Chinese government hackers are busily targeting water treatment plants, the electrical grid, transportation systems and other critical infrastructure inside the United States, FBI Director Chris Wray will tell House lawmakers on Wednesday in a fresh warning from Washington about Beijing's global ambitions. The Washington Post

CEOs from some of the biggest social platforms will appear before Congress on Wednesday to defend their companies against mounting criticism that they have done too little to protect kids and teens online. TechCrunch

World

Missing boxes, an email from China: How a chip shipment sparked a U.S. probe

The Wall Street Journal

Kate O'Keeffe, Heather Somerville, Yang Jie and Aruna Viswanatha

Autonomous-trucking company TuSimple facing several federal investigations, was preparing to exit the American market for China when the CEO directed his staff to ship advanced semiconductors out of the U.S. The 24 Nvidia chips, bound for a newly established subsidiary in Australia, never made it. After weeks of waiting, TuSimple executives learned in early January that the Commerce Department had stopped the shipment while the agency investigates whether the company planned ultimately to send the chips to China in violation of export controls, according to people familiar with the matter.

‘Seductive mirage’: US tech diplomat urges democracies to unite against China

The Sydney Morning Herald

Matthew Knott

China will dominate the key technologies of the 21st century unless democratic nations band together and agree to relinquish national control over digital policy, according to the United States’ top technology diplomat. Nathaniel Fick, the US ambassador at large for cyberspace and digital policy, said democracies had been caught out by allowing Chinese company Huawei to dominate the international telecommunications infrastructure landscape.

Australia

Booking.com scams that look 'so real' have surged, costing Australians thousands of dollars

ABC

Tom Williams

Australia's consumer rights watchdog has seen a sharp increase in Australians mentioning popular accommodation site Booking.com when they report experiencing or falling victim to a scam. Scam reports mentioning Booking.com significantly increased in 2023 and caused Australians to lose more than $337,000, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

USA

Chinese government hackers are busily targeting water treatment plants, the electrical grid, transportation systems and other critical infrastructure inside the United States, FBI Director Chris Wray will tell House lawmakers on Wednesday in a fresh warning from Washington about Beijing's global ambitions. Wray will say that there’s been “far too little public focus” on a cyber threat that affects “every American,” according to a copy of prepared remarks that he is to give before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

FBI Director Christopher Wray warned about the growing threat of Chinese cyberattacks against U.S. electrical grids and other infrastructure during an appearance Wednesday morning before the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. “China’s hackers are positioning on American infrastructure in preparation to wreak havoc and cause real-world harm to American citizens and communities, if or when China decides the time has come to strike,” the excerpts of Wray's prepared testimony released by the FBI said.

China-backed hacking campaigns have shown a persistent willingness to shut down U.S. critical infrastructure and incite societal panic, top U.S. officials told lawmakers during a congressional hearing Wednesday. As tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, officials worry that Beijing could wreak havoc on basic services, including access to clean water and electric power.

U.S. officials said on Wednesday they disrupted a sweeping Chinese cyber-spying operation that targeted critical American infrastructure entities and could be used against the United States in a future geopolitical crisis. The operation, conducted jointly by the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI, weeded out malicious Chinese software from a network or "botnet" of hundreds of compromised U.S. routers, both agencies said in a statement.

The U.S. government said it had disrupted a uniquely dangerous Chinese hacking operation that hijacked hundreds of infected routers and used them to covertly target American and allied critical infrastructure networks. Senior officials said Beijing is positioning itself to detonate potentially damaging cyberattacks in any future conflict.

Taylor Swift AI images prompt US bill to tackle nonconsensual, sexual deepfakes

The Guardian

Blake Montgomery

A bipartisan group of US senators introduced a bill on Tuesday that would criminalize the spread of nonconsensual, sexualized images generated by artificial intelligence. The measure comes in direct response to the proliferation of pornographic AI-made images of Taylor Swift on X, formerly Twitter, in recent days. The measure would allow victims depicted in nude or sexually explicit “digital forgeries” to seek a civil penalty against “individuals who produced or possessed the forgery with intent to distribute it” or anyone who received the material knowing it was not made with consent.

