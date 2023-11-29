Good morning. It's Thursday 30th November.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Japan’s space agency has fallen victim to a cyberattack, though authorities have reassured the public that critical information related to rocket and satellite operations remains secure. JAXA has assured the public that stringent security measures are in place to mitigate the impact of the cyberattack and prevent any further compromise of sensitive information. Verdict

Google has observed a “massive increase” in Chinese cyberattacks on Taiwan in the last six months or so, said Kate Morgan, a senior engineering manager in Google’s threat analysis division. Morgan warned that Chinese hackers are employing tactics that make their work difficult to track, such as breaking into small home and office internet routers and repurposing them to wage attacks while masking their true origin. Bloomberg

Google DeepMind has used artificial intelligence to predict the structure of more than 2 million new materials, a breakthrough it said could soon be used to improve real-world technologies. The Alphabet-owned AI firm said almost 400,000 of its hypothetical material designs could soon be produced in lab conditions. Potential applications include the production of better-performing batteries, solar panels and computer chips. Reuters

Australia

Queensland passes mandatory data breach notice laws

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Queensland has become only the second state to legislate a mandatory data breach notification scheme for public sector entities, as an almost identical scheme comes into effect in New South Wales. The new scheme will require state and local government entities to notify affected individuals and the state’s privacy watchdog of eligible data breaches that would likely result in serious harm.

Deep fake video scam using entrepreneur Dick Smith and Treasurer Jim Chalmers targets Australians

The Australian

David Murray

Facebook has been condemned by one of the nation’s most prominent business figures for failing to stop a new generation of scam ads that use deep fake videos of him and other high-profile Australians “endorsing” fraudulent investments. Cybertrace chief executive and online fraud investigator Dan Halpin said deep fake scams involving the use of artificial intelligence had “reached unpre­cedent­ed levels of realism”.

Medical test company’s ‘serious and systemic failures’ led to cyber-attack, watchdog says

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Medical testing company Australian Clinical Labs had “serious and systemic failures” that resulted in a cyber-attack that led to more than 200,000 customer health records and credit card details being published on the dark web, the Australian information commissioner has alleged.

Australia is having a deep tech moment

Capital Brief

Dan Van Boom and Bronwen Clune

Deep tech is about pioneering foundational tech to solve devilishly complicated problems. Australia has shown promise but needs to get better at converting knowhow to commercial success. The development of a deep tech industry — the creation of an environment where tech and science companies can thrive — will be crucial to sustaining Australia’s economy as it shifts to a greener future.

China

China makes key progress in closing mobile memory chip gap with South Korea, US as tech war rages

South China Morning Post

Che Pan

A leading Chinese semiconductor company has made the country’s first new generation of advanced mobile memory chips, achieving key progress in narrowing the gap with its South Korean and US rivals. ChangXin Memory Technologies said in a statement that it has produced China’s first lower power Double Data Rate 5 dynamic random access memory chip, a new generation of memory chip that was first introduced by South Korea’s Samsung Electronics in 2018.

Alibaba's research arm shuts quantum computing lab amid restructuring

Reuters

Casey Hall

Chinese tech giant Alibaba has cut a quantum computing laboratory and team from its research arm, donating both the lab and related experimental equipment to Zhejiang University, the company said on Monday. A spokesperson for Alibaba's in-house research initiative said the academy would continue to focus on technology research with the aim of being a leader in AI research.

China's Nio teams up with Geely on auto battery swapping

Reuters

Brenda Goh

Chinese automakers Nio and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said on Wednesday they had signed a strategic partnership agreement on battery swapping that would see them work together on standards, technology and model development. The deal makes Geely, whose brands range from Volvo to Zeekr, the second automaker to sign a battery swapping partnership with Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio.

USA

Pennsylvania water facility hit by Iran-linked hackers

CyberScoop

Christian Vasquez and AJ Vicens

US officials are investigating an incident at a Pennsylvania water utility after hackers linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps — who have a history of making exaggerated and false claims about their hacking exploits — breached a device at a remote water station. The hackers breached a remote water station that regulates pressure for two townships with a population of just over 7,000 people.

