The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

The European Union and its Member States, together with international partners, strongly condemn the malicious cyber campaign conducted by the Russia-controlled Advanced Persistent Threat Actor 28 (APT28) against Germany and Czechia. Today, Germany has shared publicly its assessment on APT28 compromise of various e-mail accounts of the German Social Democratic Party executive. At the same time, Czechia announced its institutions have been a target of this cyber campaign. State institutions, agencies and entities in Member States, including in Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia and Sweden have been targeted by the same threat actor before. Council of the European Union

However, the [spy] agencies decided not to tell the Government or the MPs affected. Instead, the 20 Australian MPs belonging to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) only learned of the attempted attack when the US Department of Justice released its indictment against seven Chinese hackers in April this year — three years after the first warning was provided. The Nightly

In flip-flops and shorts, one of the finest soldiers in a resistance force battling the military junta in Myanmar showed off his [drone]. Despite the ragtag conditions, rebel drone units have managed to upend the power balance in Myanmar. With little more than instructions crowdsourced online and parts ordered from China, the resistance forces have added ballast to what might seem a hopelessly asymmetrical civil war. The techniques they are using would not be unfamiliar to soldiers in Ukraine. The New York Times

Campus protests give Russia, China and Iran fuel to exploit U.S. divide

The New York Times

Steven Lee Myers and Tiffany Hsu

As protests over the war in Gaza have spread across the United States, Russia, China and Iran have seized on them to score geopolitical points abroad and stoke tensions within the United States, according to researchers who have identified both overt and covert efforts by the countries to amplify the protests since they began..The influence efforts have been tracked by researchers at Clemson and NewsGuard, as well as the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and Recorded Future, a threat intelligence company. One covert Chinese influence campaign known as Spamouflage, which was first linked to an arm of the Ministry of Public Security in 2019, has also turned its attention to the protests.

Cyber capabilities in the Indo-Pacific: Shared ambitions, different means?

RUSI

Louise Marie Hurel, Dr Gatra Priyandita, Arindrajit Basu, Bich Tran, Wilhelm Vosse and Mike Bareja

What has been made public is that offensive cyber is used to support military operations, disrupt cybercrime and ‘enable ASD to manipulate, disrupt or degrade our adversaries’ capability’. The Strategy also states that Australia will ‘amplify our domestic law enforcement and offensive cyber activities to make Australia a harder target for cyber criminals’.

World

The data arms race in China-US technological competition

The Diplomat

Sunny Cheung

As China actively redefines the contours of data flow, the United States is actively responding to protect its own data integrity and security. The international community must remain astute observers and proactive participants. The ongoing developments will likely reshape not just the geopolitics but the international legal and business landscapes, compelling stakeholders across the globe to adapt to new realities of privacy, security, and economic competitiveness in an increasingly digital world.

Australia

Spy agencies kept Australian MPs in dark after they were targeted by Chinese hackers

The Nightly

Latika M Bourke

Instead, the 20 Australian MPs belonging to the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) only learned of the attempted attack when the US Department of Justice released its indictment against seven Chinese hackers in April this year — three years after the first warning was provided.

Russian gang behind hack exposing family violence victims, government agencies

The Age

Sherryn Groch

In online forum posts the group claimed its haul totalled 395 gigabytes, attaching as proof scans of passports, including individual immigration identifiers, and other sensitive documents it said were looted from ZircoDATA’s clients. The National Cybersecurity Co-ordinator called the disclosure of private details about sexual violence and assault victims “distressing”.

Meet the woman taking on AI, its 'fake' models and alarming beauty standards

ABC News

Leisa Scott and Rebecca Armstrong

The more Bonner explored, the more her concerns grew beyond her industry. She worried about what these computer-generated images of the "perfect" woman would do to the self-confidence of the real-life ones, especially girls. She was aghast that AI models were being presented as real, luring people to porn or dating sites, or to buy goods.

NSW government's $230 million emergency domestic violence package to include bail law changes and integrated support service

ABC News

Nick Dole

The duress alarms can be worn on the wrist, like a watch or fitness monitor, and signal their activation with vibrations, so a violent partner is not aware it has been triggered. Police can be called automatically and on some devices, can even listen to the audio.

China

Blacklisted Chinese tech giant is covertly funding scientific research at U.S. universities through a nonprofit

Fortune Magazine

Kate O'Keeffe and Bloomerg

Huawei is the sole funder of a research competition that has awarded millions of dollars since its inception in 2022 and attracted hundreds of proposals from scientists around the world, including those at top U.S. universities that have banned their researchers from working with the company, according to documents and people familiar with the matter.

