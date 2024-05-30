Good morning. It's Friday 31st May.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

Researchers have found that at least seven Russian and Belarusian-speaking independent journalists and opposition activists were targeted or infected with the infamous spying malware called Pegasus. The Record by Recorded Future

French authorities have lifted a ban on TikTok in New Caledonia, which they suspected of fuelling recent unrest in the French Pacific territory. ABC News

A transnational hacking group that broke into the internal networks of multinational companies and then sold that access to other hackers, including Russian groups, has been busted in the largest ever operation against botnets. Politico

World

Operation Endgame: Ukrainian, Western security services bust international hacking group

Politico

Veronika Melkozerova

A transnational hacking group that broke into the internal networks of multinational companies and then sold that access to other hackers, including Russian groups, has been busted in the largest ever operation against botnets. In a joint operation called "Endgame," Ukrainian, British, EU and American law enforcement agencies exposed a hacking group that was breaking into the internal networks of well-known companies and then selling access to other hackers, including Russian groups BlackBasta, Revil and Conti, Ukrainian security service SBU said in a statement.

Authorities arrest man allegedly running ‘likely world’s largest ever’ cybercrime botnet

Associated Press

An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade, amassing at least $99 million in profits by reselling access to criminals who used it for identity theft, child exploitation, and financial fraud, including pandemic relief scams. The U.S. Department of Justice quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray as saying Wednesday that the “911 S5” botnet — a network of malware-infected computers in nearly 200 countries — was likely the world’s largest.

The WIRED AI elections project

WIRED

Vittoria Elliott

In India and Indonesia, dead leaders are rising to throw their support behind their political successors; rapper Eminem is endorsing opposition parties in South Africa; and in the United States, President Biden is telling voters in New Hampshire to stay home. All of these things “happened”–but none of them are real. The generative AI revolution is here, and it's coming for your elections. Welcome to the future, welcome to 2024. For the very first time, the widespread availability of generative AI is going to clash head-on with political campaigns and elections.

Australia

Cyber wardens warns Ticketmaster breach aftermath could harm small businesses

CyberDaily

Daniel Croft

A cyber attack on Ticketmaster and Live Nation was claimed by the ShinyHunters hacking group. It said it exfiltrated 1.3 terabytes of data belonging to 560 million customers, which it said it would sell for a one-time price of US$500,000. “560 million customers full details (name, address, email, phone),” ShinyHunters said in its post. “Ticket sales, event information, order details.” ShinyHunters provided samples that indicated that hashed credit card numbers, the last four digits of credit cards, credit card expiration dates, and fraud details, as well as customer names, addresses, and emails were allegedly compromised.

Age assurance trial will not require social media companies to participate

ABC News

Jake Evans

A promised trial to limit children's access to adult content on social media will not actually trial technology with social media platforms, government officials have conceded. The federal government committed $6.5 million to "conduct a pilot of age assurance technology to protect children from harmful comment" at the start of May, as part of a broader package to combat gendered violence. But under questioning at Senate estimates, officials at the communications department said social media platforms would not actually be asked to test any technologies, and indicated they would not be developing any technology to trial.

China

China plans leading role in global AI race on standards and computing power push

South China Morning Post

Sylvie Zhuang

China launched a three-year action plan to spearhead its work on setting standards in artificial intelligence and strengthening national computing power, as well as cement its presence in the global tech race. The plan aims to strengthen research and develop standards on advanced chips, AI, quantum technology applications, brain-computer interfaces and computing power infrastructure, as well as step up China’s participation in global organisations.

China to impose export controls on aviation equipment, technology

The Wall Street Journal

Jiahui Huang

Chinese authorities will impose export controls on technology, software and equipment used in aviation, the country’s latest move to enhance national security. China’s Ministry of Commerce, General Administration of Customs and the Central Military Commission said Thursday that the export controls will start on July 1, and would include aircraft engines, gas turbine engines, spacesuit windows and a polyethylene fiber commonly used for military and aviation applications.

