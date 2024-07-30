Good morning. It's [Tuesday 30th July].

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

French fiber optic cables hit by ‘major sabotage’ in second Olympics attack following coordinated arson assault on the French rail network. Recent targeting of key French infrastructure within the last week has placed increased focus on security around the Olympics. POLITICO

QUAD countries’ Foreign Ministers stressed unity and vowed to expand collaboration on cyber and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific reiterating in a joint statement that they were "seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China seas". Nikkei Asia

Elon Musk accused of spreading ‘manipulated lies’ over doctored Kamala Harris video in which a fake Harris voiceover says, “I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire” and that anyone who criticises her is. The Guardian

ASPI

Anxiety and hope flavour the ‘democratisation of AI’

InnovationAus

Jason Stevens

AI disinformation in local communities may pose a more significant threat than Taylor Swift deepfakes or Biden robocalls, subtly undermining societal trust where it’s most vulnerable. “Especially so in areas with low digital literacy,” the Australian Strategic Policy Institute’s former deputy director of Cyber, Technology and Security, Mike Bareja, says. Here, misinformation spreads quickly because people are less equipped to question what they see online.

The World

Quad countries agree to expand Indo-Pacific cyber, maritime initiatives

Nikkei Asia

Alice French

Foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. stressed unity and vowed to expand collaboration on cyber and maritime security in the Indo-Pacific at a meeting in Tokyo on Monday, which U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hailed as "a moment of unprecedented strategic alignment." Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, Australia's Penny Wong and India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced initiatives to bolster the resilience of undersea cable networks, extend "maritime domain awareness" and streamline their disaster response framework in the region.

U.N. cybercrime treaty faces new scrutiny

The Japan Times

Amelie Bottollier-Depois

U.N. member states meet Monday seeking to finalize an international treaty on the fight against cybercrime, a text strongly opposed by an unlikely alliance of human rights groups and big technology companies. The treaty, according to the draft language, would aim to "prevent and combat cybercrime more efficiently and effectively" and to strengthen international cooperation, notably regarding child pornography and money laundering.

Australia

Cyber ransom payments will need to be disclosed by businesses under new laws

ABC News

Ange Lavoipierre

Australian businesses are paying untold amounts of ransom to hackers, but the government is hoping to claw back some visibility with a landmark cyber security law. While major ransomware attacks on companies such as MediSecure, Optus and Latitude have grabbed headlines for breaching the privacy of millions, the practice of quietly paying off cybercriminals has flourished in the dark.

Could the next tech meltdown lock us out of our smart homes?

The Sydney Morning Herald

Tim Biggs

Last week’s mass IT outages, caused by a failed Windows PC security update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, didn’t just affect our computers. Instead, the general public felt the impact through borked internet banking, interruptions at airports and the unavailability of certain sites and services. But what if the next major outage hits closer to home?

Why Australia needs its own AI large language model

The Australian Financial Review

Anton van den Hengel

A Large Language Model is an AI-based computer program that has been fed enough data to be able to hold a conversation. LLMs like ChatGPT are essential tools for companies that want to develop AI-enabled business models, as well as for people writing after-dinner speeches. Most of the best-known LLMs are American. They embody the values, culture, and business priorities of the companies that created them. Australia is a very different place to the US, and Australians need to be able to use an LLM that knows how far Caboolture is from Cobdogla, or that our homicide rate is very low.

‘Name and shame’ social media pages an ‘indictment’ on justice system

The Australian

James Dowling

“Vigilante” social media pages are using “name and shame” tactics to curb sexual harassment, with one anonymous poster holding the “creeps” of Melbourne hospitality to account. Early this year, an anonymous Instagram page titled @melbhospocreeps began exposing those accused of sexual abuse and harassment. The account collects evidence and multiple testimonies against an alleged abuser, before posting their name, picture and workplace. Since its first post in March, the account has called out 10 men, and leaned on venues indicted in multiple accounts to raise safety standards.

China

China's Hesai CEO calls U.S. accusation of military ties 'ridiculous'

Nikkei Asia

Wataru Suzuki

The top executive of Hesai Technology, a leading producer of laser sensors used in driverless cars, told Nikkei Asia that the U.S. government's accusation that the Chinese company has military ties is baseless, and that a second Donald Trump presidency could have more of a "business rationale." Hesai aspires to capture global demand for its technology, but its overseas ambitions were hit in January when the U.S. Department of Defense included it on a list of "Chinese military companies" operating in America.

China-Backed phishing attack targets India postal system users

Dark Reading

Nathan Eddy

A China-based hacking group known as Smishing Triad has waged text message-borne phishing attacks against individuals in India, using the country's government-operated postal system as a lure. The threat actors are targeting iPhone users with text messages falsely claiming that a package is awaiting collection at an India Post warehouse. The deceptive messages contain URLs leading to fraudulent websites.

Chinese robotaxi operator WeRide files for U.S. IPO

Nikkei Asia

Itsuro Fujino

Chinese self-driving startup WeRide has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., as the company looks to expand at home and abroad. The company is testing and commercializing robotaxis and other self-driving technologies in 30 cities across seven countries including China.

