A Chinese influence campaign, Spamouflage, utilises A.I.-generated images to exacerbate negative narratives around the U.S. presidential race. The campaign aims to sow discontent among American voters by highlighting issues like urban decay, homelessness, and drug abuse. Additionally, it seeks to portray the U.S. as chaotic to international audiences. The New York Times

Several members of Congress are considering shutting their doors to meetings with lobbying firms representing Chinese military-linked companies. The move follows the circulation of a photo on Capitol Hill listing such firms, including those representing DJI and Hesai Group. Congress is increasingly wary of engaging with lobbyists tied to Chinese military interests. POLITICO

The Tech Transparency Project report reveals that X, formerly Twitter, potentially violates U.S. sanctions by accepting subscription payments from entities barred in the U.S. This includes terrorist groups and state-run media from Iran and Russia. Despite official terms prohibiting this, 28 sanctioned accounts had premium features. The New York Times

Australia

New AUKUS legislation rings alarm bells at defence firms, universities

Australian Financial Review

Andrew Tillett

Defence contractors and universities have sounded the alarm on key AUKUS legislation, warning that new controls on military technology will hamper their ability to sell products to, or collaborate with, researchers outside the US and UK. The bill is being considered by parliament’s influential intelligence and security committee now.

At least six banks affected by network outages, with payments, transfers and account access hit

ABC News

Emilia Terzon

The customers of at least six Australian financial institutions were experiencing issues with payments and banking on Thursday, as investigations continued into the root of the problem. The bank access issues appeared to start on Thursday morning, with customers reporting they couldn't properly access their banking apps.

China

Chinese influence campaign pushes disunity before U.S. election, study says

The NewYork Times

Tiffany Hsu

A long-running network of accounts, known as Spamouflage, is using A.I.-generated images to amplify negative narratives involving the presidential race. A Chinese influence campaign that has tried for years to boost Beijing’s interests is now using artificial intelligence and a network of social media accounts to amplify American discontent and division ahead of the U.S. presidential election, according to a new report.

Pro-CCP ‘Spamouflage’ network pivoting to focus on US Presidential Election

Institute for Strategic Dialogue

Elise Thomas

In a year when almost half of the world’s population will be asked to go to the polls, arguably no election will be more globally consequential than the US Presidential election in November. Foreign interference in the elections of 2016 and the roiling domestic divisions of 2020 will cast a long shadow over the race in 2024.

China’s VPN usage nearly doubles amid internet censorship

VOA

Evie Steele

Last year, VPN usage in China nearly doubled, according to data from IT education news outlet Techopedia, this despite the country’s strict regime of internet controls of everything from overseas websites to online games. China’s “Great Firewall” is one of the world’s most comprehensive internet censorship regimes, preventing citizens from accessing websites like Instagram, Wikipedia and YouTube, as well most major news organizations including VOA.

How the internet pushed China’s New Year red packet tradition to the extreme

MIT Technology Review

Zeyi Yang

If you ask any child in China what’s the most exciting thing about welcoming another year, they are likely to answer: the red packets. It’s a festive tradition: During the holidays, people give out red envelopes full of cold hard cash to young members of the family. You can reliably get cash gifts every year until you graduate from school and start working full-time.

USA

Lawmakers weigh blacklist for firms lobbying for Chinese military-linked companies

POLITICO

Daniel Lippman and Citlin Oprysko

Several members of Congress are considering closing their doors entirely to meetings with lobbying firms that represent companies linked to the Chinese military. The ban lawmakers are considering would include firms that represent Chinese companies on the Pentagon’s so-called 1260H entity list, even if they’re trying to meet to discuss American clients — a potentially massive upheaval, given that several of the firms are among the most lucrative in town.

Intelligence about Russia puts focus on new U.S. Satellite push

The NewYork Times

Erik Lipton

The Pentagon is in the early stages of a program to put constellations of smaller and cheaper satellites into orbit to counter space-based threats of the sort being developed by Russia and China. Hours after the news broke on Wednesday that the United States had picked up worrisome intelligence about Russia’s capacity to strike American satellites, the Pentagon sent a missile-tracking system into orbit, part of a vast new effort to bolster the military’s growing presence in space.

