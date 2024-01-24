Good morning. It's Wednesday 24th January.

The New Hampshire attorney general investigates an apparent voter suppression effort through a robocall impersonating President Biden, urging people not to vote in the primary. The call, initially reported by NBC News, is deemed an "unlawful attempt" to disrupt the election, and voters are advised to ignore it. NBC News

Australian officials confirmed Aleksandr Gennadievich Ermakov, linked to the 2022 Medibank breach, as part of REvil, a prominent Russian cybercrime group. Ermakov's involvement highlights the attack's nature, with cybersecurity experts suggesting he wasn't working solo in this high-profile case ABC News

A Chinese regulator removed a proposal to restrict online gaming from its website, sparking a rebound in gaming stocks. This move, unexplained by the National Press and Publication Administration, comes after the initial plan caused a significant sell-off, casting doubt on China's economic revival efforts. The New York Times

Medibank hacker linked to Russian hacking syndicate REvil

ABC News

Julian Fell

Australian authorities have confirmed that Aleksandr Gennadievich Ermakov — the mysterious Russian hacker involved in the 2022 Medibank breach — is a member of the hacking syndicate REvil. REvil is one of Russia's most notorious cybercrime gangs and has long been suspected to be the perpetrator of the Medibank breach. While the details released about Ermakov so far are scarce, his ties to the Russian gang tell about the nature of the attack. Two Australian cybersecurity experts agree Ermakov was unlikely to have been working alone despite him being the only one identified by authorities.

You can only make that mistake once: How the Australian Signals Directorate identified the Medibank hacker

9News

Andrew Probyn

"Ermakov had some sloppy tradecraft, and at ASD, you can only make that mistake once if you're a criminal," ASD Acting Director-General Abi Bradshaw told 9News in an exclusive interview. What aided ASD's investigation was that Medibank Private brought in expert help when it discovered its computer networks had been hacked. ASD's response team, led by senior cyber spy "Joan", identified some particular methodologies in the hacker's attack on Medibank's networks and knew where to look to begin the hunt.

Cyber sanction in response to Medibank private cyber attack

Press conference, Canberra

Senator the Hon Penny Wong

The sanctions imposed are targeted financial sanctions and a travel ban. This will mean it is a criminal offence punishable with up to 10 years' imprisonment to provide assets to Ermakov, or to use or deal with his assets including through cryptocurrency wallets or ransomware payments. This is the first time Australia's autonomous cyber sanctions have been used. It sends a clear message that there are costs and consequences for targeting Australia and for targeting Australians. These sanctions are part of Australia's efforts to ensure that we uphold the international rules-based order and upholding the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace.

Hunt for hackers begins: Australia to investigate Russian cyber criminal’s associates

The Sydney Morning Herald

Olivia Ireland

Australia will work with international allies to investigate associates of Russian cyber hacker Aleksandr Ermakov who was named by the federal government as the person responsible for the 2022 Medibank hack that compromised the information of more than 4 million Australians. Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles announced at a joint press conference in Canberra on Tuesday that cyber sanctions laws had been used for the first time in response to the “egregious violation”.

Optus admits ten times more people affected by triple-0 failures than previously disclosed

ABC News

Leonie Thorne and Loretta Florance

Optus has revealed thousands more people could not connect to triple-0 during last year's unprecedented network outage than previously disclosed. On Tuesday afternoon the telco announced it had found an additional 2,468 customers who tried to make triple-0 calls from their mobiles that did not connect to emergency services on November 8. Last year, Optus told a Senate inquiry and the regulator that only 228 customers failed to get through.

China appears to backpedal from video game crackdown

The New York Times

Vivien Wang

A proposal to tighten restrictions on online video games disappeared from a regulator’s website, weeks after the plan prompted a sell-off in tech stocks. Chinese regulators on Tuesday appeared to backpedal from a plan to reduce how much money people spend on online video games, after the proposal had tanked video gaming companies’ stocks and raised doubts about the government’s commitment to reviving China’s slowing economy.