USA

Foreign actors will seek to influence reshaped U.S. presidential race, says intelligence officer

Reuters

Jonathan Landay and Christopher Bing

Chinese government entities are using a China-based technology company to enhance covert influence operations in the United States, one official said. While the Chinese government probably is not planning to influence the U.S. election outcome, it is leveraging social media to sow divisions among Americans, they added.

NIST releases a tool for testing AI model risk

TechCrunch

Kyle Wiggers

The National Institute of Standards and Technology, the U.S. Commerce Department agency that develops and tests tech for the U.S. government, companies and the broader public, has re-released a testbed designed to measure how malicious attacks — particularly attacks that “poison” AI model training data — might degrade the performance of an AI system.

Business is buzzing again for the meme makers of the left

The New York Times

Kevin Roose

After a few sluggish years under President Biden, liberal social media creators are seeing their messages resonate as Kamala Harris campaigns for the White House. “All the progressive meme warriors are giddy right now,” said John Sellers, a co-founder of The Other 98 Percent, a popular left-wing Facebook page with 7.1 million followers, who participated in the chat. There’s “genuine excitement” about Ms. Harris among liberal creators, he said, “whereas with Biden we were trying to manufacture excitement from vapor.”

Charter to pay $15 million to resolve US probe into network outage rules

Reuters

David Shepardson

Charter Communications opens new tab will pay a $15 million civil penalty to resolve an investigation into compliance with network and 911 outage notification rules, the Federal Communications Commission said on Monday. The FCC said Charter admitted to violating the agency’s rules on notifications to public safety officials and the commission in connection with three unplanned network outages and hundreds of scheduled maintenance-related network outages that occurred in 2023. The FCC said a February 2023 network outage was because Charter’s network was the target of a minor denial of service attack.

Bitcoin price hits six-week high after Trump backs cryptocurrency

The Guardian

Jack Simpson and Dan Milmo

Bitcoin has hit its highest level in more than six weeks after Donald Trump said at the weekend he would end the “persecution” of the crypto industry if he wins the US presidential election. The cryptocurrency’s price rose by more than 3% on Monday to peak at about $69,745, the highest since 12 June when the currency changed hands at more than $69,800.

Delta Air Lines to seek compensation over cyber outage, CNBC reports

Reuters

Delta Air Lines, opens new tab has hired a law firm and will seek compensation from Microsoft, opens new tab and CrowdStrike, opens new tab over a global cyber outage earlier this month that disrupted flights around the world, CNBC reported on Monday. The Atlanta-based airline has been the slowest among major U.S. carriers to recover following the tech failure that led to more than 2,200 flight cancellations on July 19.

North Asia

Japan to sell $19m in Patriot missiles to U.S.

Nikkei Asia

Ken Moriyasu

Japan will sell an undisclosed number of Japanese-made Patriot missiles to the U.S. for 3 billion yen to help replenish American stockpiles that have been running low after boosting Ukraine's air defenses. The agreement, announced by Japan's Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency on Sunday, comes seven months after Japan decided to transfer some of the Self-Defense Forces' existing Patriots at the request of the Biden administration.

South Korea to support vendors hit by Qoo10 payment delays, founder pledges compensation

Reuters

Jihoon Lee and Joyce Lee

South Korea will provide $400 million in financial support to small businesses hit by payment delays on two Qoo10 e-commerce platforms and the Singapore-based firm's founder pledged to use his own assets to help compensate customers and vendors. Seoul-based TMON and WeMakePrice on Monday filed for corporate rehabilitation in the Seoul Bankruptcy Court, Yonhap news agency reported, after failing to make payments to merchants using their platforms since early July, with Qoo10 saying the problem was triggered by a glitch in its payment system.

Southeast Asia

Driving digital inclusivity in Thailand

OpenGov Asia

Azizah Saffa

Mr Prasert Jantarawongthong, Minister of Digital Economy and Society, visited Thung Khru District, Bangkok, to gather insights and set guidelines for leveraging digital technology to enhance residents’ quality of life. The delegation also met with the Director of the Islamic College of Thailand to discuss integrating digital technology into the school, focusing on implementing emergency warning systems, installing CCTV cameras, and deploying IoT systems. These systems, powered by artificial intelligence, are designed to analyse potential risks and provide real-time alerts to prevent and address emergencies, thus enhancing school safety and security.

Singapore: Building a safer digital environment for children

OpenGov Asia

Alita Sharon

A recent survey by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information has highlighted the need to focus more on children’s online safety. The survey found that two-thirds (66%) of respondents encountered harmful content on designated social media platforms regulated by the Infocomm Media Development Authority under the Code of Practice for Online Safety. Despite this, 6 in 10 individuals chose to take no action against the harmful content they encountered.

Smart patrol vessels: Modernising Indonesia’s maritime security

OpenGov Asia

Azizah Saffa

The National Research and Innovation Agency has partnered with the Directorate General of Customs and Excise of the Ministry of Finance to develop patrol vessels, leveraging cutting-edge digital technology to enhance maritime security. This collaboration marks a significant step towards modernising Indonesia’s naval enforcement capabilities. Widjo Kongko, Head of BRIN’s Hydrodynamic Technology Research Centre, underlined the innovative features of the patrol boat designs.

