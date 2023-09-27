Good morning. It's Thursday 28th September.

US intelligence agencies are getting their own ChatGPT-style tool to sift through an avalanche of public information for clues. The Central Intelligence Agency is preparing to roll out a feature akin to OpenAI Inc.’s now-famous program that will use artificial intelligence to give analysts better access to open-source intelligence, according to agency officials. The CIA’s Open-Source Enterprise division plans to provide intelligence agencies with its AI tool soon. Bloomberg

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has removed the ability for people to report a tweet for containing misleading information just weeks before a referendum on an Indigenous voice to parliament in Australia. Since 2021, users on X in countries including the US, Australia and South Korea had been able to flag tweets that they believed contained misleading information for review by staff at the company – separate to other processes the company has in place to report abuse or hate speech. The Guardian

The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and affiliated Hindu nationalist groups have been in the global vanguard of using social media for political aims — to advance their ideology and cement their grip over the world’s largest electoral democracy. Central to the success of the BJP, a party with 180 million members, is a massive messaging machine built on top of U.S. social media platforms. The Washington Post

ASPI

Hate speech doesn’t belong in misinformation laws: TikTok

Australian Financial Review

Nick Bonyhady

Social video site TikTok has urged the government to exclude hate speech from its planned crackdown on online misinformation but the Australian Strategic Policy Institute wants the rules to go further. The federal government released a draft law in June to give the Australian Communications and Media Authority power to enforce misinformation standards on sites such as Facebook and TikTok via industry codes. ASPI, a TikTok critic that has found several misinformation campaigns across social media sites, instead wants the proposed laws strengthened, including by giving authorities the power to effectively ban sites that threaten national security.

China

China’s economic malaise hits efforts to raise $41bn chip fund

Financial Times

Qianer Liu and Cheng Leng

The most ambitious funding round launched to date by China to support its semiconductor industry is struggling in the initial phases to raise its target of Rmb300bn ($41bn), with the difficult economic climate being blamed, according to three people familiar with the situation. Beijing recently approved a third round for the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known as the Big Fund, which has been instrumental in propelling the chip industry’s growth since it was established in 2014 and has served as a key tool in President Xi Jinping’s drive towards technological self-sufficiency.

China lists mobile app stores that comply with new rule, but Apple missing

Reuters

Josh Ye

China's cyberspace regulator released on Wednesday names of the first batch of mobile app stores that have completed filing business details to regulators, signalling it has begun to enforce new rules that expand its oversight of mobile apps. A total of 26 app stores operated by companies including Tencent, Huawei, Ant Group, Baidu, Xiaomi and Samsung have submitted filings to the authority, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.

From AI to to data leaks, cyber dangers threaten China’s infrastructure, state security chief warns

South China Morning Post

Liu Zhen

China faces a growing risk of cyberattack, data leaks, disinformation and AI-driven cognitive warfare, the country’s state security chief has warned. State Security Minister Chen Yixin sounded the alarm in an article published on Tuesday in China Internet and Information, the official journal of the Cyberspace Administration of China. “Our biggest hidden risk is that our critical basic information infrastructure can be vulnerable to attack,” Chen wrote in the article “Strengthening National Security Governance in the Digital Era”.

USA

U.S. to propose military AI norms at U.N. next month

Nikkei Asia

Ryo Nakamura

The U.S. is expected to pursue a resolution on international norms for artificial intelligence in weapon systems in a key United Nations committee next month, looking to lead global rulemaking, a senior State Department official told Nikkei. "There's a recognition that we need to really try to, at minimum, develop some norms, because there's nothing that's out there right now," Bonnie Jenkins, the department's top diplomat for arms control and international security, said of military AI rules in a recent interview with Nikkei.

US, Japan say ‘BlackTech’ Chinese gov’t hackers exploiting routers during attacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A sophisticated hacking group tied to the government of China is exploiting routers in attacks on a variety of organizations, cybersecurity agencies in the United States and Japan warned Wednesday. The activity was attributed to a group called BlackTech, which has been launching attacks since 2010, according to the FBI, National Security Agency, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Japan National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity.

