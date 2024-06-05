Good morning. It's Thursday 6th June.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Australia

eSafety drops case against Elon Musk's X over church stabbing videos

ABC News

Jake Evans and Jordyn Butler

A legal battle to have graphic footage of a church stabbing in Sydney removed from Elon Musk's social media platform X will be abandoned by the eSafety commissioner. Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant confirmed the Federal Court case would be abandoned, after several blows in court and an attempt to temporarily force the footage to be hidden expiring.

News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller says tech giants should be blocked from Australia if they breach ‘social licence’ laws

The Australian

Rosie Lewis

Tech giants would be forced to provide money to help tackle mental health problems and could ultimately be blocked from operating in Australia if they breached proposed new “social licence” laws being recommended by News Corp.

Medibank is being sued by the privacy regulator, a move welcomed by former customers and cybersecurity experts

ABC News

Emilia Terzon and David Chau

Health insurance giant Medibank is facing a maximum fine theoretically in the trillions of dollars after the Australian Information Commissioner filed proceedings in the Federal Court over its 2022 cyber attack. The legal action has been welcomed by cyber security experts and former customers.

MediSecure in administration just weeks after confirming large cyber attack

ABC News

Stephanie Borys

MediSecure has gone into administration, just weeks after it confirmed it was the victim of a large-scale ransomware data breach. The eScript provider is yet to outline the extent of the data stolen but insists it will continue to try and provide answers.

China

Chinese AI chip firms downgrading designs to secure TSMC production

Reuters

Fanny Potkin

Some Chinese AI chip companies are now designing less powerful processors to retain access to TSMC, opens new tab production in the face of U.S. sanctions, four people with knowledge of the matter said.

How Shein’s US IPO plans got derailed by China rift

Bloomberg

Yiqin Shen, Dong Cao, and Pei Li

US investors appear to be on the verge of losing out on Shein’s potentially huge initial public offering, as the fast-fashion giant with Chinese roots prepares a confidential filing for a listing in London instead.

Chinese carmakers brace for EU tariffs on electric vehicles from July 4

South China Morning Post

Finbarr Bermingham

A Chinese automobile association met with the bloc’s department of trade in Brussels on Monday for a hearing on the probe, according to people familiar with the meeting. During this hearing, businesses were told to expect provisional duties on July 4, although no tariff rate was disclosed.

China risks trade war on two fronts as low-tech exports also soar

The Strait Times

China’s surplus in manufacturing trade, which is close to record levels, points to a much broader surge in exports. It encompasses not just green-energy goods but all kinds of products – from steel to animal feed – that are getting harder to sell at home, where a real estate slump is slowing the economy.

Drone jammers sought by Chinese trade group for Russian buyers

CNN

Laura He

A Chinese government trade body has sought drone detectors and jammers for apparent Russian buyers, adding to concerns that Beijing may be supplying dual-use technology to Moscow.

Tech unicorn Zhipu AI joins China’s LLM price war amid new funding round

South China Morning Post

Ben Jiang

Zhipu AI, formally known as Beijing Zhipu Huazhang Technology, announced at an event in the nation’s capital that its GLM series of LLMs – the technology behind ChatGPT and other generative AI services – will now cost as little as 0.1 yuan (US$0.014) per 1 million-token prompt, or 90 per cent less than the current industry average of 1 yuan per 1 million tokens. In AI, a token is a fundamental unit of data that is processed by algorithms.

USA

Most downloaded US news app has Chinese roots and 'writes fiction' using AI

Reuters

James Pearson

NewsBreak, a free app with roots in China that is the most downloaded news app in the United States, published an alarming piece about a small town shooting. It was headlined "Christmas Day Tragedy Strikes Bridgeton, New Jersey Amid Rising Gun Violence in Small Towns." The problem was, no such shooting took place. The Bridgeton, New Jersey police department posted a statement on Facebook on December 27 dismissing the article - produced using AI technology - as "entirely false".