China regulator removes draft video game rules from website; shares jump

Reuters

Josh Ye

China's gaming regulator has removed from its website rules it proposed last month aimed at curbing spending and rewards that encourage playing video games, checks by Reuters on Tuesday showed, in a move that boosted gaming company shares. The link to the draft rules on the National Press and Publication Administration's (NPPA) website was inaccessible as of Tuesday morning, after having worked on Monday.

China’s human rights record criticised at the UN as it faces rare scrutiny of policies

The Guardian

Amy Hawkins

The UK, the US and several other countries criticised China’s human rights record on Tuesday as the country was subjected to rare scrutiny of its policies at the United Nations. The UK called on China to “cease the persecution and arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and Tibetans and allow genuine freedom of religion or belief and cultural expression without fear of surveillance, torture, forced labour or sexual violence”, while the US said China should “release all arbitrarily detained individuals” and cease the operation of “forcible assimilation policies including boarding schools in Tibet and Xinjiang”.

China attempts to ‘gaslight’ international community at UN human rights review

Amnesty International

China’s report due to the UN Committee against Torture is overdue by four years. Contrary to the government’s claims in its state report that it is “committed to giving the people a sense of fairness and justice,” Amnesty International has documented arbitrary detention, torture, other ill-treatment and unfair trials against ethnic minorities and human rights defenders during this period.

China undergoes rare scrutiny of rights record at UN meeting Reuters Emma Farge China underwent scrutiny of its human rights record at a U.N. meeting on Tuesday, with mostly Western countries calling for protections for Xinjiang Uyghurs and greater freedom in Hong Kong which Beijing dismissed as guidance based on lies. The review at the U.N. in Geneva is the first since the global body's top rights official released a report in 2022 saying the detention of Uyghurs and other Muslims in China's Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity.

China’s feared spy agency steps out of the shadows

Financial Times

Joe Leahy

The slick ad from China’s feared spy agency, the Ministry of State Security, opens with the shadow of an agent walking through a dark tunnel, a scene reminiscent of the cover of a John le Carré novel. Ministry of State Security pursues more public and political role as Xi tightens grip on nation.

ABB and Zhenhua Heavy Industries collaboration under investigation by US

Seatrade Maritime

Katherine Si

Switzerland-based ABB is facing security risk investigation launched by two congressional committees of US for its ties with China’s leading port machinery manufacturer Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC). The US committees sent a letter to ABB to clarify the company's relationship with Zhenhua Heavy Industries as it has raised concerns on intelligence, cybersecurity and supply-chain risks regarding to ABB's software and technology on ZPMC-made cranes installed at the seaports in U.S.

China buys record levels of microchip kit in race to beat Biden sanctions

The Telegraph

James Titcomb

China has spent record sums stockpiling microchip equipment as Beijing races to supercharge its industry to beat US sanctions. Official data shows China imported $10.6bn (£8.3bn) worth of semiconductor equipment in the final three months of last year, analysts from Barclays said.

Fake Joe Biden robocall tells New Hampshire Democrats not to vote Tuesday

NBC News

Alex Seitz-Wald and Mike Memoli

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says it is investigating what appears to be an "unlawful attempt" at voter suppression after NBC News reported on a robocall impersonating President Joe Biden that told recipients not to vote in Tuesday's presidential primary. The call, an apparent imitation or digital manipulation of the president's voice, says, "Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again."

Facial recognition used after Sunglass Hut robbery led to man’s wrongful jailing, says suit

The Guardian

Johana Bhuiyan

A 61-year-old man is suing Macy’s and the parent company of Sunglass Hut over the stores’ alleged use of a facial recognition system that misidentified him as the culprit behind an armed robbery and led to his wrongful arrest. While in jail, he was beaten and raped, according to his suit.

CISA Director Was Target of ‘Harrowing’ Swatting Incident

Bloomberg

Margi Murphy

The home of the director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency was targeted in late December in a swatting incident involving a false emergency call, the agency said. Police in Arlington, Virginia, received a hoax call at around 9 p.m. Dec. 30 claiming a shooting had occurred in Jen Easterly’s home, according to police files reported previously by the Record, a cybersecurity news website.

