Good morning. It's Monday 25th September.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.



Have feedback? Let us know at icpc@aspi.org.au.

Follow us on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

The phone of Egyptian opposition politician Ahmed Eltantawy was recently targeted with Predator spyware, in a campaign that researchers at the digital forensics organization Citizen Lab believe was carried out with the knowledge of the Egyptian government. Along with Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the University of Toronto-affiliated Citizen Lab published the results of the investigation on Friday, saying Eltantawy was targeted with spyware between May and September of this year. The Record by Recorded Future

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Sunday the country expected to receive investment of at least $5 billion from Tesla, Google and Microsoft. "Tesla would be looking into an EV manufacturing facility, Microsoft and Google are looking at data centres," he said, without detailing whether the $5 billion was expected to be a combined investment or made individually by each company. Tesla, Google and Microsoft did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Bangkok Post

The US Commerce Department announced on Friday that it is issuing final rules to stop semiconductor manufacturing subsidies from being used by China and other countries deemed as a national security threat. The regulations signal a final hurdle before US President Joe Biden’s “Chips and Science” Act can start offering $39bn in subsidies for the production of semiconductors. The landmark law is offering $52.7bn for U.S. semiconductor production, research and development. Verdict

ASPI

ASPI’s critical tech tracker updates: China’s lead in advanced sensors is overwhelming

The Strategist

Jenny Wong-Leung and Dannielle Pilgrim

China’s research in several advanced sensor technologies vital to military navigation and targeting is overwhelmingly ahead of the three AUKUS partners, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Even if the three team up with likeminded Indo-Pacific countries Japan and South Korea, they do not match the Chinese output in high-impact research. This is a key finding of ASPI’s latest update to its ground-breaking Critical Technology Tracker which compares levels of high-impact technological research worldwide.

ASPI’s critical tech tracker updates: biotechnology and the tight race towards the top

The Strategist

Jenny Wong-Leung and Dannielle Pilgrim

Biotechnology is one of the world’s biggest industries with a global market share estimated at over US$1.37 trillion in 2022. The massive investment driven by the Covid-19 pandemic has helped boost the market to an estimated annual growth rate of around 14%, putting the expected value of the industry at US$2.44tn by 2028. ASPI’s Critical Technology Tracker update shows the intense competition between the United States and China in the sector which, along with AI, is anticipated to deliver some of the most life-changing technologies over the coming decades.

Aussie researchers warn Chinese ‘overwhelmingly’ ahead in sensor research

Breaking Defense

Colin Clark

“China’s research in several advanced sensor technologies vital to military navigation and targeting is overwhelmingly ahead of the three AUKUS partners, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia,” according to a new report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. It gets worse, if you’re a country competing with China: “Even if the three team up with like-minded Indo-Pacific countries Japan and South Korea, they do not match the Chinese output in high-impact research.”

AUKUS

Joint leader statement to mark the second anniversary of AUKUS

The White House

Today, we, the leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States mark the second anniversary of the announcement of AUKUS. The first major initiative of AUKUS was our decision to support Australia’s acquisition of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines. In March 2023, we stood together in San Diego and announced the pathway to deliver on this commitment — an ambitious plan that will strengthen our combined military capabilities, boost our industrial capacity, and enhance our ability to deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific.

Australia

TikTok removes video critical of gambling advertising while increasing wagering content

The Guardian

Henry Belot

TikTok has twice removed a video criticising the damage caused by gambling advertisements, while simultaneously increasing the amount of wagering content on the platform. In July, Kate Susabu uploaded a video criticising the number of gambling advertisements on broadcast television while citing her grandfather’s struggle with addiction. She linked to an online petition calling for broadcasters to stop accepting advertising money from gambling companies. She cited a study by the Australian Institute of Family Studies that found more than 70% of male gamblers aged 18 to 35 were at risk of harm. But the videos were not accepted by TikTok because they violated “community guidelines”.

Artificial intelligence could turbocharge scams, says federal Assistant Treasurer Andrew Leigh

The Australian

David Swan

AI has the potential to turbocharge productivity, but could also turbocharge fraud and scams, according to Assistant Treasurer Andrew Leigh, who detailed the government’s thinking as it moves to regulate the nascent technology. In a speech at the McKell Institute in Sydney on Wednesday, Dr Leigh warned that new safeguards would likely be necessary, including banning some uses of AI, before the futuristic technology gets away from governments and regulators.

National skills passport to create digital ID of workers' training and qualifications

9 News

Tim Rose

The federal government is set to unveil a national skills passport that could change the way people are hired. ﻿The proposal would see a worker's qualifications securely kept in one place as a digital record, similar to the Medicare app. The Albanese government will invest $9.1 million ﻿for a business case for the project as part of an employment white paper, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Canberra gets into the space business with new industry hub

InnovationAus

Justin Hendry

The Australian Capital Territory aims to position itself as the nation’s “gateway to space” via a new industry hub, to serve as a link between research, industry, and government in the capital. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr outlined plans for the proposed Canberra Space Hub in the ACT Space Update 2023 launched on Friday. The government plans to explore the development of the hub with industry over the next two years, following two similar proposals in other jurisdictions falling through in recent months.

