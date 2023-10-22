Good morning. It's Monday 23rd October.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.



Have feedback? Let us know at icpc@aspi.org.au.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

The phrase “cognitive warfare” doesn’t often appear in news stories, but it’s the crucial concept behind China’s latest efforts to use social media to target its foes. Recent stories have ranged from Meta’s “Biggest Single Takedown” of thousands of false-front accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and Substack to an effort to spread disinformation about the Hawaii fires to a campaign that used AI-generated images to amplify divisive US political topics. Defense One

The International Criminal Court said on Friday that the serious cybersecurity incident it detected in September was an act of espionage. In a statement on the Court’s website, it said the attack can be “interpreted as a serious attempt to undermine the Court’s mandate.” The Record by Recorded Future

Washington is considering measures to restrict China's access to cloud computing services provided by American companies as it pushes to curb Beijing's efforts to develop AI for military use, a senior US official said in an interview. The US on Tuesday beefed up controls on exports of advanced chips to China, planning to tightly restrict shipments of advanced semiconductors used in AI. Nikkei Asia

ASPI

What really happened at the Al Ahli Hospital?

ABC News

Eliza Goetze

As international outrage grows over the strike on Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, the finger pointing continues over who's to blame. And the truth is being further muddied by misinformation, which analysts say is rife across social media and from both sides of the conflict. So what does the preliminary evidence tell us about the cause of this explosion - and how confident can we be about that evidence.

The 26-year-old analyst who shaped the world’s view of Gaza

The Australian Financial Review

Aaron Patrick

On Wednesday evening, just before 6pm, a 26-year-old civilian from Canberra began writing a post that would shape views around the world about what had happened at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza some 15 hours earlier. In a 31-post thread on X, Nathan Ruser argued that an explosion at the facility couldn’t have been caused by an Israeli bomb or missile, contrary to an allegation by Hamas that was taken seriously by the international media, including the New York Times, which ran a banner headline across its homepage blaming the Jewish state.

Australia

Quantum physicist and ABC Boyer lecturer Michelle Simmons on the joy and the reward of being a scientist

ABC News

Anna Levy

Professor Simmons has devoted her career to expanding that understanding. As one of the world's foremost quantum physicists, she's spent decades at the cutting edge of scientific discovery, pioneering the development of electrical components at the atomic scale and founding Australia's first quantum computing company. This week she was awarded the 2023 Prime Minister's Prize for Science and is soon to deliver a series of talks for the ABC's Boyer Lecture series.

Kate Pounder on why Australia’s tech sector struggles more with deep tech than SaaS

SmartCompany

Tegan Jones

Over the past 10-15 years Australian startups have seen massive success in the software-as-a-service space. Unicorns like Atlassian, Canva and Culture Amp have led the charge, but represent just a small portion of the plethora of successful Aussie businesses in the space. But when it comes to deep tech, we’ve struggled in comparison. Tech Council of Australia CEO Kate Pounder shares some thoughts on why that is.

China

China’s social-media attacks are part of a larger ‘cognitive warfare’ campaign

Defense One

Josh Baughman and Peter W. Singer

The phrase “cognitive warfare” doesn’t often appear in news stories, but it’s the crucial concept behind China’s latest efforts to use social media to target its foes. Recent stories have ranged from Meta’s “Biggest Single Takedown” of thousands of false-front accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and Substack to an effort to spread disinformation about the Hawaii fires to a campaign that used AI-generated images to amplify divisive US political topics. Researchers and officials expect similar efforts to target the 2024 US election, as well as in any Taiwan conflict.

China launches investigation into iPhone maker Foxconn, says state media

Financial Times

Edward White and Kathrin Hille

China has launched an investigation into Apple’s iPhonemaker Foxconn over tax and land use, Chinese state media reported on Sunday. The Global Times, citing anonymous sources, said tax authorities inspected Foxconn’s sites in the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangsu and natural resources officials had inspected sites in Henan and Hubei.

