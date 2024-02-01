Good morning. It's Friday 2 February.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The mobile phones of more than 30 people in Jordan, including journalists, lawyers and activists, were hacked with the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware over several years, a new investigation has found. Al Jazeera

A Chinese embassy official has confronted Australia's new cyber ambassador after he told a gathering of diplomats in Canberra that Beijing was responsible for a series of devastating online attacks against this country. ABC News

The Productivity Commission has encouraged governments not to design “unnecessary and confusing” new regulations to govern artificial intelligence applications, warning that “new technology does not necessarily imply the need for new rules”. The Australian

TikTok is snooping on users. Why don’t they seem to care?

Fergus Ryan and Jocelinn Kang

Let’s face it when it comes to protecting our privacy online, most of us have thrown in the towel. Conditioned after decades of surveillance capitalism, the prevailing mindset of those who use the app seems to be: ‘We give our data to everyone else, so what difference does it make if we hand it over to TikTok too?’ It’s an understandable point of view.

It takes a village to regulate AI

Karly Winkler

Artificial Intelligences are not people. They don’t think in the way that people do and it is misguided, or even possibly dangerous, to anthropomorphise them. But it can be helpful to consider the similarities between humans and AIs from one perspective—their roles in society.

Chinese embassy confronts Australian cyber ambassador who accused Beijing of cyber attacks

ABC News

Andrew Greene

A Chinese embassy official has confronted Australia's new cyber ambassador after he told a gathering of diplomats in Canberra that Beijing was responsible for a series of devastating online attacks against this country. Details of the latest diplomatic spat with Australia's largest trading partner have emerged a fortnight after China's ambassador lashed out at the Albanese government's public comments welcoming Taiwan's recent presidential elections.

‘Don’t kneecap artificial intelligence with needless rules’, Productivity Commission warns

The Australian

Joe Kelly

The Productivity Commission has encouraged governments not to design “unnecessary and confusing” new regulations to govern artificial intelligence applications, warning that “new technology does not necessarily imply the need for new rules”. Research from the independent economic advisory body has suggested AI has the potential to contribute to major productivity gains, but concluded it was impossible to know whether the technology could deliver on this promise in the long-term.

Focus AI regulation on harms, not tech: Jones

InnovationAus.com

Joseph Brookes

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones has thrown his support behind an AI regulation model that is directed at activity and harms rather than the technology itself, as the government starts exploring “bespoke” guardrails this year. Earlier this month, Industry and Science Minister Ed Husic revealed a yet to be appointed panel of experts will explore new regulation options for “high risk” AI in Australia in response to calls for tighter rules.

An AI-generated image of a Victorian MP raises wider questions on digital ethics

ABC News

Joseph Dunstan and Mikaela Ortolan

It was an image broadcast for just a few moments on a Melbourne TV news bulletin, but it's since attracted international attention. The digitally altered image of Victorian Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell used to introduce a story on Victorian duck hunting saw the white dress she was wearing in the original photo swapped for a top exposing her midriff.

China chases AI memory and cooling tech heats up

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

China is ramping up efforts to advance its artificial intelligence technologies, including the emerging field of advanced memory chips. As part of that push, ChangXin Memory Technologies aims to produce the country's first domestically made high bandwidth memory chips, a crucial component for enabling complex AI computing operations.

‘10 cups of tea’: for first time China’s top intelligence agency spells out reasons for questioning by authorities

South China Morning Post

Vanessa Cai

For the first time, Beijing’s top intelligence agency has laid out 10 conditions subject to scrutiny by its agencies – mainly concerning national security, state secrets and violating the country’s updated anti-espionage law – that could lead to questioning, known in slang as “an invitation to tea”. In an article posted to its WeChat account on Tuesday, the Ministry of State Security acknowledged the euphemism by referring to the“10 cups of tea” that could lead to a summons.

China’s top fabless chip firms estimate big 2023 losses despite push for greater self-sufficiency in semiconductors

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

China’s leading chip companies, from Loongson Technology to Cambricon Technologies, expect to log huge losses for 2023 in spite of Beijing’s push for greater self-sufficiency in semiconductors, according to corporate filings. Loongson Technology, a fabless chip firm that is a firm advocate for domestic semiconductor development, is estimating a full-year loss of 310 million yuan (US$43.36 million) against a 51.8 million yuan profit in 2022.

China's CXMT aims to build country's first advanced memory chips for AI

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-Fang

ChangXin Memory Technologies is racing to produce China's first domestic high bandwidth memory, a critical component in artificial intelligence computing, as the country battles U.S. export controls and looks to reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers. CXMT has already ordered and received some manufacturing and test equipment from U.S. and Japanese suppliers that is suitable for assembling and producing HBM, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Nvidia's new China-focused AI chip set to be sold at similar price to Huawei product

Reuters

Yelin Mo and Brenda Goh

Nvidia opens has started taking pre-orders for a new China-specific artificial intelligence chip from distributors who are pricing it on par with a rival product from Huawei, sources familiar with the matter said. The graphics card, the H20, is the most powerful of three Nvidia has been developing for the Chinese market after the U.S. expanded bans on high-end chip exports, aiming to hamper China's ability to develop AI and sophisticated computers for its military.

