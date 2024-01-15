Good morning. It's Tuesday 16th January.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Chinese military bodies, state-run artificial intelligence research institutes and universities have over the past year purchased small batches of Nvidia semiconductors banned by the U.S. from export to China, a Reuters review of tender documents show. Reuters

Some of the country’s largest brands, along with government agencies, have removed TikTok’s data-tracking tool after the nation’s privacy commissioner launched an inquiry into the social media giant’s harvesting of Australians’ data without their knowledge or consent. The Sydney Morning Herald

South Korea on Monday unveiled its plan to establish what it calls a "semiconductor mega cluster" in southern Seoul by 2047 by promoting a total investment of 622 trillion won (US$472 billion) with Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. Yonhap News Agency

ASPI

Building trust in artificial intelligence: lessons from the EU AI Act

The Strategist

Roberto Viola

Artificial intelligence will radically transform our societies and economies in the next few years. The world’s democracies, together, have a duty to minimise the risks this new technology poses through smart regulation, without standing in the way of the many benefits it will bring to people’s lives. Just as Australia begins to define its regulatory approach, the European Union has reached political agreement on the EU AI Act, the world’s first and most comprehensive legal framework on AI. That provides Australia with an opportunity to reap the benefits from the EU’s experiences.

Australia

Australian companies dump TikTok tracking tool amid privacy concerns

The Sydney Morning Herald

Sumeyya Ilanbey and David Swan

Some of the country’s largest brands, along with government agencies, have removed TikTok’s data-tracking tool after the nation’s privacy commissioner launched an inquiry into the social media giant’s harvesting of Australians’ data without their knowledge or consent. Network Ten, BeyondBlue, Western Sydney University, Bunnings and Vodafone are among the organisations to confirm they removed the TikTok pixel amid privacy concerns. But the University of Wollongong, Woolworths, Sportsbet, Kmart and Ladbrokes will continue to use the tracking code, known as a pixel, because they believe they have put in place measures to restrict TikTok’s ability to scrape users’ personal information.

Home Affairs unable to say who was responsible for October cyber attack

Cyberdaily.au

David Hollingworth

A spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs has told Senate estimates that, despite a lengthy investigation, it has been unable to determine who was behind a cyber attack that took its website offline last October. “As with most DDoS attacks, the threat actor disguised their activities through the use of multiple IP addresses, making the attribution of the origin difficult, if not impossible,” Home Affairs said in response to a question on notice.

Commonwealth DPP taking briefs on deepfakes from police

iTnews

Ry Crozier

The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions is already handling evidentiary briefs involving the use of deepfakes but is worried at its ability to act on them. The prosecution service is concerned at the limited options under the federal criminal code to pursue a case involving deepfakes, and - as a result - at the maximum possible sentence that can be imposed.

Australian breach victim's two-year road to recover from identity theft

iTnews

Ry Crozier

An Australian data breach victim has detailed two years of misuse of their identity, with relief achieved only by appearing before a magistrate, or registering for services using a parent’s name.

Why 2024 is a make or break year for Australia's nascent space tech sector

Capital Brief

Dan Van Boom and Bronwen Clune

A maiden rocket launch for Queensland-based Gilmour Space Technologies could mean liftoff for a growing cohort of Australian space tech companies already punching above their weight. Founded in 2013, the Queensland-based company has plans to launch its first rocket in February. Success would make Gilmour Space Technologies part of a very select group of private companies to be actively sending spacecraft into space.

China

China's military and government acquire Nvidia chips despite US ban

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista

Chinese military bodies, state-run artificial intelligence research institutes and universities have over the past year purchased small batches of Nvidia semiconductors banned by the U.S. from export to China, a Reuters review of tender documents show. The sales by largely unknown Chinese suppliers highlight the difficulties Washington faces, despite its bans, in completely cutting off China's access to advanced U.S. chips that could fuel breakthroughs in AI and sophisticated computers for its military.

