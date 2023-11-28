Good morning. It's Wednesday 29th November.

Australia

Sexual health and fertility details leaked in ACL data breach

Australian Financial Review

Paul Smith

ASX-listed pathology provider Australian Clinical Labs faces potentially millions of dollars in fines for failing to protect sensitive financial and health data, such as patient screening for sexually transmitted diseases, when its customers’ data was stolen in a 2022 cyberattack.

Elon Musk’s X is betting that Australia is too weak to protect its elections

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Australia’s tech industry group Digital Industry Group Inc (DIGI) — which represents the biggest Silicon Valley tech companies including Google and Meta (owner of Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp) — sanctioned X, the company formerly known as Twitter, for failing to meet the group’s own rules on how member platforms must deal with misinformation and disinformation. It reveals how flimsy the pretence is that platforms run by foreign billionaires can be trusted to run themselves in a way that meets the expectations of Australia. Even when someone such as Musk has so blatantly and publicly flouted any duty of care for his platform’s users, we’re still playing catch-up.

Staff details were stolen in the hack of logistics company DP World

The Australian

Joseph Lam

A multinational logistics company that earlier this month had to shut down four of its Australian ports after it discovered it had been breached by a hacker has now confirmed the personal ­details of its staff were stolen.

China

Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing apologises for widespread service outage in China

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing has reported a widespread service breakdown affecting users across major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, according to the company and its users. The Beijing-based company apologised for the app outage late on Monday, blaming it on a “system failure” in a post published on Didi’s account on Chinese microblogging service Weibo.

USA

Senate proposes surveillance bill without FBI warrant requirement

The Record by Recorded Future News

Martin Matishak

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Tuesday introduced legislation to renew a powerful electronic spying program for a dozen more years, while eschewing some of the reforms sought by privacy advocates.

Ransomware attack forces hospitals in multiple states to divert some emergency room patients

The Hill

Tara Suter

Hospitals in multiple states have been diverting patients from their emergency rooms due to a recent cyberattack on a major health system. Ardent Health Services, a company that owns hospitals in six states, said Monday that it had been victimized by a cyber event on Thanksgiving that turned out to be a ransomware attack.

Why a Mike Johnson campaign ad is running on an Iranian website

POLITICO

Alfred Ng

A campaign ad for House Speaker Mike Johnson pops up on the website of a sanctioned Iranian company. Ads for Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries appear on a Russian porn website. Researchers at Adalytics, an ad-tracking analysis firm, were able to document dozens of examples of political and other ads appearing in inappropriate locations on the internet, thanks to an issue with Google’s advertising network.

Southeast Asia

Laos requires cell phone registration by mid-December

Radio Free Asia

RFA Lao

Laos is requiring that all of the country’s 6.45 million cell phone users register their numbers by Dec. 16 or risk losing service, citing a crackdown on online scamming and content critical of the government. The most recent deadline was announced last week at the annual meeting of the Lao National Internet Committee by Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Vilay Lakhamfong, who is also the country’s minister of public security and the internet committee’s chairman. Previously, the deadline had been extended twice before.

South & Central Asia

Inside Foxconn’s struggle to make iPhones in India

Rest of World

Viola Zhou and Nilesh Christopher

Foxconn — also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry — has been investing heavily in its iPhone factory in Sunguvarchatram. But with the factory’s higher material costs and a greater percentage of defective phones, the company has struggled to replicate the cutthroat efficiency it is known for, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ukraine - Russia

Ransomware gang broken up in Ukraine as a result of international operation

CyberScoop

AJ Vicens

Authorities in Ukraine arrested five people in recent days as part of an international investigation into ransomware attacks, Ukrainian and European authorities said Tuesday. Police in Ukraine arrested a 32-year-old man they say was the “leader” of a group, as well as “his four most active accomplices,” according to a Google translation of a statement issued by the Ukrainian Cyber Police.

Europe

Critics of Serbia’s government targeted with ‘military-grade spyware’

The Guardian

Stephanie Kirchgaessner

Critics of Serbia’s nationalist government who have documented the country’s endemic corruption were targeted with military-grade spyware earlier this year, according to new findings by security researchers.

Slovenia's largest power provider HSE hit by ransomware attack

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

Slovenian power company Holding Slovenske Elektrarne has suffered a ransomware attack that compromised its systems and encrypted files, yet the company says the incident did not disrupt electric power production.

UK

British Library hack: Customer data offered for sale on dark web

BBC

The British Library, the UK's largest, posted on X on Monday evening, saying: "Following last week's confirmation that this was a ransomware attack, we now have evidence that indicates the attackers might have copied some user data, and additional data appears to have been published on the dark web."

Africa

School spearheads China’s efforts to spread ideological influence among Africa’s ruling parties

The Globe and Mail

Kizito Makoye, Geoffrey York

Decades after defeating their colonial enemies, the former liberation parties of southern Africa have no intention of loosening their grip on power. And with help from the Chinese instructors at a new political school in Tanzania, their leaders are mapping strategy and co-ordinating plans to prolong their lengthy rule.

