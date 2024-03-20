Good morning. It's Thursday 21st March.

French regulators said on Wednesday, March 20, that they were fining Google €250 million for breaching an agreement on terms for paying media companies for reproducing their content online. Le Monde

The Biden administration is considering blacklisting a number of Chinese semiconductor firms linked to Huawei Technologies Co. after the telecom giant notched a significant technological breakthrough last year, people familiar with the matter said. Bloomberg

X, TikTok and other big online platforms will be subject to EU fines for lax moderation within weeks, as Brussels rolls out its first binding regime to fight election disinformation. Financial Times

ASPI

China’s dominance over critical minerals poses an unacceptable risk

The Interpreter

John Coyne & Justin Bassi

Critical minerals are the world’s building blocks for emerging and future technologies. They are essential to manufacturing, clean energy production, semiconductor production, and the defence and aerospace industries. Their supply and value chains are small relative to major commodities such as iron ore and coal. They are highly concentrated around China, are easily distorted, and are vulnerable to price fluctuations. This inescapably creates a risk, allowing China to wield its market domination to coerce others.

Could Temu join TikTok on ban list as official framework for ‘vendor-based national security risks’ on way?

The Nightly

Remy Varga & Katina Curtis

Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst Fergus Ryan said the main risks of TikTok were the app’s capacity to manipulate political discourse in Australia and that its Chinese-based developers could access the data of Australian users.

World

Rival nations seek to poach top UK and European AI start-ups

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle & Chloe Cornish

Leading European and UK artificial intelligence start-ups have been lobbied to move their headquarters to rival nations, as they become targets in a global competition to develop cutting-edge technology. The concerted push to attract Europe’s most promising AI companies is part of the ambition of states beyond the tech superpowers of the US and China to become serious players in the burgeoning AI industry.

China

Microsoft is Attracting Growing Criticism for Censoring Bing in China

Bloomberg

Ryan Gallagher

A second US Senator has attacked Microsoft Corp.’s operations in China, adding to a wave of criticism from human rights groups following a Bloomberg Businessweek investigation about the way it censors its Bing search engine in the country. Senator Marco Rubio, Republican from Florida, said in an emailed statement that there’s “no defending” such compliance from any US company. Bloomberg’s story found that Bing in China is removing an increasing amount of information about human rights, democracy, climate change and other topics to satisfy Beijing.

USA

US Weighs Sanctioning Huawei’s Secretive Chinese Chip Network

Bloomberg

Mackenzie Hawkins

The Biden administration is considering blacklisting a number of Chinese semiconductor firms linked to Huawei Technologies Co. after the telecom giant notched a significant technological breakthrough last year, people familiar with the matter said. Such a move would mark another escalation in a US campaign to ringfence and curtail Beijing’s AI and semiconductor ambitions. It would ratchet up the pressure on a Chinese national champion that’s made advances despite existing sanctions, including producing a smartphone processor last year that many in Washington thought beyond its capabilities.

Intel to Receive $8.5 Billion in Grants to Build Chip Plants

The New York Times

Madeleine Ngo, Zolan Kanno-Youngs & Don Clark

President Biden plans to announce on Wednesday that his administration will award up to $8.5 billion in grants to Intel, a major investment to bolster the nation’s semiconductor production, during a tour of battleground states meant to sell his economic agenda. The award, which will go to the construction and expansion of Intel facilities around the United States, is the biggest the federal government has made with funding from the CHIPS Act, which lawmakers passed in 2022 to help re-establish the United States as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing.

US warns hackers are carrying out attacks on water systems

Reuters

Raphael Satter

The U.S. government is warning state governors that foreign hackers are carrying out disruptive cyberattacks against water and sewage systems throughout the country. In a letter released Tuesday, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan warned that "disabling cyberattacks are striking water and wastewater systems throughout the United States."

EPA looking to create water sector cyber task force to reduce risks from Iran, China

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said it plans to create a new task force designed to help the water sector deal with the growing number of cyberattacks from nation-states like Iran and China. The EPA is holding a meeting on Thursday with state environmental, health and homeland security secretaries to discuss the “urgent need to safeguard water sector critical infrastructure against cyber threats.”

US Senate considering public hearing on TikTok crackdown bill, committee chair says

Reuters

David Shepardson

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Wednesday said she is considering holding a public hearing on a TikTok crackdown bill after lawmakers got a closed-door briefing from U.S. national intelligence and Justice Department officials.

Two Russians sanctioned by US for alleged disinformation campaign

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

The U.S. Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that it is sanctioning two Russian nationals and two companies for a disinformation campaign that allegedly sought to “impersonate legitimate media outlets.” The companies — Social Design Agency and Company Group Structura — allegedly provided the Russian government with a variety of services that include the creation of websites designed to impersonate government organisations and European media organisations.

Anti-drone companies market radio jammer devices online despite FCC rules outlawing them

NBC News

David Ingram

Several online retailers and drone technology companies are marketing the sale of radio frequency jammers as drone deterrence or privacy tools, sidestepping federal laws that prohibit such devices from being offered for sale in the U.S. The Federal Communications Commission has warned that jammers can interfere with emergency communications, disrupt normal phone use and have other unintended consequences such as confusing airport navigation systems. According to the FCC, jammers are illegal to sell and may not be operated, marketed or imported into the United States. In general, even local police aren’t legally allowed to use them.

North Asia

Samsung vows to seize opportunity of AI

The Korea Herald

Jie Ye-eun

While forecasting high uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment this year, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee vowed to make efforts to expand technological innovation in burgeoning artificial intelligence and new businesses for sustainable growth. Han told shareholders the tech giant would further strengthen the organization and promotion system to discover various new products and business models at an early stage highlighting AI, customer experience and ESG (environment, society and governance) as the company’s three key future keywords.