China is set to dominate the deep sea and its wealth of rare metals

The Washington Post

Lily Kuo

Whether working deep at sea or on land at the headquarters of the United Nations’ seabed regulator here in Kingston, Beijing is striving to get a jump on the burgeoning industry of deep-sea mining. China already holds five of the 30 exploration licenses that the International Seabed Authority has granted to date — the most of any country — in preparation for the start of deep-sea mining as soon as 2025. When that happens, China will have exclusive rights to excavate 92,000 square miles of international seabed — about the size of the United Kingdom — or 17 percent of the total area currently licensed by the ISA.

China to curb exports of some graphite used for battery production

Kyodo News

The Chinese government said Friday it will impose export controls in December on some types of graphite, a material used to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, among other items, to protect its "national security and interests." China is the world's largest producer and exporter of graphite. Japan largely depends on imports of the material from China, according to a Japanese government source.

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Chinese vice-premier, renews commitment to China

South China Morning Post

Dylan Butts

Chinese Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang and Apple CEO Tim Cook have met in Beijing, with both committing to Apple’s participation in developing the country’s digital economy and hi-tech supply chain, as the US technology giant attempts to shift its China narrative amid controversies over national security and censorship. In their meeting, Ding told Cook that China’s doors are “open” and that the country is willing to provide more opportunities and create a better environment for foreign enterprises, including Apple, according to a report by Chinese state radio.

Pipeline damage probe centers on Chinese ship, Finland says

POLITICO

Nicolas Camut

The investigation into the damaged gas pipeline connecting Finland to the rest of Europe is focusing on the role of a Chinese ship, the Finnish National Bureau of Investigation said late Friday. "The movements of the vessel Newnew Polar Bear flying the flag of Hong Kong coincide with the time and place of the gas pipeline damage," the investigators said in a statement. "For this reason, the investigation is now focused on the role of the said vessel."

What a Chinese invasion of Taiwan could look like in cyberspace

The Washington Post

Tim Starks

China could conduct cyber campaigns against Taiwan before and during any conflict to take it, an annual Defense Department report on Chinese power predicted. The annual report on the People’s Republic of China spells out a range of military and security developments regarding the US rival.

Military and security developments involving the People’s Republic of China 2023

US Department of Defense The DoD annual report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China (PRC) charts the current course of the PRC’s national, economic, and military strategy, and offers insight on the People’s Liberation Army’s strategy, current capabilities and activities, as well as its future modernization goals. This report illustrates the importance of meeting the pacing challenge presented by the PRC’s increasingly capable military.

USA

US considering curbing China's cloud access, official says

Nikkei Asia

Shoichiro Taguchi

Washington is considering measures to restrict China's access to cloud computing services provided by American companies as it pushes to curb Beijing's efforts to develop AI for military use, a senior US official said in an interview. The US on Tuesday beefed up controls on exports of advanced chips to China, planning to tightly restrict shipments of advanced semiconductors used in AI. However, it is believed that the Asian nation could utilize technology based in the cloud in its drive to develop AI systems, including for its military.

Tightened US rules throttle Alibaba and Baidu’s AI chip development

Financial Times

Qianer Liu, Eleanor Olcott and Ryan McMorrow

Washington’s tightened export controls on chips may leave Chinese tech groups relying on outdated and stockpiled chips to pursue their AI ambitions, with industry giants Alibaba and Baidu facing new hurdles for the manufacturing of their latest self-designed AI processors.

US senator asks 23andMe for details after reported data for sale online

Reuters

Susan Heavey

The top Republican on the US Senate's health committee has called on the chief executive of 23andMe to provide the panel with details after data from the family genetics website was advertised for sale on the dark web. Senator Bill Cassidy, the ranking member on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, expressed concerns in a letter to CEO Anne Wojcicki, and asked for more information. A hacker advertised 23andMe data earlier this month, but 23andMe said in a statement that the company itself had not been breached.