Americas

Suspected state-sponsored hackers hit 22 Canadian provincial government inboxes

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

A suspected state-sponsored hack of government systems in British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, is believed to have affected 22 email inboxes containing sensitive information about 19 people, a minister said.

North Asia

From beef noodles to bots: Taiwan’s factcheckers on fighting Chinese disinformation and ‘unstoppable’ AI

The Guardian

Elaine Chan

The University of Gothenburg’s Varieties of Democracy project lists Taiwan as the target of more disinformation from abroad than any other democracy, ahead of Latvia and the US. The biggest threat comes from across the Taiwan Strait and it is most intense around election periods.

Ukraine - Russia

Russians Love YouTube. That’s a Problem for the Kremlin

WIRED

Justin Ling

While Russia has grown considerably more autocratic in recent years, with its elections even more tightly scripted and its media ever more controlled by the Kremlin, YouTube remains one of the few US-based social media sites still available in the country and a reliable and effective conduit to the Russian public. It could be key to determining what happens next in Moscow—if YouTubers can stay ahead of Kremlin censorship.

Duolingo deletes LGBT references in Russia after warning from Moscow

Reuters

Language learning app Duolingo, opens new tab has deleted references in Russia to what Moscow calls "non-traditional sexual relations" after being warned by Russia's communications regulator about publishing LGBT content classed as "extremism".

Europe

France, Germany, Poland facing ‘permanent’ Russian disinformation attacks: EU

EURACTIV

France, Germany and Poland have become “permanent” targets for Russian disinformation attacks in the run-up to European Parliament elections this week, a senior EU official said on 4 June. The European Union has repeatedly warned heading towards the 6-9 June vote that Russia would ramp up disinformation campaigns in the 27-country bloc.

EU countries may soon push for human rights and tech standards focus group in ITU

EURACTIV

Eliza Gkritsi

Some EU countries are looking to start a focus group on human rights and tech standards under the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) umbrella, Bilel Jamoussi, who leads these groups at the international organisation, told Euractiv. Focus groups of the ITU, the UN’s digital and tech agency, may eventually create global standards.

Russia denies involvement in shock disinformation operations in Paris

POLITICO

Victor Goury-Laffont

Russia's diplomatic mission in France accused the French media of unleashing what it called "a new Russophobic campaign" by reporting the purported ties between a series of provocative incidents in Paris. The latest took place over the weekend, when five coffins emblazoned with the words "French soldiers of Ukraine" were left next to the Eiffel Tower.

UK

Labour goes viral as it pulls ahead of Tories on TikTok

Financial Times

Lucy Fisher, Peter Andringa and Daniel Thomas

Labour is beating the Conservatives on the social media battleground of TikTok, achieving more than twice as many plays of its videos since both parties launched official accounts on the platform less than a fortnight ago. Despite this key social media battleground formally prohibits political advertising.

British universities should be pushed to develop military tech, says Labour draft policy

The Telegraph

Matt Oliver, Szu Ping Chan

British universities should be pushed to help develop technology for the military amid concerns China is “out-innovating” the West, according to a draft policy considered by Labour. A secret document prepared for senior figures including Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, warns Beijing has gained a strategic edge over the UK and its allies by cultivating a network of defence-focused universities.

Google ad tech class action gets go ahead from London judges

Bloomberg

Upmanyu Trivedi

A class action lawsuit against Google, potentially seeking billions of pounds in damages, can proceed in the UK over allegations the US giant abused its dominance in digital advertising. The UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal unanimously allowed the collective proceedings against the firm, in a suit filed by lawyers representing thousands of businesses, to move forward.

Africa

Uganda’s sweeping surveillance state is built on national ID cards

Bloomberg

Olivia Solon

Uganda has spent hundreds of millions of dollars in the past decade on biometric tools that document a person’s unique physical characteristics, such as their face, fingerprints and irises, to form the basis of a comprehensive identification system. While the system is central to many of the state’s everyday functions, as Museveni has grown increasingly authoritarian over nearly four decades in power, it has also become a powerful mechanism for surveilling politicians, journalists, human rights advocates and ordinary citizens.

