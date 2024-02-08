Good morning. It's Friday, 9 February 2024.

United Nations sanctions monitors are investigating dozens of suspected cyberattacks by North Korea that raked in $3 billion to help it further develop its nuclear weapons program. Reuters

Global social media giant TikTok’s Australian boss is expected to imminently step down from his role at the short form video platform, as it continues to expand its workforce in the region despite ongoing regulatory scrutiny. Capital Brief

World

Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi denounce US ‘interference’

Al Jazeera

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have rejected what they call US interference in the affairs of other countries, the Kremlin has said. During an hour-long phone call on Thursday, Xi and Putin denounced the “US policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other states”, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists. The two leaders spoke about creating a “multipolar, fairer world order” in the face of US-led efforts to contain both of Washington’s biggest adversaries, he said.

Governments and tech giants unite against commercial spyware

Infosecurity

Kevin Poireault

Dozens of countries have agreed to join forces with multinational tech companies to fight against spyware and human rights abuses in cyberspace. The new joint agreement, called the Pall Mall Process, has been signed by the US, the UK, France and 22 other nations. Other signatories include the Gulf Cooperation Council and the African Union, along with academics and representatives from 14 business and tech companies. Tech giants Google, Microsoft, Apple, Meta and BAE Systems have all joined the agreement.

Ransomware payments hit a record $1.1 Billion in 2023

WIRED

Andy Greenberg

Cryptocurrency-tracing firm Chainalysis published new numbers from its annual crime report showing that ransomware payments exceeded $1.1 billion in 2023, based on its tracking of those payments across blockchains. That's the highest number Chainalysis has measured for a single year, and nearly twice as much as the year before. Fewer corporate victims of those hackers, it seemed, had paid ransoms in 2022, and cybercriminals were earning less from their ruthless attacks. Chainalysis now describes 2022's relatively low $567 million in ransom payments as an “anomaly."

Australia

TikTok's Australian boss plots exit

Capital Brief

John Buckley

Global social media giant TikTok’s Australian boss is expected to imminently step down from his role at the short form video platform, as it continues to expand its workforce in the region despite ongoing regulatory scrutiny. Lee Hunter, TikTok’s general manager in Australia and New Zealand, has told industry associates that he is poised to leave the Bytedance-owned video-sharing platform, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

ACMA flags new misinformation metrics for Big Tech

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

Australia’s communications regulator is developing a new set of metrics to boost visibility of the actions social media giants like Meta and TikTok are taking to combat harmful misinformation and disinformation. The metrics are yet to be finalised but could provide greater transparency and a ‘like for like’ comparison of signatories to the voluntary industry code, which is administered by the Digital Industry Group.

Review puts spotlight on First Nations data sovereignty

InnovationAus

Brandon How

The federal government should set up a Bureau of Indigenous Data within two years and legislate it by 2028 to improve the quality of data collected about First Nations Australians, according to the Productivity Commission. In its review of the Closing the Gap agreement released on Wednesday, the think tank urged the government to commit to the new body to support better policy decisions and business innovation.

Clearview AI is still collecting photos of Australians for its facial recognition database

Crikey

Cam Wilson

Clearview AI has continued to collect millions of images of Australians’ faces for its facial recognition software even though the privacy watchdog ordered the “world’s most controversial company” to stop. The revelation is based on internal correspondence between lawyers for the US-based Clearview and the Australian government obtained via a freedom of information request, legal records and recent public statements by Clearview’s Australian CEO Hoan Ton-That claiming the company couldn’t purge Australians from its database even if it tried.

China

Funding boost for lethal Ghost Bat drone project as ADF examines more uncrewed technology

ABC News

Andrew Greene

A locally designed combat drone will receive a significant funding boost as the Australian Defence Force works to catch up with rapid advances in lethal unmanned technology across the world. The Albanese government is today expected to confirm an injection of hundreds of millions of dollars into the MQ-28A Ghost Bat program, which is being developed by Boeing for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) as well as possible overseas buyers.

Hong Kong’s rat problem tackled with new AI and hi-tech surveillance equipment

South China Morning Post

Elizabeth Cheung

Hong Kong authorities have turned to hi-tech surveillance techniques to track rat activity – a method said to be more accurate than the former approach of using sweet potato as bait. Authorities on Tuesday said they had deployed thermal cameras and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to more accurately measure the rodent problem across the city. The scope of the surveyed areas was limited and bait could also be affected by human activity or other animals.

China could use anti-fraud app to monitor Tibetans - report

BBC

Tessa Wong

A Chinese app aimed at preventing fraud could be used to monitor Tibetans, according to a new report. The investigation by Tibet research groups found the app could monitor users' texts, internet browser histories and access personal data. They also alleged some Tibetans were being forced to download the app. While the report did not present any evidence that the app was actively targeting Tibetans, it said the app "aligns with extensive surveillance practices" and could aid the Chinese government's efforts in controlling them.