US Supreme Court allows White House social media contacts for now

Bloomberg

Emily Birnbaum and Greg Stohr

The US Supreme Court let Biden administration officials communicate freely with social media companies while the justices review a case that centers on the federal government’s efforts to combat online misinformation about Covid-19. Granting an administration request, the high court paused a lower court ruling that would have restricted contact by the White House and agencies including the Federal Bureau of Investigation. US officials will be allowed to interact with social media platforms such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google.

US-EU summit joint statement

The White House

The United States and the European Union and its Member States, representing nearly 800 million citizens, united by our values and bound together by the most dynamic economic relationship on earth, reaffirm our commitment to a transatlantic partnership that delivers for all our people. We are deepening our cooperation to reflect the pressing challenges and opportunities of our time—strengthening our economic security; advancing reliable, sustainable, affordable, and secure energy transitions in our economies and globally; reinforcing multilateralism and international cooperation; and harnessing digital technologies to work for, not against, our shared values of democracy and respect for human rights and the rule of law.

ScaleAI wants to be America’s AI arms dealer

The Washington Post

Gerrit De Vynck

Scale, which was co-founded by Alexandr Wang in 2016 to help other companies organize and label data to train AI algorithms, has been aggressively pitching itself as the company that will help the US military in its existential battle with China, offering to help the Pentagon pull better insights out of the reams of information it generates every day, build better autonomous vehicles and even create chatbots that can help advise military commanders during combat.

Silicon Valley ditches news, shaking an unstable industry

The New York Times

Mike Isaac, Katie Robertson and Nico Grant

Campbell Brown, Facebook’s top news executive, said this month that she was leaving the company. Twitter, now known as X, removed headlines from the platform days later. The head of Instagram’s Threads app, an X competitor, reiterated that his social network would not amplify news. Even Google — the strongest partner to news organizations over the past 10 years — has become less dependable, making publishers more wary of their reliance on the search giant. The company has laid off news employees in two recent team reorganizations, and some publishers say traffic from Google has tapered off. If it wasn’t clear before, it’s clear now: The major online platforms are breaking up with news.

Far-right influencer sentenced to 7 months in 2016 voter suppression scheme

Associated Press

A right-wing social media influencer was sentenced to seven months in federal prison on Wednesday for spreading falsehoods via Twitter, now known as X, in an effort to suppress Democratic turnout in the 2016 presidential election. Douglass Mackey, who posted under the alias Ricky Vaughn, was convicted in March of the charge of conspiracy against rights after a trial in federal court in Brooklyn.

The race to save our secrets from the computers of the future

The New York Times

Zach Montague

Among the various threats to America’s national security, the unraveling of encryption is rarely discussed in the same terms as nuclear proliferation, the global climate crisis or artificial general intelligence. But for many of those working on the problem behind the scenes, the danger is existential. The White House and the Homeland Security Department have made clear that in the wrong hands, a powerful quantum computer could disrupt everything from secure communications to the underpinnings of our financial system.

North Asia

US tech export curbs may not fit Japan's interests: former trade official

Nikkei Asia

Ryohtaroh Satoh

US controls on exports of cutting-edge technology to China may not align with Japan's interests, a former American trade official said on Saturday, highlighting challenges in coordinating policy on economic security between the two allies. "We talked about Japan being our best friend ... but then we go ahead and pass [or] implement legislation that is clearly more about promoting America's economic interest," said Wendy Cutler, former acting deputy US trade representative and now vice president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Japan joins cybersecurity framework to encourage secure by design software, shift accountability burden to manufacturers

The Japan News

Eileen Guo

Japan has joined an international framework backed by cyber powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Israel, for software manufacturers to ensure security of their products against cyber-attacks, digital minister Taro Kono announced Tuesday. The 13 participating nations have compiled a guide emphasizing manufacturer accountability to encourage the creation of products that are secure by design and by default to protect customers.

