lawsuits create copyright puzzle for courts

Reuters

Blake Brittain

The big record labels are worried too. Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music sued Udio and another music AI company called Suno in June, marking the music industry's entrance into high-stakes copyright battles over AI-generated content that are just starting to make their way through the courts. The companies, which have both attracted venture capital funding, have said they bar users from creating songs explicitly mimicking top artists. But the new lawsuits say Suno and Udio can be prompted to reproduce elements of songs by Mariah Carey, James Brown and others and to mimic voices of artists like ABBA and Bruce Springsteen, showing that they misused the labels' catalog of copyrighted recordings to train their systems.

Research

Hacking mind and machines

European Union Institute for Security Studies

Nad’a Kovalčíková

The paper examines the threat of foreign interference to democratic societies, focusing on the interplay between information manipulation and disruptive cyber operations. It highlights how these tactics are used together within broader strategies of interference. The paper features dedicated chapters on interference across social, political, economic, digital, and security domains, detailing existing tools and policy responses. Each case study is structured to present an incident, its effects, and the responses taken. The paper concludes by identifying commonalities and differences among the cases and underscores the growing threat of foreign interference to global security.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

Stop the World: Understanding AUSMIN, with Kim Beazley and Marise Payne

ASPI

Ahead of the next meeting on 6 August, this week’s episode of Stop the World is a special explainer. ASPI’s Executive Director, Justin Bassi, sits down with ASPI’s Director of Strategic Communications, David Wroe, for some rueful reminiscing on the annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations meeting, its history and significance for the Australia-US relationship, how it has evolved since its inception, and what you need to know ahead of next week's 34th meeting. The episode features reflections from the Hon Kim Beazley AC, an AUSMIN founding member who attended the first five meetings as Minister for Defence, and Marise Payne, one of only two people to have attended AUSMIN as both Foreign and Defence minister throughout six meetings.

Jobs

Analyst or Researcher – Climate and Security Policy Centre

ASPI

We are seeking a high-performing individual to join our Climate and Security Policy Centre as a Researcher/Analyst. We are looking to recruit individuals to support the assessment of security risks posed by climate change in the Indo-Pacific. The role will involve data and policy analysis. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator

ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) is looking for an experienced Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator. This is an outstanding opportunity for a highly organised and skilled individual to join our dynamic, positive, and hardworking team. The Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator will handle daily administrative operations at ASPI, serving as the primary contact for visitors and phone inquiries. The role involves a variety of administrative tasks and several corporate responsibilities. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.