Chinese chipmakers boost networking with Japanese counterparts

Financial Times

Qianer Liu

Chinese chipmakers are taking group tours to network with their Japanese counterparts, as the semiconductor industry adapts to increasingly stringent export controls introduced by the US and its allies. The tours offer access to Japanese chip companies and semiconductor trade fairs, including Semicon Japan and Nepcon Japan, according to advertisements, Japanese chip company employees and Chinese industry insiders.

Apple to offer rare discount on iPhones in China

The New York Times

Alexandra Stevenson

Cutting prices on high-end electronics to buyers in China is an unexpected move for Apple, one that highlights the challenges the American company faces in China, where patriotic shoppers are choosing domestic brands amid rising US-China tensions. Apple and its Chinese rival, Huawei, are on the front lines of a battle over technology between Beijing and Washington that has seen both countries restrict access to foreign technology.

CES 2024: Hong Kong start-ups attract interest from Microsoft, Best Buy amid overseas push

South China Morning Post

Matt Haldane

Microsoft and Best Buy expressed interest in Hong Kong start-ups at CES 2024, after the city’s pavilion at the world’s largest consumer electronics show saw the most interest there in years. Last Tuesday, the first day of the trade show in Las Vegas, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella swung by the Tech Hong Kong pavilion to chat with AI Guided, a company that makes a belt with haptic feedback for obstacle detection, helping to guide the blind.

USA

China and cybercriminals are targeting American AI companies, FBI Director Wray says

CNBC

Ian Thomas

American companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are currently driving the cutting edge of generative artificial intelligence development across the globe. However two of U.S.'s top national security leaders said that AI lead is under attack from foreign cybercriminals and nation-states like China. "Eighteen of the 20 most successful AI companies in the world are American," FBI Director Christopher Wray told CNBC's Morgan Brennan during a CNBC CEO Council virtual roundtable on Tuesday. "You can bet your bottom dollar that foreign adversaries, especially the Chinese, are actively targeting that innovation, that intellectual property."

U.S. tech companies prepare for potential drone attacks as international strikes spark concern

NBC News

David Ingram

U.S. tech companies and government agencies are racing to develop defenses against potential terrorist drone attacks, a threat that has security experts increasingly concerned as they’ve watched the rise of drone warfare in Israel, Ukraine and Yemen. The drones used in the attacks have often come in the form of small, remote-controlled aircraft popular among hobbyists. They’re either outfitted with a small explosive to be dropped on the target, or are simply crashed into a target as a self-detonating, one-way drone.

Flush with investment, new U.S. factories face a familiar challenge

The New York Times

Ana Swanson and Jim Tankersley

The Biden administration has begun pumping more than $2 trillion into U.S. factories and infrastructure, investing huge sums to try to strengthen American industry and fight climate change. But the effort is facing a familiar threat: a surge of low-priced products from China. That is drawing the attention of President Biden and his aides, who are considering new protectionist measures to make sure American industry can compete against Beijing.

North Asia

S. Korea unveils plan to build 'semiconductor mega cluster' by 2047

Yonhap News Agency

Kang Yoon-seung

South Korea on Monday unveiled its plan to establish what it calls a "semiconductor mega cluster" in southern Seoul by 2047 by promoting a total investment of 622 trillion won (US$472 billion) with Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. The envisioned cluster, which includes various industrial zones throughout southern Gyeonggi Province, will boast a total area of 21 million square meters and post a monthly production capacity of 7.7 million wafers by 2030, according to the joint statement by the industry and science ministries.

Japan plans legal revision for quicker deletion of defamatory posts

The Japan Times

The government is planning to submit a bill for a legal revision to oblige the operators of social media platforms such as X, Instagram and YouTube to delete content that defames individuals or businesses in a swifter and more transparent manner, sources close to the matter have said. The operators will be required within a certain period of time to disclose to those submitting deletion requests whether posts have been removed or the reasons for denial, the sources said.

Southeast Asia

Tether crypto token increasingly favoured by money launderers, UN warns

Financial Times

Scott Chipolina

Tether, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency platforms, has emerged as one of the leading payment methods for money launderers and fraudsters operating in south-east Asia, the UN has warned. According to a report published on Monday by the UN’s office on drugs and crime, Tether’s crypto token, also known as tether, is at the heart of an exploding industry of scams, including those that engineer false romantic connections to gain a victim’s trust before luring them to transfer large sums — a strategy commonly referred to as “pig butchering”.