Okta hack update shows challenges in rapid cyber disclosures

The Wall Street Journal

James Rundle and Catherine Stupp

Okta’s admission that an October hack of its customer support system resulted in a far larger data breach than previously thought shows how challenging prompt cybersecurity disclosures can be, just weeks before new regulations that require many companies to do just that go into effect.

Senators introduce bipartisan legislation ending involuntary facial recognition screening

The Hill

Lauren Sforza

Sens. John Kennedy and Jeff Merkley introduced bipartisan legislation on Wednesday to end involuntary facial recognition screening at airports. The pair of senators are aiming to repeal the authorization of the Transportation Security Administration to use facial recognition screening at airports, saying that the Travelers’ Privacy Protection Act would prevent the agency from “further exploiting the technology and storing traveler’s biodata.”

Temporary surveillance extension to ride on defense policy bill

The Record by Recorded Future News

Martin Matishak

US lawmakers are expected to attach a short-term extension of a controversial surveillance tool to this year’s final defense policy bill, a congressional source told Recorded Future News. By hitching a temporary renewal of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, lawmakers hope to give themselves more breathing room to hammer out a bill that would include reforms and restrictions on the surveillance powers.

Nvidia CEO says US will take years to achieve chip independence

Bloomberg

Ian King

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, who runs the semiconductor industry’s most valuable company, said the US is as much as 20 years away from breaking its dependence on overseas chipmaking. Huang, speaking at the New York Times’s DealBook conference in New York, explained how his company’s products rely on myriad components that come from different parts of the world — not just Taiwan, where the most important elements are manufactured.

US debates how much to sever electric car industry’s ties to China

The New York Times

Ana Swanson and Jack Ewing

The Biden administration is now finalizing rules that will help determine whether companies like Huntsman will find it profitable enough to participate in America’s electric vehicle industry. The rules, which are expected to be proposed this week, will dictate the extent to which foreign companies, particularly in China, can supply parts and products for American-made vehicles that are set to receive billions of dollars in subsidies.

Senior CIA official posted pro-Palestine image on her Facebook page

The Financial Times

Demetri Sevastopulo and Felicia Schwartz

A top CIA official posted a pro-Palestine image on Facebook two weeks after Hamas attacked Israel, in a rare public political statement by a senior intelligence officer on a war that has sparked dissent within the Biden administration.

North Asia

Ukraine - Russia

Russia-linked ransomware group has raked in more than $100 million

Reuters

Raphael Satter

A cyber extortion gang suspected of being an offshoot of the notorious Russian Conti group of hackers has raked in more than $100 million since it emerged last year, researchers said in a report published on Wednesday. Digital currency tracking service Elliptic and Corvus Insurance said in a joint report that the ransom-seeking cybercrime group known as “Black Basta” has extorted at least $107 million in bitcoin, with much of the laundered ransom payments making their way to the sanctioned Russian cryptocurrency exchange Garantex.

Europe

Finland seeks to become metaverse global leader by 2035

Euractiv

Julia Tar

The Finnish government is seeking to become a world leader in the metaverse – or virtual worlds – by 2035, according to its strategy published on Wednesday. While China, Japan, the UK, and the United Arab Emirates have started to work on similar strategies, this is the first national metaverse strategy from an EU member state. “Finland’s geopolitical position between superpowers of the world allows it to balance its interests between different actors and regions and to create mutual trust in other countries”, the document reads.

Africa

Ghana to hold first global conference on cyber capacity building

News Ghana

More than 800 delegates from over 100 countries across the globe are expected to attend the first-ever global conference on cyber capacity building from November 29th to 30th, 2023 in Accra. The two-day event will be held on the theme: “Cyber Resilience for Development”. Dr Antwi-Boasiako stated that the conference was intended to bring together a diverse group of high-level decision-makers and practitioners from governments, international organisations, the private sector, civil society, and academia.