US restricts imports from three more Chinese companies tied to forced labor

Reuters

Doina Chiacu and Karen Freifeld

The United States restricted imports from three more Chinese companies on Tuesday as part of an effort to eliminate goods made with the forced labor of Uyghur minorities from the U.S. supply chain. Xinjiang Tianmian Foundation Textile Co Ltd, Xinjiang Tianshan Wool Textile Co. Ltd and Xinjiang Zhongtai Group Co. Ltd were added to the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act Entity List, according to a government posting, bringing the total number of entities on the list to 27.

US to indefinitely extend China waiver for South Korean chipmakers, Yonhap reports

Reuters

Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

The U.S. is expected to indefinitely extend a waiver granted to South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix on needing licenses to bring U.S. chip equipment into China, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday. The U.S. Commerce Department has discussed details with the South Korean chipmakers on which equipment could be used in China, said Yonhap, citing unnamed sources, adding that the U.S. would make related announcements as early as this week.

TikTok employees say executive moves to U.S. show China parent’s influence

The Wall Street Journal

Georgia Wells

The ByteDance executives have taken on roles overseeing swaths of TikTok’s advertising business, human resources, monetization, business marketing and products related to advertising and e-commerce initiatives. Some have brought teams from Beijing. The moves have concerned some U.S.-based TikTok employees, who have complained internally to high-level TikTok managers, according to current and former employees familiar with the discussions. The TikTok employees say they are worried that the appointments show ByteDance plays a greater role in TikTok’s operations than TikTok has disclosed publicly.

FCC announces plans to reinstate net neutrality

TechCrunch

Devin Coldewey

Net neutrality is back on the menu, citizens. After a long, long battle ending in eventual defeat during Trump’s presidency, the FCC is set to reinstate rules that broadband providers must treat all traffic equally, giving no sweetheart deals to business partners or their own services. The effort to revive this popular rule was announced in a speech at the National Press Club by FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, who was one of the original rule’s champions over a decade ago.

Rising cyberattacks on schools put students at risk

The Hill

Lexi Lonas

Cyberattacks on schools put students in a dangerous position as many struggle to understand the specific risks after an attack. Education has become the fifth most targeted industry for data breaches, according to a recent report from Nord Security, with U.S. schools experiencing a sharp increase in hacks in recent years. American children typically lack the financial data often sought in a cyber strike, but experts warn about the potential for long-term identity theft and emotional distress these events can leave behind, in addition to interfering with directly with classes.

Impact of the IoT Trust Mark on cybersecurity in the United States

Forbes

Emil Sayegh

The rapid proliferation of Internet of Things devices has long been a critical cybersecurity topic, appearing at the forefront of technology ecosystem discussions. To address concerns surrounding IoT security, the US government recently introduced the long-awaited “Cyber Trust Mark.” This landmark initiative establishes a comprehensive labeling program that empowers consumers to make informed decisions about the security of their IoT devices.

Southeast Asia

Philippines state health org struggling to recover from ransomware attack

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The government organization that manages the universal healthcare system of the Philippines has struggled to recover from a ransomware incident that forced it to take several websites and portals offline. On Friday morning, officials from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation said they discovered an information security incident and immediately began an investigation into the situation with the help of several other government agencies. The government-owned entity provides a national health insurance program for the country’s 114 million citizens.

South & Central Asia

Inside the vast digital campaign by Hindu nationalists to inflame India

The Washington Post

Gerry Shih

The BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and affiliated Hindu nationalist groups have been in the global vanguard of using social media for political aims — to advance their ideology and cement their grip over the world’s largest electoral democracy. They have perfected the spread of inflammatory, often false and bigoted material on an industrial scale, earning both envy and condemnation beyond India’s borders. Central to the success of the BJP, a party with 180 million members, is a massive messaging machine built on top of U.S. social media platforms.

Europe

E.U. law sets the stage for a clash over disinformation

The New York Times

Steven Lee Myers

As Slovakia heads toward an election on Saturday, the country has been inundated with disinformation and other harmful content on social media sites. What is different now is a new European Union law that could force the world’s social media platforms to do more to fight it — or else face fines of up to 6 percent of a company’s revenue. The law, the Digital Services Act, is intended to force social media giants to adopt new policies and practices to address accusations that they routinely host — and, through their algorithms, popularize — corrosive content. If the measure is successful, as officials and experts hope, its effects could extend far beyond Europe, changing company policies in the United States and elsewhere.

