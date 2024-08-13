Good morning. It's Tuesday 13th August.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Meta has confirmed an “error” is stopping users from posting Australian news links to Instagram and Threads. Crikey

Australia

Cam Wilson

Greens demand answers after Australians temporarily unable to post news links to Instagram and Threads

Josh Taylor

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young is demanding answers from Meta after Australian users were unable to post links to Australian news outlets on Threads and Instagram on Monday, sparking fears that news was being blocked on the social media sites.

Australian gold mining company Evolution Mining announces ransomware attack

Alexander Martin

Evolution Mining, an Australian gold mining company, told investors on Monday that it became aware of a ransomware attack last week impacting its IT systems.

The billionaire suing Facebook to remove his face from AI scams

Alex Perry

Mining executive’s lawsuit is one of first to threaten tech immunity protections, alleges company’s AI-powered ad systems amplify scams. His U.S. federal lawsuit against Meta alleges that the company’s artificial intelligence-powered ad systems help create and amplify the false ads. It is one of the first cases in years that appears on track to break through broad immunity protections afforded to technology companies that host user-generated content.

Chatbots ‘making things up’, education department warns parents

Natasha Bita

Artificial intelligence will be used to plan lessons and set homework tasks in more Australian schools, despite concerns it is failing complex maths questions and “making things up’’. Western Australia will follow NSW and South Australia in trialling the use of a generative AI “chatbot’’ to save teachers time planning lessons, assignments and homework.

China

China court rulings on AI accelerate race to set standards

Maki Sagami

Chinese courts have been handing down a series of judgments related to generative artificial intelligence, indicating how Beijing views the technology and aims to take the lead in setting standards.

USA

China’s Hesai to be removed from US defence department blacklist

Demetri Sevastopulo & Edward White

The Pentagon has decided to remove Hesai from its blacklist of Chinese military-affiliated companies after judging that the world’s biggest maker of laser sensors for electric vehicles did not meet the legal criteria for inclusion, according to several people familiar with the move. Hesai’s removal from the Pentagon’s “Chinese military companies” blacklist is in an embarrassing reversal for the defence department, which added it to the list in January.

Hong Kong chip fab raises U.S. research security concerns: report

Pak Yiu

A Chinese scientist who worked on developing photonic technology for the U.S. military is now leading a third-generation semiconductor chip production venture in Hong Kong, raising concerns about U.S. research security, according to a defense policy group in Washington.

Why schools are racing to ban student phones

Natasha Singer

So far this year, at least eight states have passed laws, issued orders or adopted rules to curb phone use among students during school hours. The issue isn’t simply that some children and teenagers compulsively use apps like Snap, TikTok and Instagram during lessons, distracting themselves and their classmates. In many schools, students have also used their phones to bully, sexually exploit and share videos of physical attacks on their peers.

North Asia

AI textbooks turmoil continues ahead of implementation

Choi Jeong-yoon

As South Korea prepares to implement the world's first artificial intelligence-powered, tablet-based digital textbooks in 2025, concerns over privacy violations and students' over-reliance on digital devices continue to stir controversy.

Southeast Asia

SIA warns of fake websites, e-mails, social media accounts claiming to be from airline

Ang Qing

Singapore Airlines has cautioned its customers about scams that use its name. In these scams, phishing websites, e-mails, text messages, social media accounts and phone calls have claimed to be from the flag carrier. The airline said in an Aug 12 Facebook post that fake hotline numbers have been posted online, including on Google Maps, Wiki pages and community forums.

South & Central Asia

India wants to make influencers register with the government

Yashraj Sharma

The Indian government has plans to classify social media creators as “digital news broadcasters,” which would make it mandatory for them to register with the government, set up a content evaluation committee that checks all content before it is published, and appoint complaint handlers — all at their own expense. Any failures in compliance could lead to criminal charges, including jail term.

Ukraine-Russia

Google says it is deactivating Russia-based AdSense accounts

Alphabet's Google is deactivating AdSense accounts in Russia, saying on Monday that it would no longer be able to make payments to users of its advertising service in the country.