North Korea experiments with AI in cyber warfare: US official

Venture Beat

Bryson Masse

In a rare public acknowledgment, Deputy National Security Advisor Anne Neuberger revealed on Wednesday that North Korea is escalating its cyber capabilities by harnessing the power of AI, posing a significant risk for enterprises worldwide. This appears to be the first time a US government official has publicly confirmed the utilization of AI in cyber warfare. “We have observed some North Korean and other nation-state and criminal actors try to use AI models to help accelerate writing malicious software and finding systems to exploit,” Neuberger stated during the press briefing.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia needs 12,000 more experts to tackle cyber-attacks

The Star

Malaysia still needs around 12,000 experts in various fields to tackle cyber-attacks, says Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil. He said the country requires around 27,000 cyber security experts but currently has only 15,000 to help tackle the issue. "This is a huge gap when we understand the need for cybersecurity and companies, especially those in the digital economy, they really priotise cybersecurity and there will be an urgency to set up their own cybersecurity units," said Fahmi.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian hackers offered phony drone training to exploit WinRAR vulnerability

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

Russian military hackers used a vulnerability in a popular archiving tool as part of an espionage campaign that attempted to lure its targets with a fake invitation to a Ukrainian drone warfare school, researchers with Google’s Threat Analysis Group said Wednesday. The phony invitation was just one example of several state-backed hacking groups exploiting a known vulnerability in WinRAR. The researchers also saw the notorious Chinese hacking group known as APT40 use the vulnerability as part of a phishing campaign targeting Papua New Guinea.

How a defend-forward operation gave Ukraine’s SBU an edge over Russia

The Record by Recorded Future

Dina Temple-Raston and Sean Powers

Russia had been trying to crack into Ukraine’s critical infrastructure networks long before the war began, and they still haven’t given up, says Illia Vitiuk, head of the cyber department at the Security Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU. His team responds to 12-15 serious cyberattacks every single day. “We had a serious attempt to penetrate one of our telecom operators, and we only have three of them,” he told Click Here during a recent interview at SBU headquarters in Kyiv. “And indeed we stopped it.”

Europe

War crimes tribunal says September cyberattack was act of espionage

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The International Criminal Court said on Friday that the serious cybersecurity incident it detected in September was an act of espionage. In a statement on the Court’s website, it said the attack can be “interpreted as a serious attempt to undermine the Court’s mandate.” The statement did not suggest a perpetrator, but the Court — which is based in The Hague in the Netherlands — said that Dutch law enforcement authorities are conducting a criminal investigation.

International Criminal Court heightens security after espionage cyber-attack

Deccan Herald

The International Criminal Court headquartered at The Hague in the Netherlands has heightened its online security after detecting a serious cyber security incident five weeks ago, which it revealed was an act of espionage. In a statement on Friday the ICC said that as soon as the incident was confirmed by its alert mechanism, steps were taken to mitigate its effects by initiating an immediate incident response with the support of the Netherlands as the “host state”.

Africa

How Israelis tried to stop Russia’s information war in Africa

The Washington Post

Elizabeth Dwoskin

When Israeli businessmen Royi Burstien and Lior Chorev touched down in the busy capital of the West African nation of Burkina Faso, they had an urgent message for the country’s embattled ruler. The Israelis — one a veteran political operative and the other a former army intelligence officer — had been hired with the mission of keeping the government of President Roch Marc Kaboré in power. But as their company, Percepto, began to survey the online landscape across Burkina Faso and the surrounding French-speaking Sahel region of Africa in 2021, they quickly saw that the local political adversaries and Islamic extremists they had been hired to combat were not Kaboré’s biggest adversary. The real threat, they concluded, came from Russia, which was running what appeared to be a wide-ranging disinformation campaign aimed at destabilizing Burkina Faso and other democratically-elected governments on its borders.