Big Tech

X/Twitter scraps feature letting users report misleading information

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has removed the ability for people to report a tweet for containing misleading information just weeks before a referendum on an Indigenous voice to parliament in Australia. Since 2021, users on X in countries including the US, Australia and South Korea had been able to flag tweets that they believed contained misleading information for review by staff at the company – separate to other processes the company has in place to report abuse or hate speech.

Elon Musk wins US Space Force contract for Starshield

Bloomberg

Anthony Capaccio

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has received its first contract from the US Space Force to provide customized satellite communications for the military under the company’s new Starshield program, extending the provocative billionaire’s role as a defense contractor. Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is competing with 15 companies, including Viasat Inc., for $900 million in work orders through 2028 under the Space Force’s new “Proliferated Low Earth Orbit” contracts program, which is tapping into communications services of satellites orbiting from 100 miles to 1,000 miles (160 kilometers to 1,600 kilometers) above Earth.

Meta launches AI chatbots for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle and Hannah Murphy

Meta is launching artificial intelligence-driven persona chatbots across Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp and giving developers the power to create their own versions of AI assistants, as the US tech giant seeks to drive engagement on its platforms. At its Connect developer conference on Wednesday, Meta unveiled an AI assistant that will be able to search for answers to users’ questions through a partnership with Microsoft’s Bing, as well as AI image generation.

Lina Khan vs. Jeff Bezos: This is big tech’s real cage match

The New York Times

David Streitfeld

Jeff Bezos made his fortune with one truly big idea: What if a retailer did everything possible to make customers happy? Lina Khan made her reputation with a very different idea: What if pleasing the customer was not enough? The Federal Trade Commission, now run by Ms. Khan after her stunning rise from policy wonk to policy player, filed suit against Amazon on Tuesday in federal court in Seattle. The suit accused Amazon of being a monopolist that used unfair and illegal tactics to maintain its power. Amazon said the suit was “wrong on the facts and the law.”

Artificial Intelligence

AI-made images mean seeing is no longer believing

The Guardian

Chris Stokel-Walker

A strange thing happened last week when you searched for “tank man” on Google. Tap on image results and instead of the usual photos of Tiananmen Square in Beijing, and the iconic image of a brave protester staring down a convoy of tanks that was captured in 1989, the first result was the same historic moment – but from a different point of view.

The new ChatGPT can ‘see’ and ‘talk.’ Here’s what it’s like.

The New York Times

Kevin Roose

On Monday, ChatGPT’s maker, OpenAI, announced that it was giving the popular chatbot the ability to “see, hear and speak” with two new features. The first is an update that allows ChatGPT to analyze and respond to images. You can upload a photo of a bike, for example, and receive instructions about how to lower the seat, or get recipe suggestions based on a photo of the contents of your refrigerator. The second is a feature that allows users to speak to ChatGPT and get responses delivered in a synthetic A.I. voice, the way you might talk with Siri or Alexa.

Misc

The maker of ShotSpotter is buying the world’s most infamous predictive policing tech

WIRED

Dhruv Mehrotra and Dell Cameron

SoundThinking, the company behind the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter, is quietly acquiring staff, patents, and customers of the firm that created the notorious predictive policing software PredPol, WIRED has learned. In an August earnings call, SoundThinking CEO Ralph Clark announced to investors that the company was negotiating an agreement to acquire parts of Geolitica—formerly called PredPol—and transition its customers to SoundThinking’s own “patrol management” solution.

Jobs

Cyber, Technology & Security Centre Coordinator

ASPI CTS

ASPI Cyber, Technology & Security Centre has an outstanding early career role for a talented and proactive individual to support senior staff on program and research coordination and strategic engagement. We are looking for a highly organised, team-oriented, enthusiastic individual to join a dynamic and proactive team. The person we seek will be practical and able to use their initiative to create opportunities and solve problems. This role will suit candidates with experience in events coordination and project management, and an interest in foreign policy and/or national security.