Big Tech

The West is on a world tour against Huawei

POLITICO

Mathieu Pollet and John Hendel

The cheap, reliable networking equipment built by Chinese telecom giants has become a growing flashpoint for Western countries, whose governments worry about both security and an overreliance on Chinese technology. The United States has begun physically rooting out its own Huawei-built infrastructure, a policy called “rip and replace.” In Europe, many countries have blocked and are phasing out the Chinese vendor from 5G networks.

Apple users warned about fake update that steals money, passwords

News.com.au

Ben Cost

Dubbed the “ClearFake” scam, the cybernetic Trojan horse has been targeting Windows systems since July but just recently started targeting Mac users as well, according to a recent Malwarebytes report that confirmed its existence, Bleeping Computer reported. This sinister cyber phishing scheme works by bombarding both phone and MacBook users with counterfeit Chrome updates that appear on compromised sites via JavaScript injections.

Elon Musk’s embrace of Israel unlikely to ease X’s advertiser concerns

The Washington Post

Will Oremus

Just over a year after Musk acquired Twitter, pledging to make it a haven for free speech and subsequently laying off much of its workforce, its advertising business is on the ropes. Reports of spiking hate speech on the platform; Musk’s decision to prioritize the posts of paying subscribers over those of journalists and media outlets; and his own trollish, sometimes incendiary posts have sparked advertiser boycotts, while other brands and influential users backed away. Those include The Washington Post, which said Tuesday that it had paused advertising on X.

Artificial Intelligence

Google DeepMind AI reveals potential for thousands of new materials

Reuters

Martin Coulter

Google DeepMind has used artificial intelligence to predict the structure of more than 2 million new materials, a breakthrough it said could soon be used to improve real-world technologies. In a research paper published in Nature, the Alphabet-owned AI firm said almost 400,000 of its hypothetical material designs could soon be produced in lab conditions. Potential applications for the research include the production of better-performing batteries, solar panels and computer chips.

As AI-controlled killer drones become reality, nations debate limits

The New York Times

Eric Lipton

The United States, China and a handful of other nations are making rapid progress in developing and deploying new technology that has the potential to reshape the nature of warfare by turning life and death decisions over to autonomous drones equipped with artificial intelligence programs. That prospect is so worrying to many other governments that they are trying to focus attention on it with proposals at the United Nations to impose legally binding rules on the use of what militaries call lethal autonomous weapons.

Why won’t OpenAI say what the Q* algorithm is?

The Atlantic

Karen Hao

An OpenAI spokesperson didn’t comment on Q* but told me that the researchers’ concerns did not precipitate the board’s actions. Two people familiar with the project, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions, confirmed to me that OpenAI has indeed been working on the algorithm and has applied it to math problems. But contrary to the worries of some of their colleagues, they expressed skepticism that this could have been considered a breakthrough awesome enough to provoke existential dread.

Misc

Every Bitcoin payment 'uses a swimming pool of water'

BBC

Chris Vallance

Every Bitcoin transaction uses, on average, enough water to fill “a backyard swimming pool”, a new study suggests. That's around six million times more than is used in a typical credit card swipe, Alex de Vries of Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, calculates. The figure is due to the water used to power and cool the millions of computers worldwide Bitcoin relies on. It comes as many regions struggle with fresh water shortages.

Research

Spurring Science: Examining US government grant activity in AI

Center for Security and Emerging Technology

Christian Schoeberl and Hanna Dohmen

This data brief analyses over 200,000 US government grants awarded to industry and academic recipients for artificial intelligence research between January 2017 and May 2023. The authors find that while the majority of federal grants are awarded to academic recipients, industry played an outsized role in US government grant funding of AI research. Moreover, departments within the US Department of Defense appear to prioritize funding industry and AI research relative to other funding agencies.

Events & Podcasts

India’s technology competition with China

Brookings

Pranay Kotasthane, Trisha Ray and Tanvi Madan

When it comes to China, geopolitics and technology are linked in India’s thinking. This has resulted in bans on Chinese social media and gaming apps, restrictions on Chinese investment in India’s tech sector, concerns about telecom networks and semiconductor supply chains, and more. And India’s concerns about Chinese inroads into its tech sector are only growing.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.