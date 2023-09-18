Good morning. It's Tuesday 19th September.

The European Union could become as dependent on China for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells by 2030 as it was on Russia for energy before the war in Ukraine unless it takes strong measures, a paper prepared for EU leaders said. Reuters

Microsoft is seeing booming demand for its AI products in Hong Kong, where the US tech giant is the largest player in the space owing to the conspicuous absence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. South China Morning Post

Can TikTok alone tackle CCP-linked information ops?

In a welcome development last year, TikTok announced that it would start publishing insights about the covert influence operations it identifies and removes from its platform globally in its quarterly community guidelines enforcement reports. Since then, the platform has published three quarterly reports that identified 22 separate covert influence operations originating in countries as various as Russia, Azerbaijan, Ireland, Georgia, Kenya, and Taiwan. But there has been one glaring exception: China.

Australia

No campaign spreads through TikTok ‘like wildfire’ as pro-voice creators struggle to cut through

The Guardian

Rafqa Touma, Ariel Bogle and Nick Evershed

“A lot of people” on TikTok have been asking Aunty Munya Andrews how she will vote on the Indigenous voice to parliament. Introduced to the app by her 16-year-old daughter, Aunty Munya has been answering questions on culture and allyship in short TikTok videos over the past year, some with more than 100,000 views. She wants to “increase people’s comfort to have the hard yarns”, like talking about the voice referendum.

Share information and manage cyber risks transparently

The Australian Financial Review

Last year’s Optus and Medibank hacks, followed by this year’s string of cyber attacks on Crown Resorts, Latitude Financial and Dymocks, among others, have been a wake-up call across both business and government about boosting cyber vigilance. That was reflected on Monday in the number of senior business leaders who attended The Australian Financial Review Cyber Summit, keen to garner insights about building up their organisations’ digital defences in the new world of geopolitical cyber threats, AI and machine learning technology, and the imminent new age of quantum computing.

HWL Ebsworth hack: 65 Australian government agencies affected by cyber-attack

The Guardian

Josh Taylor

Sixty-five Australian government departments and agencies were victims of the cyber-attack on legal firm HWL Ebsworth, the national cybersecurity coordinator has revealed. In a speech on Monday, Air Marshal Darren Goldie also revealed that some people and clients with personal information exposed in the hack have yet to be informed.

How cyber criminals use ChatGPT to make better scams

The Australian Financial Review

John Davidson

Cyber criminals are already using generative AI to craft more persuasive scams, but the greater threats the technology poses are still emerging, the country’s inaugural cyber coordinator says. “By 2030 the global cyber threat environment is going to look very different to how it looks today,” Air Marshal Darren Goldie told The Australian Financial Review Cyber Summit.

Government to create six "cyber shields" to layer Australian protection

iTnews

Ry Crozier

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil unveiled the structure at an AFR Cyber Summit on Monday. O’Neil described the shields as being built “around our nation” and as being elements of a “cohesive, planned national response that builds to a more protected Australia.”

Why we may never know more on the Optus and Medibank hacks

The Australian Financial Review

Anthony Macdonald

The cybersecurity industry assures us they have us covered. While most of us have only really woken up to cyber risks in the past 12 months, thanks to attacks on the likes of Optus and Medibank Private, they’ve been on the case for years. The industry says it is very collaborative, working together for years and sharing information between companies and with government in a bid to keep everyone safe. The problem is, the hackers are still getting in.

Satellites that can see through smoke to fight fires this summer

The Australian Financial Review

Tom Burton

Emergency responders will get access to near real-time fire damage reports from Finnish satellites this summer, as part of a partnership with national locational data company Geoscape Australia and the federal government. Using Geoscape’s Australia-wide locational and building data, Finnish company ICEYE will be able to capture accurate, high-resolution imagery of fire fronts and damage in any conditions – day or night, cloud or smoke – in near real-time.

