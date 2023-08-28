Good morning. It's Monday 28th August.

Social media companies are receding from their role as watchdogs against political misinformation, abandoning their most aggressive efforts to police online falsehoods in a trend expected to profoundly affect the 2024 presidential election. The Washington Post

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer. That seems to be the U.K.’s maxim ahead of an expected visit by its top diplomat James Cleverly to Beijing next week. Politico

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to research, develop and reach self-reliance in technology, products and services for cybersecurity and safety in Vietnam while chairing the second meeting of the National Steering Committee on Cyber Security and Safety in Hanoi on August 25. Vietnam Plus

World

How technology can tackle the climate crisis

Medium

Sophia Lyimo

The global escalating threats of climate change are becoming increasingly evident, from rising temperatures and extreme weather events to melting glaciers and sea-level rise. As the urgency of addressing these issues grows, technology is emerging as a powerful ally in the fight against the climate crisis.

Australia

Privacy watchdog 'monitoring' telemarketer after financial information posted to dark web in data breach

ABC News

Jemima Burt and Sarah Richards

Two charities have said that banking details of their supporters were stolen and leaked on the dark web in a major cyber hack affecting more than 50,000 Australians. The privacy watchdog is not yet investigating the hack involving over a dozen charities, despite multiple organisations alleging the company breached privacy laws by retaining historical data.

Up to 70 cameras watch you buy groceries. What happens to that footage?

The Age

Amber Schultz

Supermarkets have announced major investments into surveillance following a surge in shoplifting, but privacy advocates are concerned about what is being done to protect large amounts of biometric data from being collected. In annual results published last week, Coles reported that total stock loss, which includes stolen goods and waste, had climbed 20 per cent, and management confirmed it would invest in a variety of measures such as smart gates to limit theft.

China

Ahead of the curve: Chinese tech dominance

Observer Research Foundation

Sauradeep Bag

While the United States is traditionally recognised for its global technological dominance, China has swiftly risen as a strong contender. Bolstered by its expansive domestic market and thriving tech sector, China poses a significant challenge to the US tech prowess. The ongoing tech conflict between the two nations encompasses diverse concerns, spanning intellectual property rights, trade strategies, and matters of national security.

USA

Following Elon Musk’s lead, Big Tech is surrendering to disinformation

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix and Sarah Ellison

Social media companies are receding from their role as watchdogs against political misinformation, abandoning their most aggressive efforts to police online falsehoods in a trend expected to profoundly affect the 2024 presidential election. An array of circumstances is fueling the retreat: Mass layoffs at Meta and other major tech companies have gutted teams dedicated to promoting accurate information online.

Technologies to enhance the power grid exist, we just need to deploy them

The Hill

Philip Giudice

The Inflation Reduction Act, which recently celebrated its first birthday, is building momentum toward our nation’s clean energy future. Unfortunately, our existing transmission system limitations threaten to undermine the law’s clean energy potential. Thankfully, new technologies are poised to release the chokehold by enabling our existing grid to accommodate substantial capacity increases, allowing for the integration of additional renewable generation.

SpaceX blast left officials in disbelief over environmental damage

Bloomberg

Dana Hull, Loren Grush and Jason Leopold

In April, US wildlife officials visited the site of a SpaceX rocket that exploded shortly after takeoff and took in the damage: Concrete chunks had left craters a foot deep and were strewn across tidal flats, almost four acres of state park were burned, and seven bobwhite quail eggs and a collection of blue land crabs had been incinerated. The environmental damage was due to the tremendous amount of force required to get the world's largest rocket off the ground.

North Asia

Prolific ransomware gang takes credit for Seiko data breach

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

One of the world’s most prominent ransomware gangs has taken credit for a cyberattack on Japanese watchmaker Seiko. The company, which reported revenues of more than $1.7 billion this fiscal year from selling luxury watches, clocks and more, confirmed that it was dealing with a data breach in a statement on August 10.

Cyber scams keep North Korean missiles flying

Radio Free Asia

Jaewoo Park and Hyung Jun You

The man speaks English, says he’s Japanese and claims to be a mobile and web developer ready for hire. “I have the experience to start contributing from Day One,” he says, sounding like any eager job candidate would on a job search site. But potential employers have reason to be wary, an investigation by RFA Korean shows.

Southeast Asia

PM stresses technological self-reliance to ensure cyber security

Vietnam Plus

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed the need to research, develop and reach self-reliance in technology, products and services for cybersecurity and safety in Vietnam while chairing the second meeting of the National Steering Committee on Cyber Security and Safety in Hanoi on August 25. PM Chinh, who is also head of the committee, said hailed members of the committee and its sub-committees for fulfilling major tasks regarding cybersecurity, network information safety, national defence tasks on cyberspace, and fight against malicious and harmful information.

Ukraine - Russia

Poland investigates cyber-attack on rail network

BBC News

Polish intelligence services are investigating a hacking attack on the country's railways, Polish media say. Hackers broke into railway frequencies to disrupt traffic in the north-west of the country overnight, the Polish Press Agency reported on Saturday. The signals were interspersed with recording of Russia's national anthem and a speech by President Vladimir Putin, the report says.

Europe

With new technology, researchers find mass grave of Jews murdered by Nazis in Latvia

The Times of Israel

Jackie Hajdenberg

A mass grave of Jews killed by the Nazis has been identified in Latvia following decades of searching. Separately, the body of a World War II Jewish resistance fighter buried in a mass grave has been identified in the Netherlands. The grave in Latvia was located using technology created by American researchers, LTV News Service reported Wednesday.

