Good morning. It's Tuesday 6th August.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest focuses on the topics we work on, including cybersecurity, critical technologies, foreign interference & disinformation.

A federal court has found that Google illegally abused its market power to quash competition in internet search, handing the Justice Department a landmark victory against Big Tech. The Washington Post

Five secretaries of state plan to send an open letter to billionaire Elon Musk on Monday, urging him to “immediately implement changes” to X’s AI chatbot Grok, after it shared with millions of users false information suggesting that Kamala Harris was not eligible to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot. The Washington Post

TikTok will not roll out a feature rewarding screen time for European Union users, regulators said Monday — an early win for the EU as it starts cracking down on social media's online addiction risks. POLITICO

ASPI

Social media and political tensions spur terror threat

The Canberra Times

Dominic Giannini

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Justin Bassi pointed to a trend of increasing numbers of people being radicalised on short notice due to numerous factors. Social tensions over hotbed issues such as the war in Gaza amplified by divisive social media have heightened the risk of a violent attack in Australia.

ASIO’s raise in threat level reflects changing terrorism landscape

The Strategist

John Coyne, Henry Campbell, Angela Suriyasenee & Justin Bassi

Violent extremists are using seemingly casual settings, such as social media and gaming platforms to expand their recruiting outreach. The use of such platforms expands their reach and can normalise extremist sentiments.

Australia

Labor accused of cop-out over gambling ad changes

The Sydney Morning Herald

David Swan

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland’s mooted plans, reported at the weekend, would cap gambling ads to two an hour on each channel until 10pm, ban gambling ads an hour before and after live sport, and include a blanket ban on betting ads on social media and other digital platforms.

How the critical infrastructure act demands resilience measures

The Strategist

David Rajkovic

In the past few years, headlines have highlighted the scale of disruption cyber attackers will inflict, with each sector falling victim to incidents that took systems offline, exfiltrated sensitive data, or both. Against this backdrop, successive Australian governments have implemented and tightened regulations as part of the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act.

‘More North Korea than North Sydney’: Fury over new social media rules

The Sydney Morning Herald

Michael Koziol

An elected representative has called a Sydney council’s new social media policy an “extraordinary” and targeted political ploy weeks from polling day.

Eton mandated basic Nokias. These NSW private schools are watching

The Sydney Morning Herald

Christopher Harris

Boarding school principals in NSW are weighing up banning smartphones and social media for some years in a move which would mirror high-fee English school Eton’s edict mandating that new students must use a basic Nokia handset.

China

China launches first satellites of constellation to rival Starlink, newspaper reports

Reuters

Eduardo Baptista

A Chinese state-owned enterprise on Monday launched the first batch of satellites for a megaconstellation designed to rival U.S. company Space X's Starlink's near-global internet network, a state-backed newspaper reported.

USA

Google is an illegal monopoly, federal court rules

The Washington Post

Eva Dou & Gerrit De Vynck

A federal court has found that Google illegally abused its market power to quash competition in internet search, handing the Justice Department a landmark victory against Big Tech.

After Google antitrust ruling, here's where other Big Tech cases stand

The New York Times

Cecilia Kang & David McCabe

The federal government has more lawsuits in the pipeline trying to rein in the tech giants, including another antitrust case against Google that goes to trial next month.

Secretaries of state urge Musk to fix AI chatbot spreading false election info

The Washington Post

Sarah Ellison & Amy Gardner

Five secretaries of state plan to send an open letter to billionaire Elon Musk on Monday, urging him to “immediately implement changes” to X’s AI chatbot Grok, after it shared with millions of users false information suggesting that Kamala Harris was not eligible to appear on the 2024 presidential ballot.

TikTok says court should reject DOJ secret filings in divestiture suit

Reuters

David Shepardson

TikTok and parent company ByteDance asked a U.S. appeals court on Monday to reject the Justice Department's bid to file part of its legal case in secret that defends a law seeking to force the divestiture of TikTok's U.S. assets by Jan. 19 or impose a ban.

Illinois governor approves business-friendly overhaul of biometric privacy law

Reuters

Daniel Wiessner

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has signed a bill into law that will significantly curb the penalties companies could face for improperly collecting and using fingerprints and other biometric data from workers and consumers.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia demands explanation, public apology from Meta over removal of PM Anwar’s Facebook posts

The Straits Times

Representatives from Meta Platforms met officials from Malaysia’s Prime Minister’s Office to explain the removal of several posts from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Thailand to tighten scrutiny of PDD-backed shopping app Temu to protect local merchants, report says

South China Morning Post

Wency Chen

Thailand authorities are tightening regulations on the bargain shopping site Temu, which entered the Thai market last month, to protect local merchants from the influx of low-priced, direct-to-consumer Chinese products, according to the Bangkok Post.