Cyberattacks on hospitals are likely to increase, putting lives at risk, experts warn

Associated Press

Amanda Seiz

Cybersecurity experts are warning that hospitals around the country are at risk for attacks like the one that is crippling operations at a premier Midwestern children’s hospital, and that the U.S. government is doing too little prevent such breaches. The assailants often operate from American adversaries such as Russia, North Korea and Iran, where they enjoy big payouts from their victims and face little prospect of ever being punished.

New York City sues social media companies for negligence, public nuisance

Axios

Ashley Gold

New York City filed a lawsuit against TikTok, Meta, Snap and Google's YouTube to hold the companies accountable "for fueling the nationwide youth mental health crisis," NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. The lawsuit, filed in California Superior Court by the City of New York, the New York Department of Education and New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, alleges that companies intentionally manipulate and addict younger users, keeping them on their platforms.

Designating persons tied to network smuggling U.S. technology to central bank of Iran

US Department of State

The United States is today designating four entities and three individuals tied to a network facilitating the illegal export of U.S. goods and technology to end users in Iran, including the Central Bank of Iran. The Central Bank of Iran has played a critical role in providing financial and technological support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force and Hizballah, both foreign terrorist organizations and key drivers of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Chinese technology company lashes back at US claims it has ties to military

ABC News

Elaine Kurtenbach

A Nasdaq-listed Chinese technology company that makes parts for self-driving vehicles has threatened to sue the U.S. government after it was included in a list of companies the Pentagon says have links to the Chinese military. Hesai Technology’s core product is LiDAR road sensing equipment, used in passenger and commercial vehicles, autonomous driving vehicles, delivery robots and other applications. It was among 17 companies the U.S. Department of Defense recently added to its list of companies it considers “Chinese military companies.”

North Asia

Cyberattacks spiked day before vote

Taipei Times

Jake Chung

China-affiliated cyberattacks against Taiwan jumped in the 24 hours before Taiwan’s presidential and legislative elections on Jan. 13, a report released on Tuesday by US cybersecurity firm Trellix found. The report titled Cyberattack on Democracy: Escalating Cyber Threats Immediately Ahead of Taiwan’s 2024 Presidential Election said that malicious cyberactivity targeting Taiwan had jumped from 1,758 detections on Jan. 11 to more than 4,300 on Jan. 12. The reason behind the activity and its success remains to be determined, the report said.

Operator of Line app reports 79,000 more cases of data breach

NHK

The operator of the Line messaging app says more than 510,000 items of personal data are suspected to have been leaked from its system, far above the initially announced figure. Line Yahoo, or LY Corporation, said in November that about 440,000 items may have been breached apparently due to a cyberattack on the subcontrator system of its South Korean affiliate, Naver.

Southeast Asia

Fraud losses increasing in India, finds study

The Economic Times

Rica Bhattacharyya

There has been a significant upswing in fraudulent activities in India in recent times, according to a study conducted by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by global information services provider Experian. The findings reveal that year-on-year fraud losses are increasing for nearly two-thirds (64%) of respondents, with financial services organisations reporting the biggest increase in losses.

Europe

EU mulls easing merger rules for telecoms, Big Tech to help pay network costs

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

EU regulators may ease their rules against mobile telecoms mergers and broaden telecoms rules to get Big Tech and others to help fund the rollout of 5G, according to a European Commission document seen by Reuters. Deutsche Telekom, opens new tab, Orange , opens new tab, Telefonica , opens new tab and Telecom Italia , opens new tab have long lobbied EU antitrust regulators to loosen rules that frown on mergers that reduce the number of mobile operators from four to three unless substantial remedies are offered.

Financial firms expect big changes from European cyber rules

The Wall Street Journal

Catherine Stupp

Financial firms and their technology suppliers will need to put in a lot of work to comply with a European cybersecurity law set to take effect early next year. The law has attracted attention because it requires companies to make significant changes to how they manage risks. It applies to large and small technology suppliers or service companies such as cloud-computing providers.