UK

China expected at UK AI summit despite pushback from allies

Politico

Vincent Manancourt, Tom Bristow and Laurie Clarke

Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer. That seems to be the U.K.’s maxim ahead of an expected visit by its top diplomat James Cleverly to Beijing next week. Although the visit is shrouded in secrecy, it is likely the U.K.’s landmark artificial intelligence summit in November will be high on the agenda.

Met Police IT security breach could do 'incalculable damage in the wrong hands'

Sky News

The Metropolitan Police is on high alert following a significant security breach that led to officers' and staff's details being hacked. All 47,000 personnel have been notified about the potential exposure of their photographs, names, and ranks, The Sun newspaper reported.

Taking ‘bold’ bets: new UK agency prepares to fund breakthrough technologies

Financial Times

Clive Cookson

A new UK government agency set up to transform science by supporting high-risk, high-reward research is emerging from stealth mode with the aim of achieving a “world changing impact”, according to its chief executive. Ilan Gur outlined ambitious plans for the £800mn UK Advanced Research and Invention Agency which is seeking to invest in breakthrough technologies in fields from artificial intelligence and computing to neuroscience and materials science.

Africa

How technology is transforming education – and saving schools money

IT News Africa

Eva Sgroi

Technology is increasingly being touted as a solution to help South Africa’s schools and tertiary institutions improve the quality of education. For most educational leaders, though, the challenge is to create efficient, engaging, and secure learning environments that empower students to thrive in the digital age while navigating massive budgetary and connectivity constraints.

Big Tech

Blue-tick scammers target consumers who complain on X

The Guardian

Anna Tims

Consumers who complain of poor customer service on X are being targeted by scammers after the social media platform formerly known as Twitter changed its account verification process. Bank customers and airline passengers are among those at risk of phishing scams when they complain to companies via X.

BlackBerry appoints new chief marketing officer, dials into cyber security future

The Australian

Kate Racovolis

Former users of BlackBerry’s famed smartphone device would be forgiven for feeling nostalgic about the satisfying click of its button-clad keyboard and its brand, according to the brand’s newly appointed chief marketing officer, Neelam Sandhu, who also serves as the company’s chief elite customer success officer and its head of sustainability. She understands the emotional connection users felt – and still feel – towards the brand.

Artificial Intelligence

In reversal because of A.I., office jobs are now more at risk

The New York Times

Claire Cain Miller and Courtney Cox

The American workers who have had their careers upended by automation in recent decades have largely been less educated, especially men working in manufacturing. But the new kind of automation - AI systems called large language models, like ChatGPT and Google's Bard - is changing that.

What is the advent and future of AI in AR/VR gaming technology?

Forbes

Suman Balakrishna

The gaming industry has undergone rapid technical evolution for many years. But the most significant upheaval came with the advent of artificial intelligence. Combined with AR/VR technology, it has the potential to provide the most immersive interactive experience. Recently, Apple revealed its VR headset Apple Vision Pro at Worldwide Developers Conference. These developments in the gaming industry are just paving stones to fine-tuning AI integration in the future.

Rise of the machines: Why AI might actually be good for filmmaking

The Sydney Morning Herald

Karl Quinn

No one could ever accuse Alex Proyas of being a technophobe, but when he put AI through its screenwriting paces recently he was far from impressed. He started with a simple prompt in Chat GPT: Can you help me to write a screenplay for a film? “It responded ‘of course I can’,” says the Sydney-based writer-director-producer who has been prodding at the interface of film and digital technology since his hand was forced by the death of Brandon Lee on the set of The Crow.

Misc

Cyber hacks lurking near EV chargers

The Australian

Stephen Ottley

Imagine the scene: you pull up at your local public electric vehicle charging station, plug in your car and pull out your smartphone to begin the recharging process. While you wait, you fiddle with your phone, maybe doing some online banking. Unbeknown to you, a hacker is able to access your smartphone via the charging station and its connection to your phone.

The future of e-commerce technology

Forbes

Niraj Patpatia

Digital technologies have truly shaken up the world. From how we communicate with our loved ones to handling our daily finances, technology has changed everything around us. Under that umbrella, e-commerce has come a long way from being a futuristic idea to an everyday necessity. It has brought about a new age of convenience. Today, we shop for everything from the comfort of our homes, whether it's fashion, electronics, books or groceries.

20 tech-focused business practices that promote better sustainability

Forbes

Digital technology has proven a boon for industry and society in many ways. Still, there’s no question that both companies that build technology and the businesses that use their products could do a better job in pursuing more sustainable tech solutions. Take storage, for example: The Circular Drive Initiative, a group of technology companies that promotes the secure reuse of storage hardware, estimates that 90% of hard drives are destroyed rather than wiped and reused.

Interview of Oscar winner AR Rahman, the technology expert the world has not seen

Forbes

Taarini Kaur Dang

The promise of VR is humongous, given its blend of visual and physiological senses. But despite the billions of dollars being poured into the VR market, we haven't seen any meaningful adoption of the current headsets. To learn what content can be built for the VR market, I asked the film media and entertainment expert, Dr. A. R. Rahman, about his vision for this field and when it can immerse every household on earth.

Research

Summit old, summit new

Graphika

Léa Ronzaud, Joseph A. Carter and Tyler Williams

Russia-linked actors engaged in a multi-pronged effort to influence online conversations around the July 2023 NATO Vilnius summit, using deceptive practices to advance narratives almost certainly intended to denigrate NATO and host nation Lithuania. These included disseminating documents purportedly hacked from the Lithuanian government, and seeding false claims about NATO’s spending and involvement in French domestic affairs.