Tesla cars to be banned from Chinese government buildings amid security fears — report

Drive

Tesla drivers in China are reportedly facing entry bans in government-affiliated buildings as security concerns with the US increase. According to a report published by Nikkei Asia, an increasing number of meeting halls and exhibition centres across the country are refusing entry to Tesla vehicles. The report states previous restrictions for the vehicles were generally limited just to military bases, but now a growing number of highway operators, local authority agencies, and cultural centres are reportedly enforcing them.

Chinese hackers would outnumber FBI cyber agents by 50 to 1 even if the agency threw all its resources at China: FBI chief

Business Insider

Kwan Wei Kevin Tan

The FBI is outnumbered and outgunned when it comes to tackling China's hackers, says FBI director Christopher Wray. "The PRC has a bigger hacking program than every other major nation combined," Wray said at a congressional hearing on China on Wednesday.

Senate hearing highlights: Lawmakers grill CEOs from TikTok, X and Meta about online child safety

NBC News

Kalhan Rosenblatt, Daysia Tolentino, Jason Abbruzzese, Saba Hamedy, Ben Goggin, Kate Snow, Jonathan Vanian and Lora Kolodny

The Senate Judiciary Committee gave a group of prominent social media CEOs a bipartisan thrashing on Wednesday, pressing them on alleged shortcomings related to the safety of young people on their platforms. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced the toughest questioning, at one point turning around to apologize to parents who filled the chamber.

Pentagon calls out Chinese companies it says are helping Beijing's military

Reuters

Idrees Ali, Alexandra Alper and Michael Martina

The United States on Wednesday added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing's military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China. New additions to the list, first reported by Reuters, were posted on the Department of Defense website and include memory chip maker YMTC, artificial intelligence company Megvii, lidar maker Hesai Technology and tech company NetPosa.

US industry group calls for multilateral chip export controls to address disadvantage over Korea, other allies

Korea Times

An American industry group has called on the U.S. government to craft new multilateral chip equipment export controls, claiming the current strict unilateral ones put U.S. firms at a disadvantage over their rivals from South Korea and other countries. The Semiconductor Industry Association made the call in their written comments sent to the Bureau of Industry and Security under the Commerce Department on Jan. 17, as it stressed the need for the new controls to ensure what it called a "level playing field."

New-wave reactor technology could kick-start a nuclear renaissance — and the US is banking on it

CNN

Angela Dewan, Ella Nilsen and Lou Robinson

Dozens of US submarines lurking in the depths of the world’s oceans are propelled by SMRs, as the compact reactors are known. SMRs — which are smaller and less costly to build than traditional, large-scale reactors — are fast becoming the next great hope for a nuclear renaissance as the world scrambles to cut fossil fuels. And the US, Russia and China are battling for dominance to build and sell them.

US charges Chinese nationals with smuggling US-made electronics to Iran

Reuters

Ismail Shakil and Rami Ayyub

U.S. authorities have charged four Chinese nationals with crimes related to the smuggling of U.S.-made electronic components, including some with possible military use, to Iran, the Justice Department said on Wednesday. The Chinese nationals are accused of moving U.S. export-controlled items through China and Hong Kong to sanctioned entities affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its defense ministry, the department said in a statement.

Cyber chiefs confident 2024 election will be ‘most secure’ in history

Politico

Maggie Miller

The nation’s top officials charged with protecting U.S. elections against cyber threats say they’re convinced this year’s ballot will be safer than ever — even if foreign nations try to interfere. “Americans should have confidence in the integrity of our election infrastructure because of the enormous amount of work that’s been done by state and local election officials, by the federal government, by vendors, by the private sector since 2016,” Jen Easterly, head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told the House Select Committee on China on Wednesday.

iPhone Under Attack: U.S. Government Issues 21 Days To Comply Warning

Forbes

Davey Winder

CISA has issued a warning concerning a high-rated vulnerability, CVE-2022-48618, which impacts devices running specific versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. The vulnerability is known to bypass pointer authentication, something that CISA warns is an attack vector for malicious actors that poses “significant risks to the federal enterprise.” However, that warning extends beyond just Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies, according to CISA, which “strongly urges all organizations” to make a timely response to the issue.

CISA and FBI call for security to be baked into SOHO routers

Cyber Daily

David Hollingworth

Both the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI have released a new Secure By Design document, this time addressing the makers of SOHO – or small office/home office – devices. In particular, the document addresses router manufacturers following the widespread exploitation of such devices by the Chinese government-backed threat actor known as Volt Typhoon.

Cyberattacks on Guam could sap US forces in Indo-Pacific, Nakasone says

Defense News

Colin Demarest

Successful Chinese cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in Guam or other Indo-Pacific footholds could cripple U.S. military capabilities in the region, the leader of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command said. Guam is a key outpost for U.S. forces in the increasingly competitive area, where Washington thinks a fight with Beijing could erupt.