USA

Russia is boosting calls for ‘civil war’ over Texas border crisis

WIRED

David Gilbert

A Russian disinformation campaign is deploying everything from high-ranking lawmakers and government officials to lifestyle influencers, bloggers, and powerful state-run media outlets to stoke divisions in the United States around the Texas border crisis. The disinformation campaign began in earnest in late January, and expanded after Russian politicians spoke out when the US Supreme Court lifted an order by a lower court and sided with President Joe Biden’s administration to rule that US Border Patrol officers were allowed to take down razor-wire fencing erected by the Texas National Guard.

US sanctions on RISC-V chip tech would play straight into China’s hands

South China Morning Post

Stanley Chao

In the latest attempt to hobble China’s access to advanced chip technologies, Washington politicians are pressuring President Joe Biden to prohibit American companies and personnel from collaborating with the Chinese on a leading form of open-source software technology – RISC-V. But if the US stops helping to develop it, the risks will all be on the American side. An American pull-out from RISC-V would hurt domestic hi-tech firms, damage the nation’s standing in the world and ultimately allow China to move closer to technological and geopolitical parity with the United States.

States crack down on social media for teens: ‘There Are No Guardrails’

The Wall Street Journal

Jimmy Vielkind

Officials in New York are pushing to restrict the algorithms that power a platform’s feed, making it the latest state to attempt to rein in the big tech companies in the wake of federal inaction. Other states have hit legal roadblocks by attempting to shield children from specific types of content or restrict minors from signing up for accounts. If New York is successful, it would offer other states a legal pathway to pursue.

American firms invested $1 Billion in Chinese chips, lawmakers find

The New York Times

Chairman Mike Gallagher (R-WI) and Ranking Member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) unveiled the findings of their bipartisan investigation into five U.S. venture capital firms. The lawmakers found that these firms invested at least $3 billion in, and provided expertise and other benefits to, People's Republic of China (PRC) critical technology companies, including many aiding the Chinese military, surveillance state, or the CCP's genocide in Xinjiang.

F.C.C. bans A.I.-generated robocalls

The New York Times

Cecilia Kang

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday outlawed unwanted robocalls generated by artificial intelligence, amid growing concerns over election disinformation and consumer fraud facilitated by the technology. The unanimous decision by the F.C.C. cited a three-decade-old law aimed at curbing junk phone calls, clarifying that A.I.-generated spam calls are also illegal.

North Asia

Exclusive: UN experts investigate 58 cyberattacks worth $3 bln by North Korea

Reuters

Michelle Nichols

United Nations sanctions monitors are investigating dozens of suspected cyberattacks by North Korea that raked in $3 billion to help it further develop its nuclear weapons program, according to excerpts of an unpublished U.N. report reviewed by Reuters. A panel of independent sanctions monitors is investigating 58 suspected North Korean cyberattacks on cryptocurrency-related companies between 2017 and 2023.

Southeast Asia

How Generative AI is transforming Indonesia's election

Reuters

Kate Lamb, Fanny Potkin and Ananda Teresia

The general elections on Feb. 14 in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, offer a glimpse of how generative AI may transform large-scale political campaigning, experts say. The AI-generated cartoon has been central to the electoral rebranding of Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who is far ahead in polls. Instead of portraying himself as a fiery nationalist, as he did in two prior failed presidential bids, the 72-year-old's new catchphrase is "gemoy" - which is Indonesian slang for cute and cuddly.

ASEAN to Boost Connectivity with Submarine Cable Network Initiative

BNN Breaking

At the ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting, ASEAN announced its initiative to create a submarine cable network. This plan aims to enhance regional and global connectivity, advance responsible data usage, govern emerging technologies, combat online scams, and improve digital public infrastructure. The initiative signifies a step towards a more interconnected and technologically coordinated Southeast Asia.

Singapore to host, fund Asean computer emergency response team to combat regional security threats

The Straits Times

Osmond Chia

Singapore is hosting and funding an upcoming cyber emergence response team for ASEAN that will help nations quickly collaborate to identify and eliminate threats to critical infrastructure, like energy networks and hospitals. The task force in charge, the Regional Computer Emergency Response Team, is also working with ASEAN to set up protocols on how to securely and consistently share critical details during cyber attacks.

South & Central Asia

India will seek an end to WTO’s 1998 tariff freeze on digital trade

Bloomberg

Shruti Srivastava

India is seeking to end a freeze on countries taxing electronic trade, a move that would allow tariffs to be imposed on anything from software downloads to video games. New Delhi will ask World Trade Organization members to lift a moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the discussions aren’t public. The issue will come up for discussion at the WTO’s ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi in February.