Blacklisted Chinese companies rebrand as American to dodge crackdown

The Wall Street Journal

Heather Somerville

In December, a new company registered in Michigan: American Lidar. Its planned home would be an easy drive from the big three U.S. automakers. The company behind American Lidar, and not mentioned in its registration, is China-based lidar maker Hesai Group, which the U.S. has labeled a security concern. It is a familiar playbook: A company facing regulatory or reputational problems sets up a subsidiary or affiliate with a different name.

USA

Inside Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s growing alliance

The Wall Street Journal

Emily Glazer, Robbie Whelan, Alex Leary, Cara Lombardo and Dana Mattioli

Donald Trump and Elon Musk have discussed a possible advisory role for the Tesla leader should the presumptive Republican nominee reclaim the White House, the latest sign that the once-frosty relationship between the two men has thawed. The role hasn’t been fully hammered out and might not happen, people familiar with the talks said, but the two men discussed ways to give Musk formal input and influence over policies related to border security and the economy, both issues on which Musk has grown more vocal.

The unusual Espionage Act case against a drone photographer

WIRED

Jordan Pearson

The United States Department of Justice is quietly prosecuting a novel Espionage Act case involving a drone, a Chinese national, and classified nuclear submarines. The case is such a rarity that it appears to be the first known prosecution under a World War II–era law that bans photographing vital military installations using aircraft, showing how new technologies are leading to fresh national security and First Amendment issues.

North Asia

Blossoming Japan-South Korea ties tested by data leak involving tech giants Line and Naver

The Straits Times

Walter Sim

A data breach involving the parent companies of Japan’s most popular messaging app Line and South Korea’s most used search engine Naver threatens to reverse a thaw in relations between the two East Asian neighbours. A spate of leaks of over 500,000 user records at LY Corp, which runs Line and Yahoo Japan, from November 2023 to February 2024, had prompted Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to issue “administrative guidance”. But the data breach involving mainly user records of Line – which is also popular in Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia – has an added diplomatic dimension, having been traced to security lapses in South Korea.

North Korea’s ‘Moonstone Sleet’ using fake tank game, custom ransomware in attacks

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

A new North Korean hacking group is targeting software companies and defense firms with custom ransomware variants and several elaborate scams. Microsoft said this week that the hacker group it tracks as “Moonstone Sleet” is using several new tactics not previously seen among North Korean groups. The group has targeted individuals as well as organizations involved in the IT, education and defense industrial base sectors, according to the report.

Southeast Asia

Singapore to free up more power for data center expansions

Bloomberg

Sing Yee Ong

Singapore aims to increase the amount of power it allocates for data centers by as much as 35%, according to Janil Puthucheary, senior minister of state at the Ministry of Communications and Information. The city-state will free up about 300 megawatts of capacity in the short term via resource allocation and efficiency enhancements, with possibly another 200 megawatts to come through partnerships with clean energy providers, Puthucheary said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

South & Central Asia

India needs a broad range of suppliers to succeed in chips

Bloomberg

Debby Wu

India will have to attract a wider range of semiconductor suppliers to succeed in building a robust chip industry in the country, according to the leader of an influential trade association. “They need to really increase the emphasis on the ecosystem because, without an ecosystem, growth will be limited,” Ajit Manocha, president and chief executive officer of the trade group SEMI, said in an interview on Thursday.

Artificial intelligence impacts Indian election

ABC News

Meghna Bali

AI-generated videos are being used for scams and explicit content but what happens when they're created to sway voters in an election? It's happening in India, which is approaching the final phase of its mega general elections and it's revolutionising the political landscape.

Indian police arrest five accused of trafficking people into scam compounds

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

Indian authorities have arrested five people accused of trafficking unwitting job seekers into Southeast Asian scam compounds, days after the repatriation of dozens of Indian nationals who had been lured into “fraud factories” in Cambodia and Laos. The National Investigation Agency said it had searched locations across six states and seized evidence like digital devices and bogus employment letters.

