The financial impact on Australian businesses from CrowdStrike's IT outage could surpass $1 billion and last for weeks, according to business leaders. The outage, caused by a faulty software update, grounded planes, closed supermarkets and caused widespread chaos for thousands of organisations and millions of people late last week. But Australian Industry Group CEO Innes Willox told The Business he expected the damage bill from the glitch to run into the billions of dollars. ABC News

US Vice President Kamala Harris became a trending topic on Chinese social media, with users betting her bid for the Democratic presidential ticket would return Donald Trump to the White House. The American election dominated the top four slots of China’s X-like Weibo platform early Monday, as China awoke to President Joe Biden’s departure from the 2024 race. Bloomberg

The European Union says it has notified Meta that its “pay or consent” model for Facebook and Instagram might violate consumer protection laws. The EU’s Consumer Protection Cooperation Network says the company has until September 1st, 2024, to propose changes to its model, which it calls “misleading” and “confusing” for users, or face potential fines. The Verge

ASPI

CrowdStrike glitch sounds a cybersecurity alarm we cannot ignore

The Strategist

Andrew Horton

The CrowdStrike incident exposed several glaring weaknesses in our current approach and has underscored the need for a fundamental shift in our cybersecurity culture. To mitigate these risks, Australia must adopt a proactive and multi-faceted approach to cybersecurity, moving beyond reactive measures and embracing a culture of resilience. Many organisations still underestimate the gravity of cyber threats, viewing them as an IT problem rather than a strategic business risk.

Cyber security means sticking with trusted, not any, providers

The Strategist

Justin Bassi and James King

The Crowdstrike software outage disrupted airlines, banks, supermarkets and other major services—causing significant inconvenience for millions of people worldwide. It has prompted many to marvel that so many global operations and organisations rely on so few cybersecurity companies—and hence a bungle at a single firm means blue screens, grounded flights and frozen financial transactions across the world. Yet the well-meaning calls to have a wider range of cybersecurity providers to avoid single points of failure overlook the fact that there aren’t a lot of truly trusted firms out there.

Australia

CrowdStrike outage tipped to leave Australian businesses with damage bill surpassing $1 billion

ABC News

Nadia Daly

The financial impact on Australian businesses from CrowdStrike's IT outage could surpass $1 billion and last for weeks, according to business leaders. The outage, caused by a faulty software update, grounded planes, closed supermarkets and caused widespread chaos for thousands of organisations and millions of people late last week. Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neill said "teething issues" stemming from the outage could last "one to two weeks". But Australian Industry Group CEO Innes Willox told The Business he expected the damage bill from the glitch to run into the billions of dollars.

Alarm over espionage, organised crime risk posed by Chinese cameras

The Australian

Rachel Baxendale

Hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of cameras manufactured by companies linked to grave human rights abuses by the Chinese government are monitoring public spaces all over Australia, and potentially providing backdoor access to footage to other bad actors. The cameras, manufactured by Chinese Communist Party-linked companies Hikvision and Dahua, were removed last year from government departments amid spyware concerns, but they remain prolific in countless other public settings.

Victorian teenager’s suicide after sextortion scam prompts call for improved education

ABC News

A shift in the way young people are taught about online safety can help prevent deaths like that of a Victorian teen who fell victim to a sextortion scam, a coroner says. Rohan Patrick Cosgriff was 17 when he was found dead at his home near Ballarat in July 2022. In his pocket there was a note that read: “I made a huge mistake. I’m sorry.” Police later discovered that in the two days before his death, the teen was a victim of sexual extortion.

Sodium-ion batteries are set to spark a renewable energy revolution – and Australia must be ready

The Conversation

Peter Newman

The extent to which renewables should dominate Australia’s energy grids is a major issue in science and politics. Solar and wind are clearly now the cheapest form of electricity. But limits to these technologies can undermine the case for a renewables-only electricity mix. The challenges posed by solar and wind generators are real. They are inherently variable, producing electricity only when the sun is shining and the wind is blowing. To ensure reliable energy supplies, grids dominated by renewables need “firming” capacity: back-up technology that can supply electricity on demand.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles slams opposition for posting AI-generated attack ad on TikTok

ABC News

Courtney Gould

The Queensland opposition has used artificial intelligence to create a fake video of Steven Miles busting a move to a popular Ne-Yo song as election campaigning in the state ramps up. The 14-second TikTok, which was marked by the LNP as AI-generated content, was posted last week, making fun of the premier for posting videos of him making his lunch.

Aussie tech company uploads ChatGPT to people’s brains

The Australian

Jared Lynch

Synchron – the Australian biotech backed by Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos – has taken its next giant leap, incorporating ChatGPT into human brains to help those with paralysis communicate with others more freely. The rival to Elon Musk’s Neurolink has partnered with OpenAI to unveil artificial intelligence-driven emotion and language predictions for patients, replacing the need for an eyetracker or voice control.