US deems more Chinese tech companies ‘military’ and a national security risk

South China Morning Post

Khushboo Razdan

The Pentagon on Wednesday labelled more than a dozen Chinese tech firms, including memory-chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC), as “military companies” that pose a national security risk to the US. Artificial intelligence companies Yitu Technology and Beijing Megvii, drone maker Chengdu JOUAV, lidar maker Hesai Technology and tech company NetPosa are also entities that operate in the United States but have ties to the Chinese military, according to the US Defence Department.

China is a greater threat to the US than Russia and that's why the CIA doubled its budget for it, agency chief says

Business Insider

Kwan Wei Kevin Tan

The CIA views China as a far bigger threat to the US than Russia and is committing more resources than ever to counter it, says agency chief William J. Burns. "While Russia may pose the most immediate challenge, China is the bigger long-term threat," Burns wrote in a Foreign Affairs op-ed published on Tuesday.

Congress confronts security risks as it seeks to expand Hill’s AI use

POLITICO

Katherine Tully-McManus

More than 100 congressional offices are already using artificial intelligence for everyday tasks — such as writing constituent correspondence, handling member scheduling and drafting legislation. And lawmakers and staff alike are hungry to find more ways to harness AI.

Washington state to develop guidelines for agencies using generative AI

The Washington Post

Hallie Golden

The governor of Washington on Tuesday called for the state to develop best practices on how agencies should use generative artificial intelligence as it continues to incorporate the technology into government operations. “It’s our duty to the public to be thorough and thoughtful in how we adopt these powerful new tools,” Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement.

Federal agencies lack insight on ransomware protections for critical infrastructure

CyberScoop

Matt Bracken

Federal agencies charged with overseeing the manufacturing, energy, health care and transportation sectors are largely in the dark on whether companies in these sectors have adopted recommended ransomware protections, a new Government Accountability Office report found. In examining the six lead agencies for those four sectors, the GAO said that “none have fully assessed the effectiveness of their support to sectors” as called out in the Department of Homeland Security’s 2013 National Infrastructure Protection Plan, nor have they “determined the extent of adoption of the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s recommended practices for addressing ransomware.”

Alleged ISIS cyber work prompts US sanctions on two Egyptian nationals

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned two Egyptian nationals for their work allegedly training members of ISIS on cybersecurity and facilitating overseas funding efforts for the group. On Tuesday, the department said Mu’min Al-Mawji Mahmud Salim and his partner Sarah Jamal Muhammad Al-Sayyid are behind Electronic Horizons Foundation (EHF) — a platform the U.S. believes is affiliated with ISIS, the militant group also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Raimondo warns Chinese EVs pose national, data security risks

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo warned that Chinese-made electric vehicles pose significant national security risks, as the Biden administration weighs additional tariffs on autos from the Asian country as well as a separate measure to protect Americans’ personal information.

Southeast Asia

The smart city revolution

Bangkok Post

Advanced technologies with secure connectivity and intelligent capabilities, coupled with enhanced collaboration fostered among policymakers, community stakeholders, and technology vendors, will empower smart cities, address digital inclusion challenges, and promote increased gender equality, according to the technology giant Huawei. This holistic approach aims to effectively tackle Thailand's pain points of the digital economy, the digital divide, and the ongoing shortage of skilled cybersecurity talents, contributing to a more inclusive and technologically advanced future in line with Huawei's mission to "unleash digital for a better future".

