A former software engineer at Google has been charged with stealing artificial intelligence technology from the company while secretly working with two companies based in China, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Associated Press

Moldova's national intelligence agency warned Tuesday that it believes Russia plans to launch hybrid attacks against the country ahead of its upcoming elections, which will include a referendum on joining the European Union. The Record by Recorded Future

According to a group of US Congressmen, the channel is “whitewashing genocide” against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in far-western Xinjiang. China Media Project

Australia

Misleading clickbait is prevalent on Facebook and Instagram in Canada after Meta’s news ban. Could it happen in Australia?

The Guardian

Leyland Cecco and Josh Taylor

Misleading viral clickbait dominates Facebook and Instagram in Canada after Meta pulled news from its platforms nine months ago, according to an expert. Now Australia could face a similar scenario online with the company preparing to battle the Australian government over payments to news organisations. Last week Meta announced it would no longer pay Australian news publishers, prompting the Australian government to explore the use of legislative powers to force the platform to negotiate with news media for payment.

China

New frontiers in foreign propaganda

China Media Project

Dalia Parete

In its home market, the Discovery Channel has earned a reputation for never letting reality get in the way of a good story. But what Discovery stands accused of with regards to China is no laughing matter. According to a group of US Congressmen, the channel is “whitewashing genocide” against the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in far-western Xinjiang. In an open letter last month to the president and CEO of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, six Republican representatives called World’s Ultimate Frontier — a new co-production between Discovery and CGTN, the international division of state-run broadcaster CCTV — “an obvious work of propaganda on the part of a totalitarian, adversary regime.”

USA

Ex-Google software engineer charged with stealing AI technology while working with Chinese companies

Associated Press

Eric Tucker

A former software engineer at Google has been charged with stealing artificial intelligence technology from the company while secretly working with two companies based in China, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Linwei Ding, a Chinese national, was arrested in Newark, California, on four counts of federal trade secret theft, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The case against Ding was being announced at an American Bar Association Conference in San Francisco by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who along with other law enforcement leaders has repeatedly warned about the threat of Chinese economic espionage and about the national security concerns posed by advancements in artificial intelligence.

What fake images of Trump with Black voters tell us about AI disinformation

The Washington Post

Will Oremus

On Monday, a BBC investigation highlighted what it called an emerging disinformation trend in the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign: fake, apparently AI-generated images purporting to show Donald Trump posing with Black people. The story cited several images shared on X, Facebook and other platforms, suggesting they were aimed at influencing Black voters to support Trump. There was no evidence, however, that the Trump campaign was involved; at least one of the images the story cited was first shared by an obvious parody account, though other accounts later shared it without indicating it was fake.

Law enforcement personnel say LexisNexis retaliated when asked to remove data

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

More than 18,000 people associated with New Jersey law enforcement filed a class action lawsuit against LexisNexis Risk Data Management, LLC on Monday, alleging that after they asked for their information to remain private, the data broker retaliated against them by freezing their credit and falsely reporting them as identity theft victims. The lawsuit claims that in December and January — prior to a separate class action lawsuit filed in February — LexisNexis punished law enforcement personnel who asked for information to be taken down by launching a “campaign to freeze the credit reports of Plaintiffs and others, and in doing so permanently mar their credit histories with alleged identity thefts that never happened.”

Americans lost a record $12.5 billion to online fraud last year

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

More than $12.5 billion was lost in 2023 to online fraud in cases reported by the American public, according to the FBI’s annual Internet Crime Report — a 22% increase on the year before. The report compiles information from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and shows a steady increase in fraud nearly across the board. The center registered more than 880,000 complaints. IC3 aggregates data only for reported cases, so the actual dollar figures could be much higher.

Americas

Canada's anti-money laundering agency offline after cyberattack

Bleeping Computer

Bill Toulas

The Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada has announced that a "cyber incident" forced it to take its corporate systems offline as a precaution. FINTRAC is a government agency in Canada that operates as the country's financial intelligence unit. It is engaged in money laundering investigations, tracking millions of suspicious transactions annually and making thousands of disclosures about illegal money flows to the police. The agency has published a short press statement on its website stating that the Centre's intelligence or classified systems were not accessed, so sensitive information and operational capabilities related to its core mission remain secure.

North Asia

Semiconductors are back to center stage in the Japan-U.S. alliance

The Japan Times

Brad Glosserman

Semiconductors are again a focus of the Japan-U.S. alliance. Unlike the first time this happened — in the 1980s and ‘90s when the two governments faced similar tension in the relationship — they are now a point of convergence and cooperation for the allies.Tokyo and Washington are working together, bilaterally and in other forums, to build a stable semiconductor supply chain and ensure their continuing position at the leading edge of this critical technology.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia uses facial recognition to detain Navalny funeral attendees

Semafor

Mathias Hammer

At least five people have been detained in Moscow after attending the funeral of Alexei Navalny, the Russian watchdog OVD-Info reported, suggesting the Kremlin is continuing its crackdown on the opposition leader’s supporters. At least five people have been detained in Moscow after attending the funeral of Alexei Navalny, the Russian watchdog OVD-Info reported, suggesting the Kremlin is continuing its crackdown on the opposition leader’s supporters.

Europe

New tech scare over NATO ally after Russian tapping fiasco

Newsweek

Didi Kirsten Tatlow

The military in NATO ally Germany is offering communications apps to soldiers and other federal employees on Chinese phone maker Huawei's app store — even though the telecoms giant has been deemed a security risk by the U.S. and European Union, Newsweek can reveal. Security analysts expressed concern at the potential for breaches of the system and said it raised new questions over Germany's commitment to information security after the embarrassing recent tapping of a top-level German security discussion by Russia.