Four hard cyber truths all business needs to hear

The Australian Financial Review

Ian Blatchford and David Owen

The last few years have been a time of opportunity for cyber criminals. The sudden onset of the Covid-19 pandemic forced many businesses to kick their digital transformation plans into overdrive which has led to a range of rushed projects. Meanwhile, rising geopolitical tensions has seen funding directed towards state-backed cyber crime groups rise.

Tech, energy deals top the list for manufacturing fund’s first $5 billion

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Crowe

Investment deals in climate change and advanced technology are dominating the first 100 proposals for the federal fund that is meant to expand Australian manufacturing using a $5 billion cash injection from taxpayers. The federal government made the payment to the National Reconstruction Fund on Monday to mark the first meeting of its board and the start of talks over the mandate that will help decide where it invests.

Dating apps threatened with government regulation unless they improve safety

ABC News

Matthew Doran

Popular online dating platforms are being threatened with greater government regulation unless they lift their standards and improve safety for users. The federal government is giving the industry until the middle of next year to develop and implement a voluntary code of practice, warning companies it will step in and force them to act if they fail to clean up their platforms.

Brisbane battery company Redflow cracks US defence contract

The Australian Financial Review

Mark Ludlow

Brisbane-based battery company Redflow has won a $4.38 million deal with the US Department of Defence to repower a solar microgrid at a New York state airbase, in what it hopes will be a string of lucrative deals at US bases worldwide. The deal with the Department of Defence’s innovation unit is part of the closer collaboration between Washington and Canberra on defence, trade and clean energy after the signing of the historic AUKUS agreement in 2021.

Art meets technology in the works of these game-changing creatives

Vogue Australia

These days, a phone is far more than just something to make calls with. A phone can be a photo studio, a canvas, an accessory—that is, of course, if the phone in question is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5. The two newest releases from the brand prove that today, your phone can serve as an ideal stage for creativity and self-expression —something Serwah Attafuah and Tyra Elysse Harrison, two Australian creatives featured in Vogue’s Vanguard series are the ultimate proof of.

China

How China sparked chaos in the world of cars

The Sydney Morning Herald

Stephen Bartholomeusz

The most transformative development in the auto industry’s history since Henry Ford pioneered mass production more than a century ago is threatening both the automotive establishment and its workers and causing angst on both sides of the Atlantic. In Europe, the European Commission last week announced an investigation into China’s electric vehicle subsidies, with the EC president Ursula von der Leyen saying the global auto industry was being over-run by cheap Chinese vehicles with prices that are being kept “artificially low by huge state subsidies.”

USA

Trump attacked me. Then Musk did. It wasn’t an accident.

The New York Times

Yoel Roth

When I worked at Twitter, I led the team that placed a fact-checking label on one of Donald Trump’s tweets for the first time. Following the violence of Jan. 6, I helped make the call to ban his account from Twitter altogether. Nothing prepared me for what would happen next. Backed by fans on social media, Mr. Trump publicly attacked me. Two years later, following his acquisition of Twitter and after I resigned my role as the company’s head of trust and safety, Elon Musk added fuel to the fire.

US cyber teams are on the hunt in Lithuania

VOA

Jeff Seldin

For at least the second time this year, U.S. cyber forces have come to the aid of a Baltic ally, as concerns linger about potential cyberattacks from Russia and other Western adversaries. U.S. Cyber Command Tuesday announced the completion of a two-month-long, so-called “defensive hunt” operation in Lithuania, alongside Lithuanian cyber teams.

North Asia

Microsoft sees booming enterprise AI demand in Hong Kong amid US-China tech war that threatens cloud services

South China Morning Post

Matt Haldane

Microsoft is seeing booming demand for its AI products in Hong Kong, where the US tech giant is the largest player in the space owing to the conspicuous absence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Microsoft said it has seen AI usage on its Azure cloud platform jump sevenfold in Hong Kong over the past six months, as it seeks to leverage its use of OpenAI’s Generative Pre-trained Transformer models to improve education, healthcare and fintech in the city.