Europe

Europe outpacing US on quantum investment, report finds

The Next Web

Linnea Ahlgren

US-based VCs are holding tight to a large amount of cash as they navigate a capricious startup environment and investment landscape. While deemed an important enough technology to warrant export restrictions, quantum computing is not high on the list of safe investment bets, and has also suffered from the drop in funding activity. However, across the pond, things are looking brighter for the European quantum ecosystem. Globally, investment in quantum startups dropped from $2.2bn in 2022, to $1.2bn in 2023, plummeting a massive 80% in the US. However — in the EMEA region, it instead grew by 3%.

UK

Outgoing U.K. surveillance chief cites concerns with facial recognition plan

Forbes

Emma Woollacott

The U.K.'s outgoing biometrics and surveillance commissioner has highlighted ethical and technical shortcomings in the government's approach to the technology. In his final annual report, Dr Fraser Sampson, who was replaced in the role by Tony Eastaugh in December last year, highlighted plans to abolish the Surveillance Camera Code of Practice as part of the proposed Data Protection and Digital Information Bill.

Unleashing the power of cloud with containerisation

UK National Cyber Security Centre

Today we are releasing security guidance on using containerisation, so it felt like the perfect opportunity to discuss how to get the most from it, and how it fits into using a cloud platform.

NZ & Pacific Islands

US urges Pacific to keep Chinese tech out of undersea cables

The Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett and Mark Mulligan

Pacific nations are being warned against using Chinese technology to connect to Western-funded undersea cables or risk having access cut off on security grounds. Nathaniel Fick, the US envoy for cyberspace and digital policy, said the US and its allies had learnt their lessons from the rush to buy Chinese-owned Huawei and ZTE networking systems, before discovering that the security of personal and state data could be compromised.

Gender & Women in Tech

These women are shaping cybersecurity in Africa

Business Day

Boluwatife Omotayo

Women have been a minority in the cybersecurity space globally. The Cybersecurity industry worth $222.66 billion in 2023, has only 25 percent of its workforce as women. It is also important to note that African women make up 25 percent of the cybersecurity workforce on the continent and 9 percent of the cybersecurity workforce globally. These statistics go on to show that 91 percent of all cybersecurity-related jobs are done by men.

Big Tech

CEOs from some of the biggest social platforms will appear before Congress on Wednesday to defend their companies against mounting criticism that they have done too little to protect kids and teens online.

Tech bosses including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Linda Yaccarino of X are due to testify in Washington today, as concerns rise about children's mental health and safety online. Politicians say big tech companies are not doing enough to protect children from sexual exploitation. They have been debating tougher laws, and demanded executives appear to explain what has been done so far. The heads of TikTok, Discord and Snap are also due to attend.

Mark Zuckerberg and Linda Yaccarino on defensive ahead of online child protection hearing

Financial Times

Hannah Murphy

The chief executives of five of the top social media platforms, including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and Linda Yaccarino of X, are striking a defensive posture ahead of a Wednesday hearing, where Congress will grill the leaders over their perceived failure to protect children online. The hearing before the Senate judiciary committee on Capitol Hill is set to tackle growing bipartisan concerns that the social media platforms expose younger users to child predators and groomers, and provide a marketplace for child pornography. It will probably also explore rising fears over a teen mental health crisis that some researchers and politicians have attributed to social media use.

Anti-China TikTok panic derailed the Senate’s big tech child safety hearing

VICE

Jordan Pearson

Lawmakers grilled Big Tech executives on Wednesday in a congressional hearing that was supposed to be focused on the issue of child safety. But as parents stood behind the executives, holding photos of children that they said had died due to social media-related issues, the hearing frequently took bizarre turns into panic over TikTok’s Chinese parent company and the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Tiktok struggles to protect U.S. data from its China parent

The Wall Street Journal

Georgia Wells

TikTok said it has spent $1.5 billion building an operation intended to convince U.S. lawmakers that the popular video-sharing app is safe. TikTok executives publicly promised to voluntarily wall-off American user data and bring in engineers and third parties to certify the app’s algorithm delivered content without interference from China, where its parent company, ByteDance, is located.