Sri Lanka's controversial internet safety law comes into force

BBC

Kelly Ng

Sri Lanka's draconian law to regulate online content has come into force, in a move rights groups say is aimed at stifling freedom of speech. The Online Safety Act gives a government commission broad powers to assess and remove "prohibited" content. Authorities said it would help fight cybercrime, but critics say it suppresses dissent ahead of elections.

Russian spies impersonating Western researchers in ongoing hacking campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Hackers working for Russia’s intelligence services are impersonating researchers and academics in an ongoing campaign to gain access to their colleagues’ email accounts, according to messages and files seen by Recorded Future News and independently analyzed by two cybersecurity companies. Keir Giles, the British author of “Russia's War on Everybody” and a consulting fellow at the Chatham House think tank, shared with Recorded Future News several suspect emails sent by accounts purporting to be fellow researchers.

Ukraine warns military personnel of Russian APT28 phishing campaign

Cyber Daily

Daniel Croft

The Ukrainian National Cyber Security Coordination Centre has issued a warning to its military personnel, telling them to be cautious of the phishing campaign. “Amidst the lack of success on the battlefield, Russia is stepping up its cyber espionage efforts and continuing to try to gain access to Ukraine‘s military situational awareness and command and control systems by stealing military personnel‘s credentials,” said the NCSCC in a statement on LinkedIn.

UK law could ban Apple security updates across the world in an 'unprecedented overreach'

TechRadar

Allisa James

Apple is no stranger to controversy, especially involving government bodies. But a new proposal could aim to be “unprecedented” in its reach over the tech giant. Several amendments to the UK’s Investigatory Powers Act have been proposed, one that would require Apple (and any other company) to “notify UK officials of any updates they planned to make that could restrict the UK government's access to this data, including any updates impacting users outside the UK,” according to Ars Technica.

More than half of UK undergraduates say they use AI to help with essays

The Guardian

Richard Adams

More than half of undergraduates say they consult artificial intelligence programmes to help with their essays, while schools are trialling its use in the classroom. A survey of more than 1,000 UK undergraduates, conducted by the Higher Education Policy Institute, found 53% were using AI to generate material for work they would be marked on.

Journalists, activists targeted in Jordan with Israeli-made Pegasus spyware

Al Jazeera

The mobile phones of more than 30 people in Jordan, including journalists, lawyers and activists, were hacked with the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware over several years, a new investigation has found. The joint investigation, conducted by the Access Now internet advocacy group, the Citizen Lab rights group and other partners, highlighted on Thursday at least 35 cases of people who were targeted with the software, which is made by Israel’s NSO Group. Most of the cases dated from 2020 to late 2023.

Dozens in Jordan targeted by authorities using NSO spyware, report finds

The Guardian

Stephanie Kirchgaessner

About three dozen journalists, lawyers and human rights workers in Jordan have been targeted by authorities using powerful spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group amid a broad crackdown on press freedoms and political participation, according to a report by the advocacy group Access Now.

Civil society in Jordan under assault by NSO’s Pegasus spyware

The Record by Recorded Future

Dina Temple-Raston

An investigation based on interviews, documents and forensic analysis reveals new evidence that the phones of some three dozen journalists, human rights advocates and lawyers in Jordan were infected with Pegasus spyware.

Starlink ordered to halt services

Samoa Observer

Matai'a Lanuola Tusani T - Ah Tong

The Office of the Regulator has issued an order seeking the immediate cease of the use of terminal kits and service plans provided by Starlink satellites in Samoa. The order issued this month is effective immediately and it follows allegations of unauthorised use by Starlink. It is believed that the company has not followed the required regulatory process to provide service in Samoa.

Huawei role in European 6G work risks new China-US clash

Light Reading

Iain Morris

Bouncing radio signals off unconnected objects to work out their size, shape, position and even what they are made of is all set to be the big thing in 6G. After an epic round of decision making that happened last June in Taiwan, at a workshop organized by the 3GPP, the coordinator for mobile standards, this "sensing" is on the 6G fast track and could be a commercial reality as soon as 2030.

Meta to deploy in-house custom chips this year to power AI drive - memo

Reuters

Katie Paul, Stephen Nellis and Max A. Cherney

Facebook owner Meta Platforms, opens new tab plans to deploy into its data centers this year a new version of a custom chip aimed at supporting its artificial intelligence push, according to an internal company document seen by Reuters on Thursday. The chip, a second generation of an in-house silicon line Meta announced last year, could help to reduce Meta's dependence on the Nvidia, opens new tab chips that dominate the market and control the spiraling costs associated with running AI workloads as it races to launch AI products.

OpenAI says GPT-4 poses little risk of helping create bioweapons

Bloomberg

Rachel Metz

OpenAI’s most powerful artificial intelligence software, GPT-4, poses “at most” a slight risk of helping people create biological threats, according to early tests the company carried out to better understand and prevent potential “catastrophic” harms from its technology. For months, lawmakers and even some tech executives have raised concerns about whether AI can make it easier for bad actors to develop biological weapons, such as using chatbots to find information on how to plan an attack.