Singapore police wrest back $41 million stolen from commodities firm in BEC scam

The Record by Recorded Future

James Reddick

Authorities have seized more than $41 million stolen from a Singaporean commodities firm in a business email compromise scam, Interpol announced Monday. The exceptionally large sum was stolen from the company through a simple but common trick — the impersonation of one of the company’s suppliers by changing a single character in the email address.

South & Central Asia

Disturbed by tragic deaths, Indian students are raging against celebrity YouTube teachers

Rest of World

Barkha Dutt

Last week, hundreds of students lashed back against these YouTube stars after three young civil services aspirants, all in their 20s, lost their lives to drowning when the low-lying illegally built basement of an IAS coaching center in Delhi flooded due to a drainage issue. The rage has been triggered by the silence of these online influencer-teachers around the horrific tragedy that was allegedly caused by gross criminal negligence.

Ukraine-Russia

New Android spyware is tracking Russian victims, researchers say

The Record by Recorded Future

Daryna Antoniuk

Researchers have discovered a previously unseen spyware that targets Android users in Russia and could potentially be deployed in other regions. The malware, dubbed LianSpy, has been active since at least 2021, but due to its “sophisticated evasive techniques” it was only discovered and analysed this spring, researchers at the Russian cybersecurity firm Kaspersky said.

Europe

TikTok to ditch ‘addictive’ tool in Europe at EU’s request

POLITICO

Clothilde Goujard

TikTok will not roll out a feature rewarding screen time for European Union users, regulators said Monday — an early win for the EU as it starts cracking down on social media's online addiction risks.

EU should limit curbs on outbound investment, semiconductor group says

Reuters

Semiconductor industry group SEMI Europe called on the European Union on Monday to place as few restrictions as possible on outbound investment in foreign computer chip technology by companies based in the bloc. Proposals to screen outbound investment - European capital being invested in foreign semiconductor, AI and biotechnology companies - are being considered, though no EU decision is expected before 2025.

UK

Social media fuelled Southport misinformation, UK home secretary says

Financial Times

Cristina Criddle, Stephanie Stacey & Lucy Fisher

The UK government has pushed social media companies to take responsibility for amplifying “misinformation [and] encouragement of violence” after riots broke out in towns and cities across England.

UK examines foreign states' role in sowing discord leading to riots

Reuters

Michael Holden & Alistair Smout

The British government said on Monday officials were examining the role foreign states had played in amplifying disinformation online which had helped fuel violent protests, while warning social media firms they had to do more to stop it.

Big Tech

Teenager sues Meta over ‘addictive’ Instagram features

The Washington Post

Naomi Nix

A minor from New York on Monday filed a lawsuit seeking class-action status against Meta, alleging that the social media giant sought to keep teens hooked on Instagram while knowingly exposing them to harmful content.

From chocolate muffins to anti-sex beds – how athletes bank on TikTok to promote their brand

The Straits Times

Kimberly Kwek

Since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, TikTok has grown exponentially and now has over one billion users globally. While certain restrictions remain to protect the interests of media rights holders and sponsors, athletes are now allowed to post sport-related content, including the opening and closing ceremonies, the Olympic Village and training venues.

Artificial Intelligence

X slammed with data privacy complaint over AI training

EURACTIV

Julia Tar

Consumer organisations allege X’s artificial intelligence tool is in violation of the General Data Protection Regulation in a complaint filed with the Irish Data Protection Commission on Monday.

Events & Podcasts

The Sydney Dialogue

ASPI

The Sydney Dialogue was created to help bring together governments, businesses and civil society to discuss and progress policy options. We will forecast the technologies of the next decade that will change our societies, economies and national security, prioritising speakers and delegates who are willing to push the envelope. We will promote diverse views that stimulate real conversations about the best ways to seize opportunities and minimise risks.

Jobs

Analyst or Researcher – Climate and Security Policy Centre

ASPI

We are seeking a high-performing individual to join our Climate and Security Policy Centre as a Researcher/Analyst. We are looking to recruit individuals to support the assessment of security risks posed by climate change in the Indo-Pacific. The role will involve data and policy analysis. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator

ASPI

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) is looking for an experienced Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator. This is an outstanding opportunity for a highly organised and skilled individual to join our dynamic, positive, and hardworking team. The Receptionist/Corporate Coordinator will handle daily administrative operations at ASPI, serving as the primary contact for visitors and phone inquiries. The role involves a variety of administrative tasks and several corporate responsibilities. The closing date for applications is 16 August 2024– an early application is advised as we reserve the right to close the vacancy early if suitable applications are received.

The Daily Cyber & Tech Digest is brought to you by the Cyber, Technology & Security team at ASPI.