A new battleground: Why companies need a digital bodyguard

The Australian Financial Review

Ben Powell

Senior executives and employees across Australian organisations are working as a united team to create a “people-led” defence against a surge in increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks that use AI and deepfakes. Hackers are using AI to create deepfakes – highly realistic videos and audios – that impersonate employees. They are also launching phishing attacks to target individuals using personal information that AI has scraped from social media and online sources. The new cybersecurity threat and the targeting of senior executives has prompted organisations to adopt a “whole of organisation” approach to bolster defences.

China

China social media embraces Trump after Harris steps into race

Bloomberg

US Vice President Kamala Harris became a trending topic on Chinese social media, with users betting her bid for the Democratic presidential ticket would return Donald Trump to the White House. The American election dominated the top four slots of China’s X-like Weibo platform early Monday, as China awoke to President Joe Biden’s departure from the 2024 race. The “Biden exit” hashtag had been viewed 370 million times by noon, while the “Harris praising Biden” topic garnered some 57 million hits.

China drops sanctions on US communications firm in rare reversal

Bloomberg

China said it was removing sanctions on a US communications company, a rare reversal after it targeted the company over proposed arms sales to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning announced the move regarding Viasat Inc. during a regular press briefing in Beijing on Monday. She said the situation had changed since the measures were put in place, without elaborating.

USA

Cellebrite got into Trump shooter's Samsung device in just 40 minutes

The Register

Brandon Vigliarolo

Unable to access the Samsung smartphone of the deceased Trump shooter for clues, the FBI turned to a familiar – if controversial – source to achieve its goal: digital forensics tools vendor Cellebrite.Cellebrite has been used for years by law enforcement to break into locked smartphones. In this case the shooter's device was a newer model, rendering their existing Cellebrite systems useless. Undeterred, law enforcement called Cellebrite's support team, and the vendor quickly delivered an updated version of their software.

Donald Trump and Silicon Valley's billionaire elegy

WIRED

Steven Levy

What potential national disaster—one that threatens to destroy the United States—keeps you awake at night? For some it might be the climate crisis, as record heat and storms show us that the clock is approaching midnight on saving the Earth. Others are distressed by the precarious state of our democracy. Still other citizens are haunted by issues of crime, immigration, race relations, or income inequality. But if you are billionaire venture capitalists Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, apocalypse looms in another form: a proposed tax on unrealized capital gains that affects households worth more than $100 million.

Two Lockbit affiliates from Russia plead guilty in US court

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Two Russian nationals pleaded guilty on Thursday to participating in the infamous LockBit hacker group and using its ransomware to extort money from victims around the world. A 21-year-old Russian citizen, Ruslan Astamirov, and a 34-year-old Canadian-Russian, Mikhail Vasiliev, could face a maximum penalty of 25 and 45 years in prison, respectively. A sentencing date has not yet been set, the US Department of Justice said in a statement. Between 2020 and 2023, Astamirov deployed LockBit against at least 12 victims — including businesses in Virginia, Japan, France, Scotland, and Kenya — extorting $1.9 million, according to court documents. He operated under the online aliases “BETTERPAY,” “offtitan,” and “Eastfarmer.”

Delta cancels more flights as it struggles to recover from tech outage

The New York Times

Yan Zhuang

Delta Air Lines canceled more than a thousand flights on Sunday, leading Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to single out the airline as it struggles to recover three days after a global software outage disrupted the aviation industry and grounded flights globally. Mr. Buttigieg said his office had received complaints about Delta’s customer service, and warned that it must provide its customers with adequate assistance and refunds.

Biden tweets instead of talks, as Elon Musk seizes on chaotic election

The Washington Post

Cat Zakrzewski, Naomi Nix and Trisha Thadani

President Biden bypassed traditional media in making his stunning announcement that he won’t be on the 2024 ticket, instead posting a letter on X. Elon Musk immediately took a victory lap. “White House aides learned Biden was dropping out by reading X,” tweeted the billionaire social network owner. In a series of further posts in the hours after Biden’s announcement, Musk stressed the social network’s role as a direct channel to convey world events more nimbly than cable news and news sites.

Uniview investigated by US China Commission

IPVM

Conor Healy

A commission of senior US government officials investigated Uniview in its annual report on China's human rights situation to the President and Congress, placing prominent emphasis on its PRC police projects and Uyghur detection. This is a risk for Uniview, which could face sanctions or other US government action. Sanctions against Uniview have long been a subject of speculation, including by the company itself, given the substantial similarity with Dahua and Hikvision's PRC activities.