China

China aims to replicate human brain in bid to dominate global AI

Newsweek

Didi Kirsten Tatlow

Aiming to be first in the world to have the most advanced forms of AI while also maintaining control over more than a billion people, elite Chinese scientists and their government have turned to something new, and very old, for inspiration—the human brain. In one of thousands of efforts underway, they are constructing a "city brain" to enhance the computers at the core of the "smart cities" that already scan the country from Beijing's broad avenues to small-town streets, collecting and processing terabytes of information from intricate networks of sensors, cameras and other devices that monitor traffic, human faces, voices and gait, and even look for "gathering fights."

How Xi Jinping is taking control of China’s stock market

Financial Times

Hudson Lockett and Cheng Leng

President Xi Jinping is intent on boosting investment into sectors that fit with his priorities for control, national security and technological self-sufficiency, and is using stock markets to direct that capital with the aim of reshaping China’s economy. “The old playbook of whenever there’s growth weakness, you stimulate the property market or build infrastructure — that’s no longer relevant,” says Kinger Lau, chief China equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. “Meanwhile, the IPO market remains quite vibrant, and clearly there’s a policy incentive to direct capital to areas that are deemed strategically important to China.”

USA

US to prevent semiconductor subsidies for China

Verdict

Sarah Brady

The US Commerce Department announced on Friday that it is issuing final rules to stop semiconductor manufacturing subsidies from being used by China and other countries deemed as a national security threat. The regulations signal a final hurdle before US President Joe Biden’s “Chips and Science” Act can start offering $39bn in subsidies for the production of semiconductors. The landmark law is offering $52.7bn for U.S. semiconductor production, research and development. From its inception in March, the act has aimed to limit recipients of U.S. funding from investing in China and Russia.

US, UK strike data transfer agreement

CyberScoop

Tonya Riley

The United Kingdom and the United States finalized an agreement Thursday allowing for the free flow of online data between the two nations starting Oct. 12. The data framework follows determinations by the United Kingdom that United States surveillance laws adequately protect their citizens’ data and provides assurances to technology companies that they won’t fall afoul of the law by transferring data belonging to their customers between data centers in the two countries.

Misinformation research is buckling under GOP legal attacks

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix, Cat Zakrzewski and Joseph Menn

Academics, universities and government agencies are overhauling or ending research programs designed to counter the spread of online misinformation amid a legal campaign from conservative politicians and activists who accuse them of colluding with tech companies to censor right-wing views. The escalating campaign — led by Rep. Jim Jordan and other Republicans in Congress and state government — has cast a pall over programs that study not just political falsehoods but also the quality of medical information online.

Google emails, memos hidden from web as DOJ caves at trial

Bloomberg

Leah Nylen and Davey Alba

The US Department of Justice has removed public access to emails, charts and internal presentations from Alphabet Inc.’s Google that had come out as evidence in its landmark antitrust lawsuit against the tech titan. Google had challenged the government’s posting of the documents online, and the court was sympathetic to its concerns. The result: a trial much more difficult for the public to follow than the similarly monumental and widely watched antitrust case against Microsoft Corp. in the 1990s.

A strange sign of the times

ABC News

Julian Fell

In April, the US FBI found itself with a rather radioactive bounty on its hands. FBI agents had seized the stolen credentials for 80 million accounts from a notorious darknet marketplace, many of which would already have been bought, sold and traded between criminals. But, as it planned physical raids on the website’s operators, the FBI had to figure out how to alert these victims to the danger they were in. The owners of these accounts were at serious risk of identity fraud, but who wants to receive an email from the FBI? Instead, they gave Troy Hunt a call.

FBI chief says China has bigger hacking program than the competition combined

Reuters

Raphael Satter

Beijing has a cyberespionage program so vast that it is bigger than all of its major competitors combined, FBI Director Chris Wray told a conference on Monday. U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Chinese hackers for years. But even after decades of handwringing over the theft of American secrets, Wray's comments were unusually stark.

MGM, Caesars casino hacks point to an alliance of teens and ransomware gangs

The Washington Post

Joseph Menn

Recent hacks of Caesars Entertainment and casinos owned by MGM were probably carried out by teens and young adults who have allied themselves with one of the world’s most notorious ransomware gangs, part of a trend that has alarmed security experts and defenders of corporate computer networks.

