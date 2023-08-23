Good morning. It's Thursday 24th August.

World

Final negotiations on UN cybercrime treaty underway in New York

The Record by Recorded Future

Alexander Martin

Delegates from across the United Nations are in Midtown Manhattan this week and next for the final negotiations regarding a new international convention on cybercrime. Diplomatic sources told Recorded Future News that the ultimate text wasn’t expected to be especially ambitious — or to dramatically transform law enforcement’s approach to ransomware — but that producing anything capable of getting a vote at the General Assembly next year would be seen as a win.

BRICS nations to form study group to monitor AI

TechCabal

Ephraim Modise

Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced plans by BRICS nations to form an “AI study group” to monitor the technology’s development and advancement. Jinping said this at the second day of the BRICS summit currently taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa. “We need to develop AI governance frameworks so as to make the technologies more secure, reliable, controllable and equitable,” said Jinping. He added that the group’s formation timeline would be communicated in due time, with China pledging to set up a China-BRICS science and innovation incubation park to accelerate AI cooperation among member countries.

Australia

Australia must play a part as nations chart AI governance

The Australian

David Swan

Australia is being urged to take a lead role in the regulation of AI, as the government looks to walk the tightrope between enabling innovation and ensuring AI-based language models are used ethically and responsibly. An industry panel hosted by The Australian and Nuix, and featuring executives from venture capital firm AirTree, the Australian Information Industry Association, Gilbert + Tobin and The Australian National University, heard that while generative chatbots like ChatGPT are becoming smarter and more widespread, concerns are growing around issues like misinformation and the potential for job misplacement.

China

Huawei building secret network for chips

Bloomberg

Ian King and Debby Wu

The leading association of global chip companies is warning that Huawei Technologies Co. is building a collection of secret semiconductor-fabrication facilities across China, a shadow manufacturing network that would let the blacklisted company skirt US sanctions and further the nation’s technology ambitions. Huawei, a controversial telecommunications gear maker at the heart of US-China tensions, moved into chip production last year and is receiving an estimated $30 billion in state funding from the government and its hometown of Shenzhen, according to the Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association. It’s acquired at least two existing plants and is building at least three others, the group said in a presentation to its members seen by Bloomberg. Huawei has not disclosed its role in this expansion, according to people close to the SIA, who asked not to be identified sharing non-public information.

Arm’s China relationship complicates IPO

Reuters

Yelin Mo, Max A. Cherney & Stephen Nellis

The upcoming listing of semiconductor technology firm Arm Holdings Ltd is supposed to be strong medicine for what has been ailing the U.S. IPO market, as well as provide a shot in the arm for Arm owner Softbank Group Corp. There is one complication, however. Almost a quarter of Arm's revenue comes from an entity it does not control but nonetheless relies on to access China's massive smartphone market.

China’s Xiaomi wins state planner nod to make EVs amid glut in autos

Reuters

Julie Zhu

Xiaomi Corp has won the approval of China's state planner to manufacture electric vehicles, said two people with knowledge of the matter, marking a major step towards the smartphone maker's goal of producing cars by early next year. The National Development and Reform Commission, which regulates new investments and production capacity in China's auto industry, gave the nod for EV manufacturing to Beijing-based Xiaomi earlier this month, said the people. Xiaomi's venture is only the fourth since end-2017 to win NDRC approval.

USA

U.S. to extend China chip export waivers for Taiwan, Korea chipmakers

Nikkei Asia

Rintaro Tobita

The U.S. has decided to extend its one-year exemption allowing South Korean and Taiwanese chipmakers to continue bringing advanced semiconductor technology and related equipment into China, multiple industry sources told Nikkei. The move is seen as potentially undermining U.S. efforts to curb China's ambitions in the tech sector. But it is also expected to prevent widespread disruption in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Children’s advocates ask FTC to investigate Google for targeting ads to kids

Associated Press

Barbara Ortutay

Children’s advocacy groups including Fairplay and Common Sense Media are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Google, saying the tech giant serves personalized ads to kids on YouTube despite federal law prohibiting the practice. The letter follows a report from The New York Times last week that found that ads on YouTube may have led to the online tracking of children. The federal Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, requires kid-oriented websites to get parents’ consent before collecting personal information of children under 13.

‘A marriage of convenience’: Why the pushback against a key spy program could cave in on progressives

POLITICO

John Sakellariadis

An unlikely coalition of progressive and hard-right conservative lawmakers came together this year to push for overhauling a powerful government spying authority. But as the time approaches to take action, cracks are starting to show. Republicans and Democrats who have backed each other’s ideas in hearings and collaborated on working groups are starting to stake out different positions about what reforms are really needed for the program, which allows government spies to snoop on the emails and other electronic communications of foreigners abroad.