US Lawmakers accuse Nigeria of taking Binance executive hostage

Bloomberg

Nduka Orjinmo

US lawmakers accused Nigeria of taking a Binance Holdings Ltd. executive “hostage” and urged President Joe Biden to help secure his release. Sixteen Republican congressman including Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul wrote to Biden to have the case of Tigran Gambaryan referred to the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs.

Big Tech

X CEO Linda Yaccarino loses top lieutenant

The Wall Street Journal

Joe Flint, Alexa Corse and Aleander Saeedy

X (formerly Twitter) Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino’s right-hand man and head of business operations, Joe Benarroch, is leaving the company, according to people familiar with the matter. An email to the company’s account for media requests seeking comment about Benarroch got a reply: “Busy now, please check back later.”

YouTube is putting new age restrictions on gun videos

Engadget

Will Shanklin

YouTube quietly snuck in a policy change that will age-restrict some gun-related videos and bar others altogether. Content featuring homemade and automatic firearms will be banned for viewers under 18, while tutorials for removing safety devices will be prohibited regardless of age. The new policy will take effect on June 18.

Artificial Intelligence

Vinod Khosla, Marc Andreessen and the billionaire battle for AI's future

Forbes

Alex Konrad

Billionaire investors of the internet era are now locked in a war of words and influence to determine whether AI’s future will be one of concentrated safety, or of unfettered advancement. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

The high cost of GPT-4o

The Strategist

Angela Huyue Zhang and S Alex Yang

With the launch of GPT-4o, OpenAI has once again shown itself to be the world’s most innovative artificial-intelligence company. This new multimodal AI tool, which seamlessly integrates text, voice and visual capabilities, is significantly faster than previous models, greatly enhancing the user experience. But perhaps the most attractive feature of GPT-4o is that it is free—or so it seems.

AI researchers build ‘future self’ chatbot to inspire wise life choices

The Guardian

Ian Sample

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have built an AI-powered chatbot that simulates a user’s older self and dishes out observations and pearls of wisdom. The aim is to encourage people to give more thought today to the person they want to be tomorrow.

Misc

Cyber, MacGyver, and the Limits of Covert Power

Lawfare

Ciaran Martin

“Subversion” is a worthy addition to the library of cyber realism (though analytically very different from, and occasionally in conflict with, Rid’s work). Interestingly, it is framed not as a cyber book but as a study of subversion in general. As a construct, this works more often than not, but Maschmeyer’s real insight is that rather than make subversion easier and cheaper as many originally thought, cyber operations not only face the same limits as traditional methods of subversion but also are often less effective than those older methods and sometimes carry more escalatory risks.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

AUKUS Pillar 2 Critical Pathways

ASPI

The AUKUS trilateral partnership presents Australia with an unprecedented opportunity to achieve national-security goals that have eluded it for decades, further integrating Australian, UK and US technology and military forces, allowing more unified action. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute invites you to attend the virtual launch of the report ‘AUKUS Pillar 2 critical pathways: A road map to enabling international collaboration’.

WDSN's Policy Views and Brews

ASPI

ASPI’s Women in Defence and Security Network is excited to invite you to its inaugural ‘Policy Views and Brews’ networking event on Thursday June 13! Designed to be a relaxed atmosphere where like-minded people can exchange ideas on a range of themes within defence, policy and national security, each meet-up will revolve around a specific topic, inspired by a pre-designated article sent out beforehand.

ASPI – CNAS – RUSI | Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue

ASPI

The ASPI-CNAS-RUSI Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue is an initiative across leading Australian, American, and British think tanks to hold robust, pragmatic, and principled conversations about AUKUS and related national security and defense policies.This year’s Trilateral AUKUS Dialogue will explore the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific, regional perspectives on AUKUS, and critical issues regarding tech diplomacy, technology sharing, and legislative environments necessary to deliver capabilities to meet the pact’s purposes for enhancing deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. The Dialogue will be held on 17-18 June 2024 in Washington, DC.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.