Posing as ‘Alicia,’ this man scammed hundreds online. He was also a victim.

The Wall Street Journal

Feliz Solomon and Rachel Liang

In late December, Guracha Belachew Bersha helped lead a small but brazen rebellion. He’d been enslaved for 16 months in a twisted new criminal empire in which Chinese gangsters traffic people from around the world, often to remote and lawless parts of Southeast Asia, and force them to sit at computers all day scamming strangers online. The cyber frauds they’re forced to commit are called pig butchering, named for the way the perpetrators fatten up their victims by gaining their trust before taking their money and cutting them loose.

NZ & Pacific Islands

How satellite connectivity is transforming the blue continent

The Australian Financial Review

The Cook Islands is experiencing a profound digital transformation touching every aspect of the lives of its 20,000 inhabitants on 15 island groups scattered across 2 million square miles of the vast Pacific expanse known as the blue continent. This transformation is driven by a strategic partnership between Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES and Vodafone Cook Islands using cutting-edge satellite technology to enhance connectivity across this vibrant, sun-drenched archipelago.

Europe

French fiber optic cables hit by ‘major sabotage’ in second Olympics attack

POLITICO

Victor Goury-Laffont

A second attack on key French infrastructure within days is putting increased focus on security around the Olympics as France hosts athletes and visitors from around the world. Long-distance fiber optic cables were hit by a "major sabotage" operation early Monday, according to Netalis, an internet provider for corporate customers.

Another European Parliament member says he's been targeted with commercial spyware

The Record by Recorded Future

Suzanne Smalley

A German member of Europe’s Parliament said his mobile phone was targeted with powerful commercial spyware in May, according to an X post he published Thursday night. The attempted infection, deemed likely to have emanated from prominent spyware vendor Candiru, masqueraded as an email from someone asking that he click on a link, said Daniel Freund, the Parliamentarian.

Middle East

Zeus' Hacker group strikes Israeli Olympic athletes in data leak

Dark Reading

The sensitive data of several Israeli athletes in the Paris Olympic Games was published on Telegram in an alleged doxing attack on Friday. The information includes blood test results and login credentials that required France's Anti-Cybercrime Office to seek removal of the data after it was first reported. A hacking group calling itself "Zeus" is allegedly responsible, and also purportedly leaked the military status of Israeli athletes on social media a day prior.

Big Tech

Elon Musk accused of spreading ‘lies’ over doctored Kamala Harris video

The Guardian

Dan Milmo

Kamala Harris’s election campaign has accused Elon Musk of spreading “manipulated lies” after the Tesla chief executive posted a doctored video featuring the vice-president on his X account. Musk reposted a manipulated Harris campaign video on Friday evening in which a fake Harris voiceover says, “I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire” and that anyone who criticises her is “both sexist and racist”.

TikTok has a Nazi problem

WIRED

David Gilbert

Neo-Nazis and white supremacists are sharing Hitler-related propaganda and trying to recruit new members on TikTok, according to a new report from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue. The report from ISD details how hundreds of extremist TikTok accounts are openly posting videos promoting Holocaust denial and the glorification of Hitler and Nazi-era Germany and suggesting that Nazi ideology is a solution to modern-day issues such as the alleged migrant invasion of Western countries.

Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi join forces to catch Tesla in EV race

Nikkei Asia

Shuhei Ochiai and Shoya Okinaga

The expected entry by Mitsubishi Motors into the planned strategic partnership between Honda Motor and Nissan Motor represents the latest effort by Japanese automakers to pool their resources to catch up to foreign rivals in electric vehicles. Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi will be tested in their ability to work not only together, but also with partners in other industries. Success in EVs requires partnerships in a wide range of fields, from semiconductors and charging infrastructure.

Artificial Intelligence

Apple's artificial intelligence features to be delayed, Bloomberg News reports

Reuters

Apple's upcoming artificial intelligence features will arrive later than anticipated and will miss the initial launch of upcoming iPhone and iPad software overhauls, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. The iPhone maker is planning to begin rolling out Apple Intelligence to customers as part of software updates coming by October, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter. AI features will arrive a few weeks after the initial iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 releases planned for September, Bloomberg said.



Instagram will let you make custom AI chatbots—even ones based on yourself

WIRED

Will Knighy and Paresh Dave

Meta announced today that it will offer people a tool called AI Studio to build virtual characters with custom personalities, traits, and interests—including based on their own personalities. If you're a creator, you'll also be able to have your digital doppelgänger interact with fans in the DMs. The company says AI Studio will let users limit who their chatbots interact with and prevent them from discussing certain topics.

The AI keeps the score

The Verge

Dvora Meyers

The governing body of international gymnastics has pushed for an AI-assisted aid for judges. But what justifies the tremendous expense for such a system? The World Gymnastics Championship held an answer, and it might not have anything to do with gymnastics at all.