Europe needs fast, focused tech industry policy, Dutch minister says

Reuters

Toby Sterling

Europe needs to be fast, selective and aggressive in supporting key tech industries amid U.S.-China trade tensions, the Dutch economic affairs minister said in an interview on Wednesday. Micky Adriaansens has refocused Dutch industrial tech policy on protecting and promoting a handful of technologies where the Netherlands has pre-existing strengths such as semiconductors, where Dutch equipment firm ASML is a powerhouse. While the European Chips Act was intended as a response to U.S. and Chinese chip subsidy programmes, it has so far only approved support by the French government for STMicroelectronics to build a factory in Crolles, France. Intel and TSMC have announced plans to build plants in Germany, but these have not been approved by the European Union.

Spain blocks Sam Altman’s eyeball-scanning venture Worldcoin

Financial Times

George Hammond, Barney Jopson, Carmen Muela and Scott Chipolina

Spain has moved to block Sam Altman’s cryptocurrency project Worldcoin, the latest blow to a venture that has raised controversy in multiple countries by collecting customers’ personal data using an eyeball-scanning “orb”. The AEPD, Spain’s data protection regulator, has demanded that Worldcoin immediately cease collecting personal information in the country via the scans and that it stops using data it has already gathered.

Moldova warns of Russian ‘hybrid attacks’ ahead of presidential election

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Moldova's national intelligence agency warned Tuesday that it believes Russia plans to launch hybrid attacks against the country ahead of its upcoming elections, which will include a referendum on joining the European Union. During a press conference, the country’s chief of intelligence, Alexandru Musteata, said that Moscow plans to cause social conflicts in Moldova, including in the Russia-controlled Moldovan region of Transnistria and the autonomous region of Gagauzia. Russia's main goal is to compromise the referendum to join the EU — taking place in the fall — and to “vilify and discredit” the pro-European candidates during the presidential elections, Musteata said.

EU strikes political agreement on Cyber Solidarity Act in wake of Russian attacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

The European Council and negotiators from the European Parliament reached on Tuesday night a provisional agreement on the proposed Cyber Solidarity Act, which aims to strengthen member states’ resilience in the face of increasing digital threats. The Cyber Solidarity Act was proposed last year, featuring three pillars intended to address “the urgent need” for the bloc to be able to “detect, prepare for and respond to cybersecurity threats and incidents.” The negotiated text will next be formally endorsed by the Council and Parliament before being reviewed and adopted later this

Big Tech

To comply with DMA, WhatsApp and Messenger will become interoperable via Signal protocol

TechCrunch

Sarah Perez

Meta today is offering more details about how it plans to make its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger, interoperable with third-party messaging services, as required by the new EU law, the Digital Markets Act. The company had earlier shared that engaging with third-party chats would be an opt-in experience for users, given that the new integrations could be a source of spam and scams. It also said that third parties would have to sign an agreement, but hadn’t until today shared the details of what that would include. In addition, Meta now says it will ask third parties to use the Signal protocol, though it may make exceptions to this in the future.

Facebook and Instagram restored after outages

BBC

Hundreds of thousands of users worldwide were unable to access them for around two hours on Tuesday. People trying to log onto the websites and apps were finding error messages and were unable to refresh their feeds as normal. Meta also apologised to those who had been affected, saying it resolved the problem as quickly as it could.

LinkedIn suffers outage, with cause unclear

Bloomberg

Jackie Davalos

Microsoft Corporation's professional networking platform LinkedIn suffered an outage on Wednesday. Users trying to load the page and app were greeted with a message that said: “Something went wrong. We’re having issues loading this page. Try again.” More than 48,000 problems were reported as of 3:54 p.m. New York time, according to Downdetector, which tracks website outages.

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI hits back at Musk over for-profit plans

The Australian Financial Review

George Hammond

OpenAI has hit back at Elon Musk, releasing emails to show that he supported its plan to create a for-profit entity and raise billions of dollars – decisions at the heart of the Tesla boss’ lawsuit against the artificial intelligence start-up. Mr Musk, who was part of OpenAI’s founding team, claimed in the suit he filed last week that it had breached an agreement to make breakthroughs in AI “freely available to the public” by forming a multibillion-dollar alliance with Microsoft, which has committed $US13 billion to the company.

Microsoft’s AI tool generates sexually harmful and violent images, engineer warns

The Wall Street Journal

Steven Russolillo and Gareth Vipers

An artificial intelligence engineer at Microsoft said the company’s AI image tool generated violent and sexual images that could pose a danger to society. In letters to the Federal Trade Commission and to Microsoft’s board on Wednesday, Shane Jones, a principal software engineering manager, addressed concerns he said he has about the tech giant’s “approach to responsible AI.”

Misc

How a digital-first approach improves infrastructure performance and longevity

The Mandarin

Brad Howarth

Providing robust and effective infrastructure is a core responsibility for governments, and each year billions of dollars are spent building assets ranging from schools and hospitals to transport services and utilities. Government’s role in infrastructure continues long after the asset is built however, and whether infrastructure is operated by government or a third party, the objective is always to maximise the return it can deliver. All too often however that data is underappreciated and underutilised.

The job applicants shut out by AI: ‘The interviewer sounded like Siri’

The Guardian

Alaina Demopoulos

When Ty landed an introductory phone interview with a finance and banking company last month, they assumed it would be a quick chat with a recruiter. And when they got on the phone, Ty assumed the recruiter, who introduced herself as Jaime, was human. But things got robotic. “The voice sounded similar to Siri,” said Ty, who is 29 and lives in the DC metro area. “It was creepy.” A survey from Resume Builder released last summer found that by 2024, four in 10 companies would use AI to “talk with” candidates in interviews. Of those companies, 15% said hiring decisions would be made with no input from a human at all.