Americas

Bermuda’s premier attributes system outages to ‘Russia-based’ attackers

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The premier of Bermuda said the island and another Caribbean government are currently dealing with a cyberattack that prompted several announcements about damaged internet and phone infrastructure. During a press conference on Thursday, Bermuda Premier David Burt confirmed that a cyberattack from actors based in Russia was the cause of widespread internet outages affecting all government agencies and more.

Why did Trudeau dawdle on Chinese election meddling?

Foreign Policy

Justin Ling

After months of resisting the idea, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a major public inquiry tasked with investigating how China has meddled in Canadian politics. The reversal, amid miserable domestic polling numbers and intense pressure from the opposition parties and media, comes after more than a year of revelations about Beijing’s efforts to interfere in Canada—largely to the advantage of Trudeau’s Liberal Party.

North Asia

Yoon says spread of disinformation could threaten liberal democracy

Yonhap News Agency

Lee Haye-ah

President Yoon Suk Yeol called Thursday for establishing a universal digital order, saying the spread of disinformation through malicious misuse of digital technologies could threaten liberal democracy and jeopardize the future. Yoon made the remark during a speech at New York University as part of a five-day visit to the city to attend the U.N. General Assembly. Exactly a year earlier, Yoon had unveiled the New York Initiative at the university, calling for a new digital order in the era of deepening digitalization.

Southeast Asia

PM Srettha expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5bn in Thailand

Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Sunday the country expected to receive investment of at least $5 billion from Tesla, Google and Microsoft. "Tesla would be looking into an EV manufacturing facility, Microsoft and Google are looking at data centres," he said, without detailing whether the $5 billion was expected to be a combined investment or made individually by each company. Tesla, Google and Microsoft did not respond immediately to requests for comment. Mr Srettha was speaking to reporters in Bangkok after attending the UN General Assembly in New York where he also held talks with company executives earlier this week.

Imitators are adopting Chinese tactics to quash online critics

Nikkei Asia

Sam Rainsy

Facebook's network management tools are proving inadequate to deal with the Chinese-inspired army of bots deployed by Cambodia's dictatorship to shout down dissenting voices. This failure could have global implications for democracy. The Cambodian government already exercises control over the overwhelming majority of Khmer- and English-language media in the country. This, though, is not sufficient for a regime unwilling to brook any kind of dissent.

Ukraine - Russia

Russian hackers seek war crimes evidence, Ukraine cyber chief says

Reuters

Tom Balmforth and James Pearson

Russian spies are using hackers to target computer systems at law enforcement agencies in Ukraine in a bid to identify and obtain evidence related to alleged Russian war crimes, Ukraine's cyber defence chief told Reuters on Friday. The hackers, working across Russia's foreign, domestic and military intelligence agencies, have stepped up digital intrusion campaigns targeting the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office and departments documenting war crimes, said Yurii Shchyhol, head of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, which handles cyber defence in the embattled country.

Europe

German government: Global LEO broadband constellation is strategic asset that cannot include Chinese ownership

Space Intel Report

Peter B. De Selding

The German government has issued an extraordinary decision in a case involving a Chinese attempt to wrest control of an ITU license for two 300-satellite Ka-band broadband constellations from Rivada Space Networks, affirming Rivada’s ownership of an asset of strategic interest and saying China’s geopolitical strategy is a threat to the West.

EU hits Intel with $400 million antitrust fine in long-running computer chip case

Associated Press

European Union antitrust enforcers slapped Intel on Friday with a fresh $400 million fine in a long-running legal fight that the chipmaker appeared to have won last year. The European Commission imposed the 376.4 million-euro fine after a court threw out an original 1.06 billion-euro penalty issued in 2009 over allegations that the Santa Clara, California-based company used illegal sales tactics to shut out smaller rival AMD.

UK

Super spies with 'brain implants' could be future of MI6

The Telegraph

Robert Mendick

Out of the realms of science fiction, the UK’s spy and military intelligence agencies are offering funding to academics to create “brain implants” that could “boost human reaction times” and “augment intelligence”. Details are contained in public documents offering grants of up to £200,000 for scientists and engineers. Topics ranging from the building of insect-sized surveillance robots to special antennas for spacecraft give a fascinating insight into how the security services seek to gain a technological edge over Britain’s enemies. Any breakthroughs in research will then be filtered to the security services for further development.

Britain uses UN speech to show that it wants to be a leader on how the world handles AI

Associated Press

Jennifer Peltz

Britain pitched itself to the world Friday as a ready leader in shaping an international response to the rise of AI, with Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden telling the U.N. General Assembly his country was “determined to be in the vanguard.” Touting the United Kingdom’s tech companies, its universities and even Industrial Revolution-era innovations, he said the nation has “the grounding to make AI a success and make it safe.” He went on to suggest that a British AI task force, which is working on methods for assessing AI systems’ vulnerability, could develop expertise to offer internationally.