North Asia

North Korea's state hackers fund nuclear, missile development

Nikkei Asia

Tetsuya Fujita

As North Korea feels the squeeze of protracted international sanctions, the government is leaning on an army of state-sponsored hackers as a source of income. North Korean hackers stole as much as $1 billion in cryptocurrencies in 2022, a record amount, according to a United Nations report. This equates to 13 times the country's total exports. Around 30% was used to fund North Korea's nuclear and missile development, the report says.

FBI says North Korean hackers preparing to cash out after high-profile crypto hacks

TechCrunch

Carly Page

The U.S. government said it believes North Korean hackers are preparing to cash out millions of dollars stolen during a spate of high-profile crypto hacks. On Tuesday, the FBI warned cryptocurrency companies about recent blockchain activity connected to the theft of hundreds of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency by malicious actors affiliated with the North Korea-backed Lazarus Group, also known as APT38 and “TraderTraitor.”

South & Central Asia

India's Chandrayaan-3 makes historic landing on the lunar south pole

ABC News

Avani Dias

India has become the first country to land near the Moon's south pole, just days after a Russian spacecraft crashed trying to reach the area. The spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 will now spend two weeks looking for frozen water, which could support astronauts on future Moon and Mars explorations. India Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the success, while scientists and officials clapped, cheered and hugged each other as the spacecraft landed.

Over 100 days of internet shutdown in conflict-torn Manipur

Rest of World

Itika Sharma Punit

Since May this year, the northeast Indian state of Manipur has been embroiled in an ethnic conflict between two local communities, the majority Meitei and the minority Kuki tribes. But until last month, the world — including Indians to a great extent — remained largely ignorant of the death and destruction, all thanks to a government-mandated internet shutdown that created an information vacuum. On May 3, internet services in Manipur were suspended. By July 4, over 140 people had been killed and 17 were missing in the state. More than 60,000 have been forced out of their homes. Even as broadband services resumed on July 25, much of Manipur continues to be without connectivity.

Europe

Germany plans to double AI funding in race with China, US

Reuters

Thomas Escritt

Germany plans to almost double its public funding for artificial intelligence research to nearly a billion euros over the next two years, as it attempts to close a skills gap with sector leaders China and the United States. The target, announced by research minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger on Wednesday, is modest compared with the $3.3 billion that the U.S. government spent on AI research in 2022 according to a Stanford University report.

UK

U.K. weighs inviting China to AI summit, but Japan favors G7 leadership

Nikkei Asia

Tomohiro Ebuchi

The U.K. government is considering inviting China to an upcoming global summit on artificial intelligence, a proposal that has drawn opposition from Japan, sources said. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced during a visit to the U.S. in June that the U.K. would host the first-ever AI Safety Summit this fall.

Lapsus$: court finds teenagers carried out hacking spree

BBC

Joe Tidy

A court has found an 18-year-old from Oxford was a part of an international cyber-crime gang responsible for a hacking spree against major tech firms. Arion Kurtaj was a key member of the Lapsus$ group which hacked the likes of Uber, Nvidia and Rockstar Games. A court heard Kurtaj leaked clips of the unreleased Grand Theft Auto 6 game while on bail in a Travelodge hotel.

Microsoft offers British regulators changes to Activision deal

The New York Times

Adam Satariano

British antitrust officials said on Tuesday that they were reviewing a revised offer by Microsoft to win approval of its $69 billion merger with Activision Blizzard, an effort to clear the biggest remaining regulatory hurdle to the major video games deal. To address the concerns of British regulators that the deal would stunt the development of a new area of gaming technology, Microsoft said it would transfer the cloud streaming licensing rights for all current and new Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft Entertainment, a rival game publisher.

Artificial Intelligence

Supply chain shortages delay tech sector’s AI bonanza

Financial Times

Kathrin Hille and Qianer Liu

Investors are set to assess whether enormous demand for artificial intelligence products can help offset a slump in global sales for computer hardware when Nvidia reports quarterly results on Wednesday. The US group said in its previous earnings report that demand for its processors for training large language models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, would drive up revenues by nearly two-thirds and help quadruple its earnings per share in the three months to the end of July.

Attackers dangle AI-based Facebook ad lures to hijack business accounts

Dark Reading

Elizabeth Montalbano

A threat actor has been abusing paid Facebook ads to lure victims with the promise of AI technology to spread a malicious Chrome browser extension that steals users' credentials with the ultimate aim to take over business accounts. Meta, Facebook's parent company, has removed the fraudulent pages and ads after Trend Micro reported the activity, which leverages the social media platform's paid promotion, Trend Micro senior threat researchers Jindrich Karasek and Jaromir Horejsi revealed in a blog post today.