Canberra tech firm MF & Associates bought by Japanese giant Fujitsu

The Australian

Joseph Lam

Canberra-based tech consulting agency MF & Associates has been acquired by Japanese multinational Fujitsu. The 52-person firm, which offers cybersecurity, technology and management consulting, is the sixth acquisition Fujitsu has made in the Asia-Pacific across the past three years, most in Australia. Other acquisitions included oobe, a Microsoft and Azure-focused tech company, in February last year and data analytics consultancy Versor, which was acquired in April in 2021.

Southeast Asia

PCG: 'Technology' forces China to change tactics

The Manila Times

Franco Jose C. Baroña

The Philippine Coast Guard succeeded in countering China's "bullying" tactics in the West Philippine Sea, forcing the rising world power to "modify its actions" thanks to the "power of technology." Commo. Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesman on the West Philippine Sea, pointed out on Sunday that despite having lesser technological capabilities compared to China, the Philippines was able to compel China to change its tactics.

South & Central Asia

Personalised protection in the digital age

Hindustan Times

Surjendu Kulia

Indian consumers are increasingly selective and tech-savvy about the quality and experience of their lifestyle choices, which is why they prefer their payments and financial safety in the form of byte-sized solutions. Typically, if we were to think about insurance, our thoughts mostly lead us towards life, health, property, motor, or jewellry insurance. These covers are usually expensive and are long-term in nature. However, Indian consumers today avail a wide range of products and services, whose use varies from person to person and time to time, depending on the context.

Europe

EU risks depending on China for batteries after quitting Russian energy

Reuters

Belén Carreño

The European Union could become as dependent on China for lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells by 2030 as it was on Russia for energy before the war in Ukraine unless it takes strong measures, a paper prepared for EU leaders said. The document, obtained by Reuters, will be the basis of discussions on Europe's economic security during a meeting of EU leaders in Granada in Spain on Oct. 5.

Africa

Africa should unite to fight cybercrime

Nation

Raphael Obonyo

It is crucial for Africa to work together, share experiences and foster a collaborative approach to cyber governance. At the same time, countries must focus and develop strategies on growing online security breaches that have become a pressing concern and hindrance to develop.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia achieves milestone in vehicle communication technology

Arab News

In a bid to further develop intelligent transport systems in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia has announced plans to launch the 5.9 gigahertz bandwidth for “vehicle-to-everything” technology, also known as V2X. According to a Saudi Press Agency report, the Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission has launched this venture to prepare for rapid advancements in the intelligent transportation sector.

Big Tech

You agreed to what? Doctor check-in software harvests your health data

The Washington Post

Geoffrey A. Fowler

There’s a burgeoning business in harvesting our patient data to target us with ultra-personalized ads. Patients who think medical information should come from a doctor — rather than a pharmaceutical marketing department — might not like that. But the good news is, you have the right to say no. I’ll show you what to be on the lookout for.

How much should we worry about Huawei’s technology?

Forbes

Anne Stevenson-Yang

The Chinese communications gear company Huawei claims to be using a tiny, tiny chip in its new Mate 60 Pro phone - technology China is not supposed to have achieved. Is it cause for competitive worry? Very unlikely. The vaunted 7 nanometer chip used by Huawei and fabricated by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. is probably a statement of nationalistic bravado rather than a commercial product.

Artificial Intelligence

Those trying to pick AI winners should remember the dotcom days

Financial Times

Bernard Mensah

It is always worth stepping back to assess where we stand on the historical arc of technological advancement. As we enter the age of AI, there are important parallels with the dotcom boom, which first heralded the internet age. Now, as then, an abundance of capital (this time around driven by a decade of ultra-low interest rates) has been directed towards technological innovation by venture capital firms, corporations and sovereign wealth funds.