Biden administration planning action to stop hostile foreign governments exploiting American’s personal data

CNN

Sean Lyngaas

The Biden administration is preparing an executive order aimed at curbing the ability of foreign governments to access sensitive personal data on Americans that could jeopardize national security, one current US official and one former US official familiar with the matter told CNN. Foreign efforts to exploit Americans’ data represent an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to national security and foreign policy, the draft text of the order says, according to the US official.

Timor-Leste's young population fed up with world's fourth-slowest internet

ABC News

Vonia Vieira

The country sits only 700 kilometres north-west of Darwin but its internet speed and capacity are in another world. According to the results of research conducted by UK broadband provider Cable, Timor-Leste has the fourth-slowest internet in the world, sitting just in front of Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria.

New Russian disinformation campaigns prove the past is prequel

Lawfare

Darren Linvill, Patrick Warren

State-backed disinformation campaigns are increasingly fueled by artificial intelligence and other new digital technologies, but still grounded in tried-and-true methods and tradecraft. Since 2016, conversations about disinformation have focused on the role of technology—from chatbots to deepfakes. Persuasion, however, is a fundamentally human-centered endeavor, and humans haven’t changed. The fundamentals of covert influence haven’t either.

Ransomware hit on tietoevry causes IT outages across Sweden

Nakinfo Security

Mathew J. Schwartz

A ransomware attack that hit a data center run by Finnish IT software and services firm Tietoevry has led to widespread outages across Sweden. Healthcare, local and national government services, retail outlets and the country's largest cinema chain are among the organizations experiencing ongoing disruptions.

LEAK: EU to ask member states to screen foreign direct investments

Euractiv

Alexandra Brzozowski

The European Commission will next week propose new rules requiring EU member states to screen foreign direct investments, FDIs into the bloc’s sensitive industries to determine if they pose a security risk, according to a draft regulation, seen by Euractiv. The draft regulation comes as part of the bloc’s efforts to boost its economic security and is one of five new components of the EU’s new economic security package, obtained by Euractiv, to be presented next Wednesday ,24 January. It is part of a broader EU plan to shield critical technologies such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotech from malign actors.

UK Gov urges business leaders to bolster cyber security

Mirage News

Awarded Leader

New guidelines will help directors and business leaders boost their cyber resilience, as UK government says cyber threats should be prioritised as a key business risk like financial and legal challenges. The proposed Code sets out key actions for Directors to take to strengthen their cyber resilience and help them take full advantage of digital technologies which can fuel innovation and drive competitiveness. UK government also acting to empower organisations to reduce risks associated with business software, protecting organisations, supply chains, staff, and customers.

Britain wargames China shock to net zero plans

The Telegraph

James Titcomb

The Government will wargame a Chinese shock to supplies of batteries and solar panels as it examines how dependent Britain’s net zero plans are on the country. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has commissioned the think tank Rusi to investigate whether over-reliance on China amounts to a security risk and to look at the impact of a disruption to supplies. Tender documents say the study could inform future efforts to secure supplies of critical minerals and other vital products outside of China. The study will also examine Britain’s reliance on China for wind turbines and nuclear equipment.

Smart cities in the UK: Where are they?

ITPro

Jonathan Weinberg

While experts argue smart cities in the UK can bring great benefits, the necessary connectivity improvements may only arrive via a piecemeal approach. Smart cities in the UK were a hot topic just a few years ago, but in the time since progress has been divided between regions. Local authorities, regional mayors, as well as companies from across the private sector are focused on collaborating to deploy smart networks. The hope is these will transform how people, vehicles, and businesses benefit from positive interactions with technology.

Insights report: Innovate UK’s 50 emerging technologies

Innovate UK

This insights report reveals exciting new technological breakthroughs that could be part of our everyday lives in 2040 and beyond.

Shimona Mohan, Associate Researcher - Gender, Security & Technology, UNIDIR — UN Institute for Disarmament Research

INDIAai

Anjali Raja

Shimona Mohan is a versatile professional who focuses on the intersecting issue domains of technology, security, gender, and disarmament globally. Her research interests include policy and gender considerations around emerging technologies and their military implications, including lethal autonomous weapons (LAWS), AI (RAI, XAI, gen-AI), cyber security, disarmament, and broader tech and international security considerations.