Artificial Intelligence

Microsoft’s and Google’s AI plans clouded by concerns of rising costs

Financial Times

Camilla Hodgson and Tabby Kinder

Investor buzz about Big Tech’s financial gains from generative artificial intelligence was damped after Microsoft and Google warned of more large costs this year in the arms race to develop cutting-edge AI products. Strong quarterly results from the rival tech giants on Tuesday failed to persuade investors that growth will keep up with the massive investments they plan to make in data centres and servers this year to deliver generative AI.

OpenAI says mysterious chat histories resulted from account takeover

ArsTechnica

Dan Goodin

OpenAI officials say that the ChatGPT histories a user reported result from his ChatGPT account being compromised. The unauthorized logins came from Sri Lanka, an Open AI representative said. The user said he logs into his account from Brooklyn, New York.

ByteDance CEO berates staff for reacting too slowly to ChatGPT, new tech trends

South China Morning Post

Coco Feng

The chief executive of ByteDance, owner of TikTok and its mainland sibling Douyin, berated employees for “not being sensitive enough” to the emergence of new technologies such as ChatGPT.

China's live streaming factories are bleak. Now TikTok wants to open one in the U.S.

Mashable

Elizabeth de Luna

According to The Information, TikTok plans to open studios in major cities, where creators can host shopping livestreams on the platform. This move follows the widespread addition and adoption of TikTok Shop in 2023, the app's e-commerce element.

Using A.I., Hollywood agency and tech start-up aim to protect artists

The New York Times

Nicole Sperling

The talent agency WME announced a partnership with the technology firm Vermillio on Tuesday that it hopes will protect its clients from having their likenesses misused through artificial intelligence technology. Vermillio has created a platform, Trace ID, that could insulate WME clients from thefts of their likeness and intellectual property by using A.I. technology to track images. The partnership will also look for ways to use the technology to allow clients to monetize their likeness and image themselves.

Law enforcement braces for flood of child sex abuse images generated by A.I.

The New York Times

Eileen Sullivan

Law enforcement officials are bracing for an explosion of material generated by artificial intelligence that realistically depicts children being sexually exploited, deepening the challenge of identifying victims and combating such abuse. The concerns come as Meta, a primary resource for the authorities in flagging sexually explicit content, has made it tougher to track criminals by encrypting its messaging service.

Fake news YouTube creators target Black celebrities with AI-generated misinformation

NBC News

Kat Tenbarge

YouTube videos using a mix of artificial intelligence-generated and manipulated media to create fake content have flooded the platform with salacious disinformation about dozens of Black celebrities, including rapper and record executive Sean “Diddy” Combs, TV host Steve Harvey, actor Denzel Washington and Bishop T.D. Jakes.

Meta used copyright to protect its AI model, but argues against the law for everyone else

Business Insider

Kali Hays

Meta argues strongly that copyright law shouldn't apply when online content is being used for free to build AI models. Unless the content in question belongs to Meta. The company formerly known as Facebook is investing heavily in AI, releasing models and generative AI tools to catch up with the explosive popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Misc

Tesla electric car hacked twice for $US200,000 in cybersecurity competition

Drive

Ethan Cardinal

A team of hackers has won $US200,000 ($AU305,000) for hacking a Tesla's modem and infotainment system during a competition designed to identify technical weaknesses in automotive electronic products. The event – part of the Zero Day Initiative run by cybersecurity giant Trend Micro – offers coders financial rewards for discovering and alerting technology companies of software vulnerabilities in their products, before they are exploited for malicious purposes.

Research

2024 AI Policy Forecast

CSIS

Gregory C. Allen and Georgia Adamson

The Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies’ 2024 AI Policy Forecast reviews macro developments in artificial intelligence in 2023 and presents the Wadhwani Center’s top policy issues to monitor in 2024. The report covers a wide range of topics pertinent to AI, from international governance efforts to semiconductor export controls, with the aim of giving readers a comprehensive understanding of the key developments in 2023 and how they inform critical policy debates in 2024.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.