UK defines 'sensitive sites' where PRC cameras are banned

IPVM

Charles Rollet

The UK has officially clarified what is, and what is not, considered a 'sensitive site', a major development as the UK's PRC camera ban originally gave no such details. The UK government also says it will submit an annual report about its progress removing PRC cameras. Hikvision and Dahua face increasing challenges in the UK, with Hikvision UK staff decreasing and both firms recently marketing against the NDAA but omitting any mention of the UK's own restrictions.

TikTok frenzies 'putting police and schools under strain'

BBC

Marianna Spring

Police leaders and teachers' unions are warning that TikTok frenzies that encourage anti-social behaviour are putting a strain on public services. It comes after the BBC revealed how disproportionate engagement driven by TikTok was linked to disruption. The BBC found four recent examples, including public interference in the police investigation of Nicola Bulley's disappearance and school vandalism.

Africa

Egyptian opposition politician hacked with Predator spyware, researchers confirm

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

The phone of Egyptian opposition politician Ahmed Eltantawy was recently targeted with Predator spyware, in a campaign that researchers at the digital forensics organization Citizen Lab believe was carried out with the knowledge of the Egyptian government. Along with Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the University of Toronto-affiliated Citizen Lab published the results of the investigation on Friday, saying Eltantawy was targeted with spyware between May and September of this year. Three zero-day vulnerabilities patched by Apple on Thursday were exploited in the attacks.

Predator in the wires: Ahmed Eltantawy targeted with Predator spyware after announcing presidential ambitions

The Citizen Lab

Bill Marczak, John Scott-Railton, Daniel Roethlisberger, Bahr Abdul Razzak, Siena Anstis and Ron Deibert

Ahmed Eltantawy is a former Egyptian Member of Parliament who previously served as the chairman of Egypt’s al-Karama political party. In March 2023 he announced his intention to run in the upcoming Egyptian presidential election, stating that he planned to offer a “democratic” alternative to the current president. Following this announcement Eltantawy, his family members, and supporters have been subjected to harassment, including reported arrests of 12 family members. Eltantawy became suspicious about the safety of his phone and reached out to the Citizen Lab.

Russia exploiting Niger coup on social media

MwanzoTV

In the immediate aftermath of the Niger military coup in late July, Russia’s formal and informal responses were at odds. The Kremlin’s spokesperson called for the immediate release of detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum and urged a return to order. Wagner Group kingpin Yevgeny Prigozhin, however, offered to usher in a new order with his notorious mercenaries. In a voice recording posted to social media platform Telegram, he commended the Niger junta, denounced former colonial power France, and spread disinformation.

Middle East

‘Robots can help issue a fatwa’: Iran’s clerics look to harness AI

Financial Times

Najmeh Bozorgmehr

Iran’s holy city of Qom is better known as a centre of Islamic learning and devout pilgrimage than a hub of cutting-edge technology. But the wave of global interest in the potential of AI has swept up even its turbaned religious leaders, who are keen to explore how AI can help with anything from parsing lengthy Islamic texts in search of guidance to issuing religious edicts. “Robots can’t replace senior clerics, but they can be a trusted assistant that can help them issue a fatwa in five hours instead of 50 days,” said Mohammad Ghotbi, who heads a state-linked organisation in Qom that encourages the growth of technology businesses.

Big Tech

Firms pull ads from Rumble platform over Russell Brand videos

The Guardian

Sammy Gecsoyler

A number of large companies have pulled their advertisements from the video platform Rumble, where Russell Brand broadcasts his weekly show, in the week since allegations of rape and sexual assault against the comedian came to light. The News Movement reported on Friday that Burger King, Asos, the Barbican and HelloFresh, the recipe box delivery service, had removed their ads. Brand has 1.4m followers on the platform. YouTube suspended Brand’s ability to earn money on its platform on Tuesday but Rumble has rejected calls to do the same.

Artificial Intelligence

Why Silicon Valley’s biggest AI developers are hiring poets

Rest of World

Andrew Deck

Silicon Valley’s biggest generative AI developers are looking for a new kind of data worker: poets. A string of job postings from high-profile training data companies, such as Scale AI and Appen, are recruiting poets, novelists, playwrights, or writers with a PhD or master’s degree. Dozens more seek general annotators with humanities degrees, or years of work experience in literary fields. The listings aren’t limited to English: Some are looking specifically for poets and fiction writers in Hindi and Japanese, as well as writers in languages less represented on the internet.

Jobs

Cyber, Technology & Security Centre Coordinator

ASPI CTS

ASPI Cyber, Technology & Security Centre has an outstanding early career role for a talented and proactive individual to support senior staff on program and research coordination and strategic engagement. We are looking for a highly organised, team-oriented, enthusiastic individual to join a dynamic and proactive team. The person we seek will be practical and able to use their initiative to create opportunities and solve problems. This role will suit candidates with experience in events coordination and project management, and an interest in foreign policy and/or national security.

Share

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.