Mother of all breaches reveals 26 billion records: what we know so far

Cybernews

Vilius Petkauskas

The supermassive leak contains data from numerous previous breaches, comprising an astounding 12 terabytes of information, spanning over a mind-boggling 26 billion records. The leak, which contains LinkedIn, Twitter, Weibo, Tencent, and other platforms’ user data, is almost certainly the largest ever discovered.

MAJOR BREACH ‘Mother of all breaches’ affecting 26 billion data records from apps like Twitter and LinkedIn discovered – check list

The Sun

Charlotte Edwards

Bob Dyachenko, the owner of SecurityDiscovery.com, and Cybernews are credited with the shocking discovery. Cybernews has described it as a "supermassive leak" and the "Mother of all Breaches" or MOAB for short. It involves data from popular apps including Twitter, Weibo, MySpace, LinkedIn, Adobe, MyFitnessPal, JD.com, and more. The researchers believe this is the biggest data leak ever discovered.

CrowdStrike CEO talks Microsoft’s security breach and explains why Russian hackers are hard to beat

CNBC

Julie Coleman

In a Monday interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz discussed Microsofts high-profile security breach by a Russian intelligence group, saying these adversaries have a determined “low and slow” approach to hacking that’s especially tough to beat.Microsoft announced on Friday that the group, known as Nobelium, carried out the attack and was able to access email accounts of some of the company’s top executives. Thought to be part of the Russian foreign intelligence service SVR, Nobelium is also known as Midnight Blizzard and Cozy Bear.

Microsoft under the microscope

POLITICO

Joseph Gedeon

A small number of Microsoft’s senior leadership were hacked by the Russian attackers behind SolarWinds, the tech giant says. And all roads are pointing to it falling victim to some pretty basic IT flubs.

Cyber Essentials: are there any alternative standards?

National Cyber Security Centre of UK

Chris Ensor

Can an equivalent cyber security standard deliver the same outcomes as the NCSC’s Cyber Essentials scheme? Cyber Essentials was launched in 2014 to mitigate the most common cyber attacks we were seeing at the time. It focuses on the five controls that make the most significant difference stopping these attacks and are relatively straightforward to assess. Whilst is can be thought of as a control set, it was aligned to a very specific risk scenario: an attacker sitting on the Internet using “commodity capability” (that is, publicly available tools and techniques).

US SEC blames 'SIM swapping' for its X account hack

Reuters

Douglas Gillison

Wall Street's top regulator was the victim of "SIM swapping," a technique internet fraudsters use to seize control of telephone lines, when its account on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked earlier this month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday. The SEC also said that, six months prior to the attack, staff had removed an added layer of protection, known as multi-factor authentication (MFA), and did not restore it until after the Jan. 9 attack.

ChatGPT maker quietly changes rules to allow the US military to incorporate its technology

Daily Mail

Rob Waugh

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has quietly changed its rules and removed a ban on using the chatbot and its other AI tools for military purposes - and revealed that it is already working with the Department of Defense. Experts have previously voiced fears that AI could escalate conflicts around the world thanks to 'slaughterbots' which can kill without any human intervention. The rule change, which occurred after Wednesday last week, removed a sentence which said that the company would not permit usage of models for 'activity that has high risk of physical harm, including: weapons development, military and warfare.'

Why does AI being good at math matter?

MIT Technology Review

Melissa Heikkiläarchive

Last week the AI world was buzzing over a new paper in Nature from Google DeepMind, in which the lab managed to create an AI system that can solve complex geometry problems. Named AlphaGeometry, the system combines a language model with a type of AI called a symbolic engine, which uses symbols and logical rules to make deductions.

Top security conferences in 2024

Security Magazine

Taelor Daugherty

Security conferences provide both public and private sector security leaders with an opportunity to network with colleagues and learn about new business & security strategies to develop their own physical security & risk programs. Here is the list of the top physical security conferences to attend worldwide in 2024.