Americas

Joly tells China’s top diplomat Canada won’t ‘tolerate any form of interference in our democracy’

The Globe and Mail

Robert Fife and Steven Chase

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she didn’t soft-pedal Beijing’s interference in Canadian affairs or its human-rights record during blunt talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last week, a one-day visit aimed at reopening channels of dialogue after six years of a deep freeze in bilateral relations. Ms. Joly said China interfering in Canadian elections, setting up illegal police stations and bullying diaspora communities were all put on the table in Beijing, as were its intimidation and disinformation campaigns against members of Parliament.

North Asia

Nidec spurs pivot to AI cooling with China, Philippines production

Nikkei Asia

Kosuke Tsunoda

Japanese motor maker Nidec will expand production of cooling modules for generative AI servers to China and the Philippines as early as this fall, aiming to develop the sector into a new profit driver. Servers that host generative artificial intelligence services can generate incredible heat from the amount of data processing they perform, with the temperature of the core graphics processing unit sometimes approaching 100 degrees Celsius.

Chips and Taiwan are a new cloud for tech earnings

The Wall Street Journal

Dan Gallagher

Chip politics are no longer just the chip industry’s problem. Investors got a sharp reminder last week of just how politicized the semiconductor industry has become—especially ahead of a US presidential election. First came a report that the Biden administration is considering more severe trade restrictions to keep advanced chip manufacturing tools out of the hands of Chinese companies. Then Bloomberg Businessweek ran an interview with Donald Trump in which the former president and current Republican nominee raised doubts about whether the U.S. under his administration would defend Taiwan from China unless the island democracy starts paying for US protection.

South Korean companies affected by global IT outage, but damage less severe

Korea Pro

South Korea’s Presidential Office stated that around 10 domestic companies were affected by last week’s global IT crash caused by a flawed software update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike. The affected companies have either completed recovery or are in the process of recovery, and the damage is relatively less severe compared to other countries, according to presidential office spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon.

Japan’s copyright rules draw AI groups — and alarm from creators

Financial Times

Kana Inagaki and David Keohane

Two years ago, as AI-generated images and anime began to infiltrate social media, illustrator Momoji Mokume despaired that Japan was turning into “a paradise for copyright infringement and machine learning”. During that period, global tech industry executives including Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg and OpenAI’s Sam Altman flocked to Tokyo to meet Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, lured to the huge potential of AI in an economy confronting ageing demographics and chronic labour shortage. OpenAI later chose Tokyo for its first Asia office.

South Korea court to decide on arrest warrant for Kakao founder

Reuters

A South Korean court began reviewing on Monday a prosecution request for a warrant to arrest Brian Kim, the billionaire founder of tech giant Kakao, opens new tab, on accusations of stock manipulation during a 2023 acquisition. It is the latest legal twist for Kakao after the company and an executive went on trial last year for alleged wrongdoing during the same acquisition.

Huawei sues Taiwan's MediaTek over alleged patent infringement

Nikkei Asia

Cheng Ting-fang and Lauly Li

Huawei Technologies is suing Taiwanese mobile chip developer MediaTek over alleged infringement of its intellectual property patents, the latest example of the Chinese company's efforts to increase its collection of licensing fees and royalties. Huawei, which holds patents for many key mobile technologies, filed the suit in a Chinese district court. MediaTek, the world's top developer of chips used in smartphones and other mobile devices, confirmed the case in a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday and said it would have no significant impact on the chipmaker, but declined to comment further on the matter.

Southeast Asia

Indonesia launches nickel, tin online tracking system

Channel New Asia

Indonesia launched on Monday an online system to track movements of nickel and tin from mines to domestic processing facilities to improve accountability and government revenue, authorities said. The system, known as SIMBARA, was first implemented in 2022 to track coal, with a plan to widen its use to other minerals.

From palm oil to data: Malaysia builds AI hub on Singapore’s doorstep

Financial Times

Mercedes Ruehl

In what were once wild jungle and palm oil plantations in southern Malaysia, the likes of TikTok, Nvidia and Microsoft are racing to install the building blocks of the digital economy: data centres. Billions of dollars are being invested in the state of Johor, just a few kilometres from Singapore, by companies taking advantage of cheaper land and more abundant energy for computer infrastructure while staying close to south-east Asia’s biggest financial centre.

Ukraine-Russia

Hackers are using fake drone contracts to infect Ukrainian defense enterprises

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Ukrainian defense enterprises have again become a target of hackers who sent them malicious emails disguised as drone procurement contracts, according to a recent report from the country’s cyber agency. The emails contained a zip archive and a PDF document with an infected link that installed malware named Glueegg and a loader named Dropclue on the victims’ computers. With the help of these tools, the hackers downloaded and installed on the infected devices a legitimate program called Atera, which was used for remote control.