Middle East

Fake babies, real horror: Deepfakes from the Gaza war increase fears about AI’s power to mislead

Associated Press

David Klepper

Among images of the bombed out homes and ravaged streets of Gaza, some stood out for the utter horror: Bloodied, abandoned infants. Viewed millions of times online since the war began, these images are deepfakes created using artificial intelligence. If you look closely you can see clues: fingers that curl oddly, or eyes that shimmer with an unnatural light — all telltale signs of digital deception. The outrage the images were created to provoke, however, is all too real.

Gender & Women in Tech

Male tech conference founder is behind popular woman coding influencer account

404 Media

Samantha Cole, Jason Koebler

The “most popular coding account on Instagram” features more than a thousand photos of a woman named Julia Kirsina who is “posting no-BS coding, career, productivity tips.” But a recent scandal related to the software developer conference Devternity has led many developers to point out that the account seems to be run by Devternity’s Eduards Sizovs, who is under fire for “auto-generating” a fake woman on a list of the conference’s speakers.

Big Tech

Elon Musk boosts Pizzagate conspiracy theory that led to D.C. gunfire

The Washington Post

Drew Harwell

Elon Musk voiced support Tuesday for Pizzagate, the long-debunked conspiracy theory that led a man to fire a rifle inside a Washington, D.C., restaurant in 2016. The far-right theory, a predecessor to QAnon, alleged that the Clintons and Democratic Party leaders ran a secret satanic child sex ring in a D.C. pizzeria known as Comet Ping Pong.

Anger as some Google cloud customers locked out of files

BBC

Google Drive users have reacted angrily to a glitch leaving some unable to access files from the last six months. Google said it was investigating the issue which is affecting some users of its hugely popular cloud storage service. The problem was first reported on 22 November by a user who said their Drive had reset to a May 2023 version.

TikTok’s owner wanted to create a hit videogame. It failed.

The Wall Street Journal

Raffaele Huang

TikTok’s Chinese parent ByteDance has bet billions on videogames since 2019, setting up its own creative unit and acquiring buzzy game makers. Now it is winding down those efforts, its latest pullback from experimental forays into education, property brokering and virtual reality as it faces regulatory and economic headwinds at home and abroad.

Meta designed platforms to get children addicted, court documents allege

The Guardian

Kari Paul

Instagram and Facebook parent company Meta purposefully engineered its platforms to addict children and knowingly allowed underage users to hold accounts, according to a newly unsealed legal complaint. The complaint is a key part of a lawsuit filed against Meta by the attorneys general of 33 states in late October and was originally redacted. It alleges the social media company knew – but never disclosed – it had received millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram but only disabled a fraction of those accounts. The large number of underage users was an “open secret” at the company, the suit alleges, citing internal company documents.

Artificial Intelligence

Reports of AI ending human labour may be greatly exaggerated

European Central Bank

Stefania Albanesi, António Dias da Silva, Juan Francisco Jimeno, Ana Lamo, Alena Wabitsch

Recent advances in artificial intelligence have revived the debate about the impact of new technologies on jobs. Waves of innovation have usually been accompanied by anxiety about the future of jobs. This apprehension persists, even though history suggests that previous fears about labour becoming redundant were exaggerated. In fact, in this article we show that during the deep learning boom of the 2010s, occupations potentially more exposed to AI-enabled technologies actually increased their employment share in Europe.

Amazon introduces Q, an A.I. chatbot for companies

The New York Times

Karen Weise

On Tuesday, Amazon joined the chatbot race and announced an artificial intelligence assistant of its own: Amazon Q. The chatbot, developed by Amazon’s cloud computing division, is focused on workplaces and not intended for consumers. Amazon Q aims to help employees with daily tasks, such as summarizing strategy documents, filling out internal support tickets and answering questions about company policy.

AI summits and declarations: Symbolism or substance?

AutoNorms

Anna Nadibaidze

The UK’s AI Safety Summit, held on 1-2 November at Bletchley Park, has generated different types of responses from experts and commentators. Some praise it as a “major diplomatic breakthrough” for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, especially as he managed to get 28 signatures, including those of China, the EU, and the US, on the Bletchley Declaration—the main output of the event. Others see it as a first step towards potential future discussions on global AI governance, although with “limited progress”. But there are also reasons to be sceptical over what type of progress these kinds of events and declarations on AI safety can achieve.

The frantic battle over OpenAI shows that money triumphs in the end

The Guardian

Robert Reich

Ever since OpenAI’s ChatGPT looked to be on its way to achieving the holy grail of tech – an at-scale consumer platform that would generate billions of dollars in profits – its non-profit safety mission has been endangered by big money. Now, big money is on the way to devouring safety.

Misc

Internet use does not appear to harm mental health, study finds

Financial Times

Tim Bradshaw

A study of more than 2mn people’s internet use found no “smoking gun” for widespread harm to mental health from online activities such as browsing social media and gaming, despite widely claimed concerns that mobile apps can cause depression and anxiety.

Jobs

(Senior) Analyst /Project Manager: Indo-Pacific Centre for Hybrid Threats

ASPI

ASPI’s Cyber, Technology and Security areas is looking for a (senior) analyst / project manager to lead on designing and developing an appropriate model for an Indo-Pacific Hybrid Threats Centre. The proposed Centre will be a focal point for policy-oriented research, analyses and information on hybrid threats that affect Indo-Pacific nations - with a focus on cyber and technology-related threats.