Europe

EU turns to Big Tech to help deepfake-proof election

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

Large tech platforms including TikTok, X and Facebook will soon have to identify AI-generated content in order to protect the upcoming European election from disinformation. Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton told European lawmakers that entering election season, the European Union is going to be targeted either via hybrid attacks or foreign interference. Faced with growing pressure, some companies, including ChatGPT maker OpenAI, said they would start marking fake images. Meta said Tuesday it would start labeling AI-generated images on Instagram, Facebook and Threads in "the coming months."

Tucker Carlson interview with Putin to test EU law regulating tech companies

The Guardian

Lisa O'Carroll

The EU’s far-reaching new laws to regulate tech companies including X and Facebook will face their first big test on Thursday night when former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin is aired in the US. A spokesperson for the European Commission said it anticipated that the interview would provide a platform for Putin’s “twisted desire to reinstate” the Russian empire.

Dutch intelligence blames Chinese state for cyber espionage in the Netherlands

Bloomberg

April Roach

The Dutch intelligence agency said it uncovered a Chinese-state-backed attempt to use malware to spy on a computer network that’s used by the country’s armed forces. “Sophisticated” Chinese malware was found on a standalone computer that was used for unclassified research and development, the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service said in a statement on Tuesday. The system was self-contained and the malware didn’t result in damage to the defense network, the agency said.

Africa

A Sudanese paramilitary group accused of ethnic cleansing is still tweeting through it

WIRED

Vittoria Elliott

As thousands have been killed in Sudan, one of the groups responsible for what US secretary of state Antony Blinken has dubbed “crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing” is still active on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. The Rapid Support Forces has particularly targeted the non-Arab Masalit group in the country’s Darfur region. Even as increasing evidence emerges that the group is responsible for mass sexual violence and possible genocide, the group has continued to tweet to more than 150,000 followers.

Middle East

The Houthis’ next target may be underwater

Foreign Policy

Keith Johnson

In the midst of the 12-week campaign by Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen to disrupt the critical shipping corridor of the Red Sea, a new worry is creeping in: that the Houthis may target the bevy of subsea cables that carry nearly all the data and financial communications between Europe and Asia. In late December, an account linked to Houthi militants posted on Telegram what appeared to be threats against the dozen-odd fiber-optic cables that squeeze through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait west of Yemen. The nebulous threats were echoed and amplified by accounts linked to other Iran-backed militants, including Hezbollah, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute.

NZ & Pacific Islands

Cyber security cooperation a key plank of Australia-Papua New Guinea Annual Leaders’ Dialogue

CyberDaily

David Hollingworth

The Prime Ministers of Australia and Papua New Guinea had a face-to-face meeting in Canberra on 2 February, recommitting each country to cooperation and partnership on a range of topics. Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese and James Marape discussed the bilateral security arrangements between the two countries, noting that “non-traditional security” concerns such as “climate change, cyber security, gender-based violence and critical infrastructure” were all covered by the Bilateral Security Agreement the two countries signed in December 2023.

Artificial Intelligence

The ‘thieves and counterfeiters’ that Murdoch is looking to partner with

The Sydney Morning Herald

Elizabeth Knight

If ever there was a need for the legendary Murdoch muscle, it would be in the battle between the world’s media organisations and the generative AI giants, who are scraping editorial content to feed into their large language machines. And for the most part, AI hasn’t been paying for it. So when News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson declared this week that the Murdoch media empire was in “advanced stage” discussions with AI firms, the industry is seriously invested in understanding what sort of deal has been struck.

Meta pushes to label all AI images on Instagram and Facebook in crackdown on deceptive content

The Guardian

The Guardian

Meta is working to detect and label AI-generated images on Facebook, Instagram and Threads as the company pushes to call out “people and organisations that actively want to deceive people”. Photorealistic images created using Meta’s AI imaging tool are already labelled as AI, but the company’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, announced in a blog post on Tuesday that the company would work to begin labelling AI-generated images developed on rival services.

Jobs

Senior Policy & Partnerships Manager – The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

ASPI has an exciting opportunity for a Senior Policy and Partnerships Manager to play a leading role in helping the organisation deliver The Sydney Dialogue 2024. TSD, which is now in its third year, is a major international summit focused on critical, emerging and cyber technologies that brings together political leaders, government officials, senior business executives, and prominent civil society leaders.

Professional Development Program Coordinator

ASPI Professional Development

ASPI’s Professional Development program has a unique opportunity for exceptional and experienced individuals. As a key team member, you will be tasked with nurturing collaborative relationships across Defence, National Security, the National Intelligence Community, and the broader ASPI community. Success demands adept communication and interpersonal skills, a focus on client service, exceptional organisational abilities coupled with keen attention to detail, and the capability to think on your feet, problem-solve, and meet deadlines effectively.