Europe

EU threatens to fine Meta for saying Facebook is ‘free’

The Verge

Wes Davis

The European Union says it has notified Meta that its “pay or consent” model for Facebook and Instagram might violate consumer protection laws. The EU’s Consumer Protection Cooperation Network says the company has until September 1st, 2024, to propose changes to its model, which it calls “misleading” and “confusing” for users, or face potential fines.

UK

Teenage suspect in MGM Resorts hack arrested in Britain

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

Police in the United Kingdom have arrested a 17-year-old for his alleged role in the cybercriminal group that brought MGM Resorts casinos to a standstill last year in a ransomware attack. A press release from the West Midlands Police said the Regional Organised Crime Unit and the UK’s National Crime Agency made the arrest of the Walsall resident on Thursday, in coordination with the FBI. The arrest is “part of a global investigation into a large scale cyber hacking community which has targeted a number of major companies which includes MGM Resorts in America,” they said.

NHS hack prompts tougher UK cyber security rules for private providers

Financial Times

Michael Peel and Laura Hughes

A cyber attack affecting thousands of UK NHS patients has helped trigger action by Sir Keir Starmer’s government to force private providers of essential public services to toughen protections against hackers. Contractors will have to strengthen digital security under plans unveiled in the King’s Speech to tackle the growing vulnerability of digital “supply chains” that serve state institutions.

Big Tech

Returns of the ‘Amazombies’: Unwanted packages are a retail nightmare

The Washington Post

Caroline O'Donovan

When Amazon signed deals to turn brick-and-mortar retail stores into Amazon drop-off points, it was supposed to be a win-win: easier returns would mean happier customers while bringing more foot traffic into ailing retail locations. But store employees say the “Amazombies” have become a plague on their working lives, wasting staff time without increasing revenue while creating long lines, frayed tempers, and mounting piles of boxes and plastic waste. Some UPS Store and Kohl’s locations have had to allocate additional staff just to handle the workload.

Artificial Intelligence

Nvidia preparing version of new flagship AI chip for Chinese market

Reuters

Fanny Potkin

Nvidia is working on a version of its new flagship AI chips for the China market that would be compatible with current U.S. export controls, three sources familiar with the matter said. The AI chip giant in March unveiled its "Blackwell" chip series, which is due to be mass-produced later in the year. The new processors combine two squares of silicon the size of the company's previous offering. Within the series, the B200 is 30 times speedier than its predecessor at some tasks like serving up answers from chatbots.

Academic authors 'shocked' after Taylor & Francis sells access to their research to Microsoft AI

The Book Seller

Matlida Battersby

Authors have expressed their shock after the news that academic publisher Taylor & Francis, which owns Routledge, had sold access to its authors’ research as part of an Artificial Intelligence partnership with Microsoft—a deal worth almost £8m ($10m) in its first year. The agreement with Microsoft was included in a trading update by the publisher’s parent company in May this year. However, academics published by the group claim they have not been told about the AI deal, were not given the opportunity to opt out and are receiving no extra payment for the use of their research by the tech company. The Society of Authors said it is "concerned to see publishers signing deals with tech companies without consulting authors and creators first".

AI advances could lead to more child sexual abuse videos, watchdog warns

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Advances in artificial intelligence are being used by paedophiles to produce AI-generated videos of child sexual abuse that could increase in volume as the technology improves, according to a safety watchdog. The majority of such cases seen by the Internet Watch Foundation involve manipulation of existing child sexual abuse material or adult pornography, with a child’s face transplanted on to the footage. A handful of examples involve entirely AI-made videos lasting about 20 seconds, the IWF said.

LinkedIn turns to AI and games to build ‘daily habit’ among users

Financial Times

Stephanie Stacey

LinkedIn is deploying artificial intelligence to issue career advice and has introduced games to the platform, in a drive to hook in users more often and stimulate growth in the fiercely competitive social media industry. The professional social network has recently introduced daily puzzles, as well as AI features to develop articles that can advise workers. The move is part of a wider overhaul of the Microsoft-owned platform, better known for its narrow focus as a professional development tool, with members typically logging in less frequently than users of entertainment-focused networks such as Facebook and TikTok.

How AI brought 11,000 college football players to digital life in three months

The Wall Street Journal

Sarah E. Needleman

To release the college-football game this month, EA relied on artificial-intelligence technology it began developing about four years ago, before the NCAA set a new policy allowing players to sell their likeness rights in 2021 amid high-profile litigation and state legislation. “It was a leap of faith” that the NCAA would change its rules, said Cam Weber, president of EA Sports.