Middle East

Violent and graphic content of the Gaza conflict served to minors’ accounts

Digital Dispatch

Isabelle Frances-Wright and Moustafa Ayad

Over a 48-hour period, ISD analysts surfaced more than 300 posts or videos across Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, portraying extremely graphic, distressing, or violent imagery around the conflict between Hamas and Israel, available to the accounts of 13-year-olds utilising the platforms. This content was surfaced despite all platforms having clear policies and features designed to protect younger users from violent and graphic content. A clear majority of these distressing posts (239 out of 305) were hosted on Instagram.

Big Tech

‘Let that sink in!’ The 13 tweets that tell the story of Elon Musk’s turbulent first year at X

The Guardian

Tim Adams

A year ago this week, when he completed the purchase of Twitter for $44bn, Elon Musk tweeted “the bird is freed”. Billionaires like nothing more than casting themselves as popular liberators, but the acquisition fitted the pattern of his ever-expanding empire. Musk has colonised areas of the economy from which public funding and regulation have been in retreat. His carmaker, Tesla, is shaping the future of transport; SpaceX, meanwhile, has in many ways replaced Nasa on the final frontier (so far this year it has launched 75 spacecraft).

Artificial Intelligence

How Meta and AI companies recruited striking actors to train AI

MIT Technology Review

Eileen Guo

Many actors across the industry, particularly background actors (also known as extras), worry that AI—much like the models described in the emotion study—could be used to replace them, whether or not their exact faces are copied. And in this case, by providing the facial expressions that will teach AI to appear more human, study participants may in fact have been the ones inadvertently training their own potential replacements.

How does AI ‘think’? We are only starting to understand that

The Wall Street Journal

Christopher Mims

You can’t go very far in Silicon Valley without hitting an “AI for X” startup. AI for enterprise tech. AI for medicine. AI for dating. And on and on. Some of these startups, no doubt, are pure marketing hype. But even most of the others are simply applying existing AI to a given category of human need or desire—licensing big AI systems from well-capitalized startups and tech giants, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard and Anthropic’s Claude, and applying them to whatever area of human endeavor their founders think hasn’t had enough AI thrown at it yet.

Misc

The rise of the new spycraft regimes

Foreign Policy

David V. Gioe

The world of global espionage has traditionally been dominated by the big powers—Russia, China, the US, France, and Britain. But a series of recent revelations are a reminder that the intelligence services of middle powers—particularly those of the so-called global south—are not only active in the West, but also likely expanding the scope and ambition of their activities. The ramifications of these activities could rival any major power spy scandal. The states are smaller, but the stakes are not.

Research

The ‘new elites’ of X: identifying the most influential accounts engaged in Hamas-Israel discourse

Center for an Informed Public

Through a novel data collection process we identify highly influential accounts in the Hamas/Israel discourse on X that comprise the most dominant English-language news sources on Twitter for the event. In this Center for an Informed Public rapid research report, we compare these accounts to traditional news sources and find on average they have far fewer subscribers while achieving far greater views, are of more recent popularity, and show a greater posting frequency. Most of the accounts also use video and images frequently, framed in emotional ways. Strikingly, many of these accounts have received prior promotion from X owner Elon Musk, either through direct recommendation or through Musk’s account replying to their content, which may explain some of their dominance of “news twitter.” With seven accounts racking up a cumulative 1.6 billion tweet views over three days of posts, our analysis points to a new crisis twitter that is faster, more disorienting, and potentially more shaped by Musk himself.

Large language models and intelligence analysis

Centre for Emerging Technology and Security

Adam C and Richard Carter

This article explores recent progress in large language models, their main limitations and security risks, and their potential applications within the intelligence community. While LLMs can now complete many complex text-based tasks rapidly and effectively, they cannot be trusted to always be correct. This has important implications for national security applications and our ability to provide well considered and trusted insights. This article assesses these opportunities and risks, before providing recommendations on where improvements to LLMs are most needed to make them safe and effective to use within the intelligence community. Assessing LLMs against the three criteria of helpfulness, honesty and harmlessness provides a useful framework to illustrate where closer alignment is required between LLMs and their users.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.