Europe

Elon Musk hit with nine complaints of breaching EU privacy rules to train AI model

Anna Desmarais

An Austrian non-profit is filing nine complaints against Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company for breaching the EU’s data privacy regulations. The complaints come less than a week after the Irish authorities mounted a similar legal challenge against Musk over a data settings change.

Britain and France to discuss misuse of commercial cyber intrusion tools

Daryna Antoniuk

The United Kingdom and France will soon launch a consultation on how to tackle “the proliferation and irresponsible use” of commercial cyber intrusion tools, according to a statement by the U.K. government. This dialogue will be part of the Pall Mall Process, a government initiative aimed at limiting the misuse of commercial hacking tools, such as spyware.

Turkey suddenly reinstates access to Instagram after more than a week

Turkey has reinstated access to Instagram after more than a week of being blocked nationwide. Turkey's transportation and infrastructure minister said Instagram had assured the government that its requests regarding criminal activity and censoring users would be met.

EU Commissioner Breton reminds X owner Musk of EU digital rulebook compliance ahead of Trump debate

Julia Tar

On Monday, European Commissioner Thierry Breton urged Elon Musk to ensure X adheres to EU regulations and effectively moderates content, ahead of Musk’s planned live-streamed debate with US presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Polish billionaire plans to sue Meta over fake advertisements

Polish billionaire Rafal Brzoska and his wife plan to sue Meta over fake advertisements on Facebook and Instagram that feature his face and false information regarding her circulating on the social media platforms.

UK

UK rows back on review of online rules despite far-right riots

Joseph Bambridge & Esther Webber

No. 10 Downing Street has pushed back on suggestions that the government will tear up Britain’s landmark online safety rulebook in the wake of far-right riots partly stirred up by disinformation and inflammatory rhetoric on social media.

Big Tech

TikTok push alerts include fake news and weeks-old tsunami warning

Stephanie Stacey

TikTok has been sending inaccurate and misleading news-style alerts to users’ phones, including a false claim about Taylor Swift and a weeks-old disaster warning, intensifying fears about the spread of misinformation on the popular video-sharing platform.

Universal Music, Meta expand music licensing agreement

Universal Music Group, the world's biggest music label, announced on Monday an expanded agreement with Facebook-parent Meta Platforms to create new opportunities for its artists and songwriters across Meta's social platforms. The agreement concerns all of Meta's major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and, for the first time, WhatsApp.

TikTok comes for messaging apps with the addition of group chats

Aisha Malik

TikTok looks to be taking on popular messaging services like Meta’s WhatsApp and Apple’s Messages, as the company announced on Monday that it’s adding group chats to its platform. You can now create group chats with up to 32 people to chat and share content together.

Elon Musk’s X feed becomes megaphone for his far-right politics

Faiz Siddiqui & Jeremy B. Merrill

Musk’s openly partisan participation on the site he bought in October 2022 reflects a broader evolution in his public persona from business-minded tech prodigy to right-wing firebrand. It has also raised questions about Musk’s intentions for the social networking site, which he said he purchased to promote free speech and a more open exchange of ideas.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

The ruling that could upend Google and Big Tech

In a historic decision, a federal judge has ruled that Google is a monopoly and that the tech giant has been using its market power illegally to quash competition. Host Martine Powers speaks with tech policy reporter Eva Dou about the details of the case and how it could change Google. Also, what the decision could mean for other tech giants like Apple and Microsoft, as well as startups.

Jobs

Analyst or Researcher – Climate and Security Policy Centre

ASPI

We are seeking a high-performing individual to join our Climate and Security Policy Centre as a Researcher/Analyst. We are looking to recruit individuals to support the assessment of security risks posed by climate change in the Indo-Pacific. The role will involve data and policy analysis. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator

ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) is looking for an experienced Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator. This is an outstanding opportunity for a highly organised and skilled individual to join our dynamic, positive, and hardworking team. The Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator will handle daily administrative operations at ASPI, serving as the primary contact for visitors and phone inquiries. The role involves a variety of administrative tasks and several corporate responsibilities. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