Middle East

Serbia, UAE, Sign MoU closening cooperation on Artificial Intelligence

Balkan Insight

Katarina Baletic

Serbia and the United Arab Emirates, UAE, signed on Tuesday a Memorandum of Understanding on the development and application of artificial intelligence, AI, as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai. Serbian PM Ana Brnabic, who attended the signing, said the MoU meant “even closer cooperation between Serbia and the UAE in the field of development and application of AI.

Israel says it will allow UAE field hospital in Gaza Strip to use Elon Musk's Starlink

Axios

Barak Ravid

Israel will allow a United Arab Emirates field hospital in the Gaza Strip to use Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said on Wednesday. Starlink will also be available to certain local authorities and governmental bodies in Israel. "Starlink's entry into Israel will enable advanced satellite communication in routine and during times of emergency," Karhi added.

Big Tech

Terrorists are paying for check marks on X, report says

The New York Times

Kate Conger

The report shows that X has accepted payments for subscriptions from entities barred from doing business in the United States, a potential violation of sanctions. The report, by the Tech Transparency Project, a nonprofit focused on accountability for large technology companies, shows that X, formerly known as Twitter, has taken payments from accounts that include Hezbollah leaders, Houthi groups, and state-run media outlets in Iran and Russia.

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi’s senate grilling on China ties could ‘undermine’ US image: Singapore envoy

South China Morning Post

Khushboo Razdan

Weeks after Singaporeans were left fuming from an American lawmaker’s grilling of TikTok’s CEO over his nationality and links to China’s Communist Party, the island nation’s top envoy in Washington has suggested the line of questioning went too far and could tarnish perceptions of the US.

YouTube livestreamers made money ‘Hunting’ for migrants along the US border

WIRED

David Gilbert

Far-right extremists have spent the past week harassing and threatening migrants on the United States border with Mexico while making money by livestreaming it on YouTube and Rumble. YouTube told WIRED that it terminated Fulfer and Felix’s accounts after WIRED asked about the livestreamers, but it did not take action on Yarbery’s account. All of Yarbery’s videos, YouTube said, were set to private by the account holder. Yarbery has also created a backup channel, and told his followers in a YouTube chat where they could continue to follow him on the platform.

US-China tech war: Dutch chip tool giant ASML says geopolitics, new export curbs remain risks

South China Morning Post

ASML, the largest supplier of equipment to computer chip makers, said on Wednesday that geopolitical tensions and any expansion of a US-led campaign to restrict its exports to China remain business risks. Following a US-led campaign to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances, ASML has been restricted from selling its most advanced extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography tool line in China since 2019 and has never sold an EUV tool there.

Artificial Intelligence

AI could disrupt the election. Congress is running out of time to respond

CNN

Brian Fung

Artificial intelligence is already sowing chaos and confusion in US elections — from a bogus robocall impersonating President Joe Biden to a falsified hot-mic recording apparently designed to torpedo a Chicago mayoral campaign. The country urgently needs new laws to prevent deepfakes and other AI-created misinformation from overwhelming elections at an unprecedented scale, policy experts and US lawmakers warn.

‘I died that day’—AI brings back voices of children killed in shootings

The Wall Street Journal

Joanna Stern

Grieving parents made these audio deepfakes to stir the emotions of lawmakers. But they also mark a new era for artificial intelligence. Lawmakers are starting to get calls from a surprising group of kids—dead ones.

NIST researchers suggest historical precedent for ethical AI research

NIST

A research paper suggests that a watershed report on ethical treatment of human subjects would translate well as a basis for ethical research in AI. This 1979 work, the Belmont Report, has its findings codified in federal regulations, which apply to government-funded research. Applying the Belmont Report’s principles to human subjects in AI research could bring us closer to trustworthy and responsible use of AI.

Research

Government acquisition of cyber technologies

RAND

Chad Heitzenrater , et al.

Effective and efficient cyber acquisition has proven to be a challenge for government organizations, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Like most organizations, CISA approaches acquisition by seeking to understand an organization's needs and managing risks.