China signals a loosening of data and AI governance

The Diplomat

Jonathan Dove

These regulations make frequent reference to striking a complementary balance between “security” and “development.” In the fast-moving digital economy however, the reality on the ground is more complex and uncertain, with security often taking precedence.

USA

The tech hawks took down TikTok. Now what?

Foreign Policy

Rishi Iyengar

That hawkishness has also made its way to Silicon Valley, the U.S. tech industry’s biggest power center, with companies and investors significantly dialing back their exposure to the Chinese tech ecosystem in recent years. Sequoia Capital, one of the biggest and most storied investment firms, spun off its China and India businesses into independent firms last year due to geopolitical tensions and amid pressure from U.S. lawmakers.

U.S. big tech in China: too big to bail

The Wire China

Ngor Luong, Sam Bresnick and Kathleen Curlee

Most major tech firms are continuing to invest in China despite difficult market and international conditions.

North Asia

South Korea considers joining AUKUS pillar II

The Diplomat

Rod McGuirk

South Korea is considering sharing advanced military technology with the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia through the so-called AUKUS partnership, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said.

Southeast Asia

Drones changed this civil war, and linked rebels to the world

The New York Times

Hannah Beech and Paul Mozur

They are much harder to fly than conventional drones, operated with goggles that allow the pilot to see from the perspective of the drone. In Ukraine, pilots often train for hundreds of hours on simulators before getting the chance to fly in combat. One drone pilot, Ko Sai Laung, sat in a bamboo shack sharpening his skills on a laptop loaded with Ukrainian drone simulation software. He cradled a joystick in his hands, occasionally wiping away the sweat trickling down his face as he piloted a virtual drone above simulated Ukrainian farmland toward Russian tanks.

Israeli firms sold invasive surveillance tech to Indonesia: Report

Al Jazeera

The research by Amnesty International’s Security Lab – based on open sources including trade records, shipping data and internet scans – uncovered links between official government bodies and agencies in the Southeast Asian country and Israeli tech firms NSO, Candiru, Wintego and Intellexa, a consortium of linked firms originally founded by a former Israeli military officer, going back to at least 2017.

Ukraine - Russia

Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokesperson

The Guardian

“It’s only the visual part that the AI helps us to generate,” Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister, said, adding that the new spokesperson was a “technological leap that no diplomatic service in the world has yet made”.

Europe

Statement on behalf of the EU on continued malicious behaviour in cyberspace by the Russian Federation

Council of the European Union

Peter Stano

Today, Germany has shared publicly its assessment on APT28 compromise of various e-mail accounts of the German Social Democratic Party executive. At the same time, Czechia announced its institutions have been a target of this cyber campaign. State institutions, agencies and entities in Member States, including in Poland, Lithuania, Slovakia and Sweden have been targeted by the same threat actor before. In 2020, the EU imposed sanctions on individuals and entities responsible for the APT28 attacks targeting the German Federal Parliament in 2015.

Elite Russian hackers breach Scholz’s German socialist party

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard and Laurens Cerulus

The German government on Friday lashed out at Russian intelligence services for hacking email accounts belonging to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party last year.

Poland says it too was targeted by Russian hackers

POLITICO

Carlo Boffa

Poland said it was also "among the targets" of the Russian-controlled hacking group that attacked Germany and the Czech Republic.

Germany, Czech Republic & the EU Call Out Russia for orchestrating cyber attacks

Tech Report

Krishi Chowdhary

The Czech Republic has also accused Russia of cyber attacks. According to the government officials, many of its state agencies faced data breaches in 2023 planned by APT28—once again through a Microsoft Outlook vulnerability.

GPS jamming is a ‘side effect’ of Russian military activity, Finnish transport agency says

POLITICO

Tommaso Lecca

Jamming GPS signals over the Baltic Sea is “most likely” a side effect of Russia's anti-drone activities, Traficom, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency, said today. “The interference intensified when Ukraine's drone attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure began in January 2024,” Traficom said in a press release.

Big Tech

Social media is more 'chaotic' and 'fragmented' than ever, so what's the future of how we live online?

ABC News

Jessica Riga

"Platforms are trying to work out what to do about young people's changing uses of social media where they're less inclined to post publicly, [instead] much more ephemeral video, all these kinds of things." For Dan Angus, the director of the Queensland University of Technology's Digital Research Centre, "fragmented is the best way I would describe it."