South & Central Asia

Kazakhstan registers significant attempts of cyber-attacks in 2023

The Astana Times

Dana Omirgazy

Kazakhstan registered more than 223 million attempted cyber-attacks carried out by foreign hackers in 2023, according to the State Technical Service. Cyber criminals tried to find a gap in the protection of clients of the unified gateway to internet access, a hardware and software complex that protects telecommunications networks when accessing the internet.

Two Haryana men held for cyber fraud

The Times of India

Cybercrime police arrested two persons, Himanshu,30, and Praveen,26, both natives of Faridabad in Haryana, for allegedly opening bank accounts to facilitate cyber frauds using fake Aadhaar and PAN cards.

Ukraine - Russia

Mastermind behind 1.8 million cryptojacking scheme arrested in Ukraine

Security Affairs

Pierluigi Paganini

The National Police of Ukraine, with the support of Europol, arrested an individual in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on 9 January. The man is suspected to be the mastermind behind a sophisticated cryptojacking scheme that generated over USD 2 million (EUR 1.8 million) worth of cryptocurrencies via mining activities.

UK

British Library starts restoring services online after hack

BBC

Noor Nanji

The British Library's main catalogue, with more than 36 million records, returned online on Monday after last year's cyber attack. It is the first significant step in the complete restoration of services for those using the UK's largest library. But the catalogue will just be available in a "read-only" format.

NCA director sacked after WhatsApp and email security breaches

Computer Weekly

Bill Goodwin

A senior director at the National Crime Agency lost her job after sending sensitive and secret information over her personal email and on WhatsApp in what was described as a “serious information security” breach.

Big Tech

Microsoft topples Apple to become global market cap leader

Reuters

Microsoft has eclipsed Apple to become the world's largest company by market capitalization, driven by its deep focus on generative artificial intelligence, a sector that has garnered increasing investor favour. The tech giant, which along with Nvidia and Amazon placed a significant emphasis on AI, has experienced substantial market surges over the past year.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence will affect almost 40% of jobs, IMF says

Bloomberg

Alicia Diaz

Artificial intelligence will affect almost 40% of global jobs, with advanced economies facing greater exposure than emerging markets and low-income countries, according to an International Monetary Fund analysis.

AI to hit 40% of jobs and worsen inequality, IMF says

BBC

Annabelle Liang

Artificial intelligence is set to affect nearly 40% of all jobs, according to a new analysis by the International Monetary Fund. IMF's managing director Kristalina Georgieva says "in most scenarios, AI will likely worsen overall inequality".

PwC boss says AI means young staff need to be in the office

The Australian Financial Review

Sabah Meddings and Katherine Griffiths

Junior staff should spend more time in the office to get quicker promotions, the UK boss of accounting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers said, as AI is poised to take on routine tasks traditionally given to younger workers. Generative AI is removing “tasks that in the past our more junior staff trained and cut their teeth on,” Kevin Ellis, the chair of PwC UK, said during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Without those tasks, “you’ve somehow got to get people through the career path faster”, he added.

Misc

Lush launches investigation into cyber attack

Cosmetics Business

Alessandro Carrara

A “comprehensive” investigation has been launched by Lush after its systems were hit by a cyber attack. External IT forensic specialists are now working with the British body care brand to address the incident. The nature and extent of the attack have not been revealed at this time.

Research

Welcome to Willowbrook: The simulated society built by generative agents

Centre for Emerging Technology and Security

Sarah Mercer

This article explores future potential non-linguistic cognitive abilities of LLMs. How extensive is an LLM’s ability to mimic human behaviour? Does it go beyond constructing coherent sequences of text to emulate more complete elements of human interaction? Or is there sufficient humanness already encoded into the LLM that ‘simple’ prediction yields mimicry? My examination focuses on these questions, aiming to provide insights into the capabilities for LLMs from my work using LLM-powered agents to simulate village life.