NZ & Pacific Islands

France lifts TikTok ban in New Caledonia as calm returns

ABC News

French authorities have lifted a ban on TikTok in New Caledonia, which they suspected of fuelling recent unrest in the French Pacific territory. The move came after a state of emergency in New Caledonia ended on Tuesday, local time, according to a statement from the high commissioner, France's top representative on the island. The government believes the app was being used by those opposed to French rule to communicate and organise violent protests.

Ukraine - Russia

Once a sheriff’s deputy in Florida, now a source of disinformation from Russia

The New York Times

A dozen years ago, John Mark Dougan, a former deputy sheriff in Palm Beach County, Fla., sent voters an email posing as a county commissioner, urging them to oppose the re-election of the county’s sheriff. He later masqueraded online as a Russian tech worker with a pseudonym, BadVolf, to leak confidential information in violation of state law, fooling officials in Florida who thought they were dealing with a foreigner.

Europe

Exiled Russian, Belarusian opposition journalists targeted with Pegasus spyware

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Researchers have found that at least seven Russian and Belarusian-speaking independent journalists and opposition activists were targeted or infected with the infamous spying malware called Pegasus. All of the newly identified victims live in Europe in exile and had previously “faced intense threats” from Russia or Belarus for criticizing their government policies, including Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to a new investigation by the digital rights groups Access Now and Citizen Lab.

Critics of Putin and his allies targeted with spyware inside the EU

The Guardian

Stephanie Kirchgaessner

At least seven journalists and activists who have been vocal critics of the Kremlin and its allies have been targeted inside the EU by a state using Pegasus, the hacking spyware made by Israel’s NSO Group, according to a new report by security researchers. The targets of the hacking attempts – who were first alerted to the attempted cyber-intrusions after receiving threat notifications from Apple on their iPhones – include Russian, Belarusian, Latvian and Israeli journalists and activists inside the EU.

Pro-Russian Facebook ads spread to target Italy, Poland elections

Politico

Clothilde Goujard

Hundreds of pro-Russian ads are still spreading on Meta’s platform Facebook barely a week before the European election and despite an ongoing EU investigation, according to new research shared exclusively with POLITICO. A well-known Russian influence campaign — flagged to Meta in April after it reached about 38 million French and German users with nearly 4,000 propaganda ads over several months — is still proliferating and has since expanded to Italy and Poland.

AI is transforming global power structures – is Europe being left behind?

The Conversation

Amparo Alonso Betanzos

The race for dominance of the artificial intelligence industry is redefining the global geopolitical order. Whoever can master this rapidly changing technology will have an unprecedented level of economic control, and will govern new employment on a vast scale. According to many economists, we are currently in the midst of the “fourth industrial revolution”. In this power struggle, the leading powers are the USA, the Asia-Pacific region (especially China) and the European Union.

Massive international police operation takes down ransomware networks, arrests 4 suspects

AP News

Mike Corder

Police coordinated by the EU’s justice and police agencies have taken down computer networks responsible for spreading ransomware via infected emails, in what they called the biggest ever international operation against the lucrative form of cybercrime. The EU’s judicial cooperation agency, Eurojust, said Thursday that police arrested four “high value” suspects, took down more than 100 servers and seized control of over 2,000 internet domains.

Google, Amazon win EU court backing in Italian rule dispute

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Airbnb won the backing of Europe's top court on Thursday in their fight against an Italian rule requiring them to provide information on themselves. The dispute between the companies and Italian authorities centered on provisions adopted in 2020 and 2021 mandating online service providers operating in Italy to sign up to a register and submit various types of information, as well as paying a financial contribution or risking a fine. The companies had challenged the requirement, saying it was contrary to EU legislation which says online service providers are only subject to the rules of the country where they are established, while countries where they provide a service must refrain from applying their laws.