South Korea's Yoon, Biden call for defending elections against fake news

Nikkei Asia

Junnosuke Kobara

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday urged world leaders to join in defending democracy against the threat posed by disinformation. "We need solidarity and sharing of technology to defend our democracies. We need to build AI and digital systems that can detect and combat those who use AI and digital technology to create fake news and spread disinformation," he said.

Southeast Asia

Japan's NEC opens cybersecurity center in Malaysia's Johor state

Nikkei Asia

Tsubasa Suruga

Japan's NEC on Wednesday opened a new technological support and cybersecurity center in Malaysia's southern state of Johor, which borders Singapore and is benefiting from a boom in data centers and IT infrastructure. The Intelligent Center Operations of NEC will support clients in 10 Asian markets and monitor their networks and cybersecurity systems around the clock in eight languages, including Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean.

Vietnam’s struggle with cyber security

East Asia Forum

Viet Dung Trinh

Despite having the 12th largest internet user population globally, Vietnam's cybersecurity vulnerability has increased due to regular cyber-attacks, often attributed to Chinese hackers, causing concerns for national sovereignty, security and domestic stability. In response, the Vietnamese government has launched various cybersecurity strategies and campaigns, established agencies for cybercrime prevention, declined Huawei's offer for 5G infrastructure development and laid out objectives to improve the national security index by 2025.

Ukraine - Russia

Russia warns United States: use of SpaceX for spying makes its satellites a target

Reuters

Russia said on Wednesday that it knew about U.S. intelligence efforts to use commercial satellite operators such as SpaceX and cautioned that such moves made their satellites legitimate targets. Reuters reported this month that SpaceX is building a network of hundreds of spy satellites under a classified contract with a U.S. intelligence agency, demonstrating deepening ties between Elon Musk's space company and national security agencies.

Russians will no longer be able to access Microsoft cloud services, business intelligence tools

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Microsoft will reportedly suspend access to its cloud services for Russian users this month as a result of European sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. The Russian tech firm Softline, one of the largest distributors of Microsoft products in the country, said in a statement last week that local users will lose access to the cloud services provided by Microsoft on March 20.

Europe

French regulator fines Google €250 million

Le Monde

French regulators said on Wednesday, March 20, that they were fining Google €250 million for breaching an agreement on terms for paying media companies for reproducing their content online. France's Competition Authority said in a statement the fine was for "failing to respect commitments made in June 2022" and accused it of not negotiating in "good faith" with news publishers on how much to compensate them for use of their content. The EU created a form of copyright called "neighboring rights" that allows print media to demand compensation for using their content. France has been a test case for the rules and after initial resistance Google and Facebook both agreed to pay some French media for articles shown in web searches.

EU to impose election safeguards on Big Tech

Financial Times

Javier Espinoza

X, TikTok and other big online platforms will be subject to EU fines for lax moderation within weeks, as Brussels rolls out its first binding regime to fight election disinformation. The guidelines, designed to counter online threats to the integrity of elections, are to be adopted by the European Commission as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the plans. Under the requirements, which will end years of self-regulation for the industry, platforms that fail to adequately tackle artificial intelligence-powered disinformation or deepfakes could face fines of up to 6 per cent of global turnover.

European Parliament committee votes new measures for AI factories

EURACTIV

Eliza Gkritsi

The European Parliament’s Industry, Research, and Energy committee voted on Wednesday to improve access for small businesses and startups to artificial intelligence supercomputers, as well as strengthen environmental standards for such infrastructure. Europe is looking to nurture innovation in AI at home. However, this requires large amounts of computational power. The supply of data centers with supercomputers oriented towards training AI models — dubbed AI factories by EU policymakers — is not only lacking relative to the expected growth of demand but concentrated in the hands of a few companies.

Google defends Digital Markets Act changes, cites complex trade-offs

Reuters

Foo Yun Chee

Alphabet's Google on Thursday will seek to fend off criticism about changes to its core services mandated by landmark EU tech rules, according to a copy of a senior Google executive's speech seen by Reuters. Oliver Bethell, a lawyer who leads Google's EMEA competition team, will tell regulators and rivals that balancing the various interests has required the tech company to make complex trade-offs, according to the document.

AceCryptor malware has surged in Europe, researchers say

The Record by Recorded Future

Jonathan Greig

Thousands of new infections involving the AceCryptor tool — which allows hackers to obfuscate malware and slip it into systems without being detected by anti-virus software — have been discovered as part of a campaign targeting organisations across Europe. ESET said that in the first half of 2023, the countries most affected by malware packed by AceCryptor were Peru, Mexico, Egypt and Turkey, with Peru seeing the most attacks at 4,700. In the second half of 2023, the hackers switched their focus to European countries, targeting Poland with more than 26,000 attacks. Ukraine, Spain and Serbia also saw thousands of attacks.

Middle East

Hackers claim to have breached Israeli nuclear facility’s computer network

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

An Iran-linked hacking group claims to have breached the computer network of a sensitive Israeli nuclear installation in an incident declared by the ‘Anonymous’ hackers as a protest against the war in Gaza. The hackers claim to have stolen and published thousands of documents — including PDFs, emails, and PowerPoint slides — from the Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center. While the documents that have been released potentially suggest the hackers were able to compromise an IT network connected to the facility, there is no evidence they have been able to breach its operational technology network.

Artificial Intelligence

How to think about AI policy

The Strategist

Margrethe Vestager

AI is neither good nor bad, but it will usher in a global era of complexity and ambiguity. In Europe, we have designed a regulation that reflects this. Probably more than any other piece of EU legislation, this one required a careful balancing act—between power and responsibility, between innovation and trust, and between freedom and safety.