Negotiations over new NATO cyber center still ongoing weeks from planned launch

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Negotiations about NATO’s new cyber center are ongoing just weeks away from the Washington summit where allies are expected to announce an agreement establishing it, a senior official told International Conference on Cyber Conflict in Tallinn. The facility will be based at NATO’s military headquarters in Mons, Belgium, with the working name of the NATO Integrated Cyber Centre, and marks the fruition of a significant doctrinal shift in how the alliance approaches operations in cyberspace.

Big Tech

Google to invest US$2 billion in data centre and cloud services in Malaysia

Channel News Asia

Google will invest US$2 billion in Malaysia to develop its first data centre and Google Cloud region in the country, the unit of Alphabet said on Thursday, the latest in a wave of expansion by global tech firms into Southeast Asia. The government said the investment would advance Malaysia's digital ambitions, and the artificial intelligence capabilities and other advanced technologies would help local industry move up the global value chain.

Artificial Intelligence

Disrupting deceptive uses of AI by covert influence operations

Open AI

OpenAI is committed to enforcing policies that prevent abuse and to improving transparency around AI-generated content. That is especially true with respect to detecting and disrupting covert influence operations, which attempt to manipulate public opinion or influence political outcomes without revealing the true identity or intentions of the actors behind them. In the last three months, we have disrupted five covert IO that sought to use our models in support of deceptive activity across the internet.

AI can go many different ways, that’s ‘up to us’

The Australian

Eric Johnston

Megan Smith points out that when electricity was first made widespread, customers would regularly dress up in their Sunday best or make it a day out to pay their bill. So too, the iPhone was a force of its own and Google Maps – a business she previously oversaw – was a showstopper. Today, all of those things are so ingrained in our lives we don’t even think of them. The same will happen with the biggest force in technology today: artificial intelligence. There too will be a moment when AI becomes unremarkable, Smith says.

Ex-OpenAI board member provides her first detailed account of CEO ouster

Reuters

Anna Tong

OpenAI's board only learned of the existence of ChatGPT when they saw it on Twitter, former board member Helen Toner said in an interview on "The Ted AI Show" podcast that aired Tuesday. Toner provided her first detailed account of the backstory behind the dramatic firing and rehiring last November of OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman, painting a picture of a manipulative executive who fostered a "toxic atmosphere". Toner said one catalyst for Altman's ousting was when two OpenAI executives reported instances of "psychological abuse" to the board.

Misc

You think you know how misinformation spreads? Welcome to the hellhole of programmatic advertising

WIRED

Steven Brill

The internet is a cesspool of misinformation, and the biggest blue-chip brands and their ad agencies are the ones funding it—by stuffing money into a Rube Goldberg machine called programmatic advertising. In 2019, other than the government of Vladimir Putin, Warren Buffett was the biggest funder of Sputnik News, the Russian disinformation website controlled by the Kremlin. It wasn’t that the legendary champion of American capitalism had an alter ego who woke up every morning wondering how he could help finance Vladimir Putin’s global propaganda network. It was because Geico, the giant American insurance company and subsidiary of Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, was the leading advertiser on the American version of Sputnik News’ global website network.

Research

Cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities and resilience among women human rights defenders and civil society in South-East Asia

UN Women and UN University Institute in Macau

The results of the research highlight that digital technologies have a central function for Women Human Rights Defenders and Civil Society in their work and are now critical tools used to engage in advocacy and activism. However, this new reliance on technology can also expose individuals and organisations to cyber threats that may disrupt their work, damage their reputation, and even create harm or injury, all of which can further marginalise women’s voices and participation in society and change-making processes.

From Vegas to Chengdu: Hacking contests, bug bounties, and China’s offensive cyber ecosystem

Center for Security Studies, ETH Zürich

The Chinese government has created an elaborate multifaceted “hack-for-hire” ecosystem that is unlike anything we have ever seen before. The system grants Chinese security agencies exclusive access to zero-day vulnerabilities identified by China’s top civilian hackers, and allows Beijing to subsequently outsource its espionage operations to